Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jun. 01, 2020TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:16am EDT
Market News
Jun. 01, 2020 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited stock
(Code: 3258, Market Division: 1st Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Jun. 1, 2020 (Mon.) to Jun. 17, 2020 (Wed.)
（３）Delisting Date Jun. 18, 2020 (Thu.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-3
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited (hereinafter 'the Company') held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Jun. 22, 2020) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than Chitocea Investment Co.,Ltd. (unlisted) will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jun. 2, 2020 (Tue.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:41aJUN. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues
PU
02:26aJUN. 01, 2020TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : May 2020): Crude Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene,..
PU
02:16aJUN. 01, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARDI : Stream Media Corporation
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
05/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 26, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to ..
PU
05/22MAY 22, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : 4th week May 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contrac..
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020TSE Handling of ex-dividend when the record date is..
PU
05/21MAY 22, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 B 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2020 84 054 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 1 239 B 11 500 M 11 511 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 110
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 317,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -0,73%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.20.05%11 500
CME GROUP INC.-9.03%65 478
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.42.31%11 931
ASX LIMITED12.46%11 334
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS6.07%3 645
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%3 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group