Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mar. 17, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Returned to Normal : ZWEI CO.,LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:26am EDT
Market News
Mar. 17, 2020 Daily Price Limits to be Returned to Normal : ZWEI CO.,LTD.
Tweet


The upper daily price limit for ZWEI CO.,LTD. (Code: 2417) was broadened to twice the range from the base price. However, today, a trade was executed at a price other than the upper daily price limit on the TSE market. As such, TSE wishes to bring to your attention that TSE will return the daily price limits to normal on March 18.

(Note) Other listed markets: N/A

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:26aMAR. 17, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
12:41aMAR. 17, 2020 TSE DESIGNATION OF SEC : Goyo intex co.,ltd.
PU
03/16JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/16MAR. 16, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 16, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
03/13JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 13, 2020 OSE Extraordinary Revision of the Price Limit
PU
03/13MAR. 13, 2020 TSE BROADENING OF DAIL : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
03/13MAR. 13, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Hosoda corporation
PU
03/12MAR. 13, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
03/12MAR. 13, 2020 TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRI : WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil (Code: 1690)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 118 B
EBIT 2020 61 323 M
Net income 2020 43 745 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2021 6,08x
Capitalization 879 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 030,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 641,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.55%8 298
CME GROUP INC.-9.32%53 238
ASX LIMITED-9.49%7 708
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-6.36%6 349
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-11.29%2 820
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group