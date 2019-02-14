Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Exchange Group Inc    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC

(8697)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Exchange : TOCOM to merge this year - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:22pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX), owner of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange Inc have decided to merge, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said, as Japan pushes to create an all-in-one bourse.

JPX will make a tender offer to buy all of the smaller bourse's shares as early as the middle of this year, the people told Reuters on Friday, declining to be identified because the discussions are not public.

JPX and the commodity exchange, known as TOCOM, signed a non-disclosure agreement in October to start talks over possible integration and have said they aim to reach a basic agreement some time next month.

In response to similar media reports on Friday, JPX said in a statement an agreement had not been reached yet.

A combined JPX and TOCOM would create an integrated bourse that offers trades in stocks, derivatives and commodities futures.

JPX also owns Osaka Exchange Inc, which runs derivatives markets such as index futures and JGB futures. TOCOM lists products such as precious metals, oil and rubber.

The government has been pushing for the creation of an integrated exchange, a move it sees helping Japan to become more competitive among global financial hubs.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC
08:22pJAPAN EXCHANGE : TOCOM to merge this year - sources
RE
01/14CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : OCC selects clearing system from Nasdaq-owned Ci..
AQ
2018CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : Vaultex to deploy Cinnober trading and clearing ..
AQ
2018CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : wins award for CCP risk solution at the 2018 FOW..
AQ
2018Japan stocks to end 2018 largely flat, make some gains in 2019 - Reuters poll
RE
2018CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : Abaxx chooses Cinnober trading and clearing tech..
AQ
2018JAPAN EXCHANGE : Announcement on Release of Guarantee of Senior Loan and Yen-den..
AQ
2018JAPAN EXCHANGE : Approval of Listing of SoftBank Corp. Shares and Disposal of Sh..
AQ
2018JAPAN EXCHANGE : Bitstamp selects trading system from Cinnober
AQ
2018CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : Bitstamp selects trading system from Cinnober
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 122 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 49 278 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 20,92
P/E ratio 2020 20,44
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,22x
Capitalization 1 032 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 090  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC9.85%9 290
ASX LTD14.08%9 425
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 042
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES4.03%2 385
PLUS500 LTD-17.59%1 654
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV10.33%1 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.