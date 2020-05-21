Japan Exchange : May 21, 2020JSCCInformation Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates

[Translation]

May 21, 2020

Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Name of Representative: Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)

Inquiries: Corporate Communications

(Tel: +81-3-3666-1361)

Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates

We hereby announce that Japan Securities Clearing Corporation has nominated candidates for director positions, to be put for votes at the general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 15, 2020. The new candidates are as follows:

・Director New Candidates for Director Director Asai Kunihiro Director Sakata Hideki Retiring Directors Director Ishikawa Masamichi Director Inaida Yosuke

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.