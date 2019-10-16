Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Japan Gold Corp.    JG   CA4710821071

JAPAN GOLD CORP.

(JG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting and Appoints New Senior Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver on October 4, 2019.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated September 4, 2019 were re-elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at seven (7). John Proust, Dr. Michael Andrews, John Carlile, Dr. Sally Eyre, Robert Gallagher, Mitsuhiko Yamada, and Murray Flanigan were all re-elected as directors of the Company for the coming year.

In addition, Ernst & Young LLP were re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the continuation of the Company's stock option plan was approved.

Japan Gold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama as a senior officer of the Company. Mr. Kuriyama joined the Company in 2017 and will continue to hold the position of General Manager, Exploration and be responsible for the Company's exploration activities, drawing on his over thirty years of experience with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("Sumitomo").

Takashi Kuriyama, a geology graduate of the Mining and Geology Department of Akita University, served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo from 1974 until his retirement in 2016 as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department. During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama held the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari gold mine in Kyushu, Southern Japan, thereafter, going on to hold senior exploration positions in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

As Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes copper-gold porphyry copper mine and the Pogo gold mine in Alaska. During his career with Sumitomo, he was seconded to Japanese Government Organizations serving as Councillor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ). Mr. Kuriyama also served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"
Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 24 Gold Projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Japan Gold Contacts

John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: 778-725-1491
Email: info@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2019 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48820


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN GOLD CORP.
08:35aJapan Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting and Appoints New Sen..
NE
09/09Japan Gold Acquires a Dominant Position in Kyushu with the Addition of Five N..
NE
08/29Japan Gold Extends its Position in Southern Kyushu's Epithermal Gold Province
NE
08/22Japan Gold closes oversubscribed $7.14 million Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
08/12Japan Gold Expands Sanru Gold Project in Northern Hokkaido
NE
08/06Japan Gold increases previously announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to u..
NE
08/01Japan Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$5,000,000
NE
07/30Japan Gold Acquires Three New Gold Projects in the Southern Kyushu Epithermal..
NE
07/29Japan Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples and Commences Geophysical Explorat..
NE
07/25Japan Gold Commences Drilling Program at the Ikutahara Gold Project in Hokkai..
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -5,00 M
Net income 2019 -5,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 35,7 M
Chart JAPAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Japan Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,26  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Graham Proust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Andrews President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Vincent Boon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kotaro Ohga Chief Engineer
Mitsuhiko Yamada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN GOLD CORP.15.91%27
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION25.84%17 099
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.47%10 034
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED19.24%5 062
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED65.76%4 610
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED132.09%4 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group