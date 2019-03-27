Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC

(8697)
Japan Exchange : Tokyo bourse owner says to tie up with commodity exchange

03/27/2019 | 11:37pm EDT
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The owner of Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it had agreed to tie up with the Tokyo Commodity Exchange and was considering an acquisition offer by the end of June, a widely expected deal that would create an all-in-one bourse in Japan.

Japan Exchange Group (JPX) said it had agreed to pursue a tie-up with the TOCOM commodity exchange and was considering a tender offer to buy all of the smaller bourse's shares at the end of June.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February that the exchanges were due to merge this year. A combined JPX and TOCOM would create an integrated bourse that offers trades in stocks, derivatives and commodities futures.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

