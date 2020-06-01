Jun. 01, 2020TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues

The grace period pertaining to delisting has been removed for the following issues.
１．Issue Name
SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. stock (Code: 1711, Market: 2nd Section)
THE NIHON SEIMA CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 3306, Market: 2nd Section)
KODAMA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 4222, Market: 2nd Section)
KAWAGUCHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. stock (Code:4361, Market: 2nd Section)
KAWASE COMPUTER SUPPLIES CO,LTD. stock (Code: 7851, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Reason
Due to the market capitalization in May 2020 reaching at least the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)
