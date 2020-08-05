Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Japan Exchange : Aug. 05, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options - August 2020 contract

08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT
Market News
Aug. 05, 2020 OSELast trading day for Index Futures & Options - August 2020 contract
The Arrival of Last Trading Day for Index Futures
Terms for Calendar Spreads for Index Futures
The Arrival of a Last Trading Day for Index Options
The Arrival of a Last Trading Day for Securities Options
Reference Page

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 126 B 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2021 46 473 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 1 183 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 1 381 B 13 042 M 13 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 260,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 580,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,78%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.68%13 042
CME GROUP INC.-18.73%58 497
ASX LIMITED8.24%11 747
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.17.04%10 182
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS30.39%4 299
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.19%3 212
