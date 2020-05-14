May 14, 2020TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO Market): First Stage Corporation
05/14/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Listed Companies
Listing Date
Issue Name
Issue Code
Receipt Date of Application
Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information)
Outline of Company
Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers
Date of Listing Approval
Written Oath
Articles of Incorporation
May 27, 2020
First Stage Corporation
2985
Apr. 24, 2020
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 14, 2020
May 25, 2020
C Channel Corporation
7691
Apr. 20, 2020
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 08, 2020
May 20, 2020
CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
7690
Apr. 17, 2020
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 07, 2020
Apr. 28, 2020
Agent Inc.
7098
Mar. 25, 2020
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Apr. 08, 2020
Feb. 27, 2020
YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD
1452
Jan. 24, 2020
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Feb. 07, 2020
Nov. 27, 2019
TAICHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
7684
Oct. 24, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Nov. 08, 2019
Nov. 25, 2019
QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd
7075
Oct. 17, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 01, 2019
Sep. 26, 2019
SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD.
3448
Aug. 23, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 06, 2019
Sep. 26, 2019
KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd.
7680
Aug. 23, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 06, 2019
Sep. 20, 2019
Kips Co.,Ltd.
9465
Aug. 16, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 30, 2019
Jul. 31, 2019
Liv-up Co.,Ltd.
2977
Jun. 27, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jul. 11, 2019
Jun. 26, 2019
STG CO.,LTD.
5858
May 20, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 03, 2019
Mar. 05, 2019
Maruc Co.,Ltd.
7056
Feb. 01, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 18, 2019
Feb. 21, 2019
TAKA NET SERVICE Co.,Ltd.
7672
Jan. 18, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 08, 2019
Dec. 19, 2018
Passlogy Co.,Ltd.
4426
Nov. 16, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Dec. 03, 2018
Nov. 28, 2018
TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd.
6596
Oct. 23, 2018
IR Japan, Inc.
Nov. 06, 2018
Sep. 19, 2018
az-earth Co.,Ltd.
9276
Aug. 14, 2018
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Aug. 28, 2018
Jul. 27, 2018
Frontier Inc.
4250
Jun. 14, 2018
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 29, 2018
May 16, 2018
Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd.
1445
Apr. 13, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 27, 2018
May 02, 2018
BiZright Technology Inc.
4383
Mar. 26, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 09, 2018
Apr. 24, 2018
Youkosha Co.,Ltd.
6576
Mar. 22, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 05, 2018
Feb. 26, 2018
Nissou Co.,Ltd.
1444
Jan. 18, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 05, 2018
Oct. 30, 2017
PAPANETS CO.,Ltd.
9388
Sep. 25, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 10, 2017
Oct. 24, 2017
SHOEI CO.,LTD.
3483
Sep. 20, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 04, 2017
Oct. 17, 2017
KUBODERA CO.,LTD.
9261
Sep. 14, 2017
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 29, 2017
Sep. 19, 2017
Fuji Techno Solutions Co.,Inc.
2336
Aug. 16, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Aug. 30, 2017
Jun. 30, 2017
Tripleone Co.,ltd.
6695
May 26, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 09, 2017
Mar. 03, 2017
YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD.
1440
Jan. 27, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 10, 2017
Jun. 23, 2016
Computer Mind Co.,Ltd.
2452
May 20, 2016
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 03, 2016
Sep. 11, 2015
DENTAS CO.,LTD.
6174
Aug. 07, 2015
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 21, 2015
Aug. 18, 2015
DORYOKU Co.,Ltd.
1432
Jul. 16, 2015
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jul. 31, 2015
Mar. 23, 2015
TSON CO.,LTD.
3456
Feb. 20, 2015
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Mar. 06, 2015
Jan. 27, 2015
Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd.
7176
Dec. 24, 2014
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Jan. 13, 2015
Oct. 20, 2014
E-COMETRUE Inc.
3693
Sep. 17, 2014
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 02, 2014
Jul. 14, 2014
CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.
7170
Jun. 10, 2014
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 24, 2014
Jun. 04, 2013
HEKI Co.,Ltd
3039
Apr. 30, 2013
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
May 16, 2013
Sep. 25, 2012
Shintokyo Group Co.,Ltd.
6066
Aug. 22, 2012
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 05, 2012
May 28, 2012
GOYO foods Industry Co., Ltd. *
2230
Feb. 21, 2012
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mar. 06, 2012
(note)
･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check 'Quick search for a listed company'. (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
･The companies which have the mark * in 'Company name' have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).
･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:39:09 UTC