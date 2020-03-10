Mar. 10, 2020 TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from JASDAQ Standard to 2nd Section): ODK Solutions Company,Ltd.
Section Transfers
From JASDAQ Standard
Date
Issue Name
Code
Market Division
Underwriter
*
Mar. 17, 2020
ODK Solutions Company,Ltd.
3839
2nd Section
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item ｂ'.
From JASDAQ Growth
No corresponding information
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:13:05 UTC
