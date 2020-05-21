Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : May 21, 2020JSCCInformation Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:39am EDT

[Translation]

May 21, 2020

Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Name of Representative: Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)

Inquiries: Corporate Communications

(Tel: +81-3-3666-1361)

Japan Securities Clearing Corporation Director Candidates

We hereby announce that Japan Securities Clearing Corporation has nominated candidates for director positions, to be put for votes at the general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 15, 2020. The new candidates are as follows:

Director

New Candidates for Director

Director

Asai Kunihiro

Director

Sakata Hideki

Retiring Directors

Director

Ishikawa Masamichi

Director

Inaida Yosuke

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

- 1 -

Appendix 1

Brief Biography of New Candidates

Name:

Asai Kunihiro

Date of Birth:

Oct. 5, 1968

Brief Biography and Current Position:

Apr. 1994

The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. / Tokyo, Japan

May 1999

Sanwa Financial Products Co. / New York, NY

Mar. 2001

Sanwa Securities Co. / Tokyo, Japan

Oct. 2001

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. / Tokyo, Japan

Aug. 2006

Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd.. / Tokyo, Japan

Head of Risk Management, Director of Overseas Offices Management

Oct. 2007

Head of Product Development Dept.

Jan. 2014

Global Head of Products

Sep. 2014

Global Head of Corporate Office

May. 2019

Senior Corporate Managing Director, Global Head of Corporate Office

Name:

Sakata Hideki

Date of Birth:

Aug. 12, 1969

Brief Biography and Current Position:

Apr. 1993

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Jun. 1993

Trader, Fixed Income Dept.

July. 2004

Executive Director, Syndicate Dept.

July. 2007

Executive Director, Human Resources Dept.

July. 2010

Head of Yen Rates Sales,

Institutional Fixed Income Sales Dept.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Dec. 2012

Managing Director, Head of Japan FI Sales

Nomura International plc

Apr. 2015

Head of Institutional Fixed Income Sales Dept.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Senior Managing Director, Global Markets

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Apr. 2020

Senior Managing Director, Global Markets

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

- 2 -

Appendix 2

Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (effective on June 15,2020)

President & CEO

Shizuka Masaki

Director

Iwanaga Moriyuki

Director

Suzuki Yasushi

Director (Outside)

Asai Kunihiro

Director (Outside)

Izawa Nobuhiko

Director (Outside)

Ohashi Kazuhiko

Director (Outside)

Sakata Hideki

Director

Futagi Satoshi

Director (Outside)

Yoshihara Masatoshi

Standing Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Suzuki Yoshihiko

Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Morishita Kunihiko

Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Yanaga Masao

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:39aJAPAN EXCHANGE : May 21, 2020JSCCInformation Japan Securities Clearing Corporati..
PU
05/20MAY 20, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): TAIEX
PU
05/19MAY 19, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTIN : Renown incorporated
PU
05/19MAY 19, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECUR : Sony Financial Holdings Inc.
PU
05/18JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 19, 2020JPXInformation (IR) Notice of the 19th Annual Gener..
PU
05/15MAY 15, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARDI : Okato Holdings,Inc.
PU
05/15MAY 15, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : USD-Denominated Foreign Bond with Value o..
PU
05/15MAY 15, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTIN : Odelic co.,ltd.
PU
05/15MAY 15, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : 3rd week May 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
05/14Foreign investors sold Japanese stocks every week in past three months
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 65 906 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M
Finance 2020 84 054 M
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,08x
EV / Sales2021 8,39x
Capitalization 1 203 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 250,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,22%
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.16.58%11 201
CME GROUP INC.-10.44%64 460
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.30.53%10 943
ASX LIMITED7.77%10 555
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS7.47%3 553
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%2 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group