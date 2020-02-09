General Announcement::Notification of Cessation of Quarterly Reporting and Next Results Release

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Japan Foods Holding Ltd. (the 'Company') wishes to inform shareholders that the Company will be ceasing quarterly reporting with immediate effect following recent amendments to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ('Catalist Rules') which took effect from 7 February 2020. The Board believes that a half-yearly financial reporting cycle, observation of strengthened disclosure requirements with regular business updates is sufficient to keep the market informed of the Company's state of affairs. Accordingly, the Company's next results release shall be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 March 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET by 30 May 2020.

