JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Jun. 26, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ISHIGAKI FOODS CO.,LTD.

06/26/2020 | 12:39am EDT
Market News
Jun. 26, 2020 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ISHIGAKI FOODS CO.,LTD.
The following issue has entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name ISHIGAKI FOODS CO.,LTD. stock
(Code: 2901, Market: JASDAQ Standard)
２．Grace Period (Note) From Apr. 01, 2020 (Wed.) to Mar. 31, 2021 (Wed.)
３．Reason Due to confirmation of liabilities in excess of assets as of the end of the business year (Mar. 31, 2020) on the consolidated balance sheet in the Securities Report submitted today.
(Securities Listing Regulations Rule 604-2, Paragraph 1, Item 3(relevant to Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 5, Main Clause of the same regulations))

(Note) Considering the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, Rule 727 of the Securities Listing Regulations (relevant to Rule 725 of the same regulations) was implemented on Apr. 21, 2020 to extend the grace period pertaining to delisting from one year to two years. If the Company announces improvement plans for eliminating liabilities in excess of assets, the grace period for the Company may be extended pursuant to these provisions.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 04:38:08 UTC
