Japan Exchange : Mar. 31, 2020 JPX Disclosure 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan Update for FY2020

(Translation Disclaimer) This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version prevails. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. ("JPX") and its subsidiaries accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy or misunderstanding with regard to this translation. This translation may be used only for reference purposes. JPX and its subsidiaries maintain the right to claim compensation for any damage or loss it may suffer from the violation of these conditions. (Forward-Looking Statements) These materials contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Some of these statements express, for general management purposes only, group performance targets. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. These statements are based on assumptions, which may prove incorrect, and reflect our management's current views or expectations with respect to future events or results rather than historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that: (1) because our operations are restricted by law, we may experience competitive disadvantages if we are unable to receive in a timely manner or at all regulatory approvals necessary to pursue new business opportunities and new regulations or the manner of application or interpretation of existing regulations could restrict our current business or limit future business opportunities; and (2) because our group revenues are significantly affected by the level of market activity, they could be materially adversely affected by a general economic downturn, particularly in Japan, resulting in a reduction in trading volumes and liquidity of TSE-listed products. (No Offer of Securities) These materials are not an offer for sale of our securities in the United States or anywhere else. Our securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("the Securities Act") and may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. 2 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Review of the First Year (FY2019) The first year saw steady implementation of measures based on the four core strategies Launched cash equity trading platform "arrowhead 2.5" and shortened stock settlement cycle to T+2

Moved toward the comprehensive exchange by completing a business combination with Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM)

Developed new partnerships to work toward diversifying data services; carried out simultaneous ETF listings in Japan & China Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next generation Launched cash equity trading platform "arrowhead 2.5"

Shortened stock settlement cycle to T+2

Yearly IPO count reached 94

Carried out simultaneous ETF listings in Japan and China through Japan-China ETF Connectivity program Diversify and propel data services into the next generation Launched proof-of-concept (PoC) and data sandbox programs to create new services and client bases

proof-of-concept (PoC) and data sandbox programs to create new services and client bases Made progress in developing new data services through these programs

(launched 2 services; testing in progress for 5 services) Launch and develop a comprehensive exchange Completed business combination with Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM)

Developed and announced specifications for product transfer and clearing house integration

Integrated administrative departments to help achieve business combination synergies

Promoted measures to boost markets with integrated promotion teams Develop a foundation to support the future of our business and the society ✓ Promoted constructing Kansai backup center for BCP ✓ Launched a new project to build infrastructure for utilizing Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ✓ Publicly appealed about the importance of asset building in the age of the 100-year lifespan 3 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. In Progress Building Progressing 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Progress Made in the First Year (FY2019) Steadily progressed towards achieving primary targets based on core strategies, for the most part Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next generation Launch and develop a comprehensive exchange Diversify and propel data services into the next generation • Complete trading platforms for cash products in FY2019 Achieved and derivative products in FY2021 Development Started • Meet system requirements for trading platforms Achieved (for cash products) Shorten stock settlement cycle to T+2 in FY2019 Achieved • Aim for IPO count of approx.100/year Achieved • (Made TOCOM a wholly-owned subsidiary; integrated Achieve early integration with TOCOM Achieved administrative departments and the HR system) • Achieve integration of clearing houses (Published outlines of trading & clearing rules In Progress for product transfer and clearing house integration) • Raise trading volume through synergies In Progress (Integrated promotion teams to improve trading volume) Diversify channels incorporating API, etc. in FY2020 Development Started • Create 10 new services and attract 150 new clients In Progress (Launched and began utilizing a platform for creating new services and client bases) Develop a foundation to Ⅳ support the future of our • Launch Kansai backup center in phases starting in FY2021 • Build industry-shared Blockchain/DLT infrastructure in FY2021 Contribute to 10% annual increase in the number of users of Tsumitate (installment-type) NISA business and the society & iDeCo via initiatives to raise financial literacy Achieved No. of Tsumitate NISA Accounts : 1.7 mil. (as of Sep. 30, 2019; up 34% from the end of FY2018) No. of DC pension plan subscribers: 1.46 mil. (as of Dec. 31, 2019; up 21% from the end of FY2018) 4 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Basic Policy for Updates and Core Strategies 5 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Policy for Updates Starting from the Second Year Our most important mission is to securely provide market infrastructure that satisfies users, while properly responding to various risks stemming from environmental uncertainties and unknowns It is important to continue stabilizing and strengthening our finances, so as not to excessively rely on revenues impacted by the market condition of Japanese equities. It is important to make a more active contribution to building a "sustainable society" in our role as a responsible infrastructure operator supporting Japanese financial and capital markets. While maintaining the overall framework of the 3rd Medium -Term Management Plan, we will: Review concrete measures, flexibly managing costs in response to changes in the environment and the progress of the plan.

As part of this, actively develop ways to further diversify the revenue stream, such as by invigorating the comprehensive exchange and creating new data services.

As part of this, actively develop ways to further diversify the revenue stream, such as by invigorating the comprehensive exchange and creating new data services. As ESG becomes an important topic around the world, further strengthen measures to promote sustainability by encouraging the spread of ESG investment and ESG disclosure, as well as improving JPX's ESG disclosure and ESG ratings as a company. 6 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Management Policy and Core Strategies Management Policy Sail to the future. Keep the market secure. Under rapid innovation and global dynamics, we aim to evolve into a total smart exchange, where anyone can trade any product in a secure and easy way, by further cooperating with stakeholders and entering new partnerships. We will also make a more active contribution to building a "sustainable society" in our role as a responsible infrastructure operator. UPDATED Four Core Strategies Ⅰ Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next generation Raise global competitiveness while working on enhancing the appeal of the Japanese market in the pursuit of "the shape of the market" toward the next generation. ⅢDiversify and propel data services into the next generation Explore our new business model as an exchange by creating highly convenient data services emerging from an open and innovative framework. ⅡLaunch, invigorate, and develop the comprehensive exchange UPDATED Invigorate the Japanese derivatives market and evolve it into a leading global derivatives market, while swiftly generating synergies from the business combination. Develop society a foundation to support the future of our business and the Keep our markets robust as a market infrastructure by means such as developing and managing reliable IT systems and enforcing appropriate self-regulations. Strengthen cyber security measures and improve 7 preparedness for the risk of natural disasters. © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiative Highlights Promoting Sustainability Sustainability Committee set up in July 2018 with CEO as Chair, to strengthen/speed up initiatives

Sustainability made a top priority for improving the attractiveness of the Japanese market, in step with global trends Working towards more ESG disclosure among listed companies

Encouraging wider ESG investment and promoting ESG-related investment products Improving and enhancing JPX company information disclosure

Implementing ESG as a company and research of ESG ratings Listed company ESG disclosure Joining the global conversation ◆Expressed support for Financial Stability Board's TCFD Recommendations Corporate Governance Code (excerpts) (Oct. 2018) Principle 2.3 Sustainability Issues, Including Social and Environmental Matters Companies should take appropriate measures to address sustainability issues, including social and environmental matters. Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women Companies should recognize that the existence of diverse perspectives and values reflecting a variety of experiences, skills and characteristics is a strength that supports their sustainable growth. As such, companies should promote diversity of personnel, including the active participation of women. Notable activities ◆Dec. 2017：Joined Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative ◆Jan. 2018：Established Green and Social Bonds Platform on TOKYO PRO-BOND MARKET ◆Sept. 2018：Began publication of S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index. Index selected as Global Environmental Stock Index by GPIF* ◆Jun. 2019：Published Japanese translation of Model Guidance for Companies on Reporting on ESG Information ◆Jan. 2020：Announced calculation of new Infrastructure Fund Index (April) ◆Feb. 2020：First ETF based on S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index listed GPIF: Government Pension Investment Fund

© 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ◆SASB/CDSB "TCFD Implementation Guide" seminar (Oct. 10, 2019) Seminar held with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Climate Disclosure Standards Board (CDSB) to introduce the Japanese translation of their "TCFD Implementation Guide" ESG-related products ESG-related indices (10 indices) ESG-related indices calculated and published, including governance-focusedJPX-Nikkei Index 400 and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index ESG ETFs (21 ETFs) Various ESG-related ETFs listed, including those based on the above ESG- related indices as well as those following women's participation and other themes. Infrastructure funds (7 funds) Funds listed that invest in renewable energy such as solar power. ◆ Green and Social Bonds (7 bonds) Green and social bonds listed and information posted on the Green and 8 Social Bonds Platform. Core Strategy I画 Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next generation R a i s e g l o b a l c o m p e t i t i v e n e s s w h i l e w o r k i n g o n e n h a n c i n g t h e a p p e a l o f t h e J a p a n e s e m a r k e t i n t h e p u r s u i t o f " t h e s h a p e o f t h e m a r ke t " t o w a r d t h e n e x t g e n e r a t i o n . 9 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Core Strategy I - Initiatives Implement the "Action Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market" in order to appropriately respond to changes in the market environment

Implement the market structure reforms and aim for a smooth transition, taking into account the final report from the Expert Study Group on Capital Markets in Japan of the Financial System Council 1 3 Strengthen the functions of the cash equity market and UPDATED work to develop a next-generation platform for cash products Implement the Action Program for Strengthening the Functions UPDAT of the Cash Equity Market

(Introduce market access rule, respond to regulations on dark pools, optimize tick sizes, address various execution needs in the ToSTNeT market, etc.)

of (Introduce market access rule, respond to regulations on dark pools, optimize tick sizes, address various execution needs in the ToSTNeT market, etc.) Formulate plans for the development of a next-generation platform for cash products Improve clearing services for better global competitiveness UPDATED Boost activity in the ETF market via introduction of clearing services for the creation/redemption of ETFs

Refine margin rules and framework for listed derivatives

Improve OTC clearing services to encourage more usage

Prepare for global interest rate benchmark reforms, review the loss compensation rules and systems for listed derivatives, and renovate the system and increase the convenience of clearing services for OTC JGB transactions 2 Develop TSE's market structure and enhance corporate UPDAT governance at listed companies for a more appealing UPDATED Japanese market Carry out the following to enhance the investment appeal of the Japanese market and encourage listed companies to raise corporate value: Implementation of the market structure reforms and creation of an environment to ensure a smooth transition

Further enhancing substantial aspects of corporate governance at listed companies and cultivating an environment conducive to more dialogue between investors and listed companies 4 Create new communication channels with retail investors and enhance support for global investors Improve marketing to attract more retail investors

Improve marketing and strengthen ties to attract more global investors

Revamp outreach to global investors to attract more investment in Japanese equities 5 Boost ETF market activity and develop new methods or UPDATED channels for new investors Enhance the market making scheme to boost activity in the ETF market and consider an RFQ function *

* Consider development of new methods or channels for new investors , such as diversifying trading participants and small-lot investments using assets held in trust *RFQ: Request For Quote - i.e. a market driven by customers' requests for quotes © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 6 Expand lineup of high-quality listed companies and products with high investment appeal UPDATED Attract a greater variety of enterprises to the market

Boost support for IPOs with mind to the market structure reforms

Create a greater variety of investable products such as ETFs and ETNs ※■ Underlinesindicate additions/revisions to individual initiatives. 10 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiative Highlights Raising the Appeal of the Japanese Cash Equity Market Action Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market (Published on Jan. 30, 2020) Changes in the environment surrounding the cash equity market Increasing automation and speed of trade executions, shift toward passive investment, more diverse execution needs, increasingly sophisticated services offered by securities firms, emergence of new securities ventures We will respond swiftly and flexibly to the constantly changing market environment, so that the Japanese cash equity market remains attractive to investors Improving the reliability and safety of the market Introducing market access rule Introducing self-trade prevention function Implementing sophisticated trade monitoring and market surveillance Responding to regulations on dark pools Developing an environment that facilitates investment Vitalizing the ETF market Promoting the appeal of investment in individual stocks to retail investors Developing new methods or channels for new investors Optimizing tick sizes Enriching information for investors Enhancing the convenience of margin transactions Addressing various execution needs in the ToSTNeT market Considering the trading rules for the future in light of changes in the market environment Assessing the trading rules amid the shift toward passive investment Conducting a study on the next-generation market Market Structure Review (Published on Feb. 21, 2020) Restructuring of market segments Our mission is to contribute to the realization of an affluent society, and through restructuring of the Cash Equity Market with a clear market concept, incentivizing sustainable growth and mid-tolong-term corporate value creation of listed companies that further attracts various types of investors, both domestic and foreign, we aim to promote the sustainable development of the Cash Equity Market. Published an overview of the market structure reforms in February, with the aim of transitioning to new market segments in April 2022 Plan to gradually phase in rule revisions from FY2021 Review of TOPIX Transition to new TOPIX that functions properly as an investable index and a benchmark representing wide investment opportunities

Implement measures to further strengthen index governance (Introduce Index Consultation function and establish Index Advisory Panel) Start using new rules for index calculation after restructuring the market segments (Phased changes to minimize impact on the market, etc.) 11 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 成 Core Strategy II Launch, invigorate, and develop UPDATED the comprehensive exchange I n v i g o r a t e t h e J a p a n e s e d e r i v a t i v e s m a r k e t a n d e v o l v e i t i n t o a l e a d i n g g l o b a l d e r i v a t i v e s m a r k e t , w h i l e s w i f t l y g e n e r a t i n g s y n e r g i e s f r o m t h e b u s i n e s s c o m b i n a t i o n . 12 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Core Strategy II－Initiatives Invigorate the derivatives market by developing new platforms and attracting diverse order flows through integrated market operations

Deploy new measures for market development, such as introducing derivatives trading on national holidays and nurturing the energy market 1 Launch the comprehensive exchange UPDATED Launch the comprehensive exchange with the product transfer

Integrate the clearing houses and provide commodity clearing functions via JSCC

Swiftly generate synergies from the business combination

Enhance market operations to be fit for the comprehensive exchange and strengthen BCP structures in the Tokyo and Osaka bases 2 Develop the next generation derivatives platform "J-GATE3.0" UPDATED Develop trading rules and frameworks and consider creation of new products in connection with J-GATE3.0

J-GATE3.0 Construct a system that enables timely addition of new products with the primary concept of "Launch Timely"

Work to enhance information services

Attract flow from the OTC market by utilizing and improving the J-NET Portal 3 Invigorate the derivatives market by attracting diverse investment flows UPDATED 4 Drive new initiatives to enhance the derivatives NEW market ◼ Invigorate the markets through reinforcing sales and promotion ◼ Develop rules and frameworks for derivatives trading on national activities holidays ◆ Attract more flow from retail investors and global investors ◼ Work on broadening investor base for the electricity futures ◆ Boost trading of Flexible Options and non-flagship market and facilitate market entry by commercials products such as TSE Mothers Index Futures ◼ Develop rules and frameworks for listing LNG Futures Attract flow to the commodity market from financial institutions and maintain existing flow Realizing our medium- to long-term vision ◼ Drive initiatives in such areas as relationship building and R&D to evolve into an "exchange where anyone can trade any product" ※■ Underlinesindicate additions/revisions to individual initiatives. 13 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) - Initiative Highlights Launching and Invigorating the Comprehensive Exchange Focus on completing the launch of the comprehensive exchange through a smooth product transfer and clearing house integration (Scheduled for July 27, 2020)

Boost the market by operating OSE and TOCOM as a single derivatives market ▼Mar. '19: Basic agreement toward business combination ▼Jul. '19: Published draft rules, etc. for product transfer & clearing house integration ▼Aug. '19 : Commenced tender offer for TOCOM shares ▼Nov. '19: Made TOCOM a wholly-owned subsidiary ▼Dec. '19: Integrated administrative departments ◆Apr. '20: Scheduled integration of operations departments and the HR system Operated as a Single Derivatives Market (Market Operations, Planning & Business Development , Trading Platform) Comprehensive exchange launched with unified regulations made possible through product transfer (Jul. 27, 2020) TOCOM Precious OSE Nikkei 225 Metals Futures Electricity Rubber TOPIX Futures Oil, LNG (planned) Agricultural JGB Futures, etc. Products Commodity derivatives clearing through JSCC Inflows from commercials, etc. Inflows from financial institutions, including global and retail investors Attract investment flows from financial institutions, such as overseas market makers, and retail investors

Enhance inflows from domestic and overseas business, such as commercials

Strengthen efforts to invigorate the market, such as introducing trading on national holidays and LNG Futures, etc.

Enhance promotion activity using the launch of the comprehensive exchange 14 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Core Strategy III計 Diversify and propel data services into the next generation E x p l o r e o u r n e w b u s i n e s s m o d e l a s a n e x c h a n g e b y c r e a t i n g h i g h l y c o n v e n i e n t d a t a s e r v i c e s e m e r g i n g f r o m a n o p e n a n d i n n o v a t i v e f r a m e w o r k . 15 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Core Strategy III－Initiatives Diversify and propel data services into the next generation through two programs that will help forge new partnerships

Renovate TOPIX into a properly functioning investable index, taking into account the report from the Expert Study Group on Capital Markets in Japan of the Financial System Council 1 Create new information services by utilizing innovations and partnerships UPDATED Create new services and develop new customer bases by utilizing open and innovative frameworks ◆A Proof of Concept program with the aim of providing new contents (from Apr. 2019) ◆A data sandbox program to develop new customer bases (from Aug. 2019) Research investor needs and tailor data/information services to meet the needs 3 Develop indices & enhance operations in response to needs & external changes Strengthen ties and partnerships and leverage TSE brand in developing indices

Raise robustness and efficiency of operation of an index calculation system by improving IT infrastructure for calculating indices and for managing basic data 2 Build a next-generation system for disseminating information that employs API* & the cloud Build a next-generation system for disseminating information that incorporates the use of API* and cloud computing

next-generation system for disseminating information that incorporates the use of API* and cloud computing Tap into new user segments with diverse services generated from next-generation systems

next-generation systems API = Application Programming Interface

4 Renovate TOPIX into properly functioning NEW investable index Renovate TOPIX into a properly functioning investable index and a benchmark representing wide investment opportunities Realizing our medium- to long-term vision ◼ Drive initiatives in such areas as relationship building and R&D to evolve into an exchange where anyone can trade in a secure and easy way ※■ Underlinesindicate additions/revisions to individual initiatives. 16 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) - Initiative Highlights Diversifying and Propelling Data Services into the Next Generation Work together with a wide range of partners to create new data and services

Create new data services together with partners by utilizing their expertise, technologies, data, and networks Diversifying and propelling data services into the next generation Sustainable Development of the Market through creation and provision of sophisticated data services Resolve technical issues, create investment opportunities, streamline operations, reduce costs Initiatives aimed at distribution of new contents # Project Project Owner Schedule 1 J-GATE Derivative Osaka Exchange, Service Launched Trading Information Inc. in Jul. 2019 J-GATE Derivative Osaka Exchange, Service Launched 2 Trading System Inc. in Jul. 2019 Information Enormous data assets New Value Network infrastructure connecting investors and Creation financial institutions Innovation Partners to support start-ups Expertise, technologies, data and network that bring innovation tothe market Data Partners who have data assets New Partners 3 Detail Breakdown Trading Tokyo Stock Service Launched Data Exchange, Inc. in Apr. 2020 Corporate investor event SCRIPTS PoC Started in 4 transcripts and their Asia, Inc. Oct. 2019 English translations 5 Intangible Asset Data astamuse PoC Started in (IP/IT, HR, network, etc.) company,Ltd. Apr. 2019 6 Mid/Small Cap Analyst Nowcast Inc. PoC Started in Reports in English Oct. 2019 7 Symphony Bot for Timely Tokyo Stock PoC Started in Disclosure Exchange, Inc. Mar. 2020 Platform which openly recruits new partners ◆Initiatives aimed at distribution of new contents Proof of Concept Program for Utilizing Securities Data (from Apr. 2019 )

Users can utilize data assets of JPX and Partners free of charge Services may be commercialized, with data content and distribution methods designed based on users' needs

◆Initiatives to attract new information services users Data Sandbox Program (from Aug. 2019)

Provides data from JPX, information vendors, and financial institutions to start-up companies Supports creation of market services of start-ups in partnership with incubation organizations and industry associations

Data Sandbox Partners 17 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. UPDATUPDAT 完 Core Strategy IV Develop a foundation to support the future of our business and the society K e e p o u r m a r k e t s r o b u s t a s a m a r k e t i n f r a s t r u c t u r e b y m e a n s s u c h a s d e v e l o p i n g a n d m a n a g i n g r e l i a b l e I T s y s t e m s a n d e n f o r c i n g a p p r o p r i a t e s e l f - r e g u l a t i o n s . S t r e n g t h e n c y b e r s e c u r i t y m e a s u r e s a n d i m p r o v e p r e p a r e d n e s s f o r t h e r i s k o f n a t u r a l d i s a s t e r s . 18 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Core Strategy IV－Initiatives Accelerate actions for new value creation through digital transformation (DX)

Strengthen cyber security measures and advance construction of the Kansai backup center in preparation for the risk of natural disasters 1 Bolster system bases, promote digital transformation, and develop highly-skilled IT personnel UPDATED Develop and manage IT systems that are secure and reliable for users (IT Master Plan)

Promote digital transformation and utilize fintech in business ◼ Educate/train human resources on digitalization, etc. UPDAT Increase efficiency/sophistication of operations by replacing information systems and incorporating the latest technologies 2 4 Strengthen cyber security measures and launch the Kansai backup center in preparation for the risk of natural UPDATED disasters Strengthen cyber security measures

Advance construction of the Kansai backup center

Improve stability of market operations with higher quality BCP Raise financial literacy to achieve stable asset building and strengthening of market functions UPDATED Implement more active efforts toward promoting the appeal of investment in individual stocks to retail investors

Raise financial literacy and enhance education on economics/finance in response to aging population

Promote education on investment in derivatives for asset-building 3 Exercisechanges optimal self-regulation that adapts to external Conduct appropriate listing examinations in ways that reflect external changes and maintain/improve the depth of such examinations

Steadily implement listed company compliance and enhance listed companies' awareness of corporate scandal prevention

Inspect trading participants optimally to reflect external changes

Make market surveillance more sophisticated through strengthening system functions and adopting advanced methods

Implement appropriate trading participant inspections and market surveillance to suit a comprehensive exchange UPDAT 5 Strengthen business foundations ◼ Develop human resources and ◼ Strengthen corporate advance work style reforms communications, PR, and IR ◼ Research global trends of ◼ Promote cooperation with regulations, etc. and take strategic foreign markets steps ◼ Support Yangon Stock Exchange 19 ◼ Improve R&D, etc. © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ※■ Underlinesindicate additions/revisions to individual initiatives. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiative Highlights Utilizing Digital Technology and Action for New Value Creation Transform the business with digital technology in order to respond to environmental changes (Digital Transformation: DX)

Work to introduce digital technology and transform IT systems for the creation of new services and transformation of existing ones New service creation to provide new value for customers Successful combination of stable market operations and new value provision through DX Digital Technology Adopt digital Create new value technology for utilizing digital existing business technology Structure for promoting DX with top-level commitment Direct commitment from management for action on DX Management including CEO DX Promotion Team Business operations Existing Technology Carry out stable Reach new client bases through operation of exchange business business departments IT departments transformation Existing Business Model New Business Model Business operations and IT departments communicate and work together Further action aimed at digitalization of JPX's business Increase the speed further on action to create new value through DX ➢ Aim to enhance the user experience through a service provision structure combining business operations and IT departments ➢ Implement agile development and automated testing to support rapid system development 20 ➢ Develop highly-skilledIT personnel with thorough knowledge of digital technology and digital business © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiatives in Global Strategy Promote initiatives aiming for a more appealing Japanese market and better global competitiveness in all business areas

Aim to continue being a leading market in the world as a pivotal trading venue in the APAC region ■ Take measures to yield flow and investment in Japanese equity from global investors getting influence in the world ■ Improve reputation of listed companies among investors through better corporate governance and enhancement of dialogue ■ Promote global cooperation with foreign exchanges, primarily in Asia, such as Japan-China ETF connectivity ■ Advance the development of a next-generation cash trading platform that adapts to global trends and innovation ■ Improve clearing services for better global competitiveness Stockholm Moscow ■ Develop Japan's derivatives market into a globally competitive one Edinburgh through launching and invigorating the comprehensive exchange London Amsterdam Brussels Frankfurt Almaty Paris Ulaanbaatar Zurich Madrid Beijing Seoul Gibraltar Tunis Jerusalem Shanghai/Shen ■ Improve connectivity of zhen Dubai Hong Kong investors with arrownet global Riyadh Yangon Taipei connect Mumbai Bangkok Vietnam Manila Kuala Lumpur Singapore Toronto Chicago Boston San Francisco Silicon Valley New York L.A. Atlanta Mexico City Nairobi ■ Boost activity in the ETF market by improving Jakarta ■ Promote the variety of listed funds based on liquidity and efficiency of settlement overseas assets ■ Conduct marketing in foreign offices and develop HK office ■ Take steps concerning global regulations, regimes, and competitiveness, and formulate strategic measures on them ■ Support for global issuers to capitalize on Japanese Rio de Janeiro markets (PRO-BOND market, cross-border listings） San Diego Sydney ■ Respond appropriately to international financial regulations Wellington (i.e. those of IOSCO and EU on clearing houses and index providers） ■ Support development of Myanmar's capital market 21 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Primary Targets 22 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Primary Targets on Core Strategies (Starting from the Second Year) We have set new targets for developing a next-generation cash trading platform and implementing reforms of the cash equity market structure

next-generation cash trading platform and implementing reforms of the cash equity market structure We will focus on launching and invigorating the comprehensive exchange, first aiming for enough trading volume to make the commodity derivatives business profitable Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next

generation • Next-generation cash trading platform Finalize concept in FY2020 NEW Start development in FY2021 • Implement reforms of cash equity market structure Phased implementation in FY2020 NEW Aim for IPO count of approx. 100/year Launch, invigorate, UPDATED and develop the

comprehensive exchange Launch the comprehensive exchange through smooth product transfer and clearing house integration Complete in FY2020 • Boost the commodity derivatives market through synergies Raise trading volume • Next-generation derivatives trading platform J-GATE3.0 Launch in FY2021 Diversify and propel data services into the

next generation Diversify channels incorporating API, etc. Complete in FY2020

Create 10 new services and attract 150 new clients (by end of FY2021) Develop a foundation to support the future of our business and the society Launch Kansai backup center in phases starting in FY2021

Kansai backup center starting in FY2021 Build industry-shared Blockchain/DLT * infrastructure in FY2021

Blockchain/DLT infrastructure in FY2021 Contribute to 10% annual increase in the number of users of Tsumitate (installment- type) NISA & iDeCo via initiatives to raise financial literacy

in the number of users of via initiatives to raise financial literacy Distributed Ledger Technology

23 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Financial Policies 24 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Financial Targets and Capital Policy Maintain the financial targets. Flexibly manage costs, while monitoring the impacts of market conditions on financial performance

Aim to further strengthen a business model not heavily reliant on stock market conditions in Japan such as by invigorating the comprehensive exchange Financial targets for the final fiscal year Operating JPY 130.0 bil. Revenue Net Income JPY 50.0 bil. (attributable to owners of the parent company) ROE 15.0%+ Assumptions Capital policy Support the sustainable development and evolution of the market by making constant investment while keeping a balance between shareholder returns and financial resilience for stable market operations Maintain ROE of 10% in the mid- to long-term, that is above capital cost, regardless of market conditions Return to shareholders Dividend payout ratio of approx. 60%

Flexibly implement further shareholder returns in consideration of future investments, etc. Average Daily Trading Value JPY 3.45 tril. [Ref.] Historical records of total return ratios & value of return to shareholders for cash equity products Annual Trading Volume for 400 mil. contracts Total return ratio Ordinary dividend derivative products Buy-back Commemorative dividend, etc. (%) （bil.yen） * Deviation from the assumptions may emerge depending on external factors such as 100 90.4% 60 market condition 85.9% 76.4% 50 CAPEX 80 61.2% 40 60 For replacing core systems, building Kansai backup center, and 39.6% 39.9% 30 taking forward-looking measures 40 20 Total CAPEXs for 3 years Approx. JPY 45.0 bil. 20 10 25 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 0 0 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 26 © 2020 JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Attachments Original document

