Japan Exchange : Jul. 02, 2020JPXOSETOCOM Notice of change of published locations on JPX website related to Product Transfer from Tokyo Commodity Exchange to Osaka Exchange

Market News

Jul. 02, 2020 JPXOSETOCOM Notice of change of published locations on JPX website related to Product Transfer from Tokyo Commodity Exchange to Osaka Exchange

On Monday, July 27, 2020, some products (Precious Metals, Rubber, Agricultural products) are scheduled to be transferred from Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) to Osaka Exchange (OSE). Web pages related to transferred products will be moved as follows on Saturday, July 25 (tentative).

Please note that information and publication regarding TOCOM-listed products (Crude Oil and Electricity, etc.) will remain on TOCOM website.