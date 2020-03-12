Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mar. 13, 2020 TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:48pm EDT
Market News
Mar. 13, 2020 TSEChange of base price : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690)
Tweet

The most recent price of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on March 12. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.

Base Price for Today
Base Price 483 yen
Upper Price Limit 563 yen
Lower Price Limit 403 yen



Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Back to list

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03/11JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 12, 2020 TSE Handling of Timely Disclosure of the Effects ..
PU
03/11MAR. 12, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil
PU
03/11JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 11, 2020 OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Moth..
PU
03/10JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 10, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/10MAR. 10, 2020 TSE DECISION ON MARKET : YAMAEHISANO Co.,Ltd.
PU
03/10MAR. 10, 2020 TSE DECISION ON MARKET : Temairazu,Inc.
PU
03/10MAR. 10, 2020 TSE ALTERATION OF LIST : ODK Solutions Company,Ltd.
PU
03/09MAR. 10, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil
PU
03/09JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 09, 2020 TSE Update of ETF Market Making Incentive Scheme ..
PU
03/09MAR. 09, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : NuFlare Technology,Inc.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 118 B
EBIT 2020 61 323 M
Net income 2020 43 745 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,19x
EV / Sales2021 6,58x
Capitalization 941 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 030,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 757,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.61%9 308
CME GROUP INC.-3.01%69 774
ASX LIMITED-6.87%8 898
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.4.92%7 943
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-2.09%3 143
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group