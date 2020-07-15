Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Japanese shares ease off 5-week high on virus fears

07/15/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Thursday as investors booked profit after sharp gains in the previous session, and worries over rising coronavirus cases dampened hopes for a swift economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei shares average fell 0.49% to 22,831.96 by the midday break, retreating from a five-week high hit in the previous session.

Investor sentiment took a hit as Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Wednesday and infections continued to rise in other parts of Japan, such as Osaka prefecture, which registered its highest number of daily cases since mid-April.

Even robust China data showing the world's second-largest economy rebounded more than expected in April-June from a record contraction did little to lift market sentiment.

Pharmaceutical, precision machinery and info and telecom were the three worst performers on the main bourse.

Semiconductor issues underperformed, with Screen Holdings Co Ltd dropping 3.8%, while Advantest Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd eased 3.39% and 3.14%, respectively.

Among gainers, Japan Exchange Group Inc jumped 5.14% after Nikkei Inc said it would add the stock to the Nikkei average from July 29, replacing Sony Financial Holdings Inc .

The broader Topix fell 0.27% to 1,585.27, with almost a third of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading lower. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -0.44% 6790 End-of-day quote.10.23%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 0.39% 2548 End-of-day quote.32.02%
NIKKEI 225 1.59% 22945.5 Real-time Quote.-4.52%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.74% 5520 End-of-day quote.-26.30%
SONY CORPORATION 2.34% 8126 End-of-day quote.9.80%
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -0.12% 2597 End-of-day quote.-1.18%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 1.18% 29185 End-of-day quote.21.99%
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2021 47 318 M 442 M 442 M
Net cash 2021 148 B 1 382 M 1 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 1 364 B 12 764 M 12 755 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 548,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -9,73%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.32.02%12 673
CME GROUP INC.-15.89%59 368
ASX LIMITED8.05%11 308
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.17.39%9 820
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS16.47%3 936
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.19%3 110
