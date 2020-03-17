Japan Exchange : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The recent spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the long-term effect anticipated have impacted the global economy on a large scale, and uncertainty over the business activities of companies is growing, affecting both the real economy and stock market.
In light of the situation, in order to ensure smooth and fair price formation process in the stock market, TSE continues to ask and advise listed companies to disclose information affecting investors' investment decisions, in a timely and appropriate manner. Additionally, in light of the degree of the impact on business activities, TSE will promptly implement flexible treatment and exceptions regarding the application of the current Listing Rules upon listed companies as well as those companies in the process of listing.
Please see the attached 'Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)'
'Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)'
(note)
･Please note, as previously announced, TSE has been planning to proceed with a partial revision of the current listing rules from March 2020, in order to achieve smooth transition to the new market segments in April 2022. As the spread of novel coronavirus above mentioned Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we will postpone the start of the mentioned current listing rule revisions procedures and will resume the procedure as soon as this response is completed.
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 03:06:06 UTC