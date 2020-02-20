Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

February 20, 2020

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director,

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2020

With respect to the business performance of the hotels owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") for January 2020, JHR informs you of the monthly sales, occupancy rates, ADR, and RevPAR of rooms department of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(Note 1) as below. For each hotel's track record of hotel operations, please check JHR's website (Note 2).

JHR continues to announce monthly disclosure of hotels from which JHR receives variable rent or income from management contracts and whose lessees, etc. have agreed with the monthly disclosure.

Fluctuation

Change in

Fluctuation

Change in

of the

fluctuation of

compared

fluctuation

cumulative

the

with

compared

Cumulative

Hotel / Indicators

January

total

cumulative

the same

with

total

compared

total

month

the same

(Note 10)

with

compared

last year

month

last year

with

(Note 9)

last year

(Note 11)

last year

Total of the 20 Hotels

Occupancy rate

78.6%

(1.9)%

(2.4)%

78.6%

(1.9)%

(2.4)%

ADR

(JPY)

12,978

121

0.9%

12,978

121

0.9%

with Variable Rent,

RevPAR

(JPY)

10,202

(150)

(1.5)%

10,202

(150)

(1.5)%

etc.

Sales

(JPY 1M)

3,072

(153)

(4.7)%

3,072

(153)

(4.7)%

Occupancy rate

78.5%

(0.6)%

(0.8)%

78.5%

(0.6)%

(0.8)%

The 10 HMJ Hotels

ADR

(JPY)

14,748

141

1.0%

14,748

141

1.0%

RevPAR

(JPY)

11,578

21

0.2%

11,578

21

0.2%

Sales

(JPY 1M)

2,466

(121)

(4.7)%

2,466

(121)

(4.7)%

In January 2020, the number of inbound visitors to Japan showed a high growth mainly from China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. On the other hand, the number of inbound visitors to Japan from South Korea declined by 59.4% from the same month last year. As a result, the total number of inbound visitors to Japan decreased by 1.1% from the previous year.

While RevPAR of some hotels owned by JHR, such as the hotels in Sapporo and Narita showed a strong growth and exceeded those of the same month last year, other hotels owned by JHR were affected by new supply and a decline in inbound visitors from South Korea. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Chinese government imposed a ban on overseas group tour on January 27, and there have been cancellations of Chinese tourists. However, the impact on the hotels owned by JHR for January was minimal. As a result, RevPAR of total of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for January decreased by 1.5% from the same month last year.

1

Since February, however, the impact of decline in the number of inbound visitors from China is getting bigger. As of today, there is possibility that RevPAR of total of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for February may decline by a little over 20% from the same month last year.

Under these circumstances, each hotel owned by JHR is striving to consider health and to manage hygiene environment for hotel guests and employees. Furthermore, each hotel owned by JHR is focusing on selling price- oriented products as well as capturing domestic demand and demand from inbound visitors to Japan from outside of China. In addition, hotels owned by JHR are working to secure hotel revenues by thoroughly implementing cost management that has produced results when the number of visitors to Japan from South Korea declined last year.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Note 1) The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are The 10 HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Ten HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara (With regard to Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), large-scale renovation works accompanied by suspension of entire hotel operation was carried out from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Namba Oriental Hotel is scheduled to implement large-scale renovation works accompanied by suspension of entire hotel operation from November 2020 through March 2021. Therefore, numbers for these hotels are not included in HMJ Group Hotels.)

(Note 2) Please check JHR's website below for each hotel's track record of hotel operations. http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/portfolio/review.html

(Note 3) The numbers and comments above have been prepared based on information the asset management company had obtained from the lessees, etc. and are only provided as a reference of general trends.

(Note 4) Numbers for each month and numbers and information shown in the comments have not been audited nor been the subject of the independent verification of the asset management company. Therefore, no guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the numbers and information. Also, the sales for each month and sum total of each month may be different from total sales for the six-month or full year stated in the annual securities report, etc. to be submitted later.

(Note 5) Occupancy rate: The number of rooms sold during the period is divided by the number of rooms available during the same period.

(Note 6) ADR (Average Daily Rate): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

(Note 7) RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of available rooms during the period. It is the same as multiplying ADR by occupancy rate.

(Note 8) Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Note 9) Fluctuation compared with the same month last year means the fluctuation between the concerned month (January) and the same month last year.

(Note 10) Cumulative total is the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (January).

(Note 11) Fluctuation of cumulative total compared with last year means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (January) and the cumulative total from the beginning of the period last year (January) to the same concerned month (January) last year.

(Note 12) Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:41:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMEN
03:43aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year End..
PU
03:43aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended Decembe..
PU
03:43aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 202..
PU
01/24JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for December 20..
PU
01/23JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)
PU
01/10JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast f..
PU
2019JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for November 20..
PU
2019JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Amendments to Articles of Incorp..
PU
2019JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for September 2..
PU
2019JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 28 647 M
EBIT 2019 17 036 M
Net income 2019 15 348 M
Debt 2019 145 B
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,6x
Capitalization 317 B
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 71 000,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer
Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-13.10%2 852
VICI PROPERTIES INC.7.51%12 664
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-9.16%11 984
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.13.64%10 503
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-11.36%5 489
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.3.32%4 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group