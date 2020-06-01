Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jun. 01, 2020TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: May 2020): Crude Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Gas Oil, Electricity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:26am EDT
Special Quotations/Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations (Index Futures・Options)
May 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 20,073.69 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 19,972.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 20,170.20 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 20,597.60 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week 21,829.20 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 30.88 points
TOPIX 1,447.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 12,970.77 points
TAIEX 10,887 points
FTSE China 50 17,223.31 points
Final Settlement Prices (Precious Metal: TOCOM Market)
April 2020 Contracts
Gold 5,974 yen（per gram）
Platinum 2,621 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil *1 20,570 yen/kl
Barge Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 28,610 yen/kl
Lorry Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 28,000 yen/kl
Platts Barge Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 28,780 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 31,790yen/kl
Platts Barge Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 31,130 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 31,760 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 5.75 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 3.63 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 6.30 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 3.70 yen/kWh
  • Source: S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global Inc. Used pursuant to license. The settlement prices of Platts cash-settled contracts are derived in whole or in part from the Platts price assessments.
  • The SQ/Final Settlement Price on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Precious Metals and Energy.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Historical Data(Index Futures and Options)
Historical Data(Weekly Option)
Historical Data(Commodity Futures and Options)

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:41aJUN. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues
PU
02:26aJUN. 01, 2020TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : May 2020): Crude Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene,..
PU
02:16aJUN. 01, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARDI : Stream Media Corporation
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
05/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 26, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to ..
PU
05/22MAY 22, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : 4th week May 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contrac..
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020TSE Handling of ex-dividend when the record date is..
PU
05/21MAY 22, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 B 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2020 84 054 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 1 239 B 11 500 M 11 511 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 110
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 317,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -0,73%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.20.05%11 500
CME GROUP INC.-9.03%65 478
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.42.31%11 931
ASX LIMITED12.46%11 334
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS6.07%3 645
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%3 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group