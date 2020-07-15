Japan Exchange : Jul. 15, 2020TSEOSE Designation as Tradable Contracts for Taiwanese Investors

Market News
Jul. 15, 2020 TSEOSEDesignation as Tradable Contracts for Taiwanese Investors
Tweet
Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) is pleased to announce that Commodity Futures to be transferred from TOCOM on 27 July will continue to be designated as tradable contract for Taiwanese investors after the product transfer. Taiwan Futures Exchange Corporation (TAIFEX), to which the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan entrusts the related authority announced the designation on 10 July.
List of Designated Products
Gold Standard Futures
Gold Mini Futures
Gold Rolling-Spot Futures
Silver Futures
Platinum Standard Futures
Platinum Mini Futures
Platinum Rolling-Spot Futures
Palladium Futures
RSS3 Rubber Futures
Soybean Futures
Azuki (Red Bean) Futures
Corn Futures
Please refer to the following website for the list of futures and options contracts that have been already approved or permitted by overseas relevant authorities.
Contact
Osaka Exchange
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:10:03 UTC