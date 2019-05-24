Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for April 2019

While RevPAR of a part of hotels owned by JHR in Kansai area, etc. fell below compared to the previous year, other hotels owned by JHR attracted high demand with high price during the Golden Week. As a result, RevPAR of total of the Major 21 Hotels with variable rent, etc. and the Eleven HMJ Hotels exceeded those of the same month last year.

The number of inbound visitors to Japan in April 2019 recorded the highest for April. However, the growth was sluggish because inbound demand declined due to the hike of the travel cost to Japan and congestion, etc. as the Golden Week holiday lengthened to 10 days this year.

JHR continues to announce monthly disclosure of hotels from which JHR receives variable rent or income from management contracts and whose lessees, etc. have agreed with the monthly disclosure.

With respect to the business performance of the hotels owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") for April 2019, JHR informs you of the monthly sales, occupancy rates, ADR, and RevPAR of rooms department of the Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. as below. For each hotel's track record of hotel operations, please check JHR's website (Note 1).

(Note 1) Please check JHR's website below for each hotel's track record of hotel operations. http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/portfolio/review.html

(Note 2) The Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are The Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara (With regard to Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works (hereinafter the "Renovation") which needed to close entire hotel operation was carried out from October 2018 to April 8, 2019. Therefore, numbers for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in HMJ Group Hotels as the hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation.)

(Note 3) The numbers and comments above have been prepared based on information the asset management company had obtained from the lessees, etc. and are only provided as a reference of general trends.

(Note 4) Numbers for each month and numbers and information shown in the comments have not been audited nor been the subject of the independent verification of the asset management company. Therefore, no guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the numbers and information. Also, the sales for each month and sum total of each month may be different from total sales for the six-month or full year stated in the annual securities report, etc. to be submitted later.

(Note 5) Occupancy rate: The number of rooms sold during the period is divided by the number of rooms available during the same period.

(Note 6) ADR (Average Daily Rate): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of rooms sold during the period. Of the Major 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc., Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi do not request service charges.

(Note 7) RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of available rooms during the period. It is the same as multiplying ADR by occupancy rate.

(Note 8) Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Note 9) Fluctuation compared with the same month last year means the fluctuation between the concerned month (April) and the same month last year.

(Note 10) Cumulative total is the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (April).

(Note 11) Fluctuation of cumulative total compared with last year means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (April) and the cumulative total from the beginning of the period last year (January) to the same concerned month (April) last year.

(Note 12) Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.

