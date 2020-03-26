Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mar. 26, 2020 TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:58am EDT
Market News
Mar. 26, 2020 TSERemoval of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.
Tweet

The grace period pertaining to delisting has been removed for the following issue.

１．Issue Name D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc. stock
(Code: 4576, Market: JASDAQ Growth)
２．Reason Due to confirmation that the operating profit and cash flow due to business activities for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2019 are not negative in the Securities Report submitted today (Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 604-4, Paragraph 1, Item 1 (relevant to Rule 604-2, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the same regulations)).

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 07:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03:58aMAR. 26, 2020 TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE P : D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.
PU
02:18aMAR. 26, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : JEUGIA Corporation
PU
03/25JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 25, 2020 TSE Dividends and Other Ex-rights at the End of t..
PU
03/25MAR. 25, 2020 TSE APPLICATION FOR LI : Agent Inc.
PU
03/24JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 24, 2020 OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Dividend Inde..
PU
03/24JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 24, 2020 OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contr..
PU
03/23JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 23, 2020 JPX Disclosure Notice of Revision to Earnings For..
PU
03/22JAPAN EXCHANGE : Mar. 23, 2020 OSE Latest Update of Deliverable Bonds and Conver..
PU
03/19MAR. 19, 2020 TSE ALTERATION OF LIST : Oisix ra daichi Inc.
PU
03/18MAR. 18, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Showa Aircraft Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 66 101 M
Net income 2020 47 124 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,07x
EV / Sales2021 6,67x
Capitalization 965 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 056,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 803,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.68%8 653
CME GROUP INC.-24.14%56 041
ASX LIMITED-9.82%8 345
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-12.95%6 797
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-4.25%2 955
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%2 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group