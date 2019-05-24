Log in
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP

(8985)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for April 2019

05/24/2019 | 03:33am EDT

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

May 24, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Investor Relations Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for April 2019

With respect to the business performance of the hotels owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") for April 2019, JHR informs you of the monthly sales, occupancy rates, ADR, and RevPAR of rooms department of the Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. as below. For each hotel's track record of hotel operations, please check JHR's website (Note 1).

JHR continues to announce monthly disclosure of hotels from which JHR receives variable rent or income from management contracts and whose lessees, etc. have agreed with the monthly disclosure.

Fluctuation

Change in

Fluctuation of

Change in

compared

fluctuation

Cumulative

the cumulative

fluctuation of

Hotel / Indicators

April

with

compared

total

the cumulative

the same

with

total

compared

total

month

the same

(Note 10)

with

compared

last year

month

last year

with

(Note 9)

last year

(Note 11)

last year

Total of the Major 21

Occupancy rate

89.0%

(0.4)%

(0.5)%

85.9%

(1.3)%

(1.5)%

ADR

(JPY)

15,211

573

3.9%

13,811

68

0.5%

Hotels with Variable

RevPAR

(JPY)

13,535

445

3.4%

11,866

(127)

(1.1)%

Rent, etc.

Sales

(JPY 1M)

4,179

144

3.6%

15,160

15

0.1%

Occupancy rate

92.3%

0.5%

0.5%

86.7%

(0.4)%

(0.5)%

The Eleven HMJ

ADR

(JPY)

16,755

457

2.8%

15,092

(133)

(0.9)%

Hotels

RevPAR

(JPY)

15,457

503

3.4%

13,080

(181)

(1.4)%

Sales

(JPY 1M)

3,468

127

3.8%

12,362

25

0.2%

The number of inbound visitors to Japan in April 2019 recorded the highest for April. However, the growth was sluggish because inbound demand declined due to the hike of the travel cost to Japan and congestion, etc. as the Golden Week holiday lengthened to 10 days this year.

While RevPAR of a part of hotels owned by JHR in Kansai area, etc. fell below compared to the previous year, other hotels owned by JHR attracted high demand with high price during the Golden Week. As a result, RevPAR of total of the Major 21 Hotels with variable rent, etc. and the Eleven HMJ Hotels exceeded those of the same month last year.

1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Note 1) Please check JHR's website below for each hotel's track record of hotel operations. http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/portfolio/review.html

(Note 2) The Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are The Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara (With regard to Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works (hereinafter the "Renovation") which needed to close entire hotel operation was carried out from October 2018 to April 8, 2019. Therefore, numbers for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in HMJ Group Hotels as the hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation.)

(Note 3) The numbers and comments above have been prepared based on information the asset management company had obtained from the lessees, etc. and are only provided as a reference of general trends.

(Note 4) Numbers for each month and numbers and information shown in the comments have not been audited nor been the subject of the independent verification of the asset management company. Therefore, no guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the numbers and information. Also, the sales for each month and sum total of each month may be different from total sales for the six-month or full year stated in the annual securities report, etc. to be submitted later.

(Note 5) Occupancy rate: The number of rooms sold during the period is divided by the number of rooms available during the same period.

(Note 6) ADR (Average Daily Rate): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of rooms sold during the period. Of the Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc., Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi do not request service charges.

(Note 7) RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of available rooms during the period. It is the same as multiplying ADR by occupancy rate.

(Note 8) Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Note 9) Fluctuation compared with the same month last year means the fluctuation between the concerned month (April) and the same month last year.

(Note 10) Cumulative total is the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (April).

(Note 11) Fluctuation of cumulative total compared with last year means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (April) and the cumulative total from the beginning of the period last year (January) to the same concerned month (April) last year.

(Note 12) Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:32:02 UTC
