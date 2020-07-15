Japan Exchange : Jul. 15, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Market News
Jul. 15, 2020 OSEDeletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following deletion of components for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.
|
Issue to be Deleted
|
Code
|
Section Reassignment
|
Effective Date
|
HyAS&Co.Inc.
|
6192
|
Reassigned to 1st Section
|
July 21, 2020
