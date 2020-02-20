Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Log in
February 20, 2020

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

February 20, 2020

Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

8985

URL:

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Noboru Itabashi

Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division

Phone: +81-3-6422-0530

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 27, 2020

Scheduled date to start dividend payment: March 19, 2020

Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Yes

Schedule for presentation of financial results:

Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

  1. Operating results

(Percentages show changes from the previous year)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

December 31, 2019

28,278

0.1

17,148

(4.7)

15,291

(5.7)

15,290

(5.7)

December 31, 2018

28,253

10.9

17,993

14.2

16,211

15.7

16,210

15.7

Net income per unit

Return on equity (ROE)

Ordinary income to

Ordinary income to

total assets

operating revenue

Fiscal year ended

JPY

%

%

%

December 31, 2019

3,447

7.0

4.0

54.1

December 31, 2018

4,041

8.0

4.6

57.4

(Note)

Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued.

(2) Cash distributions

Dividend per unit

Total dividends

Dividend per unit

Total dividends

Dividend to

(Excess of earnings

(Excess of earnings

resulting from

from

Payout ratio

net assets

exclusive)

exclusive)

excess of earnings

excess of earnings

Fiscal year ended

JPY

JPY1M

JPY

JPY1M

%

%

December 31, 2019

3,690

16,466

-

-

107.7

7.1

December 31, 2018

3,890

15,602

-

-

96.2

7.7

(Note 1)

The source of dividends for the fiscal year

ended December 31, 2019 is calculated by adding appropriation

for dividends (¥1,176 million) to

unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and

appropriation for dividends" on page 20.

(Note 2)

The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is calculated by deducting ¥1,174 million of the reserve for special advanced

depreciation from the amount obtained by adding appropriation for dividends (¥563 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the

appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20.

(Note 3)

Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place.

Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100

- 1 -

(3) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per unit

Fiscal year ended

JPY1M

JPY1M

%

JPY

December 31, 2019

415,722

236,522

56.9

53,004

December 31, 2018

350,556

203,372

58.0

50,705

(Note) Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year.

(4) Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of year

Fiscal year ended

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

December 31, 2019

20,000

72,464)

49,623

34,343

December 31, 2018

30,938

( 3,110)

18,563)

37,184

(

(

2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Percentages show changes from the previous year)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

(Excess of earnings

resulting from

exclusive)

excess of earnings

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY

JPY

Midterm

13,539

6.4

7,895

8.3

6,972

9.7

6,972

9.7

-

-

Full year

29,971

6.0

18,128

5.7

16,239

6.2

16,238

6.2

3,750

-

(Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (full year) ¥3,638 (Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.)

(Note) Reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥496 million is planned to be the source of dividend payment.

* Other

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No change
    4. Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change
  3. Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
    1. Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year (including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

As of December 31, 2019

4,462,347 units

As of December 31, 2018

4,010,847 units

(b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year

As of December 31, 2019

0 units

As of December 31, 2018

0 units

(Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40.

  • Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
  • Special items
    Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10.

- 2 -

  • Table of Contents

1. Operating results ..............................................................................................................................................................................

4

(1)

Operating results ...........................................................................................................................................................................

4

2. Financial statements .......................................................................................................................................................................

21

(1)

Balance sheets.............................................................................................................................................................................

21

(2)

Statements of income..................................................................................................................................................................

23

(3)

Statements of changes in net assets.............................................................................................................................................

24

(4)

Statements of cash dividends ......................................................................................................................................................

26

(5)

Statements of cash flows.............................................................................................................................................................

27

(6)

Notes on going concern assumption............................................................................................................................................

28

(7)

Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies......................................................................................................

28

(8)

Note on change in the indication method....................................................................................................................................

29

(9)

Notes to financial statements ......................................................................................................................................................

29

(10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding........................................................................................

41

3. Reference information....................................................................................................................................................................

42

(1)

Information on values of assets under management, etc..............................................................................................................

42

(2)

Status of capital expenditures ......................................................................................................................................................

55

- 3 -

1. Operating results

(1)Operating results

  1. Overview of the fiscal year under review
  1. Brief history and principal activities
    Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005 and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.
    JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").
    JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger") and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.
    By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than eight years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2019). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 43 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥374,508 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review.
  2. Investment performance for the fiscal year under review
    In 2019, the domestic tourism market have remained strong although the impact of the future course of trade issues on the world economy and the impact of future prospects of the Chinese economy among others were carefully watched. The demand for accommodation remained solid as the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2019 totaled 545 million guest nights (preliminary release), surpassing the figure for 2018 when the figure reached record high. The number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound") was estimated 31.88 million (up 2.2% from the previous year) during the year marking a record high, due to a large increase in the number of visitors from China, Southeast Asia, the U.S. and Europe offsetting the significant drop in the number of visitors from South Korea. On the other hand, as new supply of hotels increased against the backdrop of strong demand for accommodation, the loosening supply-demand balance resulted in weak accommodation market particularly in the Kansai area.
    The hotel investment market continued to be in a brisk state, with continual attention paid to Japan's tourism industry and hotel industry against the backdrop of the expected growth in demand for accommodation. JHR has continuously expanded its asset size capitalizing on the strengths such as high recognition as Japans largest J -REIT specializing in hotels, capability to propose various acquisition schemes and cooperation with Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a group company of the Asset Management Company.
    During the fiscal year under review, JHR acquired Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (acquisition price: ¥62,400 million), a scarce large- scale full-service hotel positioned as JHR's flagship property; and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (acquisition price: ¥2,738 million), a hotel which HMJ has been involved with since the beginning of development and has managed utilizing its market knowledge and operational knowhow. Amid some overheated mood in the hotel investment market, JHR improved the portfolio quality through acquisitions of highly competitive properties that can differentiate themselves from others.
    As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (Note 2) fell below the previous year mainly due to a decrease in room sales at some hotels impacted by factors such as the increase in new hotel supply and the decrease of visitors from South Korea.
    • 4 -
While taking measures to increase fixed and variable rent, etc. through the active asset management strategy, which is the aggressive and proactive pursuit of greater profitability and asset value of owned hotels such as the large-scale renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) (Note 3) which just reopened in April 2019 after the renovation, JHR has endeavored to generate greater earnings by appropriately reviewing the costs of each item such as real estate operating costs, general and administrative expenses and borrowing costs through negotiations with relevant parties and other measures. For further details of management indicators for the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 15.

(Note 1) RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. Revenue per available room given the product of ADR and occupancy rate. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) is called the HMJ Group Hotels. 12 Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from HMJ Group Hotels are called The Twelve HMJ Hotels. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels excluding Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba which cannot be compared with the previous fiscal year due to renovation or new acquisition, plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 3) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata underwent large-scale renovation work accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from October 1,

2018, and has been operated as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station since April 9, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  1. Funding conditions
    JHR took out loans of ¥30,000 million in total in April 2019, in addition to procuring ¥33,378 million by way of capital increase through public offering in January 2019 and third-party allotment in February 2019; and acquired two properties, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in February and April 2019, respectively.
    In March 2019, JHR took out loans of ¥6,000 million in total mainly to refinance existing investment corporation bonds that had matured and existing borrowings that were due for repayment. Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥1,800 million mainly for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. JHR issued investment corporation bonds of ¥8,000 million targeting individual investors in June 2019 and allocated the funds to the prepayment of existing loans.
    In addition, in July 2019, JHR issued green bonds (investment corporation bonds for institutional investors) of ¥2,000 million for the first time among J-REITs specializing in hotels mainly for the purpose of repaying existing borrowings allocated to capital expenditures and constructions of equipment which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption, out of the renovation cost for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station.
    Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥7,200 million for the refinance and partial prepayment of existing loans in September 2019.
    Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, long-term loans payable of ¥114,372 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥41,600 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 40.6%.
    JHR reduced borrowing costs and extended maturity dates through the aforementioned series of fund procurement. Along with such, JHR concluded loans with fixed interest rates as well as interest rate swap contracts to hedge against risks of interest rates rising in the future. These actions brought the fixed rate ratio on total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review to 97.8%.
    • 5 -

(Note)

Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year

× 100

As of December 31, 2019, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "stable" to "positive" on October 17, 2019.

Rating agency

Rating

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

A+

(Stable)

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A

(Positive)

    1. Financial results
      As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥28,278 million, ¥17,148 million and ¥15,291 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Net income was ¥15,290 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥16,466 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥1,176 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥3,690. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20.
  2. Outlook for the next fiscal period
    1. Investment policies and issues to be addressed
      As for the environment surrounding the tourism industry, JHR anticipates continued expansion of national tourism policies as the budget of the Japan Tourism Agency for the fiscal year 2020 was increased by 2.2% year on year to ¥68.0 billion (except reconstruction budget), marking a record high. Furthermore, the major event, Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is expected to provide a further boost to the tourism industry. On the other hand, however, close attention should be paid to the impact of an increase in supply from new hotels following trends of increase in inbound tourism on the supply- demand balance as well as the impact of a decrease in the number of visitors from South Korea and the impact of novel coronavirus outbreak in China in December 2019. The supply-demand balance appears to be loosening in certain areas negatively affecting hotel earnings, whereas high-grade hotels with limited supply are anticipated to continue growing. As such, JHR believes that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels and operator's capability to differentiate their hotels from others and to improve earning capability by controlling costs, etc. are the factors to widen the difference in performance among the hotels. Under recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing experience which JHR has cultivated as J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below.
      Internal growth
      JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ.
      For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will focus on setting, maintaining and increasing appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, and plans to aim at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market.
      For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management contract fees by implementing the active asset management strategy.

- 6 -

i) Properties under variable rent contracts

JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to solid domestic leisure demand and increasing leisure demand from inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues. Moreover, JHR conducts strategic capital expenditure such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving property competitiveness primarily for hotels with high growth expectations, in an attempt to further enhance hotel earnings led by the growth in RevPAR. As such, JHR plans to implement large-scale renovation for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Namba Oriental Hotel in 2020.

ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts

JHR will increase its efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and, by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, conduct negotiations with the hotels at which the ability to bear rent costs has been enhanced through better performances so that the improvement in hotel earnings would lead to an increase in JHR's earnings, such as revising rents upward and introducing revenue sharing structure. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets.

External growth

In terms of external growth strategy, JHR will keep target to acquire highly-competitive Real Estate for Hotels, etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as JHR has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside gains.

Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential.

Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation and of a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices.

In the hotel investment market, harsh competition over acquisition is ongoing due in part to competitions with J-REITs and non-listed private J-REITs that invest in hotels, overseas investors and others. JHR will aim for expansion of asset size that accompanies an improvement in the quality of its portfolio by acquiring highly competitive properties while leveraging its strength and advantages and also utilizing the HMJ platform in some cases.

Finance strategy

Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust with existing financial institutions with which it does business while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs.

- 7 -

Moreover, while JHR understands that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to further improve its financial foundation by managing risk of interest rates market through extending maturity dates and fixing rates, etc., in preparation for addressing any change in the financial market environment.

Policy on handling of negative goodwill

From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note).

Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period), JHR expects ¥496 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥18 million) and the correspondence to the large-scale renovation at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (¥44 million) and at Namba Oriental Hotel (¥172 million) as additional amounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill.

(Note)

The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for

temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future.

Initiatives for Sustainability

In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them.

In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). Moreover, in September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels (Note 1) to be recognized by GRESB for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star," the highest ranking, in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment (Note 2). JHR was evaluated as "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating in September 2019.

Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds.

Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J- REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel.

(Note 1) Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information.

(Note 2) GRESB, which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) awareness of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate

- 8 -

companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking.

  1. Significant subsequent events Not applicable.
  2. Operating forecast

The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10.

Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)

Operating revenue

¥13,539million

Operating income

¥7,895 million

Ordinary income

¥6,972 million

Midterm net income

¥6,972 million

Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)

Operating revenue

¥29,971 million

Operating income

¥18,128 million

Ordinary income

¥16,239million

Net income

¥16,238million

Dividend per unit

¥3,750

Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings

¥-

(Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount.

- 9 -

Calculation
period
Assets under management

Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)

ItemAssumptions

Midterm (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (182 days)

Full year (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (366 days)

The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.

It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of the existing properties, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place.

Operating revenue is calculated based on leases and other contracts effective as of today and in consideration of competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors. If there are lease contracts with regards to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, etc., operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included.

Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.

  1. The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
    • The Twelve HMJ Hotels

The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)

Total GOP

(Unit: millions of yen)

GOP base

Variable

Variable

Fixed

Total

of the

amount

rent ratio

rent

rent

rent

hotel(s)

The Five HMJ Hotels

Midterm

3,007

1,675

85.0%

1,132

1,610

2,743

(*1)

Full year

7,546

3,351

3,566

3,221

6,787

Okinawa Marriott

Midterm

384

350

90.0%

30

274

305

Resort & Spa

Full year

1,354

700

589

550

1,139

Sheraton Grand

Midterm

499

234

218

174

392

82.5%

Hiroshima Hotel (*2)

Full year

1,093

468

515

348

863

Operating

revenue

Oriental Hotel

Midterm

602

221

373

212

586

Fukuoka Hakata

98.0%

Full year

1,253

442

795

425

1,220

Station (*3)

Holiday Inn

Midterm

512

325

92.5%

173

288

461

Osaka Namba

Full year

1,053

650

373

576

949

Hilton Tokyo Narita

Midterm

437

275

86.5%

140

222

362

Airport

Full year

1,122

550

495

444

939

International Garden

Midterm

314

180

98.0%

131

168

299

Hotel Narita

Full year

675

360

309

336

645

Hotel Nikko Nara

Midterm

307

235

91.5%

66

210

276

Full year

701

470

211

420

631

Sub Total

Midterm

6,065

2,267

3,160

5,427

Full year

14,801

6,856

6,320

13,176

ACTIVE-INTER

Midterm

5

233

238

CITY HIROSHIMA

(Office and

Full year

10

467

478

commercial tenants)

Total

Midterm

2,272

3,393

5,666

Full year

6,867

6,787

13,655

(*1) Namba Oriental Hotel, one of The Five

HMJ hotels is planning to implement large-scale renovation

-

10 -

Item

Assumptions

accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated.

(*2) Rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA, is stated.

(*3) The fixed-term lease agreement for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was renewed on December 20, 2019 and the amount of fixed rent, GOP base amount and variable rent ratio were changed from January 1, 2020.

  • Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent for the 21 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels

(Unit: millions of yen)

Midterm

Full year

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

248

547

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

179

364

ibis Styles Sapporo

268

666

Mercure Sapporo

288

688

Mercure Okinawa Naha

179

374

Mercure Yokosuka

178

298

the b suidobashi

19

70

the b ikebukuro

65

179

the b hachioji

26

67

the b hakata

66

138

Total

1,520

3,395

(*4)For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense.

  1. The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets)

1. Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Total GOP of

GOP base

Variable

Variable

Fixed

Total

the hotel

amount

rent ratio

rent

rent

rent

Hotel Oriental Express

Midterm

72

64

91.0%

8

55

63

Osaka Shinsaibashi

Full year

151

128

21

110

131

2. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent = [Total AGOP of the hotels (*1) - AGOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)

(Unit: millions of yen)

AGOP of the

AGOP base

Variable

Variable

Fixed

Total

hotel

amount

rent ratio

rent

rent

rent

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Midterm

1,163

1,485

30.0%

-

1,549

1,549

(*2)

Full year

3,283

2,970

94

3,100

3,194

(*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is planning to implement large-scale renovation works accompanying the suspension of sale in part of hotel rooms from September 2020 through December 2020.

(3) Other hotels with variable rent

- 11 -

Item

Assumptions

The following are variable rent for other hotels subject to variable rent

(Unit: millions of yen)

Midterm

Full year

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

1

1

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

17

17

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

23

Chisun Inn Kamata

42

85

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Undisclosed (*)

Undisclosed (*)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi Karasumoriguchi

89

89

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Undisclosed (*)

Undisclosed (*)

Hilton Nagoya

Undisclosed (*)

Undisclosed (*)

Total

756

1,605

(*) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease agreements did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc.

The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts

Breakdown of variable rent, etc. for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Midterm

Full year

The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*)

2,272

6,867

The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

1,520

3,395

excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels

The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets)

8

115

Other hotels with variable rent (8 hotels)

756

1,605

Total (32 hotels)

4,557

11,984

(*) The figure includes revenue-linked rent of office and commercial tenants at ACTIVE-INTER CIYT

HIROSHIMA.

With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses

other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.

It is assumed that ¥1,921 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset tax, city planning tax and other

taxes and public dues.

In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with

the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such

settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation

period.

Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥6,775 million (¥3,478 million for capital expenditure I, ¥862 million for

capital expenditure II, ¥2,434million for capital expenditure III, include ¥3,000 million (¥800 million for capital

expenditure I and ¥2,200 million for capital expenditure III for the renovation work at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) for

Operating

the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). Moreover, ¥2,600 million for the renovation work at

Namba Oriental Hotel is expected for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period).

Expenses

(*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal

of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital

investment for fixtures and furniture that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but

necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for

maintaining / improving the competitiveness of the hotels.

Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is

assumed to be ¥4,859million.

Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the estimated amount necessary for each operating

period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount

for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from

unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3)

Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis.

¥1,888 million is expected for all non-operating expenses, including cost related to debt such as interest expense,

Non-

arrangement fee, amortization for the following (1) handling fees and (2) derivative instruments and other non-

operating

operating expenses.

expenses

Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years

by the straight-line method.

Interest-

The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December

-

12 -

Item

Assumptions

bearing debt

2019 was ¥168,754million. It is assumed that the balance of interest-bearing debt as of the end of December 2020

is unchanged at ¥168,754 million.

It is assumed that JHR will refinance all loans in the amount of ¥12,782 million, which mature within the fiscal

year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period).

Issuance of

The number of investment units issued as of today (4,462,347 units) is assumed.

investment

It is assumed that there will be no additional issuance of investment units through to the end of the fiscal year

units

ending December 31, 2020 (21st period).

Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is calculated based on the following

assumptions.

Net income

¥16,238million

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1)

¥262 million

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2)

¥18 million

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (*3)

¥44 million

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel (*4)

¥172 million

Distributable amount

¥16,735 million

Total number of investment units issued

4,462,347 units

Dividend per unit

¥3,750

(*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be

Dividend per

paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set

as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.

unit

(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary

difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.

(*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba during September 2020

through December 2020. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve

for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated.

(*4) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned

at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration the

impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)

will be appropriated.

Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer

of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment surrounding

tenants, etc. of hotels, unexpected repairs, and actual number of new units issued, etc.

The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the

appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal

year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is expected to be ¥10,120 million.

Dividend per

unit resulting

It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be

from excess

distributed.

of earnings

It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, regulations of The

Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.

Other

It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel

business environment, etc.

The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above.

- 13 -

Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
  1. The following is a comparison and major causes of variance between the actual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period) and the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)

2019

2020

Actual

Forecast

This time

(A)

(B)

Properties

No. of Properties

43

43

Acquisition Price

374,508

374,508

Operating Revenue

28,278

29,971

Real Estate

28,278

29,971

Fixed Rent, etc.

17,101

17,987

Composition

60.5%

60.0%

Variable Rent

11,176

11,984

Profit

Composition

39.5%

40.0%

Gain on Sale of

and

Real Estate

-

-

Loss

Properties

Statement

NOI *4

24,087

25,273

NOI Yield

6.4%

6.7%

NOI after Depreciation

19,281

20,392

*4

NOI Yield after

5.1%

5.4%

Depreciation

Operating Income

17,148

18,128

Ordinary Income

15,291

16,239

Net Income

15,290

16,238

(Unit: millions of yen)

Comparison with

Oriental

the Previous Period

Properties

Hotel

Existing

Factors Causing Variance

Acquired in

Fukuoka

Properties

(B)-(A)

%

2019

Hakata

(*3)

(*1)

Station

(*2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,692

6.0%

950

480

261

1,692

6.0%

950

480

261

885

5.2%

842

25

18

1. Increase in variable rent, etc. from the 20 Hotels with

Variable Rent, etc. (*5) by JPY589 MM

807

108

455

243

2. Decrease in variable rent from Namba Oriental Hotel by

7.2%

JPY320 MM

（*6

3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc.

by JPY25 MM

-

-

-

-

-

1,185

4.9%

670

471

43

0.3%

(*7

1,111

5.8%

531

621

(41)

0.3%

(*7

979 5.7%

948 6.2%

948 6.2%

Reserve for Temporary

1,176

496

Difference Adjustments

(Negative Goodwill)

Total Dividends

16,466

16,733

Dividend

Number of Units Issued

4,462,347

4,462,347

(Unit)

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

3,690

3,750

  1. (57.8%)

267 1.6%

- -

60 1.6%

Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments 2019:

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY246 MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station: JPY357

MM

Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM

2020:

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY18 MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba: JPY44 MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel: JPY172 MM

(*1) Stating the impact of the Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired during fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(*2) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019. Impact by the renovation is stated.

(*3) "The existing properties" above refers to properties excluding the properties acquired in 2019 and Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata station from 43 properties owned by JHR as of December 31, 2019.

(*4) Each numbers are calculated by following formula.

NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses.

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs. NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ (Anticipated) acquisition price

(*5) Implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Therefore, Namba Oriental Hotel is excluded from calculation of the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are 20 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

(*6) Decrease of variable rent in amount of ¥44 million is assumed for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba due to implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of a part of room sales which planned during September 2020 through December 2020.

(*7) Due to the renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, loss on retirement of noncurrent asset in amount of ¥202 million was recorded.

- 14 -

Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP

The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited nor have they gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information.

ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place.

<1> The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Fiscal year ended December 2018

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Actual

Comparison with

Actual

Comparison with

previous period

previous period

First half of

87.3%

0.3pt

86.5%

(0.7pt)

the year

Occupancy

Second half

87.1%

(1.4pt)

86.5%

(0.6pt)

Rate

of the year

Full year

87.2%

(0.6pt)

86.5%

(0.7pt)

First half of

14,685

2.2%

14,749

0.4%

the year

ADR

Second half

(*1)

17,020

0.4%

16,316

(4.1%)

of the year

Full year

15,861

1.1%

15,539

(2.0%)

First half of

12,817

2.6%

12,765

(0.4%)

the year

RevPAR

Second half

(*2)

14,831

(1.2%)

14,113

(4.8%)

of the year

Full year

13,833

0.5%

13,444

(2.8%)

First half of

22,958

0.8%

23,124

0.7%

the year

Sales

Second half

26,257

(1.2%)

25,320

(3.6%)

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

49,215

(0.3%)

48,444

(1.6%)

First half of

7,715

2.6%

7,709

(0.1%)

the year

GOP

Second half

(JPY1M)

10,196

0.3%

9,561

(6.2%)

of the year

Full year

17,911

1.3%

17,270

(3.6%)

(*1) ADR represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms in a given period by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. With regard to service charge, Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station charge 10%, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport charges 12%, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba charges 13%. Other hotels within 21 hotels with Variable Rent, do not charge service charge.

(*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a given period (excluding service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during fiscal period ending December 31, 2020. Therefore, the comparison between fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is not stated. For the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, please refer to "<2> the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc."

- 15 -

<2> The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

The figures are the total amount for 20 hotels from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales.

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

87.0%

0.4pt

86.1%

86.1%

(0.9pt)

0.0pt

86.3%

0.2pt

Occupancy

the year

Second half

86.9%

(1.3pt)

86.5%

86.3%

(0.6pt)

(0.2pt)

88.6%

2.2pt

Rate

of the year

Full year

87.0%

(0.5pt)

86.3%

86.2%

(0.7pt)

(0.1pt)

87.5%

1.2pt

First half of

14,344

2.2%

14,502

14,502

1.1%

0.0%

14,485

(0.1%)

the year

ADR

Second half

16,820

0.8%

16,262

16,263

(3.3%)

0.0%

17,611

8.3%

of the year

Full year

15,592

1.4%

15,392

15,391

(1.3%)

(0.0%)

16,077

4.5%

First half of

12,480

2.7%

12,491

12,491

0.1%

0.0%

12,506

0.1%

the year

RevPAR

Second half

14,619

(0.6%)

14,075

14,041

(4.0%)

(0.2%)

15,600

11.1%

of the year

Full year

13,559

0.9%

13,289

13,272

(2.1%)

(0.1%)

14,061

5.9%

First half of

21,541

0.9%

21,780

21,780

1.1%

0.0%

21,814

0.2%

Sales

the year

Second half

24,783

(0.9%)

24,108

24,075

(2.9%)

(0.1%)

25,979

7.9%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

46,324

(0.1%)

45,888

45,855

(1.0%)

(0.1%)

47,792

4.2%

First half of

6,841

2.8%

6,889

6,889

0.7%

0.0%

6,579

(4.5%)

the year

GOP

Second half

9,260

0.1%

8,853

8,833

(4.6%)

(0.2%)

9,766

10.6%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

16,101

1.2%

15,742

15,722

(2.4%)

(0.1%)

16,345

4.0%

<3> The 10 HMJ Hotels

The figures are the total amount for 10 hotels from The Twelve HMJ Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata Station and Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales.

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

86.8%

(0.0pt)

87.0%

87.0%

0.2pt

0.0pt

86.7%

(0.3pt)

Occupancy

the year

Second half

87.4%

(1.1pt)

87.6%

87.4%

0.0pt

(0.2pt)

88.8%

1.4pt

Rate

of the year

Full year

87.1%

(0.6pt)

87.3%

87.2%

0.1pt

(0.1pt)

87.8%

0.6pt

First half of

16,293

2.4%

16,251

16,251

(0.3%)

0.0%

16,291

0.2%

the year

ADR

Second half

19,665

0.3%

18,789

18,796

(4.4%)

0.0%

20,614

9.7%

of the year

Full year

17,999

1.2%

17,535

17,537

(2.6%)

0.0%

18,490

5.4%

First half of

14,149

2.4%

14,145

14,145

(0.0%)

0.0%

14,131

(0.1%)

the year

RevPAR

Second half

17,183

(1.0%)

16,455

16,430

(4.4%)

(0.2%)

18,313

11.5%

of the year

Full year

15,679

0.5%

15,310

15,297

(2.4%)

(0.1%)

16,234

6.1%

-

16 -

First half of

17,336

0.3%

17,571

17,571

1.4%

0.0%

17,544

(0.2%)

Sales

the year

Second half

20,357

(1.2%)

19,773

19,759

(2.9%)

(0.1%)

21,242

7.5%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

37,694

(0.5%)

37,344

37,330

(1.0%)

(0.0%)

38,786

3.9%

First half of

4,936

2.4%

5,051

5,051

2.3%

0.0%

4,774

(5.5%)

the year

GOP

Second half

7,204

1.0%

6,925

6,914

(4.0%)

(0.2%)

7,603

10.0%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

12,140

1.6%

11,976

11,966

(1.4%)

(0.1%)

12,377

3.4%

<4> Namba Oriental Hotel

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

93.5%

(1.3pt)

95.8%

95.8%

2.3pt

0.0pt

93.6%

(2.2pt)

Occupancy

the year

Second half

92.2%

(4.4pt)

90.1%

90.1%

(2.1pt)

0.1pt

62.1%

(28.0pt)

Rate

of the year

Full year

92.8%

(2.9pt)

92.9%

92.9%

0.1pt

0.0pt

77.8%

(15.2pt)

First half of

21,748

2.4%

19,707

19,707

(9.4%)

0.0%

18,137

(8.0%)

the year

ADR

Second half

21,214

(5.5%)

17,616

17,447

(17.8%)

(1.0%)

17,933

2.8%

of the year

Full year

21,481

(1.7%)

18,685

18,602

(13.4%)

(0.4%)

18,055

(2.9%)

First half of

20,330

1.0%

18,880

18,880

(7.1%)

0.0%

16,971

(10.1%)

the year

RevPAR

Second half

19,558

(9.9%)

15,867

15,726

(19.6%)

(0.9%)

11,142

(29.2%)

of the year

Full year

19,941

(4.7%)

17,361

17,290

(13.3%)

(0.4%)

14,041

(18.8%)

First half of

1,418

1.7%

1,344

1,344

(5.2%)

0.0%

1,226

(8.7%)

Sales

the year

Second half

1,474

(1.3%)

1,252

1,245

(15.5%)

(0.6%)

943

(24.2%)

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

2,891

0.2%

2,596

2,589

(10.5%)

(0.3%)

2,170

(16.2%)

First half of

874

1.1%

820

820

(6.1%)

0.0%

688

(16.0%)

the year

GOP

Second half

937

2.8%

729

729

(22.2%)

(0.1%)

483

(33.7%)

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

1,810

1.9%

1,549

1,549

(14.5%)

(0.0%)

1,172

(24.3%)

  1. Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November, 2020 through March 2021.

<5> Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

94.7%

1.0pt

39.1%

39.1%

(55.6pt)

0.0pt

87.5%

48.4pt

Occupancy

the year

Second half

47.0%

(48.4pt)

88.4%

89.2%

42.2pt

0.8pt

88.8%

(0.4pt)

Rate

of the year

Full year

70.7%

(23.9pt)

64.0%

64.4%

(6.3pt)

0.4pt

88.1%

23.8pt

-

17 -

First half of

13,323

8.4%

19,385

19,385

45.5%

0.0%

18,137

(6.4%)

the year

ADR

Second half

13,343

(1.5%)

18,314

18,309

37.2%

(0.0%)

18,699

2.1%

of the year

Full year

13,330

3.1%

18,639

18,633

39.8%

(0.0%)

18,421

(1.1%)

First half of

12,621

9.6%

7,588

7,588

(39.9%)

0.0%

15,869

109.2%

the year

RevPAR

Second half

6,274

(51.5%)

16,198

16,330

160.3%

0.8%

16,595

1.6%

of the year

Full year

9,422

(22.9%)

11,928

11,995

27.3%

0.6%

16,234

35.3%

First half of

1,199

(5.3%)

673

673

(43.9%)

0.0%

1,287

91.3%

Sales

the year

Second half

637

(46.8%)

1,313

1,321

107.4%

0.6%

1,367

3.5%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

1,836

(22.5%)

1,985

1,994

8.6%

0.4%

2,654

33.1%

First half of

494

3.9%

131

131

(73.4%)

0.0%

603

358.4%

the year

GOP

Second half

141

(69.8%)

661

671

375.9%

1.6%

651

(3.0%)

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

635

(32.6%)

792

803

26.3%

1.3%

1,254

56.1%

  1. Large-scalerenovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation was implemented at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019.

<6> Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

92.3%

92.3%

0.0pt

90.7%

(1.6pt)

Occupancy

the year

Second half

88.3%

88.7%

0.4pt

92.2%

3.5pt

Rate

of the year

Full year

90.3%

90.5%

0.2pt

91.5%

1.0pt

First half of

9,611

9,611

0.0%

9,275

(3.5%)

the year

ADR

Second half

9,013

8,967

(0.5%)

9,385

4.7%

of the year

Full year

9,316

9,293

(0.2%)

9,331

0.4%

First half of

8,868

8,868

0.0%

8,414

(5.1%)

the year

RevPAR

Second half

7,958

7,954

(0.0%)

8,654

8.8%

of the year

Full year

8,409

8,407

(0.0%)

8,535

1.5%

First half of

205

205

0.0%

199

(2.7%)

Sales

the year

Second half

190

190

(0.2%)

207

9.1%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

395

395

(0.1%)

407

3.0%

First half of

84

84

0.0%

73

(13.7%)

the year

GOP

Second half

71

72

0.6%

78

9.4%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

156

156

0.3%

151

(3.1%)

(*1) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition.

(*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi opened on April 2, 2018. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is not stated.

- 18 -

<7> Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended December 2019

Fiscal year ending

December 2018

December 2020

Comparison

Previous

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

forecast

Forecast

Actual

with

Actual

with

with

with

(first

previous

previous

previous

this time

previous

half:

period

period

forecast

period

actual)

First half of

95.2%

0.9pt

85.9%

85.9%

(9.3pt)

0.0pt

90.4%

4.5pt

Occupancy

the year

Second half

92.9%

(3.0pt)

89.7%

89.9%

(2.9pt)

0.2pt

83.2%

(6.8pt)

Rate

of the year

Full year

94.0%

(1.1pt)

87.8%

87.9%

(6.1pt)

0.1pt

86.8%

(1.2pt)

First half of

28,831

6.8%

29,263

29,263

1.5%

0.0%

29,488

0.8%

the year

ADR

Second half

31,396

8.6%

31,533

31,085

(1.0%)

(1.4%)

40,860

31.4%

of the year

Full year

30,108

7.6%

30,432

30,202

0.3%

(0.8%)

34,969

15.8%

First half of

27,451

7.7%

25,135

25,135

(8.4%)

0.0%

26,650

6.0%

the year

RevPAR

Second half

29,154

5.3%

28,289

27,957

(4.1%)

(1.2%)

33,981

21.5%

of the year

Full year

28,309

6.4%

26,725

26,558

(6.2%)

(0.6%)

30,336

14.2%

First half of

4,591

9.5%

4,258

4,258

(7.3%)

0.0%

4,509

5.9%

Sales

the year

Second half

5,008

7.3%

4,660

4,622

(7.7%)

(0.8%)

5,723

23.8%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

9,599

8.3%

8,918

8,880

(7.5%)

(0.4%)

10,232

15.2%

First half of

1,374

21.7%

1,144

1,144

(16.7%)

0.0%

1,225

7.0%

the year

GOP

Second half

1,723

15.2%

1,522

1,500

(13.0%)

(1.5%)

2,198

46.6%

(JPY1M)

of the year

Full year

3,097

18.0%

2,666

2,644

(14.6%)

(0.8%)

3,423

29.5%

(*1) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition.

(*2) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from September 2020 through December 2020.

- 19 -

Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends

Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are calculated based on the following assumptions.

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(JPY1M)

(JPY1M)

Unappropriated retained earnings

16,213

15,290

Reserve for special advanced depreciation (*1)

(1,174)

Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (*2)

563

1,176

(negative goodwill) used

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*2)

262

262

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*3)

35

246

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*4)

265

357

Adjustment for dilution (*5)

310

Total dividends

15,602

16,466

Total number of investment units issued

4,010,847 units

4,462,347 units

Dividend per unit

¥3,890

¥3,690

(*1) R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi, the b akasaka-mitsuke and the b Ochanomizu was sold on August 10, 2018. ¥1,174 million of gain on sale by the sales was retained as reserve for special advanced depreciation within the limit to maintain conduit status stipulated by Article 67-15 of Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957; as amended; hereinafter called "the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation" The same shall apply hereinafter.) by applying "Special provisions for taxation in the case where a special account is set up accompanied with transfer of specified assets" (Article 65-8 in the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation).

(*2) Starting from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR commenced paying out dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. Specifically, JHR transferred the remaining balance of dividend reserve (¥13,127 million) attributable to the gain on negative goodwill in the cash dividends statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (17th period) to "reserve for temporary difference adjustment," and reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, to payout as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every year from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period).

(*3) Amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets are appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and have no impact on dividend per unit.

(*4) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation starting October 1, 2018 and resumed its operation as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated.

(*5) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units.

- 20 -

2.

Financial statements

(1)

Balance sheets

(thousands of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

25,706,559

22,449,911

Cash and deposits in trust

11,478,156

11,894,019

Operating accounts receivable

2,474,121

2,779,730

Prepaid expenses

527,491

550,281

Income taxes receivable

34

54

Derivative assets

2,229

573

Other current assets

77,987

88,045

Total current assets

40,266,582

37,762,616

Noncurrent assets

Property and equipment, at cost

Machinery and equipment

398,134

579,731

Accumulated depreciation

(150,113)

(195,551)

Machinery and equipment, net

248,021

384,180

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3,121,628

4,211,971

Accumulated depreciation

(1,505,450)

(2,102,782)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,616,178

2,109,188

Buildings in trust

*1 122,605,307

*1 136,930,501

Accumulated depreciation

(18,178,952)

(21,656,979)

Buildings in trust, net

104,426,355

115,273,521

Structures in trust

2,535,539

2,721,962

Accumulated depreciation

(367,369)

(438,160)

Structures in trust, net

2,168,169

2,283,802

Machinery and equipment in trust

598,790

675,362

Accumulated depreciation

(125,229)

(154,739)

Machinery and equipment in trust, net

473,561

520,622

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

136,526

136,526

Accumulated depreciation

(95,925)

(104,535)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

40,601

31,990

Land in trust

163,151,369

219,901,119

Construction in progress in trust

765,363

18,384

Net property and equipment

272,889,620

340,522,811

Intangible assets

Software

199,563

227,600

Leasehold rights in trust

28,532,362

28,532,362

Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust

5,175,217

5,036,941

Other intangible assets

8,436

7,756

Total intangible assets

33,915,580

33,804,661

Investments and other assets

Security deposits

12,520

12,520

Leasehold and security deposits in trust

150,223

150,223

Long-term prepaid expenses

2,687,996

2,766,474

Derivative assets

45,125

43,870

Reserve for repairs and maintenance

292,508

307,513

Total investments and other assets

3,188,374

3,280,602

Total noncurrent assets

309,993,574

377,608,075

Deferred assets

Investment unit issuance costs

124,220

140,631

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

172,390

211,194

Total deferred assets

296,610

351,826

Total assets

350,556,767

415,722,517

- 21

-

(thousands of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Operating accounts payable

1,941,008

1,485,375

Current portion of investment corporation bonds

2,000,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

11,117,000

12,782,000

Accrued expenses

530,377

651,435

Income taxes payable

1,210

1,210

Consumption taxes payable

496,921

661,048

Advances received

882,052

909,293

Dividends payable

18,275

15,852

Deposits received

7,315

8,696

Derivative liabilities

17,608

17,229

Other current liabilities

9,013

95,331

Total current liabilities

17,020,784

16,627,473

Long-term liabilities

Investment corporation bonds

31,600,000

41,600,000

Long-term loans payable

91,954,000

114,372,000

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

1,041,016

1,040,520

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

4,593,946

4,681,825

Derivative liabilities

514,339

416,600

Deferred tax liabilities

14,838

13,981

Asset retirement obligations

445,622

447,677

Total long-term liabilities

130,163,763

162,572,605

Total liabilities

147,184,548

179,200,079

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

153,516,129

186,894,169

Surplus

Capital surplus

21,746,398

21,746,398

Voluntary reserve

Reserve for temporary difference adjustment

*2

12,357,644

*2

11,794,071

Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction

1,174,860

entry

Total voluntary reserve

12,357,644

12,968,932

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

16,213,482

15,290,314

Total surplus

50,317,525

50,005,645

Total unitholders' equity

203,833,655

236,899,815

Valuation and translation adjustments

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(461,435)

(377,376)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

(461,435)

(377,376)

Total net assets

*3

203,372,219

*3

236,522,438

Total liabilities and net assets

350,556,767

415,722,517

- 22 -

(2) Statements of income

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Operating revenue

Real estate operating revenue

*1

25,140,735

*1

27,107,988

Other real estate operating revenue

*1

1,178,141

*1

1,170,561

Gain on sales of real estate properties

*2

1,934,974

Total operating revenue

28,253,850

28,278,550

Operating expenses

Real estate operating costs

*1, *3

8,344,364

*1

8,997,408

Asset management fee

1,577,515

1,781,691

Asset custody and Administrative service fee

110,273

119,138

Directors' compensation

13,400

14,400

Other operating expenses

214,828

217,357

Total operating expenses

10,260,381

11,129,995

Operating income

17,993,469

17,148,555

Non-operating income

Interest income

225

357

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

3,583

4,361

Gain on insurance claims

4,627

28,063

Refunded fixed asset tax

10,354

1,239

Interest on tax refunds

118

549

Gain on derivative instruments

12,843

12,382

Total non-operating income

31,752

46,953

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense

818,631

940,789

Interest expense on investment corporation bonds

246,329

284,524

Borrowing costs

525,031

483,761

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

27,751

30,298

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

147,887

151,922

Loss on derivative instruments

39,417

378

Other

8,529

12,309

Total non-operating expenses

1,813,577

1,903,983

Ordinary income

16,211,644

15,291,524

Income before income taxes

16,211,644

15,291,524

Income taxes - current

1,210

1,210

Total income taxes

1,210

1,210

Net income

16,210,434

15,290,314

Retained earnings brought forward

3,048

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

16,213,482

15,290,314

- 23 -

(3) Statements of changes in net assets

For the year ended December 31, 2018

(thousands of yen)

Unitholders' equity

Surplus

Unitholders'

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated

Total

retained

unitholders

capital

Capital

Reserve for

Total

Total

earnings

' equity

surplus

temporary

surplus

voluntary

(undisposed

difference

reserve

loss)

adjustment

Balance, January 1, 2018

153,516,129

21,746,398

13,127,153

13,127,153

14,005,489

48,879,041

202,395,170

Changes of items during the

year:

Reversal of reserve for

temporary difference

(769,508)

(769,508)

769,508

adjustment

Dividends paid

(14,771,949)

(14,771,949)

(14,771,949)

Net income

16,210,434

16,210,434

16,210,434

Net changes of items

other than unitholders'

equity

Total changes of items

(769,508)

(769,508)

2,207,993

1,438,484

1,438,484

during the year

Balance, December 31, 2018

*1

21,746,398

12,357,644

12,357,644

16,213,482

50,317,525

203,833,655

153,516,129

(thousands of yen)

Valuation and translation

adjustments

Total

Deferred

Total

valuation and

net assets

gains (losses)

translation

on hedges

adjustments

Balance, January 1, 2018

(431,849)

(431,849)

201,963,321

Changes of items during the

year:

Reversal of reserve for

temporary difference

adjustment

Dividends paid

(14,771,949)

Net income

16,210,434

Net changes of items

other than unitholders'

(29,586)

(29,586)

(29,586)

equity

Total changes of items

(29,586)

(29,586)

1,408,897

during the year

Balance, December 31, 2018

(461,435)

(461,435)

203,372,219

- 24 -

For the year ended December 31, 2019

(thousands of yen)

Unitholders' equity

Surplus

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated

Total

Unitholders'

Reserve for

retained

unitholders

capital

Capital

Reserve for

special

Total

Total

earnings

' equity

surplus

temporary

account for

surplus

voluntary

(undisposed

difference

tax purpose

reserve

loss)

adjustment

reduction

entry

Balance, January 1, 2019

153,516,129

21,746,398

12,357,644

-

12,357,644

16,213,482

50,317,525

203,833,655

Changes of items during the

year:

Issuance of new investment

33,378,040

33,378,040

units

Reversal of reserve for

temporary difference

(563,572)

(563,572)

563,572

adjustment

Provision of reserve for

special account for tax

1,174,860

1,174,860

(1,174,860)

purpose reduction entry

Dividends paid

(15,602,194)

(15,602,194)

(15,602,194)

Net income

15,290,314

15,290,314

15,290,314

Net changes of items

other than unitholders'

equity

Total changes of items

33,378,040

(563,572)

1,174,860

611,287

(923,168)

(311,880)

33,066,160

during the year

Balance, December 31, 2019

*1

21,746,398

11,794,071

1,174,860

12,968,932

15,290,314

50,005,645

236,899,815

186,894,169

(thousands of yen)

Valuation and translation

adjustments

Total

Deferred

Total

valuation and

net assets

gains (losses)

translation

on hedges

adjustments

Balance, January 1, 2019

(461,435)

(461,435)

203,372,219

Changes of items during the

year:

Issuance of new investment

33,378,040

units

Reversal of reserve for

temporary difference

adjustment

Provision of reserve for

special account for tax

purpose reduction entry

Dividends paid

(15,602,194)

Net income

15,290,314

Net changes of items

other than unitholders'

84,059

84,059

84,059

equity

Total changes of items

84,059

84,059

33,150,219

during the year

Balance, December 31, 2019

(377,376)

(377,376)

236,522,438

- 25 -

(4) Statements of cash dividends

Classification

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

I. Unappropriated retained earnings

¥16,213,482,816

¥15,290,314,375

II. Reversal of voluntary reserve

Reversal of reserve for

temporary difference adjustment

*1 ¥563,572,972

*1 ¥1,176,490,844

Reversal of reserve for special

advanced depreciation

¥1,174,860,958

III. Dividends

¥15,602,194,830

¥16,466,060,430

[Dividend per unit]

[¥3,890]

[¥3,690]

IV. Voluntary reserve

Reserve for special advanced

depreciation

¥1,174,860,958

Provision of reserve for

advanced depreciation

¥1,174,860,958

V. Retained earnings carried forward

¥744,789

Method of calculating the amount of

In accordance with the monetary distribution

In accordance with the monetary distribution

dividends

policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1

policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1

of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount

of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount

of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's

of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's

distributable profit that is defined by Article

distributable profit that is defined by Article

67-15 of the Act on Special Measures

67-15 of the Act on Special Measures

Concerning Taxation. It was decided that

Concerning Taxation. It was decided that

¥15,602,194,830, which was calculated by

¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions

adding a reversal of reserve for temporary

of less than one yen of dividend per unit from

difference adjustment of ¥563,572,972 to the

¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by

amount obtained by deducting reserve for

adding a reversal of reserve for temporary

special advanced depreciation (defined by

difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to

Article 65-8 of the Act on Special Measures

unappropriated retained earnings of

Concerning Taxation) of ¥1,174,860,958

¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed.

from unappropriated retained earnings of

The monetary distribution in excess of

¥16,213,482,816, would be distributed. The

earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1

monetary distribution in excess of earnings

(4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will

stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of

not be made.

JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be

made.

- 26 -

(5) Statements of cash flows

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

16,211,644

15,291,524

Depreciation and amortization

4,091,929

4,557,414

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

35,972

246,890

Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments

26,574

(12,004)

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

27,751

30,298

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

147,887

151,922

Decrease in property and equipment due to sale

19,104

Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale

9,995,677

Decrease in intangible assets due to sale

117,138

Interest income

(225)

(357)

Interest expense

1,064,961

1,225,314

Interest on tax refunds

(118)

(549)

(Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable

(62,284)

(305,608)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

44,621

(22,789)

(Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses

320,330

(78,478)

Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable

286,480

(240,644)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(139,228)

116,600

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable

(63,249)

164,127

Increase (decrease) in advances received

(18,206)

27,240

Increase (decrease) in deposits received

(14,782)

1,380

Other - net

(106,639)

69,494

Subtotal

31,985,341

21,221,777

Interest received

170

482

Interest paid

(1,045,923)

(1,220,857)

Interest received on tax refunds

118

549

Income taxes - refunded (paid)

(1,211)

(1,230)

Net cash provided by operating activities

30,938,494

20,000,722

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(536,481)

(1,332,712)

Purchase of property and equipment in trust

(2,399,742)

(71,102,935)

Purchase of intangible assets

(87,074)

(89,263)

Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance

(40,330)

(40,453)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits in trust

8,100

Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits

(496)

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

59,743

329,120

Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

(115,020)

(228,114)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,110,806)

(72,464,854)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

5,000,000

8,000,000

Repayments of short-term loans payable

(8,000,000)

(8,000,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

10,150,000

37,000,000

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(20,878,750)

(12,917,000)

Proceeds from investment corporation bonds

10,000,000

10,000,000

Redemption of investment corporation bonds

(2,000,000)

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

(68,082)

(69,102)

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

33,209,706

Dividends paid

(14,766,490)

(15,600,256)

Net cash provided by financing activities

(18,563,322)

49,623,347

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,264,365

(2,840,785)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

27,920,350

37,184,716

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

*1 37,184,716

*1 34,343,930

- 27 -

(6)

Notes on going concern assumption

Not applicable.

(7)

Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies

1.

Method of

(1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts)

depreciation and

Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives

amortization of

of major property and equipment components are as follows:

noncurrent assets

Machinery and equipment

2 to 17 years

Tools, furniture and fixtures

2 to 20 years

Buildings in trust

2 to 64 years

Structures in trust

2 to 64 years

Machinery and equipment in trust

3 to 32 years

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

2 to 27 years

(2)

Intangible assets

Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major

intangible assets is as follows.

Software (for internal use)

5 years as internally usable years

Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining

period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract.

(3) Long-term prepaid expenses

Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.

2.

Accounting for

(1) Investment unit issuance costs

deferred assets

Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years.

(2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs

Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the

respective term of the bond.

3.

Standards for

Treatment of property taxes and other taxes

recognition of

For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and

revenues and

depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real

expenses

estate operating costs."

Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not

recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant

property.

The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was none for the year ended

December 31, 2018 and ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

4.

Method of

(1) Method of hedge accounting

hedge accounting

Deferred hedge accounting is applied

(2) Hedging instruments and hedged items

Hedging instruments

Interest rate swaps

Hedged items

Interest rates on loans payable

(3)

Hedging policy

JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to

manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation.

(4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness

JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging

instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes.

- 28 -

5.

Scope of funds

Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts,

(cash and cash

bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a

equivalents) in

maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to

the statements of

minimal risk of change in value.

cash flows

6.

Other

(1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets

significant matters

For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well

serving as the basis

as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying

for preparing

balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly.

financial statements

The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented

separately on the balance sheets.

(a) Cash and deposits in trust

(b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and

fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust

(c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits

in trust

(d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

(2) Accounting treatment of consumption taxes

Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts.

(8) Note on change in the indication method

By applying "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) from the beginning of the fiscal year under review, the indication method has been changed to indicate deferred tax assets under investments and other assets and deferred tax liabilities under long-term liabilities.

As a result, deferred tax liabilities (¥583 thousand) indicated under current liabilities in the balance sheets of the previous fiscal year is included in deferred tax liabilities (¥14,838 thousand) under long-term liabilities.

(9) Notes to financial statements

Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because there is thought to be not important and thus not necessary for disclosure in the financial report.

[Notes on accounting standards and other regulations yet to be applied]

"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 30, 2018)

"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 30, 2018)

  1. Overview
    The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 by IASB and Topic 606 by FASB) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the Implementation Guidance.
    The basic policy for the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired.
    • 29 -
  1. Scheduled date of application
    The above standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
  2. Impact of applying the accounting standards
    The level of the impact on the financial statements of applying the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and the like is currently under review.

[Notes to balance sheets]

*1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidies received, etc.

(thousands of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Buildings in trust

¥24,921

¥24,921

*2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

As of December 31, 2018

(thousands of yen)

Amount of

Balance at

Amount of

Amount of

Balance at

reversal

initial

beginning of

provision

end of

Grounds for provision and reversal

during

accrual

period

during period

period

period

Dividend

reserve

13,127,153

13,127,153

769,508

12,357,644

Allocation for dividend

(Note)

(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.

As of December 31, 2019

Amount of

Balance at

Amount of

Amount of

Balance at

reversal

initial

beginning of

provision

end of

Grounds for provision and reversal

during

accrual

period

during period

period

period

Dividend

reserve

13,127,153

12,357,644

563,572

11,794,071

Allocation for dividend

(Note)

(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.

*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

¥50,000 thousand

¥50,000 thousand

- 30 -

[Notes to statements of income]

*1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

A. Real estate operating revenue

Real estate operating revenue

Fixed rent

13,610,785

15,931,097

Variable rent

8,851,482

8,675,885

Income from management contracts

2,678,467

2,501,004

Total

25,140,735

27,107,988

Other real estate operating revenue

Parking lots

173,453

161,660

Other incidental revenue

62,693

63,016

Utilities

804,915

803,012

Other

137,078

142,873

Total

1,178,141

1,170,561

Total real estate operating revenue

26,318,876

28,278,550

B. Real estate operating costs

Real estate operating costs

Land lease and other rent expenses

907,621

898,207

Property taxes

1,630,178

1,658,930

Outsourcing expenses (Note)

714,663

653,041

Nonlife insurance

47,798

51,030

Depreciation and amortization

4,091,929

4,557,414

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

35,972

246,890

Repairs

46,405

41,410

Utilities

813,911

818,290

Trust fees

42,537

44,679

Other

13,345

27,511

Total real estate operating costs

8,344,364

8,997,408

C. Net real estate operating income (A − B)

17,974,512

19,281,141

(Note) Outsourcing expenses include management contract fees of ¥337,442 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 and ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

*2Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties

For the year ended December 31, 2018

(thousands of yen)

R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi

Proceeds from sale of real estate

3,050,000

Cost of sale of real estate

1,483,749

Other related sales expenses

22,955

Gain on sales of real estate properties

1,543,295

the b akasaka-mitsuke

Proceeds from sale of real estate

6,600,000

Cost of sale of real estate

6,294,221

Other related sales expenses

41,508

Gain on sales of real estate properties

264,270

- 31 -

the b ochanomizu

Proceeds from sale of real estate

2,500,000

Cost of sale of real estate

2,353,951

Other related sales expenses

18,639

Gain on sales of real estate properties

127,408

For the year ended December 31, 2019

Not applicable.

[Notes to statements of changes in net assets]

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

*1 Total number of investment units

authorized, and issued and outstanding

Total number of investment units authorized

20,000,000 units

20,000,000 units

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding

4,010,847 units

4,462,347 units

[Notes to statements of cash dividends]

*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2018

By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥563,572,972 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥35,972,972 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and ¥265,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.

For the year ended December 31, 2019

By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.

[Notes to statements of cash flows]

*1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash and deposits

¥25,706,559

¥22,449,911

Cash and deposits in trust

¥11,478,156

¥11,894,019

Cash and cash equivalents

¥37,184,716

¥34,343,930

- 32

-

[Notes on lease transactions]

Operating leases (as lessor)

Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases

(thousands of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Due within one year

¥1,666,631

¥1,459,034

Due after one year

¥3,562,086

¥2,106,234

Total

¥5,228,717

¥3,565,268

[Notes on financial instruments]

1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments

  1. Policy for financial instruments
    JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes.
  2. Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system
    Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks.
    The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense.
    Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
    Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
  3. Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments
    Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions.

- 33 -

2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments

Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2018 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.

Carrying amount

Fair value

Difference

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(1)

Cash and deposits

25,706,559

25,706,559

(2)

Cash and deposits in trust

11,478,156

11,478,156

(3)

Operating accounts receivable

2,474,121

2,474,121

Total assets

39,658,838

39,658,838

(4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds

2,000,000

2,002,200

2,200

payable

(5)

Current portion of long-term loans payable

11,117,000

11,117,000

(6)

Investment corporation bonds

31,600,000

31,785,870

185,870

(7)

Long-term loans payable

91,954,000

91,954,000

Total liabilities

136,671,000

136,859,070

188,070

(8)

Derivative transactions (*)

(484,593)

(484,593)

Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.

Carrying amount

Fair value

Difference

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(1)

Cash and deposits

22,449,911

22,449,911

(2)

Cash and deposits in trust

11,894,019

11,894,019

(3)

Operating accounts receivable

2,779,730

2,779,730

Total assets

37,123,661

37,123,661

(4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds

payable

(5)

Current portion of long-term loans payable

12,782,000

12,782,000

(6)

Investment corporation bonds

41,600,000

41,480,400

(119,600)

(7)

Long-term loans payable

114,372,000

114,372,000

Total liabilities

168,754,000

168,634,400

(119,600)

(8)

Derivative transactions (*)

(389,386)

(389,386)

  1. Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.

(Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions

  1. Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable
    The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated.
  1. Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (6) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price.
  2. Current portion of long-term loans payable; (7) Long-term loans payable
    The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating

interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates.

  1. Derivative transactions
    The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below.
    • 34 -

(Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure

(thousands of yen)

Classification

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

1,041,016

1,040,520

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

4,593,946

4,681,825

Total

5,634,962

5,722,345

Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making a reasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult.

3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2018

Due within

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

one to two

two to three

three to four

four to five

one year

five years

years

years

years

years

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

Cash and deposits

25,706,559

Cash and deposits in trust

11,478,156

Operating accounts receivable

2,474,121

Total

39,658,838

As of December 31, 2019

Due within

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

one to two

two to three

three to four

four to five

one year

five years

years

years

years

years

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

Cash and deposits

22,449,911

Cash and deposits in trust

11,894,019

Operating accounts receivable

2,779,730

Total

37,123,661

4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date

As of December 31, 2018

Due within

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

one to two

two to three

three to four

four to five

one year

five years

years

years

years

years

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

Current portion of investment

2,000,000

corporation bonds payable

Current portion of

11,117,000

long-term loans payable

Investment corporation bonds

1,500,000

6,000,000

24,100,000

Long-term loans payable

12,782,000

10,800,000

10,900,000

15,772,000

41,700,000

Total

13,117,000

12,782,000

12,300,000

16,900,000

15,772,000

65,800,000

- 35 -

As of December 31, 2019

Due within

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

Due after

one to two

two to three

three to four

four to five

one year

five years

years

years

years

years

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

Current portion of investment

corporation bonds payable

Current portion of

12,782,000

long-term loans payable

Investment corporation bonds

1,500,000

6,000,000

3,000,000

31,100,000

Long-term loans payable

10,800,000

10,900,000

15,772,000

18,650,000

58,250,000

Total

12,782,000

12,300,000

16,900,000

15,772,000

21,650,000

89,350,000

[Notes on derivative transactions]

1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied As of December 31, 2018

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Classification

Type, etc. of

Contract amount, etc.

Fair value

Method to measure the fair value

derivative transaction

Of which, due

after one year

Transactions

Interest rate swaps

The fair value is measured at the

other than

(fixed rate payment,

6,088,000

3,494,000

(37,996)

quoted price, etc. obtained from the

market

floating rate receipt)

counterparty financial institutions.

transactions

As of December 31, 2019

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Classification

Type, etc. of

Contract amount, etc.

Fair value

Method to measure the fair value

derivative transaction

Of which, due

after one year

Transactions

Interest rate swaps

The fair value is measured at the

other than

(fixed rate payment,

3,494,000

3,494,000

(25,992)

quoted price, etc. obtained from the

market

floating rate receipt)

counterparty financial institutions.

transactions

2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied

As of December 31, 2018

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Method of

Type, etc. of

Main

Contract amount, etc.

Fair value

Method to measure

hedge

derivative transaction

hedged item

Of which, due

the fair value

accounting

after one year

The fair value is

Deferral

Interest rate swaps

measured at the

Long-term

quoted price, etc.

(fixed rate payment,

90,654,000

81,554,000

(446,597)

method

loans payable

obtained from the

floating rate receipt)

counterparty

financial institutions.

- 36 -

As of December 31, 2019

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Method of

Type, etc. of

Main

Contract amount, etc.

Fair value

Method to measure

hedge

derivative transaction

hedged item

Of which, due

the fair value

accounting

after one year

The fair value is

Deferral

Interest rate swaps

measured at the

Long-term

quoted price, etc.

(fixed rate payment,

112,654,000

101,072,000

(363,394)

method

loans payable

obtained from the

floating rate receipt)

counterparty

financial institutions.

[Notes on tax-effect accounting]

1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause

(thousands of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Deferred tax assets:

Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger

1,728,216

1,712,010

Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land

119,491

162,810

Asset retirement obligations

11,259

14,951

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

156,203

128,306

Total gross deferred tax assets

2,015,170

2,018,079

Valuation allowance

(2,015,170)

(2,018,079)

Total deferred tax assets

Deferred tax liabilities:

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

14,838

13,981

Total gross deferred tax liabilities

14,838

13,981

2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accounting

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Statutory tax rate

31.74%

31.51%

[Adjustments]

Deduction for dividends paid

(29.63%)

(31.72%)

Reserve for special advanced depreciation

(2.30%)

―%

Change in valuation allowance

0.10%

0.20%

Other - net

0.09%

0.03%

Actual effective tax rate

0.01%

0.01%

- 37 -

[Notes on asset retirement obligations]

Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet

  1. Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations
    JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement.
  2. Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations
    Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively.
  3. Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Balance at beginning of period

443,577

445,622

Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment

Adjustment due to passage of time

2,045

2,054

Balance at end of period

445,622

447,677

[Notes on segment and related information]

  1. Segment information
    The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate.
  2. Related information
    For the year ended December 31, 2018
    1. Information about products and services
      Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
    2. Information about geographical areas
    1. Operating revenue
      Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
    2. Property and equipment
      Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
    1. Information about major customers

(thousands of yen)

Name of customer

Operating revenue

Name of related segment

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

13,093,017

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note)

AAPC Japan K.K.

3,121,263

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.

- 38 -

For the year ended December 31, 2019

  1. Information about products and services
    Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
  2. Information about geographical areas
  1. Operating revenue
    Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
  2. Property and equipment
    Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
  1. Information about major customers

(thousands of yen)

Name of customer

Operating revenue

Name of related segment

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

15,221,983

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note)

AAPC Japan K.K.

2,996,251

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.

[Notes on rental properties, etc.]

JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Use

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Carrying amount

Balance at beginning of period

317,229,208

306,789,379

Hotel

Net increase (decrease) during period

(10,439,828)

67,525,119

Balance at end of period

306,789,379

374,314,498

Fair value at end of period

437,510,000

525,910,000

(Note 1) Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2018, principally represents the sale of R&B Hotel Higashi Nihonbashi for ¥1,483 million, the b akasakamitsuke for ¥6,294 million and the b ochanomizu for ¥2,353 million. Increase during the year ended December 31,2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million.

(Note 2) Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by licensed real estate appraisers.

Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Use

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Amount on the statements of income

Hotel

Real estate operating revenue

26,318,876

28,278,550

Real estate operating costs

8,344,364

8,997,408

Net real estate operating income

17,974,512

19,281,141

(Note) "Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively.

- 39 -

[Notes on per unit information]

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net assets per unit

¥50,705

¥53,004

Net income per unit

¥4,041

¥3,447

(Note 1) Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period.

Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. (Note 2) The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows:

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net income (JPY 1,000)

16,210,434

15,290,314

Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000)

Net income [?] attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000)

16,210,434

15,290,314

Average number of investment units during period (units)

4,010,847

4,434,849

[Notes on significant subsequent events] Not applicable.

- 40 -

(10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding

The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review.

Total number of

investment units

Unitholders' capital

Date

Capital transaction

issued and outstanding

(JPY1M)

Note

(Units)

Increase

Balance

Increase

Balance

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

January 27, 2015

Capital increase through

200,000

2,991,281

14,974

73,999

(Note 1)

public offering of investment units

February 18, 2015

Capital increase through

9,041

3,000,322

676

74,676

(Note 2)

third-party allotment of investment units

June 22, 2015

Capital increase through

140,000

3,140,322

10,500

85,177

(Note 3)

public offering of investment units

July 23, 2015

Capital increase through

3,905

3,144,227

292

85,470

(Note 4)

third-party allotment of investment units

January 20, 2016

Capital increase through

170,000

3,314,227

13,986

99,456

(Note 5)

public offering of investment units

February 17, 2016

Capital increase through

7,680

3,321,907

631

100,088

(Note 6)

third-party allotment of investment units

July 27, 2016

Capital increase through

428,260

3,750,167

33,813

133,902

(Note 7)

public offering of investment units

August 23, 2016

Capital increase through

11,740

3,761,907

926

134,829

(Note 8)

third-party allotment of investment units

July 5, 2017

Capital increase through

236,000

3,997,907

17,715

152,544

(Note 9)

public offering of investment units

August 2, 2017

Capital increase through

12,940

4,010,847

971

153,516

(Note 10)

third-party allotment of investment units

January 23, 2019

Capital increase through

447,800

4,458,647

33,104

186,620

(Note 11)

public offering of investment units

February 20, 2019

Capital increase through

3,700

4,462,347

273

186,894

(Note 12)

third-party allotment of investment units

(Note 1) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,415 (issue value of ¥74,874) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 2) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥74,874 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 3) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,512 (issue value of ¥75,007) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 4) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,007 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 5) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 6) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 7) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 8) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 9) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 10) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 11) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 12) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of acquisitions of new properties, etc.

- 41 -

3. Reference information

For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html).

(1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.

(i) Investment status

The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.

As of

As of

Asset

Hotel type

Prefectural

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Name

Total amount

Ratio to

Total amount

Ratio to

category

(Note 1)

location

held

total assets

held

total assets

(JPY1M)

(%)

(JPY1M)

(%)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Osaka

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

27,033

7.7

26,985

6.5

Namba Oriental Hotel

14,552

4.2

14,539

3.5

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

-

-

2,817

0.7

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

7,940

2.3

7,908

1.9

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

6,681

1.9

6,644

1.6

the b ikebukuro

6,584

1.9

6,584

1.6

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-

4,821

1.4

4,801

1.2

Karasumoriguchi (Note 4)

Tokyo

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

3,557

1.0

3,527

0.8

the b hachioji

2,686

0.8

2,680

0.6

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

2,030

0.6

2,022

0.5

Limited-service

R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji

1,766

0.5

1,822

0.4

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

1,465

0.4

1,452

0.3

hotel

the b suidobashi

1,198

0.3

1,194

0.3

dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 5)

952

0.3

941

0.2

Chisun Inn Kamata

779

0.2

769

0.2

Hokkaido

ibis Styles Sapporo

6,620

1.9

6,561

1.6

Mercure Sapporo

5,853

1.7

5,792

1.4

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

5,178

1.5

5,161

1.2

Fukuoka

the b hakata

2,340

0.7

2,340

0.6

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

2,033

0.6

2,022

0.5

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

1,437

0.4

1,419

0.3

Kyoto

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

6,665

1.9

6,650

1.6

Real

Okinawa

Mercure Okinawa Naha

2,860

0.8

2,833

0.7

Kumamoto

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

2,165

0.6

2,139

0.5

estate

Nara

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

1,802

0.5

1,798

0.4

in

trust

Subtotal

119,010

33.9

121,410

29.2

Tokyo

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

-

-

63,429

15.3

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

17,790

5.1

17,486

4.2

Chiba

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

13,253

3.8

13,205

3.2

International Garden Hotel Narita

9,195

2.6

9,162

2.2

Hotel Francs

3,187

0.9

3,178

0.8

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

17,487

5.0

17,327

4.2

Full-service hotel

Hiroshima

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 6)

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

4,106

1.2

4,099

1.0

Aichi

Hilton Nagoya

15,605

4.5

15,650

3.8

Nara

Hotel Nikko Nara

10,442

3.0

10,355

2.5

Hyogo

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

9,772

2.8

9,678

2.3

Fukuoka

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

7,178

2.0

9,560

2.3

(Note 7)

Kanagawa

Mercure Yokosuka

1,642

0.5

1,621

0.4

Subtotal

109,661

31.3

174,756

42.0

Okinawa

Hotel Nikko Alivila

17,989

5.1

17,904

4.3

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

14,875

4.2

14,924

3.6

Resort hotel

The Beach Tower Okinawa

6,677

1.9

6,581

1.6

Chiba

Hilton Tokyo Bay

26,098

7.4

26,408

6.4

Osaka

Hotel Keihan Universal City

5,930

1.7

5,905

1.4

Kanagawa

Hakone Setsugetsuka

3,722

1.1

3,689

0.9

Subtotal

75,295

21.5

75,413

18.1

Real estate in trust - Total

303,967

86.7

371,580

89.4

Deposits and other assets (Note 8)

46,589

13.3

44,142

10.6

Total assets

350,556

100.0

415,722

100.0

Amount

Ratio to

Amount

Ratio to

total assets

total assets

(JPY1M)

(JPY1M)

(%)

(%)

Total liabilities

147,184

42.0

179,200

43.1

Total net assets

203,372

58.0

236,522

56.9

- 42 -

(Note 1) Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation.

(Note 2) For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including expenses incidental to acquisition).

(Note 3) "Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place.

(Note 4) Hotel Sunroute Shinbashi was renamed as Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi on April 23, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 5) Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa was renamed as dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa on August 4, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 6) ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility.

(Note 7) Hotel Centraza Hakata was renamed as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 8) Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets (excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust).

- 43 -

  1. Assets under management
  1. Major issues of investment securities Not applicable
  2. Real estate properties under management Not applicable
  3. Other major assets under management

A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management

The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.

a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.)

Acquisition

Carrying

Appraisal

Investment

amount

value

Appraisal

ratio

Property

Name

Grade

price

at end of

at end of

(Acquisition

Collateral

No.

(Note 1)

(JPY1M)

period

period

agency

price)

(Note 7)

(Note 5)

(Note 2)

(JPY1M)

(JPY1M)

(%)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

(Note 6)

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Upper-middle

10,900

9,888

16,200

N

2.9

Unsecured

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Mid-price

19,900

17,699

37,800

N

5.3

Unsecured

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Mid-price

15,000

14,640

32,900

N

4.0

Unsecured

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Luxury

18,900

18,168

32,900

N

5.0

Unsecured

5

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Upper-middle

4,100

4,171

4,400

N

1.1

Unsecured

6

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Mid-price

7,243

8,013

10,200

N

1.9

Unsecured

8

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Mid-price

7,610

6,587

10,100

N

2.0

Unsecured

9

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Mid-price

4,070

3,696

5,310

N

1.1

Unsecured

10

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Mid-price

2,334

2,139

3,060

J

0.6

Unsecured

12

the b suidobashi

Mid-price

1,120

1,213

2,440

N

0.3

Unsecured

13

Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa

Economy

999

941

1,330

J

0.3

Unsecured

14

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

Mid-price

2,130

2,022

4,520

N

0.6

Unsecured

15

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Mid-price

2,050

1,800

2,440

N

0.5

Unsecured

16

R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji

Economy

1,720

1,822

2,010

J

0.5

Unsecured

18

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Economy

3,746

3,527

5,830

J

1.0

Unsecured

22

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Economy

2,108

2,022

3,160

J

0.6

Unsecured

24

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Economy

1,652

1,419

2,750

T

0.4

Unsecured

25

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Economy

1,512

1,453

1,990

T

0.4

Unsecured

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Economy

823

772

1,430

T

0.2

Unsecured

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Mid-price

6,000

5,905

13,900

R

1.6

Unsecured

30

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-

Mid-price

4,800

4,802

8,950

D

1.3

Unsecured

Karasumoriguchi

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Luxury

26,050

26,422

40,500

D

7.0

Unsecured

32

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Mid-price

6,600

6,675

10,900

D

1.8

Unsecured

33

ibis Styles Sapporo

Mid-price

6,797

6,601

11,200

N

1.8

Unsecured

34

Mercure Sapporo

Mid-price

6,000

5,857

11,000

N

1.6

Unsecured

35

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Mid-price

3,000

2,887

7,190

N

0.8

Unsecured

37

the b ikebukuro

Mid-price

6,520

6,608

7,350

N

1.7

Unsecured

39

the b hachioji

Mid-price

2,610

2,699

2,790

N

0.7

Unsecured

40

the b hakata

Mid-price

2,300

2,361

4,610

N

0.6

Unsecured

41

Hotel Francs

Mid-price

3,105

3,178

4,140

D

0.8

Unsecured

42

Mercure Yokosuka

Mid-price

1,650

1,658

3,590

D

0.4

Unsecured

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Upper-middle

14,950

15,106

17,900

N

4.0

Unsecured

44

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

Luxury

17,320

17,436

21,900

D

4.6

Unsecured

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

45

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Mid-price

6,705

6,652

7,650

D

1.8

Unsecured

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Upper-middle

7,197

9,847

15,300

D

1.9

Unsecured

(Note 8)

47

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Mid-price

27,000

27,126

27,200

N

7.2

Unsecured

48

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Economy

4,925

5,161

6,620

D

1.3

Unsecured

- 44 -

Acquisition

Carrying

Appraisal

Investment

amount

value

Appraisal

ratio

Property

Name

Grade

price

at end of

at end of

(Acquisition

Collateral

No.

(Note 1)

(JPY1M)

period

period

agency

price)

(Note 7)

(Note 5)

(Note 2)

(JPY1M)

(JPY1M)

(%)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

(Note 6)

49

Hilton Nagoya

Luxury

15,250

15,651

15,700

D

4.1

Unsecured

50

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Upper-middle

13,175

13,499

13,700

N

3.5

Unsecured

51

International Garden Hotel Narita

Mid-price

9,125

9,245

9,660

N

2.4

Unsecured

52

Hotel Nikko Nara

Upper-middle

10,373

10,442

10,900

D

2.8

Unsecured

53

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Mid-price

2,738

2,829

2,990

D

0.7

Unsecured

54

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Upper-middle

62,400

63,652

69,500

N

16.7

Unsecured

Total

374,508

374,314

525,910

100.0

(Note 1) JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle,""Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average daily rate, etc.

(Note 2) "Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have been accepted through the merger with the former JHR.

(Note 3) "Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets.

(Note 4) "Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan.

(Note 5) Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows:

  1. Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute)
  1. JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
  1. The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.
  1. Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd.
  1. DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.

(Note 6) "Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place.

(Note 7) "Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust.

(Note 8) The grade for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was changed from "Mid-price" to "Upper-middle" following the reopening after renovation in April 2019.

(Note 9) The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred.

b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio)

The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years.

End of 16th period

End of 17th period

End of 18th period

End of 19th period

End of 20th period

December 2015

December 2016

December 2017

December 2018

December 2019

Total number of tenants

113

128

131

126

125

(Note 1)

Total leasable area

493,758.78 m2

587,481.02 m2

687,124.54 m2

678,714.48 m2

746,329.68 m2

(Note 2)

Total leased area

493,138.06 m2

587,050.94 m2

686,694.46 m2

677,863.00 m2

745,227.67 m2

(Note 3)

Occupancy rate

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

(Note 4)

(Note 1) Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated.

(Note 2) In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 3) In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 4) Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

- 45 -

c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate)

Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is as follows.

Property name

Total number of

Total annual rent

Total leased area

Total leasable

Change in occupancy rate

tenants

area

for the past five years (Note 2)

Fixed rent

December 2015

100.0%

¥3,100

December 2016

100.0%

million

64,907.76 m2

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

1

64,907.76 m2

December 2017

100.0%

Variable rent

December 2018

100.0%

- (Note 1)

December 2019

100.0%

(Note 1) "Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year. The assumed full-year amounts of variable rent of the two properties acquired during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) are rationally calculated assuming that they were held throughout the fiscal year, and variable rent for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is not expected for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period).

(Note 2) Occupancy rates prior to December 2018 are figures provided by the seller.

d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.)

Property

Rent type

Real estate

NOI

NOI after depreciation

Name

operating revenue

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

No.

(Note 1)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Variable/Fixed

1,256,795

1,003,298

669,037

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Variable/Fixed

1,883,870

1,765,658

1,357,731

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Variable/Fixed

1,406,836

1,299,612

1,139,547

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Variable/Fixed

1,977,644

1,829,606

1,512,840

5

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Variable/Fixed

472,555

428,306

340,288

6

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Management contract

704,537

497,729

385,256

8

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Fixed

511,028

468,191

335,312

9

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Fixed

294,957

271,037

177,854

10

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Fixed

194,460

173,568

130,770

12

the b suidobashi

Variable/Fixed

103,848

89,840

61,793

13

Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa

Fixed

63,995

54,899

41,359

14

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4)

Fixed

240,000

224,000

198,000

15

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4)

Fixed

151,000

134,000

97,000

16

R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji

Fixed

97,292

83,017

66,694

18

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Variable/Fixed

287,814

256,887

220,539

(Note 5)

22

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Variable/Fixed

154,623

138,482

118,017

(Note 5)

24

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Fixed

141,039

127,703

109,484

25

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Variable/Fixed

112,476

98,166

72,951

(Note 5)

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Variable

80,876

73,891

62,713

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Variable/Fixed

746,118

668,997

583,302

(Note 5)

30

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

Variable/Fixed

446,477

383,039

361,093

(Note 5)

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Variable/Fixed

2,220,187

1,938,334

1,765,290

(Note 5)

32

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Management contract

459,002

412,032

373,486

33

ibis Styles Sapporo

Management contract

661,063

525,459

442,798

34

Mercure Sapporo

Management contract

797,832

523,042

430,996

35

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Management contract

342,013

270,481

209,569

37

the b ikebukuro

Variable/Fixed

356,173

328,770

296,705

39

the b hachioji

Variable/Fixed

185,672

160,629

129,084

40

the b hakata

Variable/Fixed

228,379

215,725

194,131

41

Hotel Francs

Fixed

300,000

237,023

193,824

42

Mercure Yokosuka

Variable

360,970

250,373

212,998

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Variable/Fixed

937,465

853,261

569,108

44

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

Variable/Fixed

1,624,836

1,182,632

966,133

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

- 46 -

Property

Rent type

Real estate

NOI

NOI after depreciation

Name

operating revenue

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

No.

(Note 1)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

(JPY 1,000)

45

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Fixed

349,975

323,962

283,942

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 6)

Variable/Fixed

740,062

494,731

(65,231)

47

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Variable/Fixed

967,957

920,119

728,343

48

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Fixed

447,198

302,154

266,423

49

Hilton Nagoya

Variable

1,452,768

746,661

591,860

50

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Variable/Fixed

912,491

826,763

621,261

51

International Garden Hotel Narita

Variable/Fixed

604,422

560,153

422,311

52

Hotel Nikko Nara

Variable/Fixed

625,869

576,007

434,069

53

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Variable/Fixed

109,991

107,162

95,381

(Note 7)

54

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 8)

Variable/Fixed

2,264,830

2,261,016

2,075,257

Total

28,278,550

24,087,502

19,281,141

(Note 1) Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract" is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures.

(Note 2) NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

(Note 3) NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs

(Note 4) For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(Note 5) For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent based on a revenue sharing structure.

(Note 6) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) underwent large-scale renovation work suspended its hotel operation from October 1, 2018 through the reopening on April 9, 2019.

(Note 7) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition.

(Note 8) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition.

(Note 9) The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.

- 47 -

B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management

The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but are otherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen.

Property No.

-

1

2

3

4

5

Portfolio total

Kobe

Oriental Hotel

Namba

Hotel Nikko

Oriental Hotel

Property name

Meriken Park

(Note 1)

tokyo bay

Oriental Hotel

Alivila

Hiroshima

Oriental Hotel

Number of operating days

-

365

365

365

365

365

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

28,278,550

1,256,795

1,883,870

1,406,836

1,977,644

472,555

Fixed rent

15,931,097

645,900

631,600

797,900

804,100

341,504

Variable rent

11,176,890

609,602

1,252,270

608,936

1,173,544

131,051

Other revenue

1,170,561

1,293

-

-

-

-

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

8,997,408

587,758

526,138

267,288

464,804

132,267

Land lease and other rent expenses

898,207

192,709

-

-

84,149

-

Property taxes

1,658,930

52,313

113,008

100,634

57,415

41,213

Outsourcing expenses

653,041

960

960

960

1,920

960

Nonlife insurance