Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:07pm EDT
Market News
Mar. 18, 2020 TSEOverview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Tweet

The recent spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the long-term effect anticipated have impacted the global economy on a large scale, and uncertainty over the business activities of companies is growing, affecting both the real economy and stock market.

In light of the situation, in order to ensure smooth and fair price formation process in the stock market, TSE continues to ask and advise listed companies to disclose information affecting investors' investment decisions, in a timely and appropriate manner. Additionally, in light of the degree of the impact on business activities, TSE will promptly implement flexible treatment and exceptions regarding the application of the current Listing Rules upon listed companies as well as those companies in the process of listing.

Please see the attached 'Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)'

'Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)'
(note)
  • ･Please note, as previously announced, TSE has been planning to proceed with a partial revision of the current listing rules from March 2020, in order to achieve smooth transition to the new market segments in April 2022. As the spread of novel coronavirus above mentioned Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we will postpone the start of the mentioned current listing rule revisions procedures and will resume the procedure as soon as this response is completed.

Contact

Listing Department
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Operator)
E-mail:jojo-kikaku@jpx.co.jp


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 03:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03/17JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Pol..
PU
03/17MAR. 17, 2020 TSE BASE PRICE AND DAI : Listed Index Fund US Equity (Dow Average)..
PU
03/17MAR. 17, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/17MAR. 17, 2020 TSE DESIGNATION OF SEC : Goyo intex co.,ltd.
PU
03/16JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/16MAR. 16, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
03/13JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 13, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/13MAR. 13, 2020 TSE BROADENING OF DAIL : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/13MAR. 13, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Hosoda corporation
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 118 B
EBIT 2020 61 323 M
Net income 2020 43 745 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,28x
EV / Sales2021 6,66x
Capitalization 951 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 030,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 776,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.55%8 298
CME GROUP INC.-26.00%53 238
ASX LIMITED-9.49%7 708
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-16.14%6 349
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-11.29%2 820
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group