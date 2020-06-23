Jun. 23, 2020TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: DSB Co.,Ltd.

（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
From Jun. 23, 2020 (Tue.) to Jul. 28, 2020 (Tue.)
（３）Delisting Date
Jul. 29, 2020 (Wed.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision
Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-2
(due to falling under acquisition by a demand for share, etc. cash-out)
（５）Reason
Today, DSB Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter 'the Company') approved a demand for cash-out (effective date: Jul. 31, 2020) by Nomura Research Institute,Ltd. (Code: 4307, Market Division: 1st Section) , a special controlling shareholder of the Company.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money
The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jun. 24, 2020 (Wed.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)
