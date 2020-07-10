Jul. 10, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD. and 4 Other Issues

(1) From Mar. 21, 2020 (Sat.) to Mar. 20, 2021 (Sat.)
(2) From Apr. 01, 2020 (Wed.) to Mar. 31, 2021 (Wed.)
Due to the market capitalization of tradable shares as of the last day of the fiscal year (see Note) being less than the required amount (JPY 500 million) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (2), Sub-item b, Main Clause)
Note: The last day of the fiscal year for the issue referred to in item (1) was Mar. 20, 2020 and for the issues referred to in item (2) was Mar. 31, 2020.
