Mar. 10, 2020 TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil

Market News
Mar. 10, 2020 TSEChange of base price : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil
Tweet
The most recent price of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on March 9. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.
|
Base Price for Today
|
Base Price
|
512 yen
|
Upper Price Limit
|
612 yen
|
Lower Price Limit
|
412 yen
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:33:07 UTC