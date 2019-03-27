Japan Exchange : Tokyo bourse owner says to tie up with commodity exchange

Japan Exchange Group (JPX) said it had agreed to pursue a tie-up with the TOCOM commodity exchange and was considering a tender offer to buy all of the smaller bourse's shares at the end of June.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February that the exchanges were due to merge this year. A combined JPX and TOCOM would create an integrated bourse that offers trades in stocks, derivatives and commodities futures.

