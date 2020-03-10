Market News

Mar. 10, 2020 TSE Decision on Market Division pertaining to Initial Listing (1st Section): YAMAEHISANO Co.,Ltd.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.