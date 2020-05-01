Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

May 01, 2020TSE Examinations regarding mergers, etc. (not being a substantial surviving company): Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:14am EDT
Market News
May 01, 2020 TSEExaminations regarding mergers, etc. (not being a substantial surviving company): Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited
Tweet

TSE notifies you of the likelihood of an issue entering the grace period pertaining to not being a substantial surviving company due to a merger, etc. as follows.

１．Issue Name Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited stock
(Code: 7829, Market Division: Mothers)
２．Likely Grace Period From Jul. 1, 2020 (Wed.) to Feb. 29, 2024 (Thu.)
Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 603, Paragraph 1, Item 6
(Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 9, Sub-item a of the same regulations is a related rule.)
(due to falling under a case where TSE deems that a listed company is not a substantial surviving company and the company is likely to enter the grace period)
３．Reason Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited (hereinafter 'the Company') announced today that the Company has decided to conduct an absorption-type merger effective on Jul. 1, 2020, in which the Company will be the surviving company and FIT HOUSE CO.,LTD. (unlisted) will be dissolved, subject to approval at the Company's general shareholders meeting.
If this absorption-type merger is enacted, TSE has deemed that the Company will not be a substantial surviving company, and consequently the stock of the Company will enter a grace period from the effective date of the absorption-type merger.

Note 1: If the Company is deemed to satisfy criteria equivalent to the initial listing criteria before the effective date of the absorption-type merger, then the stock of the Company will continue to be listed without entering the grace period. In addition, if the Company is deemed to satisfy criteria equivalent to the initial listing criteria during the grace period, then the grace period will be retracted, and the stock of the Company will continue to be listed.

Note 2: The decision on whether a company is a 'substantial surviving company' is not a decision on the nature of the business or on business continuity of said company. The decision is made based on overall consideration of matters such as (i) management performance and financial status, (ii) executive officer composition and business management organization, (iii) shareholder composition, (iv) trade name or company name, and (v) other matters that are deemed to have a material impact on the listed company due to the action in question. In general, it is a comparison of superiority of the companies involved in terms of scale, etc.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 08:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
04:14aMAY 01, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARDI : Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited
PU
02:44aMAY 01, 2020TSE CHANGE OF GRACE PERI : SDS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. and 6 Other Issues
PU
02:44aMAY 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PER : AUN CONSULTING,Inc. and 1 Other Issue
PU
02:44aMAY 01, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PER : THE NIHON SEIMA CO.,LTD. and 1 Other Issu..
PU
02:44aMAY 01, 2020TSE CHANGE OF GRACE PERI : SOKO SEIREN CO.,LTD. and 3 Other Issues
PU
02:44aMAY 01, 2020TSE CHANGE OF GRACE PERI : MATSUO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. and 1 Other Issu..
PU
02:19aMAY 01, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTIN : Zwei co.,ltd.
PU
04/28JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 28, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options -..
PU
04/27APR. 28, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRIC : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
04/20APR. 20, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : C Channel Corporation
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 65 906 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M
Finance 2020 84 054 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,06x
EV / Sales2021 7,57x
Capitalization 1 077 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 036,67  JPY
Last Close Price 2 012,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-6.24%10 068
CME GROUP INC.-11.24%65 053
ASX LIMITED-2.92%10 421
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.54%10 240
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.21%3 739
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.06%2 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group