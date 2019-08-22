Log in
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for July 2019

08/22/2019

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

August 22, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Planning Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for July 2019

With respect to the business performance of the hotels owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") for July 2019, JHR informs you of the monthly sales, occupancy rates, ADR, and RevPAR of rooms department of the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. as below. For each hotel's track record of hotel operations, please check JHR's website (Note 1).

JHR continues to announce monthly disclosure of hotels from which JHR receives variable rent or income from management contracts and whose lessees, etc. have agreed with the monthly disclosure.

Fluctuation

Change in

Fluctuation of

Change in

compared

fluctuation

Cumulative

the cumulative

fluctuation of

Hotel / Indicators

July

with

compared

total

the cumulative

the same

with

total

compared

total

month

the same

(Note 10)

with

compared

last year

month

last year

with

(Note 9)

last year

(Note 11)

last year

Occupancy rate

87.3%

(0.6%)

(0.7%)

86.7%

(0.7%)

(0.8%)

Total of the 21 Hotels

ADR

(JPY)

17,439

(585)

(3.2%)

15,145

(31)

(0.2%)

with Variable Rent, etc.

RevPAR

(JPY)

15,222

(623)

(3.9%)

13,124

(136)

(1.0%)

Sales

(JPY 1M)

4,306

(227)

(5.0%)

27,429

(62)

(0.2%)

Occupancy rate

89.1%

1.6%

1.8%

87.8%

0.5%

0.6%

The Eleven HMJ

ADR

(JPY)

19,930

(1,031)

(4.9%)

17,006

(296)

(1.7%)

Hotels

RevPAR

(JPY)

17,753

(587)

(3.2%)

14,936

(170)

(1.1%)

Sales

(JPY 1M)

3,540

(175)

(4.7%)

22,455

(14)

(0.1%)

Although the number of inbound visitors from South Korea and Hong Kong was below the same month last year, the number of inbound visitors to Japan in July 2019 hit the highest record for July, driven by the growth in inbound visitors from China.

Each hotel owned by JHR continued to implement flexible pricing measures to capture demand. However, some hotels were affected by a decline in inbound demand due to new supply, Japan and South Korea relations, and other factors. As a result, RevPAR of total of the 21 Hotels with variable rent, etc. and the Eleven HMJ Hotels fell below the same month last year.

(Note 1) Please check JHR's website below for each hotel's track record of hotel operations. http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/portfolio/review.html

(Note 2) The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are The Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara (With regard to Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works (hereinafter the "Renovation") which needed to close entire hotel operation was carried out from October 2018 to April 8, 2019. Therefore, numbers for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in HMJ Group Hotels as the hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation.)

(Note 3) The numbers and comments above have been prepared based on information the asset management company had obtained from the lessees, etc. and are only provided as a reference of general trends.

(Note 4) Numbers for each month and numbers and information shown in the comments have not been audited nor been the subject of the independent verification of the asset management company. Therefore, no guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the numbers and information. Also, the sales for each month and sum total of each month may be different from total sales for the six-month or full year stated in the annual securities report, etc. to be submitted later.

(Note 5) Occupancy rate: The number of rooms sold during the period is divided by the number of rooms available during the same period.

(Note 6) ADR (Average Daily Rate): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

Service charge in each hotel is as follows: <10% service charge>

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Namba Oriental Hotel

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) International Garden Hotel Narita

Hotel Nikko Nara

<12% service charge>

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

ibis Styles Kyoto Station ibis Styles Sapporo

Mercure Sapporo

Mercure Okinawa Naha Mercure Yokosuka the b ikebukuro

the b hachioji the b hakata the b suidobashi

As for the hotels disclosed on JHR's website, the service charge in Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is 13%, the service charge in Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station is 10%, and no service charge is requested in Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi.

(Note 7) RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of available rooms during the period. It is the same as multiplying ADR by occupancy rate.

(Note 8) Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Note 9) Fluctuation compared with the same month last year means the fluctuation between the concerned month (July) and the same month last year.

(Note 10) Cumulative total is the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (July).

(Note 11) Fluctuation of cumulative total compared with last year means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (July) and the cumulative total from the beginning of the period last year (January) to the same concerned month (July) last year.

(Note 12) Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC
