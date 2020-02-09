Log in
JAPAN FOODS HOLDING LTD.

(JPFD)
General Announcement::Notification of Cessation of Quarterly Reporting and Next Results Release

02/09/2020 | 11:28pm EST
The board of directors (the 'Board') of Japan Foods Holding Ltd. (the 'Company') wishes to inform shareholders that the Company will be ceasing quarterly reporting with immediate effect following recent amendments to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ('Catalist Rules') which took effect from 7 February 2020. The Board believes that a half-yearly financial reporting cycle, observation of strengthened disclosure requirements with regular business updates is sufficient to keep the market informed of the Company's state of affairs. Accordingly, the Company's next results release shall be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 March 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET by 30 May 2020.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ('Sponsor') in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Catalist Rules. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tan Cher Ting, Director, Investment Banking, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch, at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone: +65 6337 5115.

Disclaimer

Japan Foods Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 04:27:05 UTC
