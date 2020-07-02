Log in
Japan Exchange : Jul. 02, 2020JPXOSETOCOM Notice of change of published locations on JPX website related to Product Transfer from Tokyo Commodity Exchange to Osaka Exchange

07/02/2020
Jul. 02, 2020 JPXOSETOCOMNotice of change of published locations on JPX website related to Product Transfer from Tokyo Commodity Exchange to Osaka Exchange
On Monday, July 27, 2020, some products (Precious Metals, Rubber, Agricultural products) are scheduled to be transferred from Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) to Osaka Exchange (OSE). Web pages related to transferred products will be moved as follows on Saturday, July 25 (tentative).
Please note that information and publication regarding TOCOM-listed products (Crude Oil and Electricity, etc.) will remain on TOCOM website.

Main contents locations regarding transferred products
After revision Before revision
JPX website URL TOCOM website
Japan Exchange Group Top page https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/index.html -
Market News https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/index.html (Same as on the left)
Data & Statistics https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/index.html -
└Commodity Futures Quotes (New webpage) Quotes for Individual Products, Quotes for All Products
└Today's Trading Overview https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/derivatives/trading-volume/index.html Quotes for Individual Products, Quotes for All Products
└Trading Volume by Trading Participant https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/derivatives/participant-volume/index.html Top 10 Volume by Member
└Nikkei-JPX Commodity Index (New webpage) Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index
└Night Session Reference Quotes (New webpage) (Same as on the left)
└Stocks and Warehouse Receipts (New webpage) (Same as on the left)
└Daily Report https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/statistics-derivatives/daily/index.html Periodic Quotes for All Products by Trade Date, Trading Volume and Open Interest
└Summary of Statistics https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/statistics-derivatives/trading-volume/index.html Monthly Trading Volume
└Monthly Quotations https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/statistics-derivatives/monthly-quotations/index.html Price
└Monthly Statistics Report https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/statistics-derivatives/sector/index.html Price, All-time Record
└Trading by Type of Investors https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/statistics-derivatives/sector/index.html Open Interest by Categories
Derivatives https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/derivatives/index.html -
└Products
 * Released on July 1. 		https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/derivatives/products/index.html
*Individual webpages can be found under index 		Contract Specifications
└Last Trading Day
 * Released on July 1. 		https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/derivatives/rules/last-trading-day/01.html Business Calendar
└Market Maker Program https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/derivatives/rules/market-maker/index.html -
Rules & Trading Participants https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/rules-participants/index.html
*Individual webpages can be found under index 		Rules and Regulations, Members
  • Information such as 'Trading Halts', 'New/Additional Strike Price', 'Option Theoretical Price, etc.', 'Reference Data for Futures and Options' and 'Price Limits' of transferred products is scheduled to be published on the JPX website after July 27, 2020.
    Please note that Special Quotations/Final Settlement Prices of both OSE- and TOCOM-listed products have been released on the JPX website.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
