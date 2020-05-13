Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

May 13, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month:May 2020): Nikkei 225 VI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:25am EDT
Special Quotations/Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations (Index Futures・Options)
May 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 20,073.69 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 19,972.66 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 30.88 points
TOPIX 1,447.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 12,970.77 points
Final Settlement Prices (Precious Metal: TOCOM Market)
April 2020 Contracts
Gold 5,974 yen（per gram）
Platinum 2,621 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil *1 13,840 yen/kl
Barge Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 34,570 yen/kl
Lorry Gasoline（Cash-Settled） 34,100 yen/kl
Platts Barge Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 30,780 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Kerosene（Cash-Settled） *1 34,780yen/kl
Platts Barge Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 34,950 yen/kl
Platts Lorry Gas Oil（Cash-Settled） *1 34,960 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 6.85 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 4.20 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 7.13 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 4.27 yen/kWh
  • Source: S&P Global Platts, a division of S&P Global Inc. Used pursuant to license. The settlement prices of Platts cash-settled contracts are derived in whole or in part from the Platts price assessments.
  • The SQ/Final Settlement Price on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures.
    Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Precious Metals and Energy.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Historical Data(Index Futures and Options)
Historical Data(Weekly Option)
Historical Data(Commodity Futures and Options)

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:25aMAY 13, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
05/12MAY 13, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
05/12MAY 12, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTIN : TOPIX Electric Appliances Exchange Traded..
PU
05/12MAY 12, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTIN : Mamezou holdings co.,ltd.
PU
05/08MAY 08, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECUR : Nichiigakkan co.,ltd.
PU
05/08MAY 08, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : C Channel Corporation
PU
05/08MAY 08, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS U : May 2020): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
05/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : May 07, 2020OSE The Position Limits on Securities Options
PU
05/07MAY 07, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
PU
05/04JAPAN EXCHANGE : Explanatory Material, Q4 FY2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 65 906 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M
Finance 2020 84 054 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,43x
EV / Sales2021 7,75x
Capitalization 1 122 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 100,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 099,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,58%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.33%10 458
CME GROUP INC.-10.73%66 041
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.26.73%10 816
ASX LIMITED0.32%10 427
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.60%3 890
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.06%2 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group