Japan Exchange : Jul. 02, 2020JPXOSETOCOM Notice of change of published locations on JPX website related to Product Transfer from Tokyo Commodity Exchange to Osaka Exchange

On Monday, July 27, 2020, some products (Precious Metals, Rubber, Agricultural products) are scheduled to be transferred from Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) to Osaka Exchange (OSE). Web pages related to transferred products will be moved as follows on Saturday, July 25 (tentative).
Please note that information and publication regarding TOCOM-listed products (Crude Oil and Electricity, etc.) will remain on TOCOM website.
Main contents locations regarding transferred products
Information such as 'Trading Halts', 'New/Additional Strike Price', 'Option Theoretical Price, etc.', 'Reference Data for Futures and Options' and 'Price Limits' of transferred products is scheduled to be published on the JPX website after July 27, 2020.
Please note that Special Quotations/Final Settlement Prices of both OSE- and TOCOM-listed products have been released on the JPX website.
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC