Mar. 17, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Returned to Normal : ZWEI CO.,LTD.



The upper daily price limit for ZWEI CO.,LTD. (Code: 2417) was broadened to twice the range from the base price. However, today, a trade was executed at a price other than the upper daily price limit on the TSE market. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that TSE will return the daily price limits to normal on March 18.



(Note) Other listed markets: N/A



