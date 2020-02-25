Japan Exchange : Feb. 25, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Log in
Feb. 25, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

02/25/2020 | 04:20am EST
Market News
Feb. 25, 2020 OSEDeletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following deletion of components for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
ACCESS CO.,LTD. 4813 Reassigned to 1st Section February 28, 2020

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:18:03 UTC
