Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Jul. 15, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

07/15/2020 | 04:11am EDT
Market News
Jul. 15, 2020 OSEDeletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following deletion of components for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
HyAS&Co.Inc. 6192 Reassigned to 1st Section July 21, 2020

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net income 2021 47 318 M 441 M 441 M
Net cash 2021 148 B 1 378 M 1 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 359 B 12 673 M 12 667 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 538,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -9,38%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.31.50%12 673
CME GROUP INC.-17.52%59 239
ASX LIMITED6.98%11 394
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.17.13%9 729
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS15.31%3 968
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.19%3 102
