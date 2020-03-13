Market News

Mar. 13, 2020 TSE Broadening of Daily Price Limits (Preliminary Notice) : ZWEI CO.,LTD.

The trading conditions of ZWEI CO.,LTD. (Code: 2417) on the TSE market today and on the previous business day have fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive days. TSE wishes to bring to your attention that if the trading condition of the issue continues to fall under (1) or (2) on the next business day (March 16), TSE will broaden only its upper daily price limit.



(1) The upper daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids remaining at the upper daily price limit.



(Note) Other listed markets: N/A



(Reference) Criteria for broadening of daily price limits

The daily price limits will be broadened on the following business day if either of the following conditions is met for three consecutive business days.

(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or lower) daily price limit.



TSE will return the daily price limits to normal when there is a trade executed at a price other than the limit price that was subject to broadening.

