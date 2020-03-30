Japan Exchange : Mar. 31, 2020 JPX Disclosure 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan Update for FY2020

This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version prevails. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. ("JPX") and its subsidiaries accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy or misunderstanding with regard to this translation. This translation may be used only for reference purposes. JPX and its subsidiaries maintain the right to claim compensation for any damage or loss it may suffer from the violation of these conditions.
Our most important mission is to securely provide market infrastructure that satisfies users,
while properly responding to various risks stemming from environmental uncertainties and unknowns
It is important to continue stabilizing and strengthening our finances, so as not to excessively rely on revenues impacted by the market condition of Japanese equities.
It is important to make a more active
contribution to building a "sustainable society"
in our role as a responsible infrastructure operator supporting Japanese financial and capital markets.
While maintaining the overall framework of the 3rd Medium -Term Management Plan, we will:
Review concrete measures, flexibly managing costs in response to changes in the environment and the progress of the plan.
As part of this, actively develop ways to further diversify the revenue stream, such as by invigorating the comprehensive exchange and creating new data services.
As ESG becomes an important topic around the world, further strengthen measures to promote sustainability by encouraging the spread of ESG investment and ESG disclosure, as well as improving JPX's ESG disclosure and ESG ratings as a company.
Under rapid innovation and global dynamics, we aim to evolve into a total smart exchange, where anyone can trade any product in a secure and easy way, by further cooperating with stakeholders and entering new partnerships. We will also make a more active contribution to building a "sustainable society" in our role as a responsible infrastructure operator. UPDATED
Four Core Strategies
Ⅰ Pursue "the shape of the market" toward the next generation
Raise global competitiveness while working on enhancing the appeal of the Japanese market in the pursuit of "the shape of the market" toward the next generation.
ⅢDiversify and propel data services into the next generation
Explore our new business model as an exchange by creating highly convenient data services emerging from an open and innovative framework.
ⅡLaunch, invigorate, and develop the comprehensive exchange
UPDATED
Invigorate the Japanese derivatives market and evolve it into a leading global derivatives market, while swiftly generating synergies from the business combination.
Developsociety a foundation to support the future of our business and the
Keep our markets robust as a market infrastructure by means such as developing and managing reliable IT systems and enforcing appropriate
self-regulations. Strengthen cyber security measures and improve
3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiative Highlights
Promoting Sustainability
Sustainability Committee set up in July 2018 with CEO as Chair, to strengthen/speed up initiatives
Sustainability made a top priority for improving the attractiveness of the Japanese market, in step with global trends
Working towards more ESG disclosure among listed companies
Encouraging wider ESG investment and promoting ESG-related investment products
Improving and enhancing JPX company information disclosure
Implementing ESG as a company and research of ESG ratings
Listed company ESG disclosure
Joining the global conversation
◆Expressed support for Financial Stability Board's TCFD Recommendations
Corporate Governance Code (excerpts)
(Oct. 2018)
Principle 2.3 Sustainability Issues, Including Social and Environmental Matters
Companies should take appropriate measures to address sustainability issues, including social and environmental matters.
Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women
Companies should recognize that the existence of diverse perspectives and values reflecting a variety of experiences, skills and characteristics is a strength that supports their sustainable growth. As such, companies should promote diversity of personnel, including the active participation of women.
Implement the "Action Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market" in order to appropriately respond to changes in the market environment
Implement the market structure reforms and aim for a smooth transition, taking into account the final report from the Expert Study Group on Capital Markets in Japan of the Financial System Council
1
3
Strengthen the functions of the cash equity market and
UPDATED
work to develop a next-generation platform for cash products
Implement the Action Program for Strengthening the FunctionsUPDAT of the Cash Equity Market
(Introduce market access rule, respond to regulations on dark pools, optimize tick sizes, address various execution needs in the ToSTNeT market, etc.)
Formulate plans for the development of a next-generation platform for cash products
Improve clearing services for better global competitiveness UPDATED
Boost activity in the ETF market via introduction of clearing services for the creation/redemption of ETFs
Refine margin rules and framework for listed derivatives
Improve OTC clearing services to encourage more usage
Prepare for global interest rate benchmark reforms, review the loss compensation rules and systems for listed derivatives, and renovate the system and increase the convenience of clearing services for OTC JGB transactions
2
Develop TSE's market structure and enhance corporate UPDAT
governance at listed companies for a more appealing
UPDATED
Japanese market
Carry out the following to enhance the investment appeal of the Japanese market and encourage listed companies to raise corporate value:
Implementation of the market structure reforms and creation of an environment to ensure a smooth transition
Further enhancing substantial aspects of corporate governance at listed companies and cultivating an environment conducive to more dialogue between investors and listed companies
4
Create new communication channels with retail investors and
enhance support for global investors
Improve marketing to attract more retail investors
Improve marketing and strengthen ties to attract more global investors
Revamp outreach to global investors to attract more investment in Japanese equities
5
Boost ETF market activity and develop new methods or
UPDATED
channels for new investors
Enhance the market making scheme to boost activity in the ETF market andconsider an RFQ function*
Consider development of new methods or channels for new investors, such as diversifying trading participants and small-lot investments using
assets held in trust
*RFQ: Request For Quote - i.e. a market driven by customers' requests for quotes
Expand lineup of high-quality listed companies and
products with high investment appeal
UPDATED
Attract a greater variety of enterprises to the market
Boost support for IPOs with mind to the market structure reforms
Create a greater variety of investable products such as ETFs and ETNs
※■Underlinesindicate additions/revisions to individual initiatives.
10
3rd Medium-Term Management Plan (2019-2021) Initiative Highlights
Raising the Appeal of the Japanese Cash Equity Market
Action Program for Strengthening the Functions
of the Cash Equity Market
(Published on Jan. 30, 2020)
Changes in the environment surrounding the cash equity market
Increasing automation and speed of trade executions, shift toward passive investment, more diverse execution needs, increasingly sophisticated services offered by securities firms, emergence of new securities ventures
We will respond swiftly and flexibly to the constantly changing market environment, so that the Japanese cash equity market remains attractive to investors
Improving the reliability and safety of the market
Introducing market access rule
Introducing self-trade prevention function
Implementing sophisticated trade monitoring and market surveillance
Responding to regulations on dark pools
Developing an environment that facilitates investment
Vitalizing the ETF market
Promoting the appeal of investment in individual stocks to retail investors
Developing new methods or channels for new investors
Optimizing tick sizes
Enriching information for investors
Enhancing the convenience of margin transactions
Addressing various execution needs in the ToSTNeT market
Considering the trading rules for the future in light of
changes in the market environment
Assessing the trading rules amid the shift toward passive investment
Conducting a study on the next-generation market
Market Structure Review (Published on Feb. 21, 2020)
Restructuring of market segments
Our mission is to contribute to the realization of an affluent society, and through restructuring of the Cash Equity Market with a clear market concept, incentivizing sustainable growth and mid-tolong-term corporate value creation of listed companies that further attracts various types of investors, both domestic and foreign, we aim to promote the sustainable development of the Cash Equity Market.
Published an overview of the market structure reforms in February, with the aim of transitioning to new market segments in April 2022
Plan to gradually phase in rule revisions from FY2021
Review of TOPIX
Transition to new TOPIX that functions properly as an investable index and a benchmark representing wide investment opportunities
Implement measures to further strengthen index governance
(Introduce Index Consultation function and establish Index Advisory Panel)
Start using new rules for index calculation after restructuring the market segments
(Phased changes to minimize impact on the market, etc.)
