May 01, 2020TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: ZWEI CO.,LTD.

Market News

May 01, 2020 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: ZWEI CO.,LTD.

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted

（１）Issue Name ZWEI CO.,LTD. stock

(Code: 2417, Market Division: 2nd Section) （２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From May 1, 2020 (Fri.) to May 31, 2020 (Sun.) （３）Delisting Date Jun. 1, 2020 (Mon.)

(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date. （４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 18-2

(due to falling under acquisition by a demand for share, etc. cash-out) （５）Reason Today, ZWEI CO.,LTD. (hereinafter 'the Company') approved a demand for cash-out (effective date: Jun. 3, 2020) by IBJ,Inc. (Code: 6071, Market Division: 1st Section), a special controlling shareholder of the Company.

２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from May 7, 2020 (Thu.) inclusive.

- Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions

- Trading margin for when-issued transactions

- Trading participant security money

- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services

TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)

