Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jul. 10, 2020TSE Designation of Security on Alert and Imposition of Listing Agreement Violation Penalty: DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO.,LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:36am EDT
Market News
Jul. 10, 2020 TSEDesignation of Security on Alert and Imposition of Listing Agreement Violation Penalty: DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO.,LTD.
Tweet

TSE has designated a stock as a Security on Alert and imposed a listing agreement violation penalty as follows.
*This decision is based on the results of the examination by Japan Exchange Regulation.

１．Issue Name DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO.,LTD. stock
２．Date of Designation of Security on Alert Jul. 11, 2020 (Sat.)
Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 501, Paragraph 1, Item (3)
(due to disclosed information containing false statements, and TSE deeming that the improvement of the internal management system, etc. of such listed company is highly necessary)
３．Listing Agreement Violation Penalty Total JPY 20 million
Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 509, Paragraph 1, Item (1)
(due to disclosed information containing false statements, which is deemed to have undermined the confidence of shareholders and investors in the TSE market)
４．Reason DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO.,LTD. (hereinafter 'the Company') disclosed an investigation report of a third party committee on Apr. 30, 2020 concerning inappropriate accounting processing by the Company, and corrections to past earnings reports, etc. on May 1, 2020.
These disclosures revealed that, the Company had conducted inappropriate accounting processing over a long period of time under the direction of successive representative directors, such as (i) unduly overstating reversal of allowance for doubtful receivables from fictitious collection of unrecoverable loans receivables and fictitious collection of accounts receivables regarding customers with margin shortfalls as well as (ii) fictitiously posting advertising expenses to secure funds that were used to fabricate said fictitious collections.
As a result, the Company was deemed to have disclosed earnings reports, etc. that contained falsehoods from the fiscal year ended Mar. 2015 through to the third quarter of the fiscal year ended Mar. 2020, and the corrections revealed that the Company's income at each step of its multi-step income statements for the fiscal years ended Mar. 2018 and Mar. 2019 were reversed to become positive instead of negative.

It was deemed that the following points contributed to the occurrence of these disclosures:
- There was a severe lack of awareness toward compliance among the top management of the Company, as demonstrated by such facts as that the past representative director & president, who showed absolute obeisance with the intention of the representative director & chairman, had directed to start the fictitious collection of unrecoverable loans and that successive representative director & presidents continued to carry out said fictious collection and went further to conduct fictitious collection of accounts receivables by increasing advertising expenses;
- Oversight and monitoring by the board of directors were deemed to have not functioned adequately to check the Company's business execution, as demonstrated by such facts as that there were no traces of questions being raised at board of directors meetings on material agenda items, including the purposes of use of the large amount of money lent out and the background of the delays in collection
- Statutory auditors were deemed to have not adequately performed their supervisory functions despite attending board of directors meetings, as demonstrated by the fact that there were no traces of questions, comments, or such acts made toward providing check and balance on the performance of duties by the board of directors for making important decisions;
- Internal audit was deemed to have not been performed effectively, as demonstrated by such facts that (i) there was a chronic shortage of staff in the internal audit division in response to the representative director & chairman's disregard of internal audit, (ii) there were no traces of internal audit being conducted at branch offices over a long period of time, and (iii) internal audits did not go beyond pointing out superficial matters, such as documents not being stamped; and
- There was severely inadequate awareness of compliance throughout the Company, as demonstrated by such facts that (i) some officers and employees did not point out nor blow the whistle despite being aware of the irregularity of the advertising expenses and (ii) employees of several departments blindly followed instructions that were clearly irregular from the representative director & presidents.

This case involves inappropriate disclosure that has considerable impact on investment decisions, and improvements in the Company's internal management system, etc. are deemed highly necessary. Therefore, TSE designates its stock as a Security on Alert.
Furthermore, TSE deems that the fact that inappropriate accounting processing was conducted at the Company for a long time under the direction of successive representative director & presidents has undermined the confidence of shareholders and investors in the TSE market. As such, TSE shall impose a listing agreement violation penalty on the Company.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:36aJUL. 10, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PE : SEKIDO CO.,LTD. and 4 Other Issues
PU
02:36aJUL. 10, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Daiichi commodities co.,ltd.
PU
02:21aJUL. 10, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : July 2020): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
07/09JUL. 09, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PE : kaihan co.,Ltd.
PU
07/08JUL. 08, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : FamilyMart Co.,Ltd.
PU
07/08JUL. 08, 2020TSE PUBLIC INSPECTION O : Pressance corporation
PU
07/03JUL. 03, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week July 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
07/02JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 02, 2020JPXOSETOCOM Notice of change of published location..
PU
07/01JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 01, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options -..
PU
07/01JUL. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : ASAHI EITO CO.,LTD. and 1 Other Issue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2021 47 318 M 443 M 443 M
Net cash 2021 148 B 1 382 M 1 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 409 B 13 137 M 13 175 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 631,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -12,6%
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.36.32%13 137
CME GROUP INC.-16.26%60 272
ASX LIMITED7.96%11 495
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.24.14%10 408
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS15.61%3 859
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.07%3 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group