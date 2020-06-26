Jun. 26, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ISHIGAKI FOODS CO.,LTD.

Market News

Jun. 26, 2020 TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ISHIGAKI FOODS CO.,LTD.

(Note) Considering the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, Rule 727 of the Securities Listing Regulations (relevant to Rule 725 of the same regulations) was implemented on Apr. 21, 2020 to extend the grace period pertaining to delisting from one year to two years. If the Company announces improvement plans for eliminating liabilities in excess of assets, the grace period for the Company may be extended pursuant to these provisions.

