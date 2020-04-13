Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Apr. 13, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Market News
Apr. 13, 2020 OSEDeletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Tweet

Due to a section reassignment, the following deletion of components for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
Tobila Systems Inc. 4441 Reassigned to 1st Section April 27, 2020

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 08:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
04:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 13, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothe..
PU
04/10JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 10, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/10APR. 10, 2020TSE FIXING OF GRACE PER : Matsuo electric co.,ltd.
PU
04/09APR. 10, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRIC : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
04/08APR. 08, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : Agent Inc.
PU
04/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 07, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 07, 2020TSE Disclosure by Listed Companies to Continue aft..
PU
04/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 07, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Cont..
PU
04/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 07, 2020TSE List of companies announcing the postponement ..
PU
04/03JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 03, 2020TSEInformation TSE to launch Investor Transcript S..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 66 101 M
Net income 2020 47 124 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2021 7,93x
Capitalization 1 125 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 056,67  JPY
Last Close Price 2 102,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,42%
Spread / Average Target -2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.22%10 384
CME GROUP INC.-5.26%68 168
ASX LIMITED-1.80%9 770
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.35%7 950
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.20%3 218
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.18%3 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group