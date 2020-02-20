|
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
February 20, 2020
Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
(January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation
|
Listing:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Securities code:
|
8985
|
|
URL:
|
http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/
|
Representative:
|
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
|
Asset Management Company:
|
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
|
Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO
|
Contact:
|
|
Noboru Itabashi
|
|
|
Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division
|
|
|
Phone: +81-3-6422-0530
|
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
|
March 27, 2020
Scheduled date to start dividend payment: March 19, 2020
Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Yes
|
Schedule for presentation of financial results:
|
Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only)
|
|
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
-
Operating results
(Percentages show changes from the previous year)
|
|
Operating revenue
|
Operating income
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
JPY1M
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
28,278
|
0.1
|
17,148
|
|
(4.7)
|
15,291
|
|
(5.7)
|
15,290
|
|
(5.7)
|
December 31, 2018
|
28,253
|
10.9
|
17,993
|
|
14.2
|
16,211
|
|
15.7
|
16,210
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
Net income per unit
|
|
Return on equity (ROE)
|
Ordinary income to
|
|
Ordinary income to
|
|
|
|
total assets
|
|
|
operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
JPY
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
4,041
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
57.4
|
(Note)
|
Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Cash distributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per unit
|
Total dividends
|
Dividend per unit
|
Total dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend to
|
|
|
(Excess of earnings
|
(Excess of earnings
|
resulting from
|
from
|
|
Payout ratio
|
|
|
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
exclusive)
|
exclusive)
|
excess of earnings
|
excess of earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
JPY
|
|
|
JPY1M
|
JPY
|
JPY1M
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
3,690
|
|
16,466
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
107.7
|
|
7.1
|
December 31, 2018
|
3,890
|
|
15,602
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
7.7
|
(Note 1)
|
The source of dividends for the fiscal year
|
ended December 31, 2019 is calculated by adding appropriation
|
for dividends (¥1,176 million) to
|
|
unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and
|
|
appropriation for dividends" on page 20.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is calculated by deducting ¥1,174 million of the reserve for special advanced
|
|
depreciation from the amount obtained by adding appropriation for dividends (¥563 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the
|
|
appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20.
|
|
(Note 3)
|
Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Financial position
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net assets per unit
|
Fiscal year ended
|
JPY1M
|
JPY1M
|
%
|
JPY
|
December 31, 2019
|
415,722
|
236,522
|
56.9
|
53,004
|
December 31, 2018
|
350,556
|
203,372
|
58.0
|
50,705
|
(Note) Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year.
|
(4) Cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
operating activities
|
investing activities
|
financing activities
|
at end of year
|
Fiscal year ended
|
JPY1M
|
JPY1M
|
JPY1M
|
JPY1M
|
December 31, 2019
|
20,000
|
72,464)
|
49,623
|
34,343
|
December 31, 2018
|
30,938
|
( 3,110)
|
18,563)
|
37,184
|
|
|
(
|
(
|
2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
(Percentages show changes from the previous year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per unit
|
Dividend per unit
|
|
Operating revenue
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income
|
|
(Excess of earnings
|
resulting from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exclusive)
|
excess of earnings
|
|
JPY1M
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
%
|
JPY1M
|
|
%
|
JPY
|
JPY
|
Midterm
|
13,539
|
6.4
|
7,895
|
8.3
|
6,972
|
9.7
|
6,972
|
|
9.7
|
-
|
-
|
Full year
|
29,971
|
6.0
|
18,128
|
5.7
|
16,239
|
6.2
|
16,238
|
|
6.2
|
3,750
|
-
(Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (full year) ¥3,638 (Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.)
(Note) Reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥496 million is planned to be the source of dividend payment.
* Other
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change
-
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No change
-
Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change
-
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
-
-
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year (including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
4,462,347 units
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
4,010,847 units
|
(b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
0 units
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
0 units
(Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40.
-
Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
-
Special items
Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10.
|
1. Operating results ..............................................................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
(1)
|
Operating results ...........................................................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
2. Financial statements .......................................................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
(1)
|
Balance sheets.............................................................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
(2)
|
Statements of income..................................................................................................................................................................
|
23
|
(3)
|
Statements of changes in net assets.............................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
(4)
|
Statements of cash dividends ......................................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
(5)
|
Statements of cash flows.............................................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
(6)
|
Notes on going concern assumption............................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
(7)
|
Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies......................................................................................................
|
28
|
(8)
|
Note on change in the indication method....................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
(9)
|
Notes to financial statements ......................................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
(10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding........................................................................................
|
41
|
3. Reference information....................................................................................................................................................................
|
42
|
(1)
|
Information on values of assets under management, etc..............................................................................................................
|
42
|
(2)
|
Status of capital expenditures ......................................................................................................................................................
|
55
1. Operating results
(1)Operating results
-
Overview of the fiscal year under review
-
Brief history and principal activities
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005 and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.
JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").
JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger") and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.
By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than eight years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2019). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 43 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥374,508 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review.
-
Investment performance for the fiscal year under review
In 2019, the domestic tourism market have remained strong although the impact of the future course of trade issues on the world economy and the impact of future prospects of the Chinese economy among others were carefully watched. The demand for accommodation remained solid as the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2019 totaled 545 million guest nights (preliminary release), surpassing the figure for 2018 when the figure reached record high. The number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound") was estimated 31.88 million (up 2.2% from the previous year) during the year marking a record high, due to a large increase in the number of visitors from China, Southeast Asia, the U.S. and Europe offsetting the significant drop in the number of visitors from South Korea. On the other hand, as new supply of hotels increased against the backdrop of strong demand for accommodation, the loosening supply-demand balance resulted in weak accommodation market particularly in the Kansai area.
The hotel investment market continued to be in a brisk state, with continual attention paid to Japan's tourism industry and hotel industry against the backdrop of the expected growth in demand for accommodation. JHR has continuously expanded its asset size capitalizing on the strengths such as high recognition as Japans largest J -REIT specializing in hotels, capability to propose various acquisition schemes and cooperation with Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a group company of the Asset Management Company.
During the fiscal year under review, JHR acquired Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (acquisition price: ¥62,400 million), a scarce large- scale full-service hotel positioned as JHR's flagship property; and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (acquisition price: ¥2,738 million), a hotel which HMJ has been involved with since the beginning of development and has managed utilizing its market knowledge and operational knowhow. Amid some overheated mood in the hotel investment market, JHR improved the portfolio quality through acquisitions of highly competitive properties that can differentiate themselves from others.
As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (Note 2) fell below the previous year mainly due to a decrease in room sales at some hotels impacted by factors such as the increase in new hotel supply and the decrease of visitors from South Korea.
-
While taking measures to increase fixed and variable rent, etc. through the active asset management strategy, which is the aggressive and proactive pursuit of greater profitability and asset value of owned hotels such as the large-scale renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) (Note 3) which just reopened in April 2019 after the renovation, JHR has endeavored to generate greater earnings by appropriately reviewing the costs of each item such as real estate operating costs, general and administrative expenses and borrowing costs through negotiations with relevant parties and other measures. For further details of management indicators for the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 15.
(Note 1) RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. Revenue per available room given the product of ADR and occupancy rate. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 2) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) is called the HMJ Group Hotels. 12 Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from HMJ Group Hotels are called The Twelve HMJ Hotels. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels excluding Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba which cannot be compared with the previous fiscal year due to renovation or new acquisition, plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 3) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata underwent large-scale renovation work accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from October 1,
2018, and has been operated as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station since April 9, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter.
-
Funding conditions
JHR took out loans of ¥30,000 million in total in April 2019, in addition to procuring ¥33,378 million by way of capital increase through public offering in January 2019 and third-party allotment in February 2019; and acquired two properties, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in February and April 2019, respectively.
In March 2019, JHR took out loans of ¥6,000 million in total mainly to refinance existing investment corporation bonds that had matured and existing borrowings that were due for repayment. Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥1,800 million mainly for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. JHR issued investment corporation bonds of ¥8,000 million targeting individual investors in June 2019 and allocated the funds to the prepayment of existing loans.
In addition, in July 2019, JHR issued green bonds (investment corporation bonds for institutional investors) of ¥2,000 million for the first time among J-REITs specializing in hotels mainly for the purpose of repaying existing borrowings allocated to capital expenditures and constructions of equipment which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption, out of the renovation cost for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station.
Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥7,200 million for the refinance and partial prepayment of existing loans in September 2019.
Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, long-term loans payable of ¥114,372 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥41,600 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 40.6%.
JHR reduced borrowing costs and extended maturity dates through the aforementioned series of fund procurement. Along with such, JHR concluded loans with fixed interest rates as well as interest rate swap contracts to hedge against risks of interest rates rising in the future. These actions brought the fixed rate ratio on total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review to 97.8%.
-
|
(Note)
|
Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year
|
|
× 100
As of December 31, 2019, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.
Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "stable" to "positive" on October 17, 2019.
|
Rating agency
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
|
A+
|
|
(Stable)
|
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
|
A
|
|
(Positive)
-
-
Financial results
As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥28,278 million, ¥17,148 million and ¥15,291 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Net income was ¥15,290 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥16,466 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥1,176 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥3,690. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20.
-
Outlook for the next fiscal period
-
-
Investment policies and issues to be addressed
As for the environment surrounding the tourism industry, JHR anticipates continued expansion of national tourism policies as the budget of the Japan Tourism Agency for the fiscal year 2020 was increased by 2.2% year on year to ¥68.0 billion (except reconstruction budget), marking a record high. Furthermore, the major event, Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is expected to provide a further boost to the tourism industry. On the other hand, however, close attention should be paid to the impact of an increase in supply from new hotels following trends of increase in inbound tourism on the supply- demand balance as well as the impact of a decrease in the number of visitors from South Korea and the impact of novel coronavirus outbreak in China in December 2019. The supply-demand balance appears to be loosening in certain areas negatively affecting hotel earnings, whereas high-grade hotels with limited supply are anticipated to continue growing. As such, JHR believes that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels and operator's capability to differentiate their hotels from others and to improve earning capability by controlling costs, etc. are the factors to widen the difference in performance among the hotels. Under recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing experience which JHR has cultivated as J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below.
Internal growth
JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ.
For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will focus on setting, maintaining and increasing appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, and plans to aim at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market.
For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management contract fees by implementing the active asset management strategy.
i) Properties under variable rent contracts
JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to solid domestic leisure demand and increasing leisure demand from inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues. Moreover, JHR conducts strategic capital expenditure such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving property competitiveness primarily for hotels with high growth expectations, in an attempt to further enhance hotel earnings led by the growth in RevPAR. As such, JHR plans to implement large-scale renovation for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Namba Oriental Hotel in 2020.
ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts
JHR will increase its efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and, by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, conduct negotiations with the hotels at which the ability to bear rent costs has been enhanced through better performances so that the improvement in hotel earnings would lead to an increase in JHR's earnings, such as revising rents upward and introducing revenue sharing structure. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets.
External growth
In terms of external growth strategy, JHR will keep target to acquire highly-competitive Real Estate for Hotels, etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as JHR has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside gains.
Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential.
Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation and of a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices.
In the hotel investment market, harsh competition over acquisition is ongoing due in part to competitions with J-REITs and non-listed private J-REITs that invest in hotels, overseas investors and others. JHR will aim for expansion of asset size that accompanies an improvement in the quality of its portfolio by acquiring highly competitive properties while leveraging its strength and advantages and also utilizing the HMJ platform in some cases.
Finance strategy
Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust with existing financial institutions with which it does business while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs.
Moreover, while JHR understands that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to further improve its financial foundation by managing risk of interest rates market through extending maturity dates and fixing rates, etc., in preparation for addressing any change in the financial market environment.
Policy on handling of negative goodwill
From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note).
Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period), JHR expects ¥496 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥18 million) and the correspondence to the large-scale renovation at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (¥44 million) and at Namba Oriental Hotel (¥172 million) as additional amounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill.
|
(Note)
|
The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for
|
|
temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future.
Initiatives for Sustainability
In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them.
In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). Moreover, in September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels (Note 1) to be recognized by GRESB for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star," the highest ranking, in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment (Note 2). JHR was evaluated as "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating in September 2019.
Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds.
Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J- REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel.
(Note 1) Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information.
(Note 2) GRESB, which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) awareness of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate
companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking.
-
Significant subsequent events Not applicable.
-
Operating forecast
The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10.
|
Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)
|
|
Operating revenue
|
¥13,539million
|
Operating income
|
¥7,895 million
|
Ordinary income
|
¥6,972 million
|
Midterm net income
|
¥6,972 million
|
Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)
|
|
Operating revenue
|
¥29,971 million
|
Operating income
|
¥18,128 million
|
Ordinary income
|
¥16,239million
|
Net income
|
¥16,238million
|
Dividend per unit
|
¥3,750
|
Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings
|
¥-
(Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount.
Calculation
period
Assets under management
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)
ItemAssumptions
・Midterm (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (182 days)
・Full year (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (366 days)
・The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.
・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of the existing properties, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place.
・Operating revenue is calculated based on leases and other contracts effective as of today and in consideration of competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors. If there are lease contracts with regards to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, etc., operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included.
・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.
-
The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
-
The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
Total GOP
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
GOP base
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|
Total
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
rent ratio
|
rent
|
rent
|
rent
|
|
|
|
hotel(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Five HMJ Hotels
|
Midterm
|
3,007
|
1,675
|
85.0%
|
1,132
|
1,610
|
2,743
|
|
(*1)
|
Full year
|
7,546
|
3,351
|
3,566
|
3,221
|
6,787
|
|
|
|
Okinawa Marriott
|
Midterm
|
384
|
350
|
90.0%
|
30
|
274
|
305
|
|
Resort & Spa
|
Full year
|
1,354
|
700
|
589
|
550
|
1,139
|
|
|
|
Sheraton Grand
|
Midterm
|
499
|
234
|
|
218
|
174
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
82.5%
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima Hotel (*2)
|
Full year
|
1,093
|
468
|
515
|
348
|
863
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue
|
Oriental Hotel
|
Midterm
|
602
|
221
|
|
373
|
212
|
586
|
|
Fukuoka Hakata
|
|
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
1,253
|
442
|
795
|
425
|
1,220
|
|
Station (*3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holiday Inn
|
Midterm
|
512
|
325
|
92.5%
|
173
|
288
|
461
|
|
Osaka Namba
|
Full year
|
1,053
|
650
|
373
|
576
|
949
|
|
|
|
Hilton Tokyo Narita
|
Midterm
|
437
|
275
|
86.5%
|
140
|
222
|
362
|
|
Airport
|
Full year
|
1,122
|
550
|
495
|
444
|
939
|
|
|
|
International Garden
|
Midterm
|
314
|
180
|
98.0%
|
131
|
168
|
299
|
|
Hotel Narita
|
Full year
|
675
|
360
|
309
|
336
|
645
|
|
|
|
Hotel Nikko Nara
|
Midterm
|
307
|
235
|
91.5%
|
66
|
210
|
276
|
|
Full year
|
701
|
470
|
211
|
420
|
631
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total
|
Midterm
|
6,065
|
－
|
－
|
2,267
|
3,160
|
5,427
|
|
Full year
|
14,801
|
－
|
6,856
|
6,320
|
13,176
|
|
ACTIVE-INTER
|
|
|
Midterm
|
－
|
－
|
|
5
|
233
|
238
|
|
CITY HIROSHIMA
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
(Office and
|
Full year
|
－
|
－
|
10
|
467
|
478
|
|
|
|
commercial tenants)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Midterm
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2,272
|
3,393
|
5,666
|
|
Full year
|
－
|
－
|
6,867
|
6,787
|
13,655
|
|
|
|
(*1) Namba Oriental Hotel, one of The Five
|
HMJ hotels is planning to implement large-scale renovation
|
-
|
accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated.
(*2) Rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA, is stated.
(*3) The fixed-term lease agreement for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was renewed on December 20, 2019 and the amount of fixed rent, GOP base amount and variable rent ratio were changed from January 1, 2020.
-
Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent for the 21 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
Midterm
|
|
Full year
|
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
|
248
|
|
547
|
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
|
179
|
364
|
ibis Styles Sapporo
|
268
|
666
|
Mercure Sapporo
|
288
|
688
|
Mercure Okinawa Naha
|
179
|
374
|
Mercure Yokosuka
|
178
|
298
|
the b suidobashi
|
19
|
70
|
the b ikebukuro
|
65
|
179
|
the b hachioji
|
26
|
67
|
the b hakata
|
66
|
138
|
Total
|
1,520
|
3,395
(*4)For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense.
-
The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets)
1. Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
Total GOP of
|
GOP base
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|
Total
|
|
|
the hotel
|
amount
|
rent ratio
|
rent
|
rent
|
rent
|
Hotel Oriental Express
|
Midterm
|
72
|
64
|
91.0%
|
8
|
55
|
63
|
Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Full year
|
151
|
128
|
21
|
110
|
131
|
2. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent = [Total AGOP of the hotels (*1) - AGOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
AGOP of the
|
AGOP base
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
Fixed
|
Total
|
|
|
hotel
|
amount
|
rent ratio
|
rent
|
rent
|
rent
|
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|
Midterm
|
1,163
|
1,485
|
30.0%
|
-
|
1,549
|
1,549
|
(*2)
|
Full year
|
3,283
|
2,970
|
94
|
3,100
|
3,194
|
(*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is planning to implement large-scale renovation works accompanying the suspension of sale in part of hotel rooms from September 2020 through December 2020.
(3) Other hotels with variable rent
|
Item
|
|
|
Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following are variable rent for other hotels subject to variable rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midterm
|
Full year
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
|
17
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
|
|
|
－
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
Chisun Inn Kamata
|
42
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Keihan Universal City
|
|
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
|
|
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi Karasumoriguchi
|
89
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
Hilton Tokyo Bay
|
|
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
|
|
Hilton Nagoya
|
|
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
Undisclosed (*)
|
|
|
Total
|
756
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease agreements did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc.
|
|
・The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts
|
|
Breakdown of variable rent, etc. for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midterm
|
|
Full year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*)
|
|
2,272
|
|
6,867
|
|
|
|
|
The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
|
1,520
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
|
|
excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets)
|
8
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
Other hotels with variable rent (8 hotels)
|
756
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
Total (32 hotels)
|
4,557
|
|
11,984
|
|
|
|
|
(*) The figure includes revenue-linked rent of office and commercial tenants at ACTIVE-INTER CIYT
|
|
|
HIROSHIMA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses
|
|
|
other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.
|
|
・It is assumed that ¥1,921 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset tax, city planning tax and other
|
|
|
taxes and public dues.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with
|
|
|
the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such
|
|
|
settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation
|
|
|
period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥6,775 million (¥3,478 million for capital expenditure I, ¥862 million for
|
|
|
capital expenditure II, ¥2,434million for capital expenditure III, include ¥3,000 million (¥800 million for capital
|
|
|
expenditure I and ¥2,200 million for capital expenditure III for the renovation work at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) for
|
Operating
|
|
the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). Moreover, ¥2,600 million for the renovation work at
|
|
Namba Oriental Hotel is expected for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period).
|
Expenses
|
|
(*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal
|
|
|
of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital
|
|
|
investment for fixtures and furniture that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but
|
|
|
necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for
|
|
|
maintaining / improving the competitiveness of the hotels.
|
|
|
|
|
・Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is
|
|
|
assumed to be ¥4,859million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the estimated amount necessary for each operating
|
|
|
period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount
|
|
|
for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from
|
|
|
unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3)
|
|
|
Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis.
|
|
|
|
|
・¥1,888 million is expected for all non-operating expenses, including cost related to debt such as interest expense,
|
Non-
|
|
arrangement fee, amortization for the following (1) handling fees and (2) derivative instruments and other non-
|
operating
|
|
operating expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenses
|
・Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years
|
|
|
by the straight-line method.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-
|
・The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December
|
|
-
|
12 -
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bearing debt
|
2019 was ¥168,754million. It is assumed that the balance of interest-bearing debt as of the end of December 2020
|
|
is unchanged at ¥168,754 million.
|
|
|
|
・It is assumed that JHR will refinance all loans in the amount of ¥12,782 million, which mature within the fiscal
|
|
year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period).
|
|
|
Issuance of
|
・The number of investment units issued as of today (4,462,347 units) is assumed.
|
|
|
investment
|
・It is assumed that there will be no additional issuance of investment units through to the end of the fiscal year
|
units
|
ending December 31, 2020 (21st period).
|
|
|
|
・Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is calculated based on the following
|
|
assumptions.
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
¥16,238million
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)
|
|
|
|
|
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1)
|
¥262 million
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2)
|
¥18 million
|
|
|
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (*3)
|
¥44 million
|
|
|
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel (*4)
|
¥172 million
|
|
|
|
Distributable amount
|
¥16,735 million
|
|
|
Total number of investment units issued
|
4,462,347 units
|
|
|
Dividend per unit
|
¥3,750
|
|
|
|
(*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be
|
Dividend per
|
|
paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set
|
|
as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.
|
|
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary
|
|
|
|
|
difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.
|
|
|
(*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba during September 2020
|
|
|
through December 2020. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve
|
|
|
for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated.
|
|
|
|
|
(*4) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned
|
|
|
at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration the
|
|
|
impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)
|
|
|
will be appropriated.
|
|
|
|
・Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer
|
|
of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment surrounding
|
|
tenants, etc. of hotels, unexpected repairs, and actual number of new units issued, etc.
|
|
|
|
・The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the
|
|
appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal
|
|
year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is expected to be ¥10,120 million.
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
|
|
|
|
unit resulting
|
・It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be
|
from excess
|
distributed.
|
|
|
of earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
・It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, regulations of The
|
|
Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.
|
Other
|
・It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel
|
|
business environment, etc.
|
|
|
|
・The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above.
Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
-
The following is a comparison and major causes of variance between the actual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period) and the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
This time
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
(B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
No. of Properties
|
43
|
43
|
|
Acquisition Price
|
374,508
|
374,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
28,278
|
29,971
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
28,278
|
29,971
|
|
|
Fixed Rent, etc.
|
17,101
|
17,987
|
|
|
Composition
|
60.5%
|
60.0%
|
|
|
Variable Rent
|
11,176
|
11,984
|
Profit
|
|
Composition
|
39.5%
|
40.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on Sale of
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
-
|
-
|
Loss
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Statement
|
|
|
|
|
NOI （*4）
|
24,087
|
25,273
|
|
|
|
|
NOI Yield
|
6.4%
|
6.7%
|
|
NOI after Depreciation
|
19,281
|
20,392
|
|
|
（*4）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI Yield after
|
5.1%
|
5.4%
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
17,148
|
18,128
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
15,291
|
16,239
|
|
|
Net Income
|
15,290
|
16,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
Comparison with
|
|
Oriental
|
|
|
the Previous Period
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
Hotel
|
Existing
|
Factors Causing Variance
|
|
|
Acquired in
|
Fukuoka
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
(B)-(A)
|
%
|
2019
|
Hakata
|
(*3)
|
|
(*1)
|
Station
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,692
|
6.0%
|
950
|
480
|
261
|
|
1,692
|
6.0%
|
950
|
480
|
261
|
|
885
|
5.2%
|
842
|
25
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Increase in variable rent, etc. from the 20 Hotels with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable Rent, etc. (*5) by JPY589 MM
|
807
|
|
108
|
455
|
243
|
2. Decrease in variable rent from Namba Oriental Hotel by
|
7.2%
|
JPY320 MM
|
|
|
（*6）
|
|
|
3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
by JPY25 MM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,185
|
4.9%
|
670
|
471
|
43
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
(*7）
|
|
|
1,111
|
5.8%
|
531
|
621
|
(41)
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
(*7）
|
|
979 5.7%
948 6.2%
948 6.2%
|
|
Reserve for Temporary
|
1,176
|
496
|
|
Difference Adjustments
|
|
(Negative Goodwill)
|
|
|
|
Total Dividends
|
16,466
|
16,733
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
Number of Units Issued
|
4,462,347
|
4,462,347
|
|
|
(Unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
|
3,690
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
-
(57.8%)
267 1.6%
- -
60 1.6%
Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments 2019:
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY246 MM
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station: JPY357
MM
Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM
2020:
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY18 MM
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba: JPY44 MM
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel: JPY172 MM
(*1) Stating the impact of the Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired during fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
(*2) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019. Impact by the renovation is stated.
(*3) "The existing properties" above refers to properties excluding the properties acquired in 2019 and Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata station from 43 properties owned by JHR as of December 31, 2019.
(*4) Each numbers are calculated by following formula.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses.
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs. NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ (Anticipated) acquisition price
(*5) Implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Therefore, Namba Oriental Hotel is excluded from calculation of the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are 20 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
(*6) Decrease of variable rent in amount of ¥44 million is assumed for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba due to implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of a part of room sales which planned during September 2020 through December 2020.
(*7) Due to the renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, loss on retirement of noncurrent asset in amount of ¥202 million was recorded.
Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP
The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited nor have they gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information.
ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place.
<1> The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2018
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Comparison with
|
|
Actual
|
|
Comparison with
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous period
|
|
|
previous period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
87.3%
|
|
0.3pt
|
86.5%
|
|
(0.7pt)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
87.1%
|
|
(1.4pt)
|
86.5%
|
|
(0.6pt)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
87.2%
|
|
(0.6pt)
|
86.5%
|
|
(0.7pt)
|
|
|
First half of
|
14,685
|
|
2.2%
|
|
14,749
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
17,020
|
|
0.4%
|
|
16,316
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
15,861
|
|
1.1%
|
|
15,539
|
|
(2.0%)
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
12,817
|
|
2.6%
|
|
12,765
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*2)
|
14,831
|
|
(1.2%)
|
|
14,113
|
|
(4.8%)
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
13,833
|
|
0.5%
|
|
13,444
|
|
(2.8%)
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
22,958
|
|
0.8%
|
|
23,124
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
26,257
|
|
(1.2%)
|
|
25,320
|
|
(3.6%)
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
49,215
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
48,444
|
|
(1.6%)
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
7,715
|
|
2.6%
|
|
7,709
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
10,196
|
|
0.3%
|
|
9,561
|
|
(6.2%)
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
17,911
|
|
1.3%
|
|
17,270
|
|
(3.6%)
|
(*1) ADR represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms in a given period by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. With regard to service charge, Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station charge 10%, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport charges 12%, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba charges 13%. Other hotels within 21 hotels with Variable Rent, do not charge service charge.
(*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a given period (excluding service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during fiscal period ending December 31, 2020. Therefore, the comparison between fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is not stated. For the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, please refer to "<2> the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc."
<2> The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
The figures are the total amount for 20 hotels from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales.
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
87.0%
|
|
|
0.4pt
|
86.1%
|
|
86.1%
|
|
|
(0.9pt)
|
|
0.0pt
|
86.3%
|
|
|
0.2pt
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
86.9%
|
|
|
(1.3pt)
|
86.5%
|
|
86.3%
|
|
|
(0.6pt)
|
|
(0.2pt)
|
88.6%
|
|
|
2.2pt
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
87.0%
|
|
|
(0.5pt)
|
86.3%
|
|
86.2%
|
|
|
(0.7pt)
|
|
(0.1pt)
|
87.5%
|
|
|
1.2pt
|
|
First half of
|
14,344
|
|
2.2%
|
|
14,502
|
|
14,502
|
|
1.1%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
14,485
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
16,820
|
|
0.8%
|
|
16,262
|
|
16,263
|
|
(3.3%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
17,611
|
|
8.3%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
15,592
|
|
1.4%
|
|
15,392
|
|
15,391
|
|
(1.3%)
|
|
(0.0%)
|
|
16,077
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
First half of
|
12,480
|
|
2.7%
|
|
12,491
|
|
12,491
|
|
0.1%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
12,506
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
14,619
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
14,075
|
|
14,041
|
|
(4.0%)
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
15,600
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
13,559
|
|
0.9%
|
|
13,289
|
|
13,272
|
|
(2.1%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
14,061
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
First half of
|
21,541
|
|
0.9%
|
|
21,780
|
|
21,780
|
|
1.1%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
21,814
|
|
0.2%
|
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
24,783
|
|
(0.9%)
|
|
24,108
|
|
24,075
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
25,979
|
|
7.9%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
46,324
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
45,888
|
|
45,855
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
47,792
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
6,841
|
|
2.8%
|
|
6,889
|
|
6,889
|
|
0.7%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
6,579
|
|
(4.5%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
9,260
|
|
0.1%
|
|
8,853
|
|
8,833
|
|
(4.6%)
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
9,766
|
|
10.6%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
16,101
|
|
1.2%
|
|
15,742
|
|
15,722
|
|
(2.4%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
16,345
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<3> The 10 HMJ Hotels
The figures are the total amount for 10 hotels from The Twelve HMJ Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata Station and Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales.
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
86.8%
|
|
|
(0.0pt)
|
87.0%
|
|
|
87.0%
|
|
|
0.2pt
|
|
0.0pt
|
86.7%
|
|
|
(0.3pt)
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
87.4%
|
|
|
(1.1pt)
|
|
87.6%
|
|
|
87.4%
|
|
|
0.0pt
|
|
(0.2pt)
|
88.8%
|
|
|
1.4pt
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
87.1%
|
|
|
(0.6pt)
|
|
87.3%
|
|
|
87.2%
|
|
|
0.1pt
|
|
(0.1pt)
|
87.8%
|
|
|
0.6pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
16,293
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
16,251
|
|
|
16,251
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
16,291
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
19,665
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
18,789
|
|
|
18,796
|
|
(4.4%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
20,614
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
17,999
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
17,535
|
|
|
17,537
|
|
(2.6%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
18,490
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
14,149
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
14,145
|
|
|
14,145
|
|
(0.0%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
14,131
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
17,183
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
|
16,455
|
|
|
16,430
|
|
(4.4%)
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
18,313
|
|
11.5%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
15,679
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
15,310
|
|
|
15,297
|
|
(2.4%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
16,234
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
16 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
17,336
|
|
0.3%
|
|
17,571
|
|
17,571
|
|
1.4%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
17,544
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
20,357
|
|
(1.2%)
|
|
|
19,773
|
|
19,759
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
21,242
|
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
37,694
|
|
(0.5%)
|
|
|
37,344
|
|
37,330
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
(0.0%)
|
|
38,786
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
4,936
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
5,051
|
|
5,051
|
|
2.3%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4,774
|
|
(5.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
7,204
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
6,925
|
|
6,914
|
|
(4.0%)
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
7,603
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
12,140
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
11,976
|
|
11,966
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
12,377
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<4> Namba Oriental Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
93.5%
|
|
|
(1.3pt)
|
95.8%
|
|
95.8%
|
|
|
2.3pt
|
|
0.0pt
|
93.6%
|
|
|
(2.2pt)
|
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
92.2%
|
|
|
(4.4pt)
|
90.1%
|
|
90.1%
|
|
|
(2.1pt)
|
|
0.1pt
|
62.1%
|
|
|
(28.0pt)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
92.8%
|
|
|
(2.9pt)
|
92.9%
|
|
92.9%
|
|
|
0.1pt
|
|
0.0pt
|
77.8%
|
|
|
(15.2pt)
|
|
|
First half of
|
21,748
|
|
2.4%
|
|
19,707
|
|
19,707
|
|
(9.4%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
18,137
|
|
(8.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
21,214
|
|
(5.5%)
|
|
17,616
|
|
17,447
|
|
(17.8%)
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
17,933
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
21,481
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
18,685
|
|
18,602
|
|
(13.4%)
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
18,055
|
|
(2.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
20,330
|
|
1.0%
|
|
18,880
|
|
18,880
|
|
(7.1%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
16,971
|
|
(10.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
19,558
|
|
(9.9%)
|
|
15,867
|
|
15,726
|
|
(19.6%)
|
|
(0.9%)
|
|
11,142
|
|
(29.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
19,941
|
|
(4.7%)
|
|
17,361
|
|
17,290
|
|
(13.3%)
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
14,041
|
|
(18.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
1,418
|
|
1.7%
|
|
1,344
|
|
1,344
|
|
(5.2%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
1,226
|
|
(8.7%)
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
1,474
|
|
(1.3%)
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,245
|
|
(15.5%)
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
943
|
|
(24.2%)
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
2,891
|
|
0.2%
|
|
2,596
|
|
2,589
|
|
(10.5%)
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
2,170
|
|
(16.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
874
|
|
1.1%
|
|
820
|
|
820
|
|
(6.1%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
688
|
|
(16.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
937
|
|
2.8%
|
|
729
|
|
729
|
|
(22.2%)
|
|
(0.1%)
|
|
483
|
|
(33.7%)
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
1,810
|
|
1.9%
|
|
1,549
|
|
1,549
|
|
(14.5%)
|
|
(0.0%)
|
|
1,172
|
|
(24.3%)
|
|
-
Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November, 2020 through March 2021.
|
<5> Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
94.7%
|
|
1.0pt
|
39.1%
|
|
39.1%
|
|
(55.6pt)
|
|
0.0pt
|
87.5%
|
|
48.4pt
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
47.0%
|
|
(48.4pt)
|
88.4%
|
|
89.2%
|
|
42.2pt
|
|
0.8pt
|
88.8%
|
|
(0.4pt)
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
70.7%
|
|
(23.9pt)
|
64.0%
|
|
64.4%
|
|
(6.3pt)
|
|
0.4pt
|
88.1%
|
|
23.8pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
17 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
13,323
|
8.4%
|
19,385
|
19,385
|
45.5%
|
0.0%
|
18,137
|
(6.4%)
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
13,343
|
(1.5%)
|
18,314
|
18,309
|
37.2%
|
(0.0%)
|
18,699
|
2.1%
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
13,330
|
3.1%
|
18,639
|
18,633
|
39.8%
|
(0.0%)
|
18,421
|
(1.1%)
|
|
First half of
|
12,621
|
9.6%
|
7,588
|
7,588
|
(39.9%)
|
0.0%
|
15,869
|
109.2%
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
6,274
|
(51.5%)
|
16,198
|
16,330
|
160.3%
|
0.8%
|
16,595
|
1.6%
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
9,422
|
(22.9%)
|
11,928
|
11,995
|
27.3%
|
0.6%
|
16,234
|
35.3%
|
|
First half of
|
1,199
|
(5.3%)
|
673
|
673
|
(43.9%)
|
0.0%
|
1,287
|
91.3%
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
637
|
(46.8%)
|
1,313
|
1,321
|
107.4%
|
0.6%
|
1,367
|
3.5%
|
(JPY1M)
|
of the year
|
|
Full year
|
1,836
|
(22.5%)
|
1,985
|
1,994
|
8.6%
|
0.4%
|
2,654
|
33.1%
|
|
First half of
|
494
|
3.9%
|
131
|
131
|
(73.4%)
|
0.0%
|
603
|
358.4%
|
|
the year
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
141
|
(69.8%)
|
661
|
671
|
375.9%
|
1.6%
|
651
|
(3.0%)
|
(JPY1M)
|
of the year
|
|
Full year
|
635
|
(32.6%)
|
792
|
803
|
26.3%
|
1.3%
|
1,254
|
56.1%
-
Large-scalerenovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation was implemented at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019.
|
<6> Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
92.3%
|
|
92.3%
|
|
－
|
|
0.0pt
|
90.7%
|
|
|
(1.6pt)
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
88.3%
|
|
88.7%
|
|
－
|
|
0.4pt
|
92.2%
|
|
|
3.5pt
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
90.3%
|
|
90.5%
|
|
－
|
|
0.2pt
|
91.5%
|
|
|
1.0pt
|
|
First half of
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
9,611
|
|
9,611
|
|
－
|
0.0%
|
|
9,275
|
|
(3.5%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
9,013
|
|
8,967
|
|
－
|
(0.5%)
|
|
9,385
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
9,316
|
|
9,293
|
|
－
|
(0.2%)
|
|
9,331
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
First half of
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
8,868
|
|
8,868
|
|
－
|
0.0%
|
|
8,414
|
|
(5.1%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
7,958
|
|
7,954
|
|
－
|
(0.0%)
|
|
8,654
|
|
8.8%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
8,409
|
|
8,407
|
|
－
|
(0.0%)
|
|
8,535
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
First half of
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
205
|
|
205
|
|
－
|
0.0%
|
|
199
|
|
(2.7%)
|
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
190
|
|
190
|
|
－
|
(0.2%)
|
|
207
|
|
9.1%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
395
|
|
395
|
|
－
|
(0.1%)
|
|
407
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
First half of
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
84
|
|
84
|
|
－
|
0.0%
|
|
73
|
|
(13.7%)
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
78
|
|
9.4%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
156
|
|
156
|
|
－
|
0.3%
|
|
151
|
|
(3.1%)
|
(*1) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition.
(*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi opened on April 2, 2018. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is not stated.
- 18 -
<7> Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended December 2019
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
this time
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
half:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half of
|
95.2%
|
|
|
0.9pt
|
85.9%
|
|
85.9%
|
|
|
(9.3pt)
|
|
0.0pt
|
90.4%
|
|
|
4.5pt
|
Occupancy
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
92.9%
|
|
|
(3.0pt)
|
89.7%
|
|
89.9%
|
|
|
(2.9pt)
|
|
0.2pt
|
83.2%
|
|
|
(6.8pt)
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
94.0%
|
|
|
(1.1pt)
|
87.8%
|
|
87.9%
|
|
|
(6.1pt)
|
|
0.1pt
|
86.8%
|
|
|
(1.2pt)
|
|
First half of
|
28,831
|
|
6.8%
|
|
29,263
|
|
29,263
|
|
1.5%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
29,488
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
Second half
|
31,396
|
|
8.6%
|
|
31,533
|
|
31,085
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
40,860
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
30,108
|
|
7.6%
|
|
30,432
|
|
30,202
|
|
0.3%
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
34,969
|
|
15.8%
|
|
|
First half of
|
27,451
|
|
7.7%
|
|
25,135
|
|
25,135
|
|
(8.4%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
26,650
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
Second half
|
29,154
|
|
5.3%
|
|
28,289
|
|
27,957
|
|
(4.1%)
|
|
(1.2%)
|
|
33,981
|
|
21.5%
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
28,309
|
|
6.4%
|
|
26,725
|
|
26,558
|
|
(6.2%)
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
30,336
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
First half of
|
4,591
|
|
9.5%
|
|
4,258
|
|
4,258
|
|
(7.3%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4,509
|
|
5.9%
|
|
Sales
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
5,008
|
|
7.3%
|
|
4,660
|
|
4,622
|
|
(7.7%)
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
5,723
|
|
23.8%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
9,599
|
|
8.3%
|
|
8,918
|
|
8,880
|
|
(7.5%)
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
10,232
|
|
15.2%
|
|
|
First half of
|
1,374
|
|
21.7%
|
|
1,144
|
|
1,144
|
|
(16.7%)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
1,225
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second half
|
1,723
|
|
15.2%
|
|
1,522
|
|
1,500
|
|
(13.0%)
|
|
(1.5%)
|
|
2,198
|
|
46.6%
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
3,097
|
|
18.0%
|
|
2,666
|
|
2,644
|
|
(14.6%)
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
3,423
|
|
29.5%
|
(*1) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition.
(*2) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from September 2020 through December 2020.
- 19 -
Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends
Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are calculated based on the following assumptions.
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
(JPY1M)
|
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
16,213
|
15,290
|
Reserve for special advanced depreciation (*1)
|
(1,174)
|
－
|
Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (*2)
|
563
|
1,176
|
(negative goodwill) used
|
|
|
|
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*2)
|
262
|
262
|
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*3)
|
35
|
246
|
|
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*4)
|
265
|
357
|
|
Adjustment for dilution (*5)
|
－
|
310
|
Total dividends
|
15,602
|
16,466
|
Total number of investment units issued
|
4,010,847 units
|
4,462,347 units
|
Dividend per unit
|
¥3,890
|
¥3,690
(*1) R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi, the b akasaka-mitsuke and the b Ochanomizu was sold on August 10, 2018. ¥1,174 million of gain on sale by the sales was retained as reserve for special advanced depreciation within the limit to maintain conduit status stipulated by Article 67-15 of Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957; as amended; hereinafter called "the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation" The same shall apply hereinafter.) by applying "Special provisions for taxation in the case where a special account is set up accompanied with transfer of specified assets" (Article 65-8 in the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation).
(*2) Starting from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR commenced paying out dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. Specifically, JHR transferred the remaining balance of dividend reserve (¥13,127 million) attributable to the gain on negative goodwill in the cash dividends statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (17th period) to "reserve for temporary difference adjustment," and reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, to payout as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every year from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period).
(*3) Amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets are appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and have no impact on dividend per unit.
(*4) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation starting October 1, 2018 and resumed its operation as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated.
(*5) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units.
- 20 -
|
2.
|
Financial statements
|
|
|
(1)
|
Balance sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
25,706,559
|
22,449,911
|
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
11,478,156
|
11,894,019
|
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
2,474,121
|
2,779,730
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
527,491
|
550,281
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
34
|
54
|
|
Derivative assets
|
2,229
|
573
|
|
Other current assets
|
77,987
|
88,045
|
|
Total current assets
|
40,266,582
|
37,762,616
|
Noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, at cost
|
|
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
398,134
|
579,731
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(150,113)
|
(195,551)
|
|
Machinery and equipment, net
|
248,021
|
384,180
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
3,121,628
|
4,211,971
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(1,505,450)
|
(2,102,782)
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
1,616,178
|
2,109,188
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
*1 122,605,307
|
*1 136,930,501
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(18,178,952)
|
(21,656,979)
|
|
Buildings in trust, net
|
104,426,355
|
115,273,521
|
|
Structures in trust
|
2,535,539
|
2,721,962
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(367,369)
|
(438,160)
|
|
Structures in trust, net
|
2,168,169
|
2,283,802
|
|
Machinery and equipment in trust
|
598,790
|
675,362
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(125,229)
|
(154,739)
|
|
Machinery and equipment in trust, net
|
473,561
|
520,622
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
|
136,526
|
136,526
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(95,925)
|
(104,535)
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net
|
40,601
|
31,990
|
|
Land in trust
|
163,151,369
|
219,901,119
|
|
Construction in progress in trust
|
765,363
|
18,384
|
|
Net property and equipment
|
272,889,620
|
340,522,811
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
Software
|
199,563
|
227,600
|
|
Leasehold rights in trust
|
28,532,362
|
28,532,362
|
|
Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust
|
5,175,217
|
5,036,941
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
8,436
|
7,756
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
33,915,580
|
33,804,661
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
Security deposits
|
12,520
|
12,520
|
|
Leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
150,223
|
150,223
|
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
2,687,996
|
2,766,474
|
|
Derivative assets
|
45,125
|
43,870
|
|
Reserve for repairs and maintenance
|
292,508
|
307,513
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
3,188,374
|
3,280,602
|
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
309,993,574
|
377,608,075
|
Deferred assets
|
|
|
|
Investment unit issuance costs
|
124,220
|
140,631
|
|
Investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
172,390
|
211,194
|
|
Total deferred assets
|
296,610
|
351,826
|
Total assets
|
350,556,767
|
415,722,517
|
|
- 21
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Operating accounts payable
|
|
1,941,008
|
|
1,485,375
|
Current portion of investment corporation bonds
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
－
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
11,117,000
|
|
12,782,000
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
530,377
|
|
651,435
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
1,210
|
|
1,210
|
Consumption taxes payable
|
|
496,921
|
|
661,048
|
Advances received
|
|
882,052
|
|
909,293
|
Dividends payable
|
|
18,275
|
|
15,852
|
Deposits received
|
|
7,315
|
|
8,696
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
17,608
|
|
17,229
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
9,013
|
|
95,331
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
17,020,784
|
|
16,627,473
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
|
31,600,000
|
|
41,600,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
|
91,954,000
|
|
114,372,000
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
|
1,041,016
|
|
1,040,520
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
|
4,593,946
|
|
4,681,825
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
514,339
|
|
416,600
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
14,838
|
|
13,981
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
445,622
|
|
447,677
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
130,163,763
|
|
162,572,605
|
Total liabilities
|
|
147,184,548
|
|
179,200,079
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' capital
|
|
153,516,129
|
|
186,894,169
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
21,746,398
|
|
21,746,398
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for temporary difference adjustment
|
*2
|
12,357,644
|
*2
|
11,794,071
|
Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction
|
|
－
|
|
1,174,860
|
entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total voluntary reserve
|
|
12,357,644
|
|
12,968,932
|
Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)
|
|
16,213,482
|
|
15,290,314
|
Total surplus
|
|
50,317,525
|
|
50,005,645
|
Total unitholders' equity
|
|
203,833,655
|
|
236,899,815
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
|
|
(461,435)
|
|
(377,376)
|
Total valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
(461,435)
|
|
(377,376)
|
Total net assets
|
*3
|
203,372,219
|
*3
|
236,522,438
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
350,556,767
|
|
415,722,517
- 22 -
(2) Statements of income
(thousands of yen)
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate operating revenue
|
*1
|
25,140,735
|
*1
|
27,107,988
|
Other real estate operating revenue
|
*1
|
1,178,141
|
*1
|
1,170,561
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
*2
|
1,934,974
|
|
－
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
28,253,850
|
|
28,278,550
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate operating costs
|
*1, *3
|
8,344,364
|
*1
|
8,997,408
|
Asset management fee
|
|
1,577,515
|
|
1,781,691
|
Asset custody and Administrative service fee
|
|
110,273
|
|
119,138
|
Directors' compensation
|
|
13,400
|
|
14,400
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
214,828
|
|
217,357
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
10,260,381
|
|
11,129,995
|
Operating income
|
|
17,993,469
|
|
17,148,555
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
225
|
|
357
|
Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
|
|
3,583
|
|
4,361
|
Gain on insurance claims
|
|
4,627
|
|
28,063
|
Refunded fixed asset tax
|
|
10,354
|
|
1,239
|
Interest on tax refunds
|
|
118
|
|
549
|
Gain on derivative instruments
|
|
12,843
|
|
12,382
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
31,752
|
|
46,953
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
818,631
|
|
940,789
|
Interest expense on investment corporation bonds
|
|
246,329
|
|
284,524
|
Borrowing costs
|
|
525,031
|
|
483,761
|
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
|
27,751
|
|
30,298
|
Amortization of investment unit issuance costs
|
|
147,887
|
|
151,922
|
Loss on derivative instruments
|
|
39,417
|
|
378
|
Other
|
|
8,529
|
|
12,309
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
1,813,577
|
|
1,903,983
|
Ordinary income
|
|
16,211,644
|
|
15,291,524
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
16,211,644
|
|
15,291,524
|
Income taxes - current
|
|
1,210
|
|
1,210
|
Total income taxes
|
|
1,210
|
|
1,210
|
Net income
|
|
16,210,434
|
|
15,290,314
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
|
3,048
|
|
－
|
Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)
|
|
16,213,482
|
|
15,290,314
- 23 -
(3) Statements of changes in net assets
For the year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders'
|
|
Voluntary reserve
|
Unappropriated
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
retained
|
|
unitholders
|
|
capital
|
Capital
|
Reserve for
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
earnings
|
' equity
|
|
|
surplus
|
temporary
|
surplus
|
|
|
voluntary
|
(undisposed
|
|
|
|
|
difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2018
|
153,516,129
|
21,746,398
|
13,127,153
|
13,127,153
|
14,005,489
|
48,879,041
|
202,395,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary difference
|
|
|
(769,508)
|
(769,508)
|
769,508
|
－
|
－
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
(14,771,949)
|
(14,771,949)
|
(14,771,949)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
16,210,434
|
16,210,434
|
16,210,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than unitholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
－
|
－
|
(769,508)
|
(769,508)
|
2,207,993
|
1,438,484
|
1,438,484
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|
*1
|
21,746,398
|
12,357,644
|
12,357,644
|
16,213,482
|
50,317,525
|
203,833,655
|
153,516,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation and translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
valuation and
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on hedges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2018
|
(431,849)
|
(431,849)
|
201,963,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary difference
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(14,771,949)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
16,210,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than unitholders'
|
(29,586)
|
(29,586)
|
(29,586)
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
(29,586)
|
(29,586)
|
1,408,897
|
|
|
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|
(461,435)
|
(461,435)
|
203,372,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 24 -
For the year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
Unappropriated
|
|
Total
|
|
Unitholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for
|
|
|
retained
|
|
unitholders
|
|
capital
|
Capital
|
|
Reserve for
|
special
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Total
|
earnings
|
' equity
|
|
|
surplus
|
|
temporary
|
account for
|
|
surplus
|
|
|
|
|
voluntary
|
(undisposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
difference
|
tax purpose
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
reduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2019
|
153,516,129
|
21,746,398
|
|
12,357,644
|
-
|
|
12,357,644
|
16,213,482
|
50,317,525
|
203,833,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new investment
|
33,378,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,378,040
|
units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary difference
|
|
|
|
(563,572)
|
|
|
(563,572)
|
563,572
|
－
|
－
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special account for tax
|
|
|
|
|
1,174,860
|
|
1,174,860
|
(1,174,860)
|
－
|
－
|
purpose reduction entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15,602,194)
|
(15,602,194)
|
(15,602,194)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,290,314
|
15,290,314
|
15,290,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than unitholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
33,378,040
|
－
|
|
(563,572)
|
1,174,860
|
|
611,287
|
(923,168)
|
(311,880)
|
33,066,160
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
*1
|
21,746,398
|
|
11,794,071
|
1,174,860
|
|
12,968,932
|
15,290,314
|
50,005,645
|
236,899,815
|
186,894,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation and translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
valuation and
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on hedges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2019
|
(461,435)
|
(461,435)
|
203,372,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new investment
|
|
|
|
33,378,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary difference
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special account for tax
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purpose reduction entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(15,602,194)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
15,290,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than unitholders'
|
84,059
|
84,059
|
84,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
84,059
|
84,059
|
33,150,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
(377,376)
|
(377,376)
|
236,522,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 25 -
(4) Statements of cash dividends
|
Classification
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
I. Unappropriated retained earnings
|
¥16,213,482,816
|
¥15,290,314,375
|
II. Reversal of voluntary reserve
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for
|
|
|
temporary difference adjustment
|
*1 ¥563,572,972
|
*1 ¥1,176,490,844
|
Reversal of reserve for special
|
|
|
advanced depreciation
|
－
|
¥1,174,860,958
|
III. Dividends
|
¥15,602,194,830
|
¥16,466,060,430
|
[Dividend per unit]
|
[¥3,890]
|
[¥3,690]
|
IV. Voluntary reserve
|
|
|
Reserve for special advanced
|
|
|
depreciation
|
¥1,174,860,958
|
－
|
Provision of reserve for
|
|
|
advanced depreciation
|
－
|
¥1,174,860,958
|
V. Retained earnings carried forward
|
－
|
¥744,789
|
|
|
|
Method of calculating the amount of
|
In accordance with the monetary distribution
|
In accordance with the monetary distribution
|
dividends
|
policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1
|
policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1
|
|
of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount
|
of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount
|
|
of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's
|
of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's
|
|
distributable profit that is defined by Article
|
distributable profit that is defined by Article
|
|
67-15 of the Act on Special Measures
|
67-15 of the Act on Special Measures
|
|
Concerning Taxation. It was decided that
|
Concerning Taxation. It was decided that
|
|
¥15,602,194,830, which was calculated by
|
¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions
|
|
adding a reversal of reserve for temporary
|
of less than one yen of dividend per unit from
|
|
difference adjustment of ¥563,572,972 to the
|
¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by
|
|
amount obtained by deducting reserve for
|
adding a reversal of reserve for temporary
|
|
special advanced depreciation (defined by
|
difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to
|
|
Article 65-8 of the Act on Special Measures
|
unappropriated retained earnings of
|
|
Concerning Taxation) of ¥1,174,860,958
|
¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed.
|
|
from unappropriated retained earnings of
|
The monetary distribution in excess of
|
|
¥16,213,482,816, would be distributed. The
|
earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1
|
|
monetary distribution in excess of earnings
|
(4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will
|
|
stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of
|
not be made.
|
|
JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be
|
|
|
made.
|
|
|
|
- 26 -
(5) Statements of cash flows
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
16,211,644
|
15,291,524
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,091,929
|
4,557,414
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
|
35,972
|
246,890
|
Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments
|
26,574
|
(12,004)
|
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
27,751
|
30,298
|
Amortization of investment unit issuance costs
|
147,887
|
151,922
|
Decrease in property and equipment due to sale
|
19,104
|
－
|
Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale
|
9,995,677
|
－
|
Decrease in intangible assets due to sale
|
117,138
|
－
|
Interest income
|
(225)
|
(357)
|
Interest expense
|
1,064,961
|
1,225,314
|
Interest on tax refunds
|
(118)
|
(549)
|
(Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable
|
(62,284)
|
(305,608)
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
|
44,621
|
(22,789)
|
(Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses
|
320,330
|
(78,478)
|
Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable
|
286,480
|
(240,644)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
(139,228)
|
116,600
|
Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable
|
(63,249)
|
164,127
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received
|
(18,206)
|
27,240
|
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
|
(14,782)
|
1,380
|
Other - net
|
(106,639)
|
69,494
|
Subtotal
|
31,985,341
|
21,221,777
|
Interest received
|
170
|
482
|
Interest paid
|
(1,045,923)
|
(1,220,857)
|
Interest received on tax refunds
|
118
|
549
|
Income taxes - refunded (paid)
|
(1,211)
|
(1,230)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
30,938,494
|
20,000,722
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(536,481)
|
(1,332,712)
|
Purchase of property and equipment in trust
|
(2,399,742)
|
(71,102,935)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(87,074)
|
(89,263)
|
Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance
|
(40,330)
|
(40,453)
|
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits in trust
|
8,100
|
－
|
Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
－
|
(496)
|
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
59,743
|
329,120
|
Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
(115,020)
|
(228,114)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,110,806)
|
(72,464,854)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
|
5,000,000
|
8,000,000
|
Repayments of short-term loans payable
|
(8,000,000)
|
(8,000,000)
|
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
|
10,150,000
|
37,000,000
|
Repayments of long-term loans payable
|
(20,878,750)
|
(12,917,000)
|
Proceeds from investment corporation bonds
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
Redemption of investment corporation bonds
|
－
|
(2,000,000)
|
Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
(68,082)
|
(69,102)
|
Proceeds from issuance of investment units
|
－
|
33,209,706
|
Dividends paid
|
(14,766,490)
|
(15,600,256)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
(18,563,322)
|
49,623,347
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
9,264,365
|
(2,840,785)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
27,920,350
|
37,184,716
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
*1 37,184,716
|
*1 34,343,930
- 27 -
|
(6)
|
Notes on going concern assumption
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies
|
1.
|
Method of
|
(1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts)
|
|
depreciation and
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives
|
|
amortization of
|
|
of major property and equipment components are as follows:
|
|
noncurrent assets
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
2 to 17 years
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
2 to 20 years
|
|
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
2 to 64 years
|
|
|
|
Structures in trust
|
2 to 64 years
|
|
|
|
Machinery and equipment in trust
|
3 to 32 years
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
|
2 to 27 years
|
|
|
(2)
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major
|
|
|
|
intangible assets is as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
Software (for internal use)
|
5 years as internally usable years
|
|
|
|
Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining
|
|
|
|
period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract.
|
|
|
(3) Long-term prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.
|
2.
|
Accounting for
|
(1) Investment unit issuance costs
|
|
|
deferred assets
|
|
Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years.
|
|
|
(2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the
|
|
|
|
respective term of the bond.
|
|
3.
|
Standards for
|
Treatment of property taxes and other taxes
|
|
|
recognition of
|
For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and
|
|
revenues and
|
depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real
|
|
expenses
|
estate operating costs."
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not
|
|
|
recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant
|
|
|
property.
|
|
|
|
The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was none for the year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018 and ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
4.
|
Method of
|
(1) Method of hedge accounting
|
|
|
hedge accounting
|
|
Deferred hedge accounting is applied
|
|
|
|
(2) Hedging instruments and hedged items
|
|
|
|
|
Hedging instruments
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
Hedged items
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rates on loans payable
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Hedging policy
|
|
|
|
|
JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to
|
|
|
|
manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation.
|
|
|
(4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness
|
|
|
|
|
JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging
|
|
|
|
instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes.
- 28 -
|
5.
|
Scope of funds
|
Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts,
|
|
(cash and cash
|
bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a
|
|
equivalents) in
|
maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to
|
|
the statements of
|
minimal risk of change in value.
|
|
cash flows
|
|
6.
|
Other
|
(1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets
|
|
significant matters
|
For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well
|
|
serving as the basis
|
as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying
|
|
for preparing
|
balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly.
|
|
financial statements
|
The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented
|
|
|
separately on the balance sheets.
|
|
|
(a) Cash and deposits in trust
|
|
|
(b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and
|
|
|
fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust
|
|
|
(c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits
|
|
|
in trust
|
|
|
(d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
|
|
(2) Accounting treatment of consumption taxes
|
|
|
Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts.
(8) Note on change in the indication method
By applying "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) from the beginning of the fiscal year under review, the indication method has been changed to indicate deferred tax assets under investments and other assets and deferred tax liabilities under long-term liabilities.
As a result, deferred tax liabilities (¥583 thousand) indicated under current liabilities in the balance sheets of the previous fiscal year is included in deferred tax liabilities (¥14,838 thousand) under long-term liabilities.
(9) Notes to financial statements
Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because there is thought to be not important and thus not necessary for disclosure in the financial report.
[Notes on accounting standards and other regulations yet to be applied]
・"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 30, 2018)
・"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 30, 2018)
-
Overview
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 by IASB and Topic 606 by FASB) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the Implementation Guidance.
The basic policy for the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired.
-
-
Scheduled date of application
The above standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
-
Impact of applying the accounting standards
The level of the impact on the financial statements of applying the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and the like is currently under review.
[Notes to balance sheets]
*1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidies received, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
|
|
|
¥24,921
|
¥24,921
|
*2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Amount of
|
Balance at
|
Amount of
|
Amount of
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
reversal
|
|
|
|
initial
|
beginning of
|
provision
|
end of
|
Grounds for provision and reversal
|
|
|
during
|
|
|
accrual
|
period
|
during period
|
period
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
13,127,153
|
13,127,153
|
－
|
769,508
|
12,357,644
|
Allocation for dividend
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
Amount of
|
Balance at
|
Amount of
|
Amount of
|
Balance at
|
|
|
reversal
|
|
|
initial
|
beginning of
|
provision
|
end of
|
Grounds for provision and reversal
|
|
during
|
|
accrual
|
period
|
during period
|
period
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
13,127,153
|
12,357,644
|
－
|
563,572
|
11,794,071
|
Allocation for dividend
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.
*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act
|
As of
|
As of
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
¥50,000 thousand
|
¥50,000 thousand
- 30 -
[Notes to statements of income]
*1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
A. Real estate operating revenue
|
|
|
Real estate operating revenue
|
|
|
Fixed rent
|
13,610,785
|
15,931,097
|
Variable rent
|
8,851,482
|
8,675,885
|
Income from management contracts
|
2,678,467
|
2,501,004
|
Total
|
25,140,735
|
27,107,988
|
Other real estate operating revenue
|
|
|
Parking lots
|
173,453
|
161,660
|
Other incidental revenue
|
62,693
|
63,016
|
Utilities
|
804,915
|
803,012
|
Other
|
137,078
|
142,873
|
Total
|
1,178,141
|
1,170,561
|
Total real estate operating revenue
|
26,318,876
|
28,278,550
|
B. Real estate operating costs
|
|
|
Real estate operating costs
|
|
|
Land lease and other rent expenses
|
907,621
|
898,207
|
Property taxes
|
1,630,178
|
1,658,930
|
Outsourcing expenses (Note)
|
714,663
|
653,041
|
Nonlife insurance
|
47,798
|
51,030
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,091,929
|
4,557,414
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
|
35,972
|
246,890
|
Repairs
|
46,405
|
41,410
|
Utilities
|
813,911
|
818,290
|
Trust fees
|
42,537
|
44,679
|
Other
|
13,345
|
27,511
|
Total real estate operating costs
|
8,344,364
|
8,997,408
|
C. Net real estate operating income (A − B)
|
17,974,512
|
19,281,141
(Note) Outsourcing expenses include management contract fees of ¥337,442 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 and ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
*2．Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties
|
|
|
|
For the year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate
|
3,050,000
|
|
|
Cost of sale of real estate
|
1,483,749
|
|
|
Other related sales expenses
|
|
22,955
|
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
1,543,295
|
|
the b akasaka-mitsuke
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate
|
6,600,000
|
|
|
Cost of sale of real estate
|
6,294,221
|
|
|
Other related sales expenses
|
|
41,508
|
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
264,270
|
- 31 -
|
the b ochanomizu
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
|
Cost of sale of real estate
|
2,353,951
|
|
|
|
Other related sales expenses
|
|
18,639
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
127,408
|
|
|
|
For the year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
|
[Notes to statements of changes in net assets]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
*1 Total number of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
authorized, and issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of investment units authorized
|
|
20,000,000 units
|
20,000,000 units
|
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
|
|
4,010,847 units
|
4,462,347 units
[Notes to statements of cash dividends]
*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2018
By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥563,572,972 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥35,972,972 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and ¥265,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.
For the year ended December 31, 2019
By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.
[Notes to statements of cash flows]
*1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
Cash and deposits
|
¥25,706,559
|
¥22,449,911
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
¥11,478,156
|
¥11,894,019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
¥37,184,716
|
¥34,343,930
|
|
|
|
- 32
|
-
|
[Notes on lease transactions]
Operating leases (as lessor)
Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
Due within one year
|
¥1,666,631
|
¥1,459,034
|
Due after one year
|
¥3,562,086
|
¥2,106,234
|
|
|
|
Total
|
¥5,228,717
|
¥3,565,268
|
|
|
[Notes on financial instruments]
1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments
-
Policy for financial instruments
JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes.
-
Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system
Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks.
The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense.
Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
-
Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments
Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions.
- 33 -
2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments
Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2018 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.
|
|
|
Carrying amount
|
Fair value
|
Difference
|
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(1)
|
Cash and deposits
|
25,706,559
|
25,706,559
|
―
|
(2)
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
11,478,156
|
11,478,156
|
―
|
(3)
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
2,474,121
|
2,474,121
|
―
|
Total assets
|
39,658,838
|
39,658,838
|
―
|
(4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds
|
2,000,000
|
2,002,200
|
2,200
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
11,117,000
|
11,117,000
|
―
|
(6)
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
31,600,000
|
31,785,870
|
185,870
|
(7)
|
Long-term loans payable
|
91,954,000
|
91,954,000
|
―
|
Total liabilities
|
136,671,000
|
136,859,070
|
188,070
|
(8)
|
Derivative transactions (*)
|
(484,593)
|
(484,593)
|
―
Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.
|
|
|
Carrying amount
|
Fair value
|
Difference
|
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(1)
|
Cash and deposits
|
22,449,911
|
22,449,911
|
―
|
(2)
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
11,894,019
|
11,894,019
|
―
|
(3)
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
2,779,730
|
2,779,730
|
―
|
Total assets
|
37,123,661
|
37,123,661
|
―
|
(4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
12,782,000
|
12,782,000
|
―
|
(6)
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
41,600,000
|
41,480,400
|
(119,600)
|
(7)
|
Long-term loans payable
|
114,372,000
|
114,372,000
|
―
|
Total liabilities
|
168,754,000
|
168,634,400
|
(119,600)
|
(8)
|
Derivative transactions (*)
|
(389,386)
|
(389,386)
|
―
-
Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.
(Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions
-
Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable
The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated.
-
Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (6) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price.
-
Current portion of long-term loans payable; (7) Long-term loans payable
The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating
interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates.
-
Derivative transactions
The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below.
-
(Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Classification
|
As of
|
As of
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
1,041,016
|
1,040,520
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
4,593,946
|
4,681,825
|
Total
|
5,634,962
|
5,722,345
Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making a reasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult.
3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2018
|
|
Due within
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
|
one to two
|
two to three
|
three to four
|
four to five
|
|
one year
|
five years
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
25,706,559
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
11,478,156
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
2,474,121
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Total
|
39,658,838
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due within
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
|
one to two
|
two to three
|
three to four
|
four to five
|
|
one year
|
five years
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
22,449,911
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
11,894,019
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
2,779,730
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Total
|
37,123,661
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
Due within
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
|
one to two
|
two to three
|
three to four
|
four to five
|
|
one year
|
five years
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
Current portion of investment
|
2,000,000
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
corporation bonds payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of
|
11,117,000
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
long-term loans payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
―
|
―
|
1,500,000
|
6,000,000
|
―
|
24,100,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
―
|
12,782,000
|
10,800,000
|
10,900,000
|
15,772,000
|
41,700,000
|
Total
|
13,117,000
|
12,782,000
|
12,300,000
|
16,900,000
|
15,772,000
|
65,800,000
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
Due within
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
Due after
|
|
one to two
|
two to three
|
three to four
|
four to five
|
|
one year
|
five years
|
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
Current portion of investment
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
corporation bonds payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of
|
12,782,000
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
long-term loans payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
―
|
1,500,000
|
6,000,000
|
―
|
3,000,000
|
31,100,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
―
|
10,800,000
|
10,900,000
|
15,772,000
|
18,650,000
|
58,250,000
|
Total
|
12,782,000
|
12,300,000
|
16,900,000
|
15,772,000
|
21,650,000
|
89,350,000
[Notes on derivative transactions]
1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied As of December 31, 2018
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Classification
|
Type, etc. of
|
Contract amount, etc.
|
Fair value
|
Method to measure the fair value
|
|
|
derivative transaction
|
|
Of which, due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
after one year
|
|
|
Transactions
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
The fair value is measured at the
|
other than
|
|
|
|
(fixed rate payment,
|
6,088,000
|
3,494,000
|
(37,996)
|
quoted price, etc. obtained from the
|
market
|
floating rate receipt)
|
|
|
|
counterparty financial institutions.
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Classification
|
Type, etc. of
|
Contract amount, etc.
|
Fair value
|
Method to measure the fair value
|
|
|
derivative transaction
|
|
Of which, due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
after one year
|
|
|
Transactions
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
The fair value is measured at the
|
other than
|
|
|
|
(fixed rate payment,
|
3,494,000
|
3,494,000
|
(25,992)
|
quoted price, etc. obtained from the
|
market
|
floating rate receipt)
|
|
|
|
counterparty financial institutions.
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied
As of December 31, 2018
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Method of
|
Type, etc. of
|
Main
|
Contract amount, etc.
|
Fair value
|
Method to measure
|
hedge
|
|
|
derivative transaction
|
hedged item
|
|
Of which, due
|
the fair value
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
after one year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The fair value is
|
Deferral
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
measured at the
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
quoted price, etc.
|
(fixed rate payment,
|
90,654,000
|
81,554,000
|
(446,597)
|
method
|
loans payable
|
obtained from the
|
|
floating rate receipt)
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial institutions.
|
|
|
|
- 36 -
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:
(thousands of yen)
|
Method of
|
Type, etc. of
|
Main
|
Contract amount, etc.
|
Fair value
|
Method to measure
|
hedge
|
|
|
derivative transaction
|
hedged item
|
|
Of which, due
|
the fair value
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
after one year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The fair value is
|
Deferral
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
measured at the
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
quoted price, etc.
|
(fixed rate payment,
|
112,654,000
|
101,072,000
|
(363,394)
|
method
|
loans payable
|
obtained from the
|
|
floating rate receipt)
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial institutions.
[Notes on tax-effect accounting]
1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets:
|
|
|
Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger
|
1,728,216
|
1,712,010
|
Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land
|
119,491
|
162,810
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
11,259
|
14,951
|
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
|
156,203
|
128,306
|
Total gross deferred tax assets
|
2,015,170
|
2,018,079
|
Valuation allowance
|
(2,015,170)
|
(2,018,079)
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax assets
|
―
|
―
|
Deferred tax liabilities:
|
|
|
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
|
14,838
|
13,981
|
|
|
|
Total gross deferred tax liabilities
|
14,838
|
13,981
2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accounting
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Statutory tax rate
|
31.74%
|
31.51%
|
[Adjustments]
|
|
|
Deduction for dividends paid
|
(29.63%)
|
(31.72%)
|
Reserve for special advanced depreciation
|
(2.30%)
|
―%
|
Change in valuation allowance
|
0.10%
|
0.20%
|
Other - net
|
0.09%
|
0.03%
|
Actual effective tax rate
|
0.01%
|
0.01%
|
|
|
- 37 -
[Notes on asset retirement obligations]
Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet
-
Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations
JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement.
-
Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations
Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively.
-
Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
|
443,577
|
445,622
|
|
|
|
|
Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
―
|
―
|
Adjustment due to passage of time
|
|
2,045
|
2,054
|
Balance at end of period
|
|
445,622
|
447,677
|
|
|
|
[Notes on segment and related information]
-
Segment information
The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate.
-
Related information
For the year ended December 31, 2018
-
-
Information about products and services
Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
-
Information about geographical areas
-
Operating revenue
Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
-
Property and equipment
Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
-
Information about major customers
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Name of customer
|
Operating revenue
|
Name of related segment
|
|
|
|
Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.
|
13,093,017
|
Investment and management of hotel real estate
|
(Note)
|
|
|
AAPC Japan K.K.
|
3,121,263
|
Investment and management of hotel real estate
|
|
|
(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.
- 38 -
For the year ended December 31, 2019
-
Information about products and services
Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
-
Information about geographical areas
-
Operating revenue
Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
-
Property and equipment
Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
-
Information about major customers
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Name of customer
|
Operating revenue
|
Name of related segment
|
|
|
|
Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.
|
15,221,983
|
Investment and management of hotel real estate
|
(Note)
|
|
|
AAPC Japan K.K.
|
2,996,251
|
Investment and management of hotel real estate
|
|
|
(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.
[Notes on rental properties, etc.]
JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Use
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
317,229,208
|
306,789,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
Net increase (decrease) during period
|
(10,439,828)
|
67,525,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
306,789,379
|
374,314,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value at end of period
|
437,510,000
|
525,910,000
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2018, principally represents the sale of R&B Hotel Higashi Nihonbashi for ¥1,483 million, the b akasakamitsuke for ¥6,294 million and the b ochanomizu for ¥2,353 million. Increase during the year ended December 31,2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million.
(Note 2) Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by licensed real estate appraisers.
Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of yen)
|
Use
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount on the statements of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
Real estate operating revenue
|
26,318,876
|
28,278,550
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate operating costs
|
8,344,364
|
8,997,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net real estate operating income
|
17,974,512
|
19,281,141
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) "Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively.
- 39 -
[Notes on per unit information]
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Net assets per unit
|
¥50,705
|
¥53,004
|
|
|
|
Net income per unit
|
¥4,041
|
¥3,447
|
|
|
(Note 1) Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period.
Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. (Note 2) The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows:
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Net income (JPY 1,000)
|
16,210,434
|
15,290,314
|
|
|
|
Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000)
|
―
|
―
|
|
|
|
Net income [?] attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000)
|
16,210,434
|
15,290,314
|
|
|
|
Average number of investment units during period (units)
|
4,010,847
|
4,434,849
|
|
|
[Notes on significant subsequent events] Not applicable.
- 40 -
(10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding
The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review.
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment units
|
Unitholders' capital
|
|
Date
|
Capital transaction
|
issued and outstanding
|
(JPY1M)
|
Note
|
(Units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
Balance
|
Increase
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 27, 2015
|
Capital increase through
|
200,000
|
2,991,281
|
14,974
|
73,999
|
(Note 1)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 18, 2015
|
Capital increase through
|
9,041
|
3,000,322
|
676
|
74,676
|
(Note 2)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 22, 2015
|
Capital increase through
|
140,000
|
3,140,322
|
10,500
|
85,177
|
(Note 3)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 23, 2015
|
Capital increase through
|
3,905
|
3,144,227
|
292
|
85,470
|
(Note 4)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 20, 2016
|
Capital increase through
|
170,000
|
3,314,227
|
13,986
|
99,456
|
(Note 5)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 17, 2016
|
Capital increase through
|
7,680
|
3,321,907
|
631
|
100,088
|
(Note 6)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 27, 2016
|
Capital increase through
|
428,260
|
3,750,167
|
33,813
|
133,902
|
(Note 7)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 23, 2016
|
Capital increase through
|
11,740
|
3,761,907
|
926
|
134,829
|
(Note 8)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 5, 2017
|
Capital increase through
|
236,000
|
3,997,907
|
17,715
|
152,544
|
(Note 9)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2, 2017
|
Capital increase through
|
12,940
|
4,010,847
|
971
|
153,516
|
(Note 10)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 23, 2019
|
Capital increase through
|
447,800
|
4,458,647
|
33,104
|
186,620
|
(Note 11)
|
public offering of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 20, 2019
|
Capital increase through
|
3,700
|
4,462,347
|
273
|
186,894
|
(Note 12)
|
third-party allotment of investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,415 (issue value of ¥74,874) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 2) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥74,874 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 3) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,512 (issue value of ¥75,007) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 4) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,007 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 5) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 6) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 7) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 8) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 9) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 10) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 11) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 12) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of acquisitions of new properties, etc.
- 41 -
3. Reference information
For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html).
(1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.
(i) Investment status
The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
Asset
|
Hotel type
|
Prefectural
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
Name
|
Total amount
|
|
Ratio to
|
Total amount
|
|
Ratio to
|
category
|
(Note 1)
|
location
|
held
|
|
total assets
|
held
|
|
total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
(%)
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
Osaka
|
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
|
27,033
|
|
7.7
|
26,985
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
Namba Oriental Hotel
|
14,552
|
|
4.2
|
14,539
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
-
|
|
-
|
2,817
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
|
7,940
|
|
2.3
|
7,908
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
|
6,681
|
|
1.9
|
6,644
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
the b ikebukuro
|
6,584
|
|
1.9
|
6,584
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-
|
4,821
|
|
1.4
|
4,801
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
Karasumoriguchi (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
|
3,557
|
|
1.0
|
3,527
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
the b hachioji
|
2,686
|
|
0.8
|
2,680
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
|
2,030
|
|
0.6
|
2,022
|
|
0.5
|
|
Limited-service
|
|
R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji
|
1,766
|
|
0.5
|
1,822
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
|
1,465
|
|
0.4
|
1,452
|
|
0.3
|
|
hotel
|
|
the b suidobashi
|
1,198
|
|
0.3
|
1,194
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 5)
|
952
|
|
0.3
|
941
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Chisun Inn Kamata
|
779
|
|
0.2
|
769
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Hokkaido
|
ibis Styles Sapporo
|
6,620
|
|
1.9
|
6,561
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
Mercure Sapporo
|
5,853
|
|
1.7
|
5,792
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
|
5,178
|
|
1.5
|
5,161
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
the b hakata
|
2,340
|
|
0.7
|
2,340
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza
|
2,033
|
|
0.6
|
2,022
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
|
1,437
|
|
0.4
|
1,419
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
|
6,665
|
|
1.9
|
6,650
|
|
1.6
|
Real
|
|
Okinawa
|
Mercure Okinawa Naha
|
2,860
|
|
0.8
|
2,833
|
|
0.7
|
|
Kumamoto
|
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
|
2,165
|
|
0.6
|
2,139
|
|
0.5
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
Nara
|
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza
|
1,802
|
|
0.5
|
1,798
|
|
0.4
|
in
|
|
|
|
trust
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
119,010
|
|
33.9
|
121,410
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|
-
|
|
-
|
63,429
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
|
17,790
|
|
5.1
|
17,486
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
Chiba
|
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
|
13,253
|
|
3.8
|
13,205
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
International Garden Hotel Narita
|
9,195
|
|
2.6
|
9,162
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Francs
|
3,187
|
|
0.9
|
3,178
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA
|
17,487
|
|
5.0
|
17,327
|
|
4.2
|
|
Full-service hotel
|
Hiroshima
|
(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
|
4,106
|
|
1.2
|
4,099
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aichi
|
Hilton Nagoya
|
15,605
|
|
4.5
|
15,650
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
Nara
|
Hotel Nikko Nara
|
10,442
|
|
3.0
|
10,355
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
Hyogo
|
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
|
9,772
|
|
2.8
|
9,678
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
|
7,178
|
|
2.0
|
9,560
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
Mercure Yokosuka
|
1,642
|
|
0.5
|
1,621
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
109,661
|
|
31.3
|
174,756
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Okinawa
|
Hotel Nikko Alivila
|
17,989
|
|
5.1
|
17,904
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
|
14,875
|
|
4.2
|
14,924
|
|
3.6
|
|
Resort hotel
|
|
The Beach Tower Okinawa
|
6,677
|
|
1.9
|
6,581
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
Chiba
|
Hilton Tokyo Bay
|
26,098
|
|
7.4
|
26,408
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
Osaka
|
Hotel Keihan Universal City
|
5,930
|
|
1.7
|
5,905
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
Kanagawa
|
Hakone Setsugetsuka
|
3,722
|
|
1.1
|
3,689
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
75,295
|
|
21.5
|
75,413
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
Real estate in trust - Total
|
303,967
|
|
86.7
|
371,580
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
Deposits and other assets (Note 8)
|
46,589
|
|
13.3
|
44,142
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
350,556
|
|
100.0
|
415,722
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio to
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio to
|
|
|
|
|
|
total assets
|
|
total assets
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
(JPY1M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
147,184
|
|
42.0
|
179,200
|
|
43.1
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
203,372
|
|
58.0
|
236,522
|
|
56.9
- 42 -
(Note 1) Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation.
(Note 2) For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including expenses incidental to acquisition).
(Note 3) "Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place.
(Note 4) Hotel Sunroute Shinbashi was renamed as Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi on April 23, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 5) Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa was renamed as dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa on August 4, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 6) ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility.
(Note 7) Hotel Centraza Hakata was renamed as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 8) Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets (excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust).
- 43 -
-
Assets under management
-
Major issues of investment securities Not applicable
-
Real estate properties under management Not applicable
-
Other major assets under management
A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management
The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.
a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.)
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Carrying
|
Appraisal
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
value
|
Appraisal
|
ratio
|
|
Property
|
Name
|
Grade
|
price
|
at end of
|
at end of
|
(Acquisition
|
Collateral
|
No.
|
(Note 1)
|
(JPY1M)
|
period
|
period
|
agency
|
price)
|
(Note 7)
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
(JPY1M)
|
(JPY1M)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 4)
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
1
|
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
|
Upper-middle
|
10,900
|
9,888
|
16,200
|
N
|
2.9
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
|
Mid-price
|
19,900
|
17,699
|
37,800
|
N
|
5.3
|
Unsecured
|
3
|
Namba Oriental Hotel
|
Mid-price
|
15,000
|
14,640
|
32,900
|
N
|
4.0
|
Unsecured
|
4
|
Hotel Nikko Alivila
|
Luxury
|
18,900
|
18,168
|
32,900
|
N
|
5.0
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
|
Upper-middle
|
4,100
|
4,171
|
4,400
|
N
|
1.1
|
Unsecured
|
6
|
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
|
Mid-price
|
7,243
|
8,013
|
10,200
|
N
|
1.9
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
The Beach Tower Okinawa
|
Mid-price
|
7,610
|
6,587
|
10,100
|
N
|
2.0
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Hakone Setsugetsuka
|
Mid-price
|
4,070
|
3,696
|
5,310
|
N
|
1.1
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
|
Mid-price
|
2,334
|
2,139
|
3,060
|
J
|
0.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
the b suidobashi
|
Mid-price
|
1,120
|
1,213
|
2,440
|
N
|
0.3
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa
|
Economy
|
999
|
941
|
1,330
|
J
|
0.3
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza
|
Mid-price
|
2,130
|
2,022
|
4,520
|
N
|
0.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza
|
Mid-price
|
2,050
|
1,800
|
2,440
|
N
|
0.5
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji
|
Economy
|
1,720
|
1,822
|
2,010
|
J
|
0.5
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
|
Economy
|
3,746
|
3,527
|
5,830
|
J
|
1.0
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
|
Economy
|
2,108
|
2,022
|
3,160
|
J
|
0.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
|
Economy
|
1,652
|
1,419
|
2,750
|
T
|
0.4
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
|
Economy
|
1,512
|
1,453
|
1,990
|
T
|
0.4
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Chisun Inn Kamata
|
Economy
|
823
|
772
|
1,430
|
T
|
0.2
|
Unsecured
|
29
|
Hotel Keihan Universal City
|
Mid-price
|
6,000
|
5,905
|
13,900
|
R
|
1.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-
|
Mid-price
|
4,800
|
4,802
|
8,950
|
D
|
1.3
|
Unsecured
|
Karasumoriguchi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Hilton Tokyo Bay
|
Luxury
|
26,050
|
26,422
|
40,500
|
D
|
7.0
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
|
Mid-price
|
6,600
|
6,675
|
10,900
|
D
|
1.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
ibis Styles Sapporo
|
Mid-price
|
6,797
|
6,601
|
11,200
|
N
|
1.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Mercure Sapporo
|
Mid-price
|
6,000
|
5,857
|
11,000
|
N
|
1.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Mercure Okinawa Naha
|
Mid-price
|
3,000
|
2,887
|
7,190
|
N
|
0.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
the b ikebukuro
|
Mid-price
|
6,520
|
6,608
|
7,350
|
N
|
1.7
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
the b hachioji
|
Mid-price
|
2,610
|
2,699
|
2,790
|
N
|
0.7
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
the b hakata
|
Mid-price
|
2,300
|
2,361
|
4,610
|
N
|
0.6
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Hotel Francs
|
Mid-price
|
3,105
|
3,178
|
4,140
|
D
|
0.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
Mercure Yokosuka
|
Mid-price
|
1,650
|
1,658
|
3,590
|
D
|
0.4
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
|
Upper-middle
|
14,950
|
15,106
|
17,900
|
N
|
4.0
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA
|
Luxury
|
17,320
|
17,436
|
21,900
|
D
|
4.6
|
Unsecured
|
(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
|
Mid-price
|
6,705
|
6,652
|
7,650
|
D
|
1.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
|
Upper-middle
|
7,197
|
9,847
|
15,300
|
D
|
1.9
|
Unsecured
|
(Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
|
Mid-price
|
27,000
|
27,126
|
27,200
|
N
|
7.2
|
Unsecured
|
48
|
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
|
Economy
|
4,925
|
5,161
|
6,620
|
D
|
1.3
|
Unsecured
- 44 -
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Carrying
|
Appraisal
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
value
|
Appraisal
|
ratio
|
|
Property
|
Name
|
Grade
|
price
|
at end of
|
at end of
|
(Acquisition
|
Collateral
|
No.
|
(Note 1)
|
(JPY1M)
|
period
|
period
|
agency
|
price)
|
(Note 7)
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
(JPY1M)
|
(JPY1M)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 4)
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
49
|
Hilton Nagoya
|
Luxury
|
15,250
|
15,651
|
15,700
|
D
|
4.1
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
|
Upper-middle
|
13,175
|
13,499
|
13,700
|
N
|
3.5
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
International Garden Hotel Narita
|
Mid-price
|
9,125
|
9,245
|
9,660
|
N
|
2.4
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Hotel Nikko Nara
|
Upper-middle
|
10,373
|
10,442
|
10,900
|
D
|
2.8
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Mid-price
|
2,738
|
2,829
|
2,990
|
D
|
0.7
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|
Upper-middle
|
62,400
|
63,652
|
69,500
|
N
|
16.7
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
374,508
|
374,314
|
525,910
|
|
100.0
|
(Note 1) JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle,""Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average daily rate, etc.
(Note 2) "Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have been accepted through the merger with the former JHR.
(Note 3) "Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets.
(Note 4) "Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan.
(Note 5) Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows:
-
Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute)
-
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
-
The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.
-
Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd.
-
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.
(Note 6) "Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place.
(Note 7) "Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust.
(Note 8) The grade for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was changed from "Mid-price" to "Upper-middle" following the reopening after renovation in April 2019.
(Note 9) The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred.
b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio)
The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years.
|
|
End of 16th period
|
End of 17th period
|
End of 18th period
|
End of 19th period
|
End of 20th period
|
|
December 2015
|
December 2016
|
December 2017
|
December 2018
|
December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of tenants
|
113
|
128
|
131
|
126
|
125
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable area
|
493,758.78 m2
|
587,481.02 m2
|
687,124.54 m2
|
678,714.48 m2
|
746,329.68 m2
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leased area
|
493,138.06 m2
|
587,050.94 m2
|
686,694.46 m2
|
677,863.00 m2
|
745,227.67 m2
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy rate
|
99.9%
|
99.9%
|
99.9%
|
99.9%
|
99.9%
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated.
(Note 2) In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 3) In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 4) Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
- 45 -
c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate)
Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is as follows.
|
Property name
|
Total number of
|
Total annual rent
|
Total leased area
|
Total leasable
|
Change in occupancy rate
|
tenants
|
area
|
for the past five years (Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rent
|
|
|
December 2015
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥3,100
|
|
|
December 2016
|
100.0%
|
|
|
million
|
64,907.76 m2
|
|
|
|
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
|
1
|
64,907.76 m2
|
December 2017
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Variable rent
|
|
|
December 2018
|
100.0%
|
|
|
- (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 2019
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) "Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year. The assumed full-year amounts of variable rent of the two properties acquired during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) are rationally calculated assuming that they were held throughout the fiscal year, and variable rent for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is not expected for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period).
(Note 2) Occupancy rates prior to December 2018 are figures provided by the seller.
d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.)
|
Property
|
|
Rent type
|
Real estate
|
NOI
|
NOI after depreciation
|
Name
|
operating revenue
|
(Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
No.
|
(Note 1)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
|
Variable/Fixed
|
1,256,795
|
1,003,298
|
669,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
|
Variable/Fixed
|
1,883,870
|
1,765,658
|
1,357,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Namba Oriental Hotel
|
Variable/Fixed
|
1,406,836
|
1,299,612
|
1,139,547
|
4
|
Hotel Nikko Alivila
|
Variable/Fixed
|
1,977,644
|
1,829,606
|
1,512,840
|
5
|
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
|
Variable/Fixed
|
472,555
|
428,306
|
340,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
|
Management contract
|
704,537
|
497,729
|
385,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
The Beach Tower Okinawa
|
Fixed
|
511,028
|
468,191
|
335,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Hakone Setsugetsuka
|
Fixed
|
294,957
|
271,037
|
177,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
|
Fixed
|
194,460
|
173,568
|
130,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
the b suidobashi
|
Variable/Fixed
|
103,848
|
89,840
|
61,793
|
13
|
Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa
|
Fixed
|
63,995
|
54,899
|
41,359
|
14
|
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4)
|
Fixed
|
240,000
|
224,000
|
198,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4)
|
Fixed
|
151,000
|
134,000
|
97,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji
|
Fixed
|
97,292
|
83,017
|
66,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
|
Variable/Fixed
|
287,814
|
256,887
|
220,539
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
|
Variable/Fixed
|
154,623
|
138,482
|
118,017
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
|
Fixed
|
141,039
|
127,703
|
109,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
|
Variable/Fixed
|
112,476
|
98,166
|
72,951
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Chisun Inn Kamata
|
Variable
|
80,876
|
73,891
|
62,713
|
29
|
Hotel Keihan Universal City
|
Variable/Fixed
|
746,118
|
668,997
|
583,302
|
(Note 5)
|
30
|
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi
|
Variable/Fixed
|
446,477
|
383,039
|
361,093
|
(Note 5)
|
31
|
Hilton Tokyo Bay
|
Variable/Fixed
|
2,220,187
|
1,938,334
|
1,765,290
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
|
Management contract
|
459,002
|
412,032
|
373,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
ibis Styles Sapporo
|
Management contract
|
661,063
|
525,459
|
442,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Mercure Sapporo
|
Management contract
|
797,832
|
523,042
|
430,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Mercure Okinawa Naha
|
Management contract
|
342,013
|
270,481
|
209,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
the b ikebukuro
|
Variable/Fixed
|
356,173
|
328,770
|
296,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
the b hachioji
|
Variable/Fixed
|
185,672
|
160,629
|
129,084
|
40
|
the b hakata
|
Variable/Fixed
|
228,379
|
215,725
|
194,131
|
41
|
Hotel Francs
|
Fixed
|
300,000
|
237,023
|
193,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
Mercure Yokosuka
|
Variable
|
360,970
|
250,373
|
212,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
|
Variable/Fixed
|
937,465
|
853,261
|
569,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA
|
Variable/Fixed
|
1,624,836
|
1,182,632
|
966,133
|
(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)
|
|
|
|
|
- 46 -
|
Property
|
|
Rent type
|
Real estate
|
NOI
|
NOI after depreciation
|
Name
|
operating revenue
|
(Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
No.
|
(Note 1)
|
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
(JPY 1,000)
|
|
|
|
45
|
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
|
Fixed
|
349,975
|
323,962
|
283,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 6)
|
Variable/Fixed
|
740,062
|
494,731
|
(65,231)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
|
Variable/Fixed
|
967,957
|
920,119
|
728,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
|
Fixed
|
447,198
|
302,154
|
266,423
|
49
|
Hilton Nagoya
|
Variable
|
1,452,768
|
746,661
|
591,860
|
50
|
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
|
Variable/Fixed
|
912,491
|
826,763
|
621,261
|
51
|
International Garden Hotel Narita
|
Variable/Fixed
|
604,422
|
560,153
|
422,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Hotel Nikko Nara
|
Variable/Fixed
|
625,869
|
576,007
|
434,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
|
Variable/Fixed
|
109,991
|
107,162
|
95,381
|
(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 8)
|
Variable/Fixed
|
2,264,830
|
2,261,016
|
2,075,257
|
|
Total
|
|
28,278,550
|
24,087,502
|
19,281,141
(Note 1) Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract" is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures.
(Note 2) NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
(Note 3) NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs
(Note 4) For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 5) For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent based on a revenue sharing structure.
(Note 6) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) underwent large-scale renovation work suspended its hotel operation from October 1, 2018 through the reopening on April 9, 2019.
(Note 7) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition.
(Note 8) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition.
(Note 9) The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.
- 47 -
B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management
The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but are otherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen.
|
Property No.
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
Portfolio total
|
Kobe
|
Oriental Hotel
|
Namba
|
Hotel Nikko
|
Oriental Hotel
|
Property name
|
Meriken Park
|
(Note 1)
|
tokyo bay
|
Oriental Hotel
|
Alivila
|
Hiroshima
|
|
Oriental Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of operating days
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
|
28,278,550
|
1,256,795
|
1,883,870
|
1,406,836
|
1,977,644
|
472,555
|
Fixed rent
|
15,931,097
|
645,900
|
631,600
|
797,900
|
804,100
|
341,504
|
Variable rent
|
11,176,890
|
609,602
|
1,252,270
|
608,936
|
1,173,544
|
131,051
|
Other revenue
|
1,170,561
|
1,293
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
|
8,997,408
|
587,758
|
526,138
|
267,288
|
464,804
|
132,267
|
Land lease and other rent expenses
|
898,207
|
192,709
|
-
|
-
|
84,149
|
-
|
Property taxes
|
1,658,930
|
52,313
|
113,008
|
100,634
|
57,415
|
41,213
|
Outsourcing expenses
|
653,041
|
960
|
960
|
960
|
1,920
|
960
|
Nonlife insurance
|