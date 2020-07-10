Log in
Jul. 10, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD. and 4 Other Issues

07/10/2020 | 02:36am EDT
Market News
Jul. 10, 2020 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD. and 4 Other Issues
The following issues have entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name (1) SEKIDO CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 9878, Market: 2nd Section)

(2) SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. stock (Code: 1711, Market: 2nd Section)
　　SOKO SEIREN CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 3578, Market: 2nd Section)
　　ORIENTAL CHAIN MFG. CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 6380, Market: 2nd Section)
　　MATSUO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 6969, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Grace Period (1) From Mar. 21, 2020 (Sat.) to Mar. 20, 2021 (Sat.)

(2) From Apr. 01, 2020 (Wed.) to Mar. 31, 2021 (Wed.)
３．Reason Due to the market capitalization of tradable shares as of the last day of the fiscal year (see Note) being less than the required amount (JPY 500 million) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (2), Sub-item b, Main Clause)

Note: The last day of the fiscal year for the issue referred to in item (1) was Mar. 20, 2020 and for the issues referred to in item (2) was Mar. 31, 2020.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:35:02 UTC
