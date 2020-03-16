Market News

Mar. 16, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Broadened : ZWEI CO.,LTD.

ZWEI CO.,LTD. (Code: 2417) has fallen under the following (1) or (2) for three consecutive business days. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that it will broaden only the upper daily price limit on the next business day (March 17) as follows.



(1) The upper daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids remaining at the upper daily price limit.



Upper daily price limit: 300 yen (Lower limit will remain 150 yen as per normal)

Base price: 772 yen; Upper daily price limit: 1,072 yen; Lower daily price limit: 622 yen



(Note 1) If a trade is executed at a price other than the upper daily price limit on or after March 17, TSE will return the daily price limits to normal (i.e., the daily price limits will continue to be broadened if trading is only executed at the upper daily limit price, or the trading session ends with a quote displayed at the upper daily limit price without any trade being executed).

(Note 2) Please note that a market order may be executed at an unexpected price due to the broadened daily price limits.

(Note 3) Other listed markets: N/A



