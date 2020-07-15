Japan Exchange : Jul. 15, 2020TSEOSE Designation as Tradable Contracts for Taiwanese Investors

Market News

Jul. 15, 2020 TSEOSE Designation as Tradable Contracts for Taiwanese Investors

Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) is pleased to announce that Commodity Futures to be transferred from TOCOM on 27 July will continue to be designated as tradable contract for Taiwanese investors after the product transfer. Taiwan Futures Exchange Corporation (TAIFEX), to which the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan entrusts the related authority announced the designation on 10 July.



List of Designated Products

Gold Standard Futures

Gold Mini Futures

Gold Rolling-Spot Futures

Silver Futures

Platinum Standard Futures

Platinum Mini Futures

Platinum Rolling-Spot Futures

Palladium Futures

RSS3 Rubber Futures

Soybean Futures

Azuki (Red Bean) Futures

Corn Futures



Please refer to the following website for the list of futures and options contracts that have been already approved or permitted by overseas relevant authorities.

