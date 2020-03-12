Market News

Mar. 13, 2020 TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690)

The most recent price of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on March 12. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .

In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.