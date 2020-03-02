Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

Mar. 02, 2020 TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SOKO SEIREN CO.,LTD. and 3 Other Issues

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
Market News
Mar. 02, 2020 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SOKO SEIREN CO.,LTD. and 3 Other Issues
The following issues have entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name SOKO SEIREN CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 3578, Market: 2nd Section)
ASAHI EITO CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 5341, Market: 2nd Section)
ORIENTAL CHAIN MFG. CO.,LTD. stock (Code: 6380, Market: 2nd Section)
KOYOSHA INC. stock (Code: 7946, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Grace Period From Mar. 01, 2020 (Sun.) to Nov. 30, 2020 (Mon.) (9 months)

However, in the case where the business improvement report is not submitted by May 31, 2020 (Sun.), a period from Mar. 01, 2020 (Sun.) to May 31, 2020 (Sun.) (3 months).
３．Reason Due to the market capitalization (Note) in Feb. 2020 being less than the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)

(Note) Both market capitalization at the end of the month and monthly average market capitalization must meet the required amount.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:09 UTC
