Japan Exchange : May 21, 2020JSCCInformation Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates
[Translation]
May 21, 2020
Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Name of Representative: Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO
(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)
Inquiries: Corporate Communications
(Tel: +81-3-3666-1361)
Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates
We hereby announce that Japan Securities Clearing Corporation has nominated candidates for director positions, to be put for votes at the general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 15, 2020. The new candidates are as follows:
・Director
New Candidates for Director
Director
Asai Kunihiro
Director
Sakata Hideki
Retiring Directors
Director
Ishikawa Masamichi
Director
Inaida Yosuke
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail.
Appendix 1
Brief Biography of New Candidates
Name:
Asai Kunihiro
Date of Birth:
Oct. 5, 1968
Brief Biography and Current Position:
Apr. 1994
The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. / Tokyo, Japan
May 1999
Sanwa Financial Products Co. / New York, NY
Mar. 2001
Sanwa Securities Co. / Tokyo, Japan
Oct. 2001
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. / Tokyo, Japan
Aug. 2006
Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd.. / Tokyo, Japan
Head of Risk Management, Director of Overseas Offices Management
Oct. 2007
Head of Product Development Dept.
Jan. 2014
Global Head of Products
Sep. 2014
Global Head of Corporate Office
May. 2019
Senior Corporate Managing Director, Global Head of Corporate Office
Name:
Sakata Hideki
Date of Birth:
Aug. 12, 1969
Brief Biography and Current Position:
Apr. 1993
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Jun. 1993
Trader, Fixed Income Dept.
July. 2004
Executive Director, Syndicate Dept.
July. 2007
Executive Director, Human Resources Dept.
July. 2010
Head of Yen Rates Sales,
Institutional Fixed Income Sales Dept.
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Dec. 2012
Managing Director, Head of Japan FI Sales
Nomura International plc
Apr. 2015
Head of Institutional Fixed Income Sales Dept.
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2019
Senior Managing Director, Global Markets
Nomura Holdings Inc.
Apr. 2020
Senior Managing Director, Global Markets
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Appendix 2
Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (effective on June 15,2020)
