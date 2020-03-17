Japan Exchange : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Market News

Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The recent spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the long-term effect anticipated have impacted the global economy on a large scale, and uncertainty over the business activities of companies is growing, affecting both the real economy and stock market.



In light of the situation, in order to ensure smooth and fair price formation process in the stock market, TSE continues to ask and advise listed companies to disclose information affecting investors' investment decisions, in a timely and appropriate manner. Additionally, in light of the degree of the impact on business activities, TSE will promptly implement flexible treatment and exceptions regarding the application of the current Listing Rules upon listed companies as well as those companies in the process of listing.



Please see the attached 'Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)'