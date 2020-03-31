Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Mar. 31, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:26am EDT
Market News
Mar. 31, 2020 OSEDeletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Tweet

Due to a section reassignment, the following deletion of components for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
Oisix ra daichi Inc. 3182 Reassigned to 1st Section April 9, 2020

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
04:26aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 31, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Moth..
PU
03:49aMAR. 31, 2020 TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE P : Kozosushi Co.,LTD.
PU
02:18aMAR. 31, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Sogo medical holdings co.,ltd.
PU
03/30JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 31, 2020 JPX Disclosure 3rd Medium-Term Management Plan Up..
PU
03/30MAR. 31, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil(Code: 1690)
PU
03/30MAR. 30, 2020 TSE EXTENSION OF GRACE : Kuramoto co.,ltd.
PU
03/30JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 30, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Moth..
PU
03/27JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 27, 2020 TSE Change in Minor Adjustment Date Related to Ex..
PU
03/27JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 27, 2020 TSE Change in Minor Adjustment Date Related to Ex..
PU
03/26MAR. 27, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil(Code: 1690)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 66 101 M
Net income 2020 47 124 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,56x
EV / Sales2021 7,15x
Capitalization 1 026 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 056,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 916,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.68%9 493
CME GROUP INC.-13.32%62 372
ASX LIMITED-1.16%9 241
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-9.45%6 855
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-2.85%3 053
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group