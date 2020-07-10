Log in
Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
News 
News

Jul. 10, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month:July 2020): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.

07/10/2020 | 02:21am EDT
Special Quotations/Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations (Index Futures・Options)
July 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 22,601.81 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 22,290.01 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Precious Metal: TOCOM Market)
June 2020 Contracts
Gold 6,063 yen（per gram）
Platinum 2,739 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
June 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil *1 27,590 yen/kl
Barge Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 37,360 yen/kl
Lorry Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 37,180 yen/kl
Platts Barge Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 36,520 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 38,610yen/kl
Platts Barge Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 39,500 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 39,760 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 5.57 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 4.66 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 6.86 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 5.79 yen/kWh
  • Source: S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global Inc. Used pursuant to license. The settlement prices of Platts cash-settled contracts are derived in whole or in part from the Platts price assessments.
  • The SQ/Final Settlement Price on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Precious Metals and Energy.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Historical Data(Index Futures and Options)
Historical Data(Weekly Option)
Historical Data(Commodity Futures and Options)

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:20:01 UTC
