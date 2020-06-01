Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jun. 01, 2020TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:41am EDT
Market News
Jun. 01, 2020 TSERemoval of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues
Tweet

The grace period pertaining to delisting has been removed for the following issues.

１．Issue Name SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. stock (Code: 1711, Market: 2nd Section)
THE NIHON SEIMA CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 3306, Market: 2nd Section)
KODAMA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 4222, Market: 2nd Section)
KAWAGUCHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. stock (Code:4361, Market: 2nd Section)
KAWASE COMPUTER SUPPLIES CO,LTD. stock (Code: 7851, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Reason Due to the market capitalization in May 2020 reaching at least the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:41aJUN. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PE : SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 4 Other Issues
PU
02:26aJUN. 01, 2020TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : May 2020): Crude Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene,..
PU
02:16aJUN. 01, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : UNIZO Holdings Company,Limited
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARDI : Stream Media Corporation
PU
05/29MAY 29, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
05/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 26, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to ..
PU
05/22MAY 22, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : 4th week May 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contrac..
PU
05/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 22, 2020TSE Handling of ex-dividend when the record date is..
PU
05/21MAY 22, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 B 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2020 84 054 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 1 239 B 11 500 M 11 511 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 110
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 317,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -0,73%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.20.05%11 500
CME GROUP INC.-9.03%65 478
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.42.31%11 931
ASX LIMITED12.46%11 334
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS6.07%3 645
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%3 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group