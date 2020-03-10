Log in
Mar. 10, 2020 TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from JASDAQ Standard to 2nd Section): ODK Solutions Company,Ltd.

03/10/2020 | 03:14am EDT
Section Transfers

Archives:

20202019201820172016
From JASDAQ Standard
Date Issue Name Code Market Division Underwriter*
Mar. 17, 2020 ODK Solutions Company,Ltd. 3839 2nd Section Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
  • Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item ｂ'.
From JASDAQ Growth

No corresponding information

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:13:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 118 B
EBIT 2020 61 323 M
Net income 2020 43 745 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,16x
EV / Sales2021 6,54x
Capitalization 936 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 030,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 749,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.33%9 149
CME GROUP INC.7.74%77 509
ASX LIMITED-5.38%9 530
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.6.97%8 098
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-3.37%3 190
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 995
