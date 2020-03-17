Mar. 17, 2020 TSE Designation of Security on Alert and Imposition of Listing Agreement Violation Penalty: GOYO INTEX CO.,LTD.

４．Reason

On Dec. 5, 2019, GOYO INTEX CO.,LTD. (hereinafter 'the Company') disclosed the fact that the Company had submitted an amendment report regarding the quarterly report for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending Mar. 2020 (hereinafter 'the quarterly report'). On Mar. 4, 2020, the Company disclosed an investigation report from the investigation committee concerning the corrections to the quarterly report.

These disclosures, etc. revealed the following facts:

・ The Company did not submit to the accounting auditor materials concerning the going concern assumption, a crucial point in question in a quarterly review, by Nov. 14, 2019, which was the statutory submission deadline of the quarterly report.

・ Consequently, an essential process of the quarterly review was not completed, leading to a possibility that the conclusion of the quarterly review report was not expressed.

・ In spite of the situation, this information was not appropriately shared within the Company, and it submitted the quarterly report on Nov. 14, 2019 through EDINET without completing an essential process of the quarterly review.



In addition, TSE has found the following facts.

(i) From the day after the quarterly report was submitted, the former representative director, one other director and a statutory auditor received repeated requests from the accounting auditor that as the quarterly report had been submitted without completing an essential process, the Company needed to immediately complete said process and then submit an amendment report.

(ii) However, a quarterly report with a legitimate quarterly review report attached was not submitted until Dec. 5, 2019, when the amendment quarterly report was submitted.

(iii) The Company also did not carry out timely disclosure of the necessity of the submission of an amendment quarterly report until the same date, meaning that between Nov. 14, 2019 and Dec. 5, 2019, the stock of the Company was not designated as a Security Under Supervision (Confirmation) by TSE despite the delay in the submission of a quarterly report satisfying all requirements. As a result, TSE was unable to carry out timely and appropriate notification to investors of the likelihood of the Company's stock being delisted.



Moreover, in relation to corrections to the past earnings reports, etc. that the Company made on Jun. 4, 2018, the Company submitted to TSE an improvement report on Aug. 7, 2018 and an improvement status report on Feb. 22, 2019. However, it has been revealed that out of the improvement measures that the Company planned to implement or had already implemented, those effective for preventing this kind of inappropriate disclosure and catching problems earlier, such as strengthening coordination with the accounting auditor, had not been sufficiently implemented by the current management team. Also, it has been revealed that when Japan Exchange Regulation made inquiries to the Company about the disclosure in its internal control report for the fiscal year ended Mar. 2019, indicating that there was a material deficiency in internal control pertaining to its financial reports, the Company replied that it would implement improvement measures for checks-and-balances, etc. among its board of directors and board of auditors, but took no action to implement some of them.

Furthermore, TSE found that, in the last year apart from this case, there were other cases of the Company failing to comply with the listing rules, including multiple failures to disclose company information in a timely manner due to deficiencies, etc. in its timely disclosure system.



It was deemed that the following points contributed to these occurrences:

・ The former representative director and the board member in charge of administration demonstrated a severe lack of awareness toward compliance, such as by thinking that even though an essential process of the quarterly review had not been completed by the accounting auditor by the statutory submission deadline, there was no problem if the Company was able to receive the quarterly review report with a date retroactively corrected to the statutory submission deadline or before.

・ The former representative director and the board member in charge of administration hindered the oversight and audit functions of outside directors and outside auditors in ways such as not appropriately sharing information that they needed to know, indicating that the quarterly report was inappropriately submitted without having completed the quarterly review process.

・ Despite knowing that the former representative director and the board member in charge of administration had received repeated requests from the accounting auditor that the Company should take appropriate measures, the standing statutory auditor was severely lacking in awareness of his responsibility by failing to request that the Company should respond to the accounting auditor's request, using his lack of knowledge as an excuse.

・ The former representative director and the board member in charge of administration lacked a sense of ownership over the continuous improvement of its internal control system, made up of various improvement measures that the Company previously said it would implement. In addition, there was scant awareness of the importance of the development of an appropriate internal management system among other directors and statutory auditors including the standing statutory auditor. For instance, they did not always pay sufficient attention to these improvement measures and not check the status of the implementation of such measures by the former representative director and the board member in charge of administration. As such, they did not sufficiently implement and monitor improvement measures.

・ The Company had not had a board member dedicated to administration who could give accurate guidance about overall account settlement and disclosure operations since the end of Jun. 2019. There was also no appropriate system of operations in the administration division, including a lack of staff with in-depth knowledge of such operations.



TSE deems that this is a case of inappropriate disclosure that has considerable impact on investment decisions, and that considering the background for and causes of this inappropriate disclosure as well as the compliance status of the Company with the listing rules in the past, improvements to the Company's internal management system, etc. are highly necessary. As such, TSE designates the stock of the Company as a Security on Alert.

Furthermore, while the accounting auditor repeatedly requested that the Company should submit an amendment quarterly report, the possibility of delisting of the stock of the Company was not shared as a consequence of the inappropriate response or failure to act by some directors and statutory auditors, including the former representative director. Also, this inappropriate disclosure was carried out despite measures such as requests for submitting an improvement report having been previously imposed on the Company for a similar inappropriate action. TSE deems that these circumstances and these failures by the Company have undermined the confidence of shareholders and investors in the TSE market. As such, TSE shall impose a listing agreement violation penalty on the Company.