Japan Exchange : Apr. 16, 2020TSEInformation TSE to launch Limited Public Distribution Proof of Concept Testing for TSE Timely Disclosure Corpus

Apr. 16, 2020 TSE TSE to launch Limited Public Distribution Proof of Concept Testing for TSE Timely Disclosure Corpus

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) is launching Proof of Concept (PoC) testing for limited public distribution of corpus data created from timely disclosure documents and others. Corpus is an accumulation of digitized natural language sentences utilized for research on natural language processing, etc. and in recent years, employed especially for machine translation. The PoC testing will provide a sample of both parallel corpus and monolingual corpus created from timely disclosure documents and others, with the objective of using feedback from the participants of the PoC testing to verify the possible usability and applications of the data. TSE will also consider developing a service to distribute the data, based on the results of the PoC.