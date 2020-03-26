Mar. 26, 2020 TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.

The grace period pertaining to delisting has been removed for the following issue.
１．Issue Name
D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc. stock
(Code: 4576, Market: JASDAQ Growth)
２．Reason
Due to confirmation that the operating profit and cash flow due to business activities for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2019 are not negative in the Securities Report submitted today (Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 604-4, Paragraph 1, Item 1 (relevant to Rule 604-2, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the same regulations)).
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
