Japan Exchange : Mar. 23, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conversion Factors of JGB Futures
03/22/2020 | 08:07pm EDT
JGB Futures
Deliverable bonds / Conversion Factors
Deliverable bonds and conversion factors of JGB Futures (5-year, 10-year & 20-year)
Conversion Factor Formula
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 00:06:03 UTC
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
08:07p JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 23, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
03/19 MAR. 19, 2020 TSE ALTERATION OF LIST : Oisix ra daichi Inc.
PU
03/18 MAR. 18, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Showa Aircraft Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
03/17 JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Pol..
PU
03/17 MAR. 17, 2020 TSE BASE PRICE AND DAI : Listed Index Fund US Equity (Dow Average)..
PU
03/17 MAR. 17, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/17 MAR. 17, 2020 TSE DESIGNATION OF SEC : Goyo intex co.,ltd.
PU
03/16 JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/16 MAR. 16, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/15 JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
Sales 2020
118 B
EBIT 2020
61 323 M
Net income 2020
43 745 M
Finance 2020
94 526 M
Yield 2020
2,59%
P/E ratio 2020
23,3x
P/E ratio 2021
22,3x
EV / Sales2020
7,87x
EV / Sales2021
7,21x
Capitalization
1 020 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
2 030,00 JPY
Last Close Price
1 905,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
20,7%
Spread / Average Target
6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target
-2,89%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.