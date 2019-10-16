Japan Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting and Appoints New Senior Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver on October 4, 2019.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated September 4, 2019 were re-elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at seven (7). John Proust, Dr. Michael Andrews, John Carlile, Dr. Sally Eyre, Robert Gallagher, Mitsuhiko Yamada, and Murray Flanigan were all re-elected as directors of the Company for the coming year.

In addition, Ernst & Young LLP were re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the continuation of the Company's stock option plan was approved.

Japan Gold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama as a senior officer of the Company. Mr. Kuriyama joined the Company in 2017 and will continue to hold the position of General Manager, Exploration and be responsible for the Company's exploration activities, drawing on his over thirty years of experience with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("Sumitomo").

Takashi Kuriyama, a geology graduate of the Mining and Geology Department of Akita University, served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo from 1974 until his retirement in 2016 as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department. During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama held the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari gold mine in Kyushu, Southern Japan, thereafter, going on to hold senior exploration positions in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

As Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes copper-gold porphyry copper mine and the Pogo gold mine in Alaska. During his career with Sumitomo, he was seconded to Japanese Government Organizations serving as Councillor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ). Mr. Kuriyama also served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 24 Gold Projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Japan Gold Contacts

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2019 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48820