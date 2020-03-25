Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Mar. 25, 2020 TSE Dividends and Other Ex-rights at the End of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:13am EDT
Market News
Mar. 25, 2020 TSEDividends and Other Ex-rights at the End of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Tweet

Based on the impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Justice has indicated that 'In the event that a situation has arisen in which it is impossible to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders at the time stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation, it would be sufficient to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders within a reasonable period of time after the situation has been resolved. The Companies Act provides that the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of a corporation shall be convened at a certain time after the end of each business year (Article 296, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act), but does not require that an ordinary general meeting of shareholders be held within three months after the end of the business year.'（*1）

If a listed company whose fiscal year ends on March 31 is unable to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders within 3 months after the end of the current fiscal year and the record date for dividends and other rights is changed from the end of the fiscal year, and if investors do not hold the issue by the last day with rights after the change, it will not be granted dividends or other rights.（*2）

We ask investors to take note of the possibility that such events may occur depending on the schedule of the general meeting of shareholders of a listed company.

*1：Please refer to 'http://www.moj.go.jp/MINJI/minji07_00021.html' of the Ministry of Justice website.

*2：In the securities venue of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. ('TSE'), the base price (hereinafter referred to as the 'base price') for the limit on the bid price range of share certificates at the ex-dividend date (usually the day 1 prior to the record date for dividends [usually the last day of the business year]) is calculated by subtracting the expected dividend disclosed by the listed companies (in principle, the dividend amount for the same period of the previous fiscal year if the dividend forecast has not been determined or disclosed), from the final price for dividends. As in the past, TSE will set the base price for listed companies whose fiscal year ends in March as a general rule on the ex-dividend date (March 30). The base price is set to set the limit range of the bid price and is not intended to indicate the theoretical price or fair price of the issue.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
04:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 25, 2020 TSE Dividends and Other Ex-rights at the End of t..
PU
02:43aMAR. 25, 2020 TSE APPLICATION FOR LI : Agent Inc.
PU
03/24JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 24, 2020 OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Dividend Inde..
PU
03/24JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 24, 2020 OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contr..
PU
03/23JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 23, 2020 JPX Disclosure Notice of Revision to Earnings For..
PU
03/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 23, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
03/19MAR. 19, 2020 TSE ALTERATION OF LIST : Oisix ra daichi Inc.
PU
03/18MAR. 18, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Showa Aircraft Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
03/17JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 18, 2020 TSE Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Pol..
PU
03/17MAR. 17, 2020 TSE BASE PRICE AND DAI : Listed Index Fund US Equity (Dow Average)..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 66 101 M
Net income 2020 47 124 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,86x
EV / Sales2021 6,47x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 056,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 756,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.68%8 430
CME GROUP INC.-30.48%54 582
ASX LIMITED-8.00%8 120
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-20.95%6 591
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-3.84%2 957
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group