MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo > Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation 8985 JP3046400002 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION (8985) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- JPY --.--% 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) PU 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) PU 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) 0 02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. February 20, 2020 Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8985 URL: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Representative: Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Noboru Itabashi Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division Phone: +81-3-6422-0530 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: March 27, 2020 Scheduled date to start dividend payment: March 19, 2020 Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Yes Schedule for presentation of financial results: Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Operating results (Percentages show changes from the previous year) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended JPY1M % JPY1M % JPY1M % JPY1M % December 31, 2019 28,278 0.1 17,148 (4.7) 15,291 (5.7) 15,290 (5.7) December 31, 2018 28,253 10.9 17,993 14.2 16,211 15.7 16,210 15.7 Net income per unit Return on equity (ROE) Ordinary income to Ordinary income to total assets operating revenue Fiscal year ended JPY % % % December 31, 2019 3,447 7.0 4.0 54.1 December 31, 2018 4,041 8.0 4.6 57.4 (Note) Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued. (2) Cash distributions Dividend per unit Total dividends Dividend per unit Total dividends Dividend to (Excess of earnings (Excess of earnings resulting from from Payout ratio net assets exclusive) exclusive) excess of earnings excess of earnings Fiscal year ended JPY JPY1M JPY JPY1M % % December 31, 2019 3,690 16,466 - - 107.7 7.1 December 31, 2018 3,890 15,602 - - 96.2 7.7 (Note 1) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥1,176 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20. (Note 2) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is calculated by deducting ¥1,174 million of the reserve for special advanced depreciation from the amount obtained by adding appropriation for dividends (¥563 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20. (Note 3) Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place. Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100 - 1 - (3) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per unit Fiscal year ended JPY1M JPY1M % JPY December 31, 2019 415,722 236,522 56.9 53,004 December 31, 2018 350,556 203,372 58.0 50,705 (Note) Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year. (4) Cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of year Fiscal year ended JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M December 31, 2019 20,000 72,464) 49,623 34,343 December 31, 2018 30,938 ( 3,110) 18,563) 37,184 ( ( 2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (Percentages show changes from the previous year) Dividend per unit Dividend per unit Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income (Excess of earnings resulting from exclusive) excess of earnings JPY1M % JPY1M % JPY1M % JPY1M % JPY JPY Midterm 13,539 6.4 7,895 8.3 6,972 9.7 6,972 9.7 - - Full year 29,971 6.0 18,128 5.7 16,239 6.2 16,238 6.2 3,750 - (Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (full year) ¥3,638 (Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.) (Note) Reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥496 million is planned to be the source of dividend payment. * Other Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change Changes in accounting estimates: No change Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change Total number of investment units issued and outstanding Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year (including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation As of December 31, 2019 4,462,347 units As of December 31, 2018 4,010,847 units (b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year As of December 31, 2019 0 units As of December 31, 2018 0 units (Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40. Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

Special items

Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10. - 2 - Table of Contents 1. Operating results .............................................................................................................................................................................. 4 (1) Operating results ........................................................................................................................................................................... 4 2. Financial statements ....................................................................................................................................................................... 21 (1) Balance sheets............................................................................................................................................................................. 21 (2) Statements of income.................................................................................................................................................................. 23 (3) Statements of changes in net assets............................................................................................................................................. 24 (4) Statements of cash dividends ...................................................................................................................................................... 26 (5) Statements of cash flows............................................................................................................................................................. 27 (6) Notes on going concern assumption............................................................................................................................................ 28 (7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies...................................................................................................... 28 (8) Note on change in the indication method.................................................................................................................................... 29 (9) Notes to financial statements ...................................................................................................................................................... 29 (10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding........................................................................................ 41 3. Reference information.................................................................................................................................................................... 42 (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.............................................................................................................. 42 (2) Status of capital expenditures ...................................................................................................................................................... 55 - 3 - 1. Operating results (1)Operating results Overview of the fiscal year under review Brief history and principal activities

J apan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005 and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.

JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").

JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger") and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.

By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than eight years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2019). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 43 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥374,508 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review. Investment performance for the fiscal year under review

In 2019, the domestic tourism market have remained strong although the impact of the future course of trade issues on the world economy and the impact of future prospects of the Chinese economy among others were carefully watched. The demand for accommodation remained solid as the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2019 totaled 545 million guest nights (preliminary release), surpassing the figure for 2018 when the figure reached record high. The number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound") was estimated 31.88 million (up 2.2% from the previous year) during the year marking a record high, due to a large increase in the number of visitors from China, Southeast Asia, the U.S. and Europe offsetting the significant drop in the number of visitors from South Korea. On the other hand, as new supply of hotels increased against the backdrop of strong demand for accommodation, the loosening supply-demand balance resulted in weak accommodation market particularly in the Kansai area.

The hotel investment market continued to be in a brisk state, with continual attention paid to Japan's tourism industry and hotel industry against the backdrop of the expected growth in demand for accommodation. JHR has continuously expanded its asset size capitalizing on the strengths such as high recognition as Japans largest J -REIT specializing in hotels, capability to propose various acquisition schemes and cooperation with Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a group company of the Asset Management Company.

During the fiscal year under review, JHR acquired Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (acquisition price: ¥62,400 million), a scarce large- scale full-service hotel positioned as JHR's flagship property; and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (acquisition price: ¥2,738 million), a hotel which HMJ has been involved with since the beginning of development and has managed utilizing its market knowledge and operational knowhow. Amid some overheated mood in the hotel investment market, JHR improved the portfolio quality through acquisitions of highly competitive properties that can differentiate themselves from others.

As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (Note 2) fell below the previous year mainly due to a decrease in room sales at some hotels impacted by factors such as the increase in new hotel supply and the decrease of visitors from South Korea. 4 - While taking measures to increase fixed and variable rent, etc. through the active asset management strategy, which is the aggressive and proactive pursuit of greater profitability and asset value of owned hotels such as the large-scale renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) (Note 3) which just reopened in April 2019 after the renovation, JHR has endeavored to generate greater earnings by appropriately reviewing the costs of each item such as real estate operating costs, general and administrative expenses and borrowing costs through negotiations with relevant parties and other measures. For further details of management indicators for the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 15. (Note 1) RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. Revenue per available room given the product of ADR and occupancy rate. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) is called the HMJ Group Hotels. 12 Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from HMJ Group Hotels are called The Twelve HMJ Hotels. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels excluding Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba which cannot be compared with the previous fiscal year due to renovation or new acquisition, plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 3) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata underwent large-scale renovation work accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from October 1, 2018, and has been operated as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station since April 9, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter. Funding conditions

JHR took out loans of ¥30,000 million in total in April 2019, in addition to procuring ¥33,378 million by way of capital increase through public offering in January 2019 and third-party allotment in February 2019; and acquired two properties, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in February and April 2019, respectively.

In March 2019, JHR took out loans of ¥6,000 million in total mainly to refinance existing investment corporation bonds that had matured and existing borrowings that were due for repayment. Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥1,800 million mainly for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. JHR issued investment corporation bonds of ¥8,000 million targeting individual investors in June 2019 and allocated the funds to the prepayment of existing loans.

In addition, in July 2019, JHR issued green bonds (investment corporation bonds for institutional investors) of ¥2,000 million for the first time among J-REITs specializing in hotels mainly for the purpose of repaying existing borrowings allocated to capital expenditures and constructions of equipment which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption, out of the renovation cost for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station.

Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥7,200 million for the refinance and partial prepayment of existing loans in September 2019.

Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, long-term loans payable of ¥114,372 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥41,600 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 40.6%.

JHR reduced borrowing costs and extended maturity dates through the aforementioned series of fund procurement. Along with such, JHR concluded loans with fixed interest rates as well as interest rate swap contracts to hedge against risks of interest rates rising in the future. These actions brought the fixed rate ratio on total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review to 97.8%. 5 - (Note) Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year × 100 As of December 31, 2019, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows. Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "stable" to "positive" on October 17, 2019. Rating agency Rating Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. A+ (Stable) Rating and Investment Information, Inc. A (Positive) Financial results

As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥28,278 million, ¥17,148 million and ¥15,291 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Net income was ¥15,290 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥16,466 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥1,176 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥3,690. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 20. Outlook for the next fiscal period Investment policies and issues to be addressed

As for the environment surrounding the tourism industry, JHR anticipates continued expansion of national tourism policies as the budget of the Japan Tourism Agency for the fiscal year 2020 was increased by 2.2% year on year to ¥68.0 billion (except reconstruction budget), marking a record high. Furthermore, the major event, Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is expected to provide a further boost to the tourism industry. On the other hand, however, close attention should be paid to the impact of an increase in supply from new hotels following trends of increase in inbound tourism on the supply- demand balance as well as the impact of a decrease in the number of visitors from South Korea and the impact of novel coronavirus outbreak in China in December 2019. The supply-demand balance appears to be loosening in certain areas negatively affecting hotel earnings, whereas high-grade hotels with limited supply are anticipated to continue growing. As such, JHR believes that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels and operator's capability to differentiate their hotels from others and to improve earning capability by controlling costs, etc. are the factors to widen the difference in performance among the hotels. Under recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing experience which JHR has cultivated as J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below.

Internal growth

JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ.

For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will focus on setting, maintaining and increasing appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, and plans to aim at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market.

For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management contract fees by implementing the active asset management strategy. - 6 - i) Properties under variable rent contracts JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to solid domestic leisure demand and increasing leisure demand from inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues. Moreover, JHR conducts strategic capital expenditure such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving property competitiveness primarily for hotels with high growth expectations, in an attempt to further enhance hotel earnings led by the growth in RevPAR. As such, JHR plans to implement large-scale renovation for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Namba Oriental Hotel in 2020. ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts JHR will increase its efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and, by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs, conduct negotiations with the hotels at which the ability to bear rent costs has been enhanced through better performances so that the improvement in hotel earnings would lead to an increase in JHR's earnings, such as revising rents upward and introducing revenue sharing structure. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets. External growth In terms of external growth strategy, JHR will keep target to acquire highly-competitive Real Estate for Hotels, etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as JHR has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside gains. Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential. Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation and of a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices. In the hotel investment market, harsh competition over acquisition is ongoing due in part to competitions with J-REITs and non-listed private J-REITs that invest in hotels, overseas investors and others. JHR will aim for expansion of asset size that accompanies an improvement in the quality of its portfolio by acquiring highly competitive properties while leveraging its strength and advantages and also utilizing the HMJ platform in some cases. Finance strategy Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust with existing financial institutions with which it does business while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs. - 7 - Moreover, while JHR understands that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to further improve its financial foundation by managing risk of interest rates market through extending maturity dates and fixing rates, etc., in preparation for addressing any change in the financial market environment. Policy on handling of negative goodwill From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note). Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period), JHR expects ¥496 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥18 million) and the correspondence to the large-scale renovation at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (¥44 million) and at Namba Oriental Hotel (¥172 million) as additional amounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill. (Note) The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future. Initiatives for Sustainability In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them. In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). Moreover, in September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels (Note 1) to be recognized by GRESB for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star," the highest ranking, in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment (Note 2). JHR was evaluated as "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating in September 2019. Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds. Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J- REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel. (Note 1) Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information. (Note 2) GRESB, which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) awareness of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate - 8 - companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking. Significant subsequent events Not applicable. Operating forecast The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period)" on page 10. Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) Operating revenue ¥13,539million Operating income ¥7,895 million Ordinary income ¥6,972 million Midterm net income ¥6,972 million Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) Operating revenue ¥29,971 million Operating income ¥18,128 million Ordinary income ¥16,239million Net income ¥16,238million Dividend per unit ¥3,750 Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings ¥- (Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount. - 9 - Calculation period Assets under management Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) ItemAssumptions ・Midterm (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (182 days) ・Full year (21st Period) : January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (366 days) ・The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed. ・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of the existing properties, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place. ・Operating revenue is calculated based on leases and other contracts effective as of today and in consideration of competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors. If there are lease contracts with regards to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, etc., operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. ・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station The Twelve HMJ Hotels The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%) Total GOP (Unit: millions of yen) GOP base Variable Variable Fixed Total of the amount rent ratio rent rent rent hotel(s) The Five HMJ Hotels Midterm 3,007 1,675 85.0% 1,132 1,610 2,743 (*1) Full year 7,546 3,351 3,566 3,221 6,787 Okinawa Marriott Midterm 384 350 90.0% 30 274 305 Resort & Spa Full year 1,354 700 589 550 1,139 Sheraton Grand Midterm 499 234 218 174 392 82.5% Hiroshima Hotel (*2) Full year 1,093 468 515 348 863 Operating revenue Oriental Hotel Midterm 602 221 373 212 586 Fukuoka Hakata 98.0% Full year 1,253 442 795 425 1,220 Station (*3) Holiday Inn Midterm 512 325 92.5% 173 288 461 Osaka Namba Full year 1,053 650 373 576 949 Hilton Tokyo Narita Midterm 437 275 86.5% 140 222 362 Airport Full year 1,122 550 495 444 939 International Garden Midterm 314 180 98.0% 131 168 299 Hotel Narita Full year 675 360 309 336 645 Hotel Nikko Nara Midterm 307 235 91.5% 66 210 276 Full year 701 470 211 420 631 Sub Total Midterm 6,065 － － 2,267 3,160 5,427 Full year 14,801 － 6,856 6,320 13,176 ACTIVE-INTER Midterm － － 5 233 238 CITY HIROSHIMA － (Office and Full year － － 10 467 478 commercial tenants) Total Midterm － － － 2,272 3,393 5,666 Full year － － 6,867 6,787 13,655 (*1) Namba Oriental Hotel, one of The Five HMJ hotels is planning to implement large-scale renovation - 10 - Item Assumptions accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated. (*2) Rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA, is stated. (*3) The fixed-term lease agreement for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was renewed on December 20, 2019 and the amount of fixed rent, GOP base amount and variable rent ratio were changed from January 1, 2020. Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent for the 21 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels (Unit: millions of yen) Midterm Full year ibis Tokyo Shinjuku 248 547 ibis Styles Kyoto Station 179 364 ibis Styles Sapporo 268 666 Mercure Sapporo 288 688 Mercure Okinawa Naha 179 374 Mercure Yokosuka 178 298 the b suidobashi 19 70 the b ikebukuro 65 179 the b hachioji 26 67 the b hakata 66 138 Total 1,520 3,395 (*4)For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets) 1. Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%) (Unit: millions of yen) Total GOP of GOP base Variable Variable Fixed Total the hotel amount rent ratio rent rent rent Hotel Oriental Express Midterm 72 64 91.0% 8 55 63 Osaka Shinsaibashi Full year 151 128 21 110 131 2. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent = [Total AGOP of the hotels (*1) - AGOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%) (Unit: millions of yen) AGOP of the AGOP base Variable Variable Fixed Total hotel amount rent ratio rent rent rent Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Midterm 1,163 1,485 30.0% - 1,549 1,549 (*2) Full year 3,283 2,970 94 3,100 3,194 (*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*2) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is planning to implement large-scale renovation works accompanying the suspension of sale in part of hotel rooms from September 2020 through December 2020. (3) Other hotels with variable rent - 11 - Item Assumptions The following are variable rent for other hotels subject to variable rent (Unit: millions of yen) Midterm Full year Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi 1 1 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae 17 17 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo － 23 Chisun Inn Kamata 42 85 Hotel Keihan Universal City Undisclosed (*) Undisclosed (*) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi Karasumoriguchi 89 89 Hilton Tokyo Bay Undisclosed (*) Undisclosed (*) Hilton Nagoya Undisclosed (*) Undisclosed (*) Total 756 1,605 (*) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease agreements did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc. ・The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts Breakdown of variable rent, etc. for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) (Unit: millions of yen) Midterm Full year The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*) 2,272 6,867 The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 1,520 3,395 excluding The Twelve HMJ Hotels The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired Assets) 8 115 Other hotels with variable rent (8 hotels) 756 1,605 Total (32 hotels) 4,557 11,984 (*) The figure includes revenue-linked rent of office and commercial tenants at ACTIVE-INTER CIYT HIROSHIMA. ・With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation. ・It is assumed that ¥1,921 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset tax, city planning tax and other taxes and public dues. ・In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period. ・Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥6,775 million (¥3,478 million for capital expenditure I, ¥862 million for capital expenditure II, ¥2,434million for capital expenditure III, include ¥3,000 million (¥800 million for capital expenditure I and ¥2,200 million for capital expenditure III for the renovation work at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) for Operating the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). Moreover, ¥2,600 million for the renovation work at Namba Oriental Hotel is expected for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period). Expenses (*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures and furniture that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for maintaining / improving the competitiveness of the hotels. ・Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,859million. ・Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the estimated amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis. ・¥1,888 million is expected for all non-operating expenses, including cost related to debt such as interest expense, Non- arrangement fee, amortization for the following (1) handling fees and (2) derivative instruments and other non- operating operating expenses. expenses ・Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method. Interest- ・The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December - 12 - Item Assumptions bearing debt 2019 was ¥168,754million. It is assumed that the balance of interest-bearing debt as of the end of December 2020 is unchanged at ¥168,754 million. ・It is assumed that JHR will refinance all loans in the amount of ¥12,782 million, which mature within the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). Issuance of ・The number of investment units issued as of today (4,462,347 units) is assumed. investment ・It is assumed that there will be no additional issuance of investment units through to the end of the fiscal year units ending December 31, 2020 (21st period). ・Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is calculated based on the following assumptions. Net income ¥16,238million Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) ¥262 million Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) ¥18 million Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (*3) ¥44 million Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel (*4) ¥172 million Distributable amount ¥16,735 million Total number of investment units issued 4,462,347 units Dividend per unit ¥3,750 (*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be Dividend per paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year. unit (*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit. (*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba during September 2020 through December 2020. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated. (*4) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) will be appropriated. ・Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment surrounding tenants, etc. of hotels, unexpected repairs, and actual number of new units issued, etc. ・The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) is expected to be ¥10,120 million. Dividend per unit resulting ・It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be from excess distributed. of earnings ・It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, regulations of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made. Other ・It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc. ・The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above. - 13 - The following is a comparison and major causes of variance between the actual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period) and the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (21st period) Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend 2019 2020 Actual Forecast This time (A) (B) Properties No. of Properties 43 43 Acquisition Price 374,508 374,508 Operating Revenue 28,278 29,971 Real Estate 28,278 29,971 Fixed Rent, etc. 17,101 17,987 Composition 60.5% 60.0% Variable Rent 11,176 11,984 Profit Composition 39.5% 40.0% Gain on Sale of and Real Estate - - Loss Properties Statement NOI （*4） 24,087 25,273 NOI Yield 6.4% 6.7% NOI after Depreciation 19,281 20,392 （*4） NOI Yield after 5.1% 5.4% Depreciation Operating Income 17,148 18,128 Ordinary Income 15,291 16,239 Net Income 15,290 16,238 (Unit: millions of yen) Comparison with Oriental the Previous Period Properties Hotel Existing Factors Causing Variance Acquired in Fukuoka Properties (B)-(A) % 2019 Hakata (*3) (*1) Station (*2) - - - - - - - - 1,692 6.0% 950 480 261 1,692 6.0% 950 480 261 885 5.2% 842 25 18 1. Increase in variable rent, etc. from the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (*5) by JPY589 MM 807 108 455 243 2. Decrease in variable rent from Namba Oriental Hotel by 7.2% JPY320 MM （*6） 3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc. by JPY25 MM - - - - - 1,185 4.9% 670 471 43 0.3% (*7） 1,111 5.8% 531 621 (41) 0.3% (*7） 979 5.7% 948 6.2% 948 6.2% Reserve for Temporary 1,176 496 Difference Adjustments (Negative Goodwill) Total Dividends 16,466 16,733 Dividend Number of Units Issued 4,462,347 4,462,347 (Unit) Dividend per Unit (JPY) 3,690 3,750 (57.8%) 267 1.6% - - 60 1.6% Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments 2019: 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY246 MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station: JPY357 MM Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM 2020: 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY18 MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba: JPY44 MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation works at Namba Oriental Hotel: JPY172 MM (*1) Stating the impact of the Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired during fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. (*2) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019. Impact by the renovation is stated. (*3) "The existing properties" above refers to properties excluding the properties acquired in 2019 and Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata station from 43 properties owned by JHR as of December 31, 2019. (*4) Each numbers are calculated by following formula. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses. NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs. NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ (Anticipated) acquisition price (*5) Implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November 2020 through March 2021. Therefore, Namba Oriental Hotel is excluded from calculation of the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are 20 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (*6) Decrease of variable rent in amount of ¥44 million is assumed for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba due to implementation of the large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of a part of room sales which planned during September 2020 through December 2020. (*7) Due to the renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, loss on retirement of noncurrent asset in amount of ¥202 million was recorded. - 14 - Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited nor have they gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place. <1> The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. Fiscal year ended December 2018 Fiscal year ended December 2019 Actual Comparison with Actual Comparison with previous period previous period First half of 87.3% 0.3pt 86.5% (0.7pt) the year Occupancy Second half 87.1% (1.4pt) 86.5% (0.6pt) Rate of the year Full year 87.2% (0.6pt) 86.5% (0.7pt) First half of 14,685 2.2% 14,749 0.4% the year ADR Second half (*1) 17,020 0.4% 16,316 (4.1%) of the year Full year 15,861 1.1% 15,539 (2.0%) First half of 12,817 2.6% 12,765 (0.4%) the year RevPAR Second half (*2) 14,831 (1.2%) 14,113 (4.8%) of the year Full year 13,833 0.5% 13,444 (2.8%) First half of 22,958 0.8% 23,124 0.7% the year Sales Second half 26,257 (1.2%) 25,320 (3.6%) (JPY1M) of the year Full year 49,215 (0.3%) 48,444 (1.6%) First half of 7,715 2.6% 7,709 (0.1%) the year GOP Second half (JPY1M) 10,196 0.3% 9,561 (6.2%) of the year Full year 17,911 1.3% 17,270 (3.6%) (*1) ADR represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms in a given period by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. With regard to service charge, Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station charge 10%, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport charges 12%, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba charges 13%. Other hotels within 21 hotels with Variable Rent, do not charge service charge. (*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a given period (excluding service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*3) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during fiscal period ending December 31, 2020. Therefore, the comparison between fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is not stated. For the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, please refer to "<2> the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc." - 15 - <2> The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The figures are the total amount for 20 hotels from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. excluding Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales. Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of 87.0% 0.4pt 86.1% 86.1% (0.9pt) 0.0pt 86.3% 0.2pt Occupancy the year Second half 86.9% (1.3pt) 86.5% 86.3% (0.6pt) (0.2pt) 88.6% 2.2pt Rate of the year Full year 87.0% (0.5pt) 86.3% 86.2% (0.7pt) (0.1pt) 87.5% 1.2pt First half of 14,344 2.2% 14,502 14,502 1.1% 0.0% 14,485 (0.1%) the year ADR Second half 16,820 0.8% 16,262 16,263 (3.3%) 0.0% 17,611 8.3% of the year Full year 15,592 1.4% 15,392 15,391 (1.3%) (0.0%) 16,077 4.5% First half of 12,480 2.7% 12,491 12,491 0.1% 0.0% 12,506 0.1% the year RevPAR Second half 14,619 (0.6%) 14,075 14,041 (4.0%) (0.2%) 15,600 11.1% of the year Full year 13,559 0.9% 13,289 13,272 (2.1%) (0.1%) 14,061 5.9% First half of 21,541 0.9% 21,780 21,780 1.1% 0.0% 21,814 0.2% Sales the year Second half 24,783 (0.9%) 24,108 24,075 (2.9%) (0.1%) 25,979 7.9% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 46,324 (0.1%) 45,888 45,855 (1.0%) (0.1%) 47,792 4.2% First half of 6,841 2.8% 6,889 6,889 0.7% 0.0% 6,579 (4.5%) the year GOP Second half 9,260 0.1% 8,853 8,833 (4.6%) (0.2%) 9,766 10.6% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 16,101 1.2% 15,742 15,722 (2.4%) (0.1%) 16,345 4.0% <3> The 10 HMJ Hotels The figures are the total amount for 10 hotels from The Twelve HMJ Hotels excluding Hotel Oriental Fukuoka Hakata Station and Namba Oriental Hotel in order to exclude the impact of the renovation that resulted in suspension of sales. Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of 86.8% (0.0pt) 87.0% 87.0% 0.2pt 0.0pt 86.7% (0.3pt) Occupancy the year Second half 87.4% (1.1pt) 87.6% 87.4% 0.0pt (0.2pt) 88.8% 1.4pt Rate of the year Full year 87.1% (0.6pt) 87.3% 87.2% 0.1pt (0.1pt) 87.8% 0.6pt First half of 16,293 2.4% 16,251 16,251 (0.3%) 0.0% 16,291 0.2% the year ADR Second half 19,665 0.3% 18,789 18,796 (4.4%) 0.0% 20,614 9.7% of the year Full year 17,999 1.2% 17,535 17,537 (2.6%) 0.0% 18,490 5.4% First half of 14,149 2.4% 14,145 14,145 (0.0%) 0.0% 14,131 (0.1%) the year RevPAR Second half 17,183 (1.0%) 16,455 16,430 (4.4%) (0.2%) 18,313 11.5% of the year Full year 15,679 0.5% 15,310 15,297 (2.4%) (0.1%) 16,234 6.1% - 16 - First half of 17,336 0.3% 17,571 17,571 1.4% 0.0% 17,544 (0.2%) Sales the year Second half 20,357 (1.2%) 19,773 19,759 (2.9%) (0.1%) 21,242 7.5% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 37,694 (0.5%) 37,344 37,330 (1.0%) (0.0%) 38,786 3.9% First half of 4,936 2.4% 5,051 5,051 2.3% 0.0% 4,774 (5.5%) the year GOP Second half 7,204 1.0% 6,925 6,914 (4.0%) (0.2%) 7,603 10.0% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 12,140 1.6% 11,976 11,966 (1.4%) (0.1%) 12,377 3.4% <4> Namba Oriental Hotel Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of 93.5% (1.3pt) 95.8% 95.8% 2.3pt 0.0pt 93.6% (2.2pt) Occupancy the year Second half 92.2% (4.4pt) 90.1% 90.1% (2.1pt) 0.1pt 62.1% (28.0pt) Rate of the year Full year 92.8% (2.9pt) 92.9% 92.9% 0.1pt 0.0pt 77.8% (15.2pt) First half of 21,748 2.4% 19,707 19,707 (9.4%) 0.0% 18,137 (8.0%) the year ADR Second half 21,214 (5.5%) 17,616 17,447 (17.8%) (1.0%) 17,933 2.8% of the year Full year 21,481 (1.7%) 18,685 18,602 (13.4%) (0.4%) 18,055 (2.9%) First half of 20,330 1.0% 18,880 18,880 (7.1%) 0.0% 16,971 (10.1%) the year RevPAR Second half 19,558 (9.9%) 15,867 15,726 (19.6%) (0.9%) 11,142 (29.2%) of the year Full year 19,941 (4.7%) 17,361 17,290 (13.3%) (0.4%) 14,041 (18.8%) First half of 1,418 1.7% 1,344 1,344 (5.2%) 0.0% 1,226 (8.7%) Sales the year Second half 1,474 (1.3%) 1,252 1,245 (15.5%) (0.6%) 943 (24.2%) (JPY1M) of the year Full year 2,891 0.2% 2,596 2,589 (10.5%) (0.3%) 2,170 (16.2%) First half of 874 1.1% 820 820 (6.1%) 0.0% 688 (16.0%) the year GOP Second half 937 2.8% 729 729 (22.2%) (0.1%) 483 (33.7%) (JPY1M) of the year Full year 1,810 1.9% 1,549 1,549 (14.5%) (0.0%) 1,172 (24.3%) Implementation of large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation is planned at Namba Oriental Hotel during November, 2020 through March 2021. <5> Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of 94.7% 1.0pt 39.1% 39.1% (55.6pt) 0.0pt 87.5% 48.4pt Occupancy the year Second half 47.0% (48.4pt) 88.4% 89.2% 42.2pt 0.8pt 88.8% (0.4pt) Rate of the year Full year 70.7% (23.9pt) 64.0% 64.4% (6.3pt) 0.4pt 88.1% 23.8pt - 17 - First half of 13,323 8.4% 19,385 19,385 45.5% 0.0% 18,137 (6.4%) the year ADR Second half 13,343 (1.5%) 18,314 18,309 37.2% (0.0%) 18,699 2.1% of the year Full year 13,330 3.1% 18,639 18,633 39.8% (0.0%) 18,421 (1.1%) First half of 12,621 9.6% 7,588 7,588 (39.9%) 0.0% 15,869 109.2% the year RevPAR Second half 6,274 (51.5%) 16,198 16,330 160.3% 0.8% 16,595 1.6% of the year Full year 9,422 (22.9%) 11,928 11,995 27.3% 0.6% 16,234 35.3% First half of 1,199 (5.3%) 673 673 (43.9%) 0.0% 1,287 91.3% Sales the year Second half 637 (46.8%) 1,313 1,321 107.4% 0.6% 1,367 3.5% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 1,836 (22.5%) 1,985 1,994 8.6% 0.4% 2,654 33.1% First half of 494 3.9% 131 131 (73.4%) 0.0% 603 358.4% the year GOP Second half 141 (69.8%) 661 671 375.9% 1.6% 651 (3.0%) (JPY1M) of the year Full year 635 (32.6%) 792 803 26.3% 1.3% 1,254 56.1% Large-scale renovation work accompanied with suspension of hotel operation was implemented at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station during October 1, 2018 through April 8, 2019. <6> Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of － － 92.3% 92.3% － 0.0pt 90.7% (1.6pt) Occupancy the year Second half － － 88.3% 88.7% － 0.4pt 92.2% 3.5pt Rate of the year Full year － － 90.3% 90.5% － 0.2pt 91.5% 1.0pt First half of － － 9,611 9,611 － 0.0% 9,275 (3.5%) the year ADR Second half － － 9,013 8,967 － (0.5%) 9,385 4.7% of the year Full year － － 9,316 9,293 － (0.2%) 9,331 0.4% First half of － － 8,868 8,868 － 0.0% 8,414 (5.1%) the year RevPAR Second half － － 7,958 7,954 － (0.0%) 8,654 8.8% of the year Full year － － 8,409 8,407 － (0.0%) 8,535 1.5% First half of － － 205 205 － 0.0% 199 (2.7%) Sales the year Second half － － 190 190 － (0.2%) 207 9.1% (JPY1M) of the year Full year － － 395 395 － (0.1%) 407 3.0% First half of － － 84 84 － 0.0% 73 (13.7%) the year GOP Second half 71 72 0.6% 78 9.4% (JPY1M) － － － of the year Full year － － 156 156 － 0.3% 151 (3.1%) (*1) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition. (*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi opened on April 2, 2018. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 is not stated. - 18 - <7> Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 2019 Fiscal year ending December 2018 December 2020 Comparison Previous Comparison Comparison Comparison forecast Forecast Actual with Actual with with with (first previous previous previous this time previous half: period period forecast period actual) First half of 95.2% 0.9pt 85.9% 85.9% (9.3pt) 0.0pt 90.4% 4.5pt Occupancy the year Second half 92.9% (3.0pt) 89.7% 89.9% (2.9pt) 0.2pt 83.2% (6.8pt) Rate of the year Full year 94.0% (1.1pt) 87.8% 87.9% (6.1pt) 0.1pt 86.8% (1.2pt) First half of 28,831 6.8% 29,263 29,263 1.5% 0.0% 29,488 0.8% the year ADR Second half 31,396 8.6% 31,533 31,085 (1.0%) (1.4%) 40,860 31.4% of the year Full year 30,108 7.6% 30,432 30,202 0.3% (0.8%) 34,969 15.8% First half of 27,451 7.7% 25,135 25,135 (8.4%) 0.0% 26,650 6.0% the year RevPAR Second half 29,154 5.3% 28,289 27,957 (4.1%) (1.2%) 33,981 21.5% of the year Full year 28,309 6.4% 26,725 26,558 (6.2%) (0.6%) 30,336 14.2% First half of 4,591 9.5% 4,258 4,258 (7.3%) 0.0% 4,509 5.9% Sales the year Second half 5,008 7.3% 4,660 4,622 (7.7%) (0.8%) 5,723 23.8% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 9,599 8.3% 8,918 8,880 (7.5%) (0.4%) 10,232 15.2% First half of 1,374 21.7% 1,144 1,144 (16.7%) 0.0% 1,225 7.0% the year GOP Second half 1,723 15.2% 1,522 1,500 (13.0%) (1.5%) 2,198 46.6% (JPY1M) of the year Full year 3,097 18.0% 2,666 2,644 (14.6%) (0.8%) 3,423 29.5% (*1) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are full year figures calculated by adding numbers prior to acquisition. (*2) Implementation of large-scale renovation work is planned at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba from September 2020 through December 2020. - 19 - Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are calculated based on the following assumptions. Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 (JPY1M) (JPY1M) Unappropriated retained earnings 16,213 15,290 Reserve for special advanced depreciation (*1) (1,174) － Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (*2) 563 1,176 (negative goodwill) used 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*2) 262 262 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*3) 35 246 Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*4) 265 357 Adjustment for dilution (*5) － 310 Total dividends 15,602 16,466 Total number of investment units issued 4,010,847 units 4,462,347 units Dividend per unit ¥3,890 ¥3,690 (*1) R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi, the b akasaka-mitsuke and the b Ochanomizu was sold on August 10, 2018. ¥1,174 million of gain on sale by the sales was retained as reserve for special advanced depreciation within the limit to maintain conduit status stipulated by Article 67-15 of Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957; as amended; hereinafter called "the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation" The same shall apply hereinafter.) by applying "Special provisions for taxation in the case where a special account is set up accompanied with transfer of specified assets" (Article 65-8 in the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation). (*2) Starting from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR commenced paying out dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. Specifically, JHR transferred the remaining balance of dividend reserve (¥13,127 million) attributable to the gain on negative goodwill in the cash dividends statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (17th period) to "reserve for temporary difference adjustment," and reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, to payout as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every year from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period). (*3) Amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets are appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and have no impact on dividend per unit. (*4) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata implemented large-scale renovation work accompanied by suspension of hotel operation starting October 1, 2018 and resumed its operation as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated. (*5) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units. - 20 - 2. Financial statements (1) Balance sheets (thousands of yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 25,706,559 22,449,911 Cash and deposits in trust 11,478,156 11,894,019 Operating accounts receivable 2,474,121 2,779,730 Prepaid expenses 527,491 550,281 Income taxes receivable 34 54 Derivative assets 2,229 573 Other current assets 77,987 88,045 Total current assets 40,266,582 37,762,616 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, at cost Machinery and equipment 398,134 579,731 Accumulated depreciation (150,113) (195,551) Machinery and equipment, net 248,021 384,180 Tools, furniture and fixtures 3,121,628 4,211,971 Accumulated depreciation (1,505,450) (2,102,782) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 1,616,178 2,109,188 Buildings in trust *1 122,605,307 *1 136,930,501 Accumulated depreciation (18,178,952) (21,656,979) Buildings in trust, net 104,426,355 115,273,521 Structures in trust 2,535,539 2,721,962 Accumulated depreciation (367,369) (438,160) Structures in trust, net 2,168,169 2,283,802 Machinery and equipment in trust 598,790 675,362 Accumulated depreciation (125,229) (154,739) Machinery and equipment in trust, net 473,561 520,622 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 136,526 136,526 Accumulated depreciation (95,925) (104,535) Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net 40,601 31,990 Land in trust 163,151,369 219,901,119 Construction in progress in trust 765,363 18,384 Net property and equipment 272,889,620 340,522,811 Intangible assets Software 199,563 227,600 Leasehold rights in trust 28,532,362 28,532,362 Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust 5,175,217 5,036,941 Other intangible assets 8,436 7,756 Total intangible assets 33,915,580 33,804,661 Investments and other assets Security deposits 12,520 12,520 Leasehold and security deposits in trust 150,223 150,223 Long-term prepaid expenses 2,687,996 2,766,474 Derivative assets 45,125 43,870 Reserve for repairs and maintenance 292,508 307,513 Total investments and other assets 3,188,374 3,280,602 Total noncurrent assets 309,993,574 377,608,075 Deferred assets Investment unit issuance costs 124,220 140,631 Investment corporation bond issuance costs 172,390 211,194 Total deferred assets 296,610 351,826 Total assets 350,556,767 415,722,517 - 21 - (thousands of yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Operating accounts payable 1,941,008 1,485,375 Current portion of investment corporation bonds 2,000,000 － Current portion of long-term loans payable 11,117,000 12,782,000 Accrued expenses 530,377 651,435 Income taxes payable 1,210 1,210 Consumption taxes payable 496,921 661,048 Advances received 882,052 909,293 Dividends payable 18,275 15,852 Deposits received 7,315 8,696 Derivative liabilities 17,608 17,229 Other current liabilities 9,013 95,331 Total current liabilities 17,020,784 16,627,473 Long-term liabilities Investment corporation bonds 31,600,000 41,600,000 Long-term loans payable 91,954,000 114,372,000 Tenant leasehold and security deposits 1,041,016 1,040,520 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 4,593,946 4,681,825 Derivative liabilities 514,339 416,600 Deferred tax liabilities 14,838 13,981 Asset retirement obligations 445,622 447,677 Total long-term liabilities 130,163,763 162,572,605 Total liabilities 147,184,548 179,200,079 Net assets Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital 153,516,129 186,894,169 Surplus Capital surplus 21,746,398 21,746,398 Voluntary reserve Reserve for temporary difference adjustment *2 12,357,644 *2 11,794,071 Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction － 1,174,860 entry Total voluntary reserve 12,357,644 12,968,932 Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) 16,213,482 15,290,314 Total surplus 50,317,525 50,005,645 Total unitholders' equity 203,833,655 236,899,815 Valuation and translation adjustments Deferred gains (losses) on hedges (461,435) (377,376) Total valuation and translation adjustments (461,435) (377,376) Total net assets *3 203,372,219 *3 236,522,438 Total liabilities and net assets 350,556,767 415,722,517 - 22 - (2) Statements of income (thousands of yen) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Operating revenue Real estate operating revenue *1 25,140,735 *1 27,107,988 Other real estate operating revenue *1 1,178,141 *1 1,170,561 Gain on sales of real estate properties *2 1,934,974 － Total operating revenue 28,253,850 28,278,550 Operating expenses Real estate operating costs *1, *3 8,344,364 *1 8,997,408 Asset management fee 1,577,515 1,781,691 Asset custody and Administrative service fee 110,273 119,138 Directors' compensation 13,400 14,400 Other operating expenses 214,828 217,357 Total operating expenses 10,260,381 11,129,995 Operating income 17,993,469 17,148,555 Non-operating income Interest income 225 357 Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends 3,583 4,361 Gain on insurance claims 4,627 28,063 Refunded fixed asset tax 10,354 1,239 Interest on tax refunds 118 549 Gain on derivative instruments 12,843 12,382 Total non-operating income 31,752 46,953 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 818,631 940,789 Interest expense on investment corporation bonds 246,329 284,524 Borrowing costs 525,031 483,761 Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs 27,751 30,298 Amortization of investment unit issuance costs 147,887 151,922 Loss on derivative instruments 39,417 378 Other 8,529 12,309 Total non-operating expenses 1,813,577 1,903,983 Ordinary income 16,211,644 15,291,524 Income before income taxes 16,211,644 15,291,524 Income taxes - current 1,210 1,210 Total income taxes 1,210 1,210 Net income 16,210,434 15,290,314 Retained earnings brought forward 3,048 － Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) 16,213,482 15,290,314 - 23 - (3) Statements of changes in net assets For the year ended December 31, 2018 (thousands of yen) Unitholders' equity Surplus Unitholders' Voluntary reserve Unappropriated Total retained unitholders capital Capital Reserve for Total Total earnings ' equity surplus temporary surplus voluntary (undisposed difference reserve loss) adjustment Balance, January 1, 2018 153,516,129 21,746,398 13,127,153 13,127,153 14,005,489 48,879,041 202,395,170 Changes of items during the year: Reversal of reserve for temporary difference (769,508) (769,508) 769,508 － － adjustment Dividends paid (14,771,949) (14,771,949) (14,771,949) Net income 16,210,434 16,210,434 16,210,434 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items － － (769,508) (769,508) 2,207,993 1,438,484 1,438,484 during the year Balance, December 31, 2018 *1 21,746,398 12,357,644 12,357,644 16,213,482 50,317,525 203,833,655 153,516,129 (thousands of yen) Valuation and translation adjustments Total Deferred Total valuation and net assets gains (losses) translation on hedges adjustments Balance, January 1, 2018 (431,849) (431,849) 201,963,321 Changes of items during the year: Reversal of reserve for temporary difference － adjustment Dividends paid (14,771,949) Net income 16,210,434 Net changes of items other than unitholders' (29,586) (29,586) (29,586) equity Total changes of items (29,586) (29,586) 1,408,897 during the year Balance, December 31, 2018 (461,435) (461,435) 203,372,219 - 24 - For the year ended December 31, 2019 (thousands of yen) Unitholders' equity Surplus Voluntary reserve Unappropriated Total Unitholders' Reserve for retained unitholders capital Capital Reserve for special Total Total earnings ' equity surplus temporary account for surplus voluntary (undisposed difference tax purpose reserve loss) adjustment reduction entry Balance, January 1, 2019 153,516,129 21,746,398 12,357,644 - 12,357,644 16,213,482 50,317,525 203,833,655 Changes of items during the year: Issuance of new investment 33,378,040 33,378,040 units Reversal of reserve for temporary difference (563,572) (563,572) 563,572 － － adjustment Provision of reserve for special account for tax 1,174,860 1,174,860 (1,174,860) － － purpose reduction entry Dividends paid (15,602,194) (15,602,194) (15,602,194) Net income 15,290,314 15,290,314 15,290,314 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items 33,378,040 － (563,572) 1,174,860 611,287 (923,168) (311,880) 33,066,160 during the year Balance, December 31, 2019 *1 21,746,398 11,794,071 1,174,860 12,968,932 15,290,314 50,005,645 236,899,815 186,894,169 (thousands of yen) Valuation and translation adjustments Total Deferred Total valuation and net assets gains (losses) translation on hedges adjustments Balance, January 1, 2019 (461,435) (461,435) 203,372,219 Changes of items during the year: Issuance of new investment 33,378,040 units Reversal of reserve for temporary difference － adjustment Provision of reserve for special account for tax － purpose reduction entry Dividends paid (15,602,194) Net income 15,290,314 Net changes of items other than unitholders' 84,059 84,059 84,059 equity Total changes of items 84,059 84,059 33,150,219 during the year Balance, December 31, 2019 (377,376) (377,376) 236,522,438 - 25 - (4) Statements of cash dividends Classification For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 I. Unappropriated retained earnings ¥16,213,482,816 ¥15,290,314,375 II. Reversal of voluntary reserve Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment *1 ¥563,572,972 *1 ¥1,176,490,844 Reversal of reserve for special advanced depreciation － ¥1,174,860,958 III. Dividends ¥15,602,194,830 ¥16,466,060,430 [Dividend per unit] [¥3,890] [¥3,690] IV. Voluntary reserve Reserve for special advanced depreciation ¥1,174,860,958 － Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation － ¥1,174,860,958 V. Retained earnings carried forward － ¥744,789 Method of calculating the amount of In accordance with the monetary distribution In accordance with the monetary distribution dividends policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥15,602,194,830, which was calculated by ¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions adding a reversal of reserve for temporary of less than one yen of dividend per unit from difference adjustment of ¥563,572,972 to the ¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by amount obtained by deducting reserve for adding a reversal of reserve for temporary special advanced depreciation (defined by difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to Article 65-8 of the Act on Special Measures unappropriated retained earnings of Concerning Taxation) of ¥1,174,860,958 ¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed. from unappropriated retained earnings of The monetary distribution in excess of ¥16,213,482,816, would be distributed. The earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 monetary distribution in excess of earnings (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of not be made. JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made. - 26 - (5) Statements of cash flows (thousands of yen) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 16,211,644 15,291,524 Depreciation and amortization 4,091,929 4,557,414 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 35,972 246,890 Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments 26,574 (12,004) Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs 27,751 30,298 Amortization of investment unit issuance costs 147,887 151,922 Decrease in property and equipment due to sale 19,104 － Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale 9,995,677 － Decrease in intangible assets due to sale 117,138 － Interest income (225) (357) Interest expense 1,064,961 1,225,314 Interest on tax refunds (118) (549) (Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable (62,284) (305,608) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses 44,621 (22,789) (Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses 320,330 (78,478) Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable 286,480 (240,644) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (139,228) 116,600 Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable (63,249) 164,127 Increase (decrease) in advances received (18,206) 27,240 Increase (decrease) in deposits received (14,782) 1,380 Other - net (106,639) 69,494 Subtotal 31,985,341 21,221,777 Interest received 170 482 Interest paid (1,045,923) (1,220,857) Interest received on tax refunds 118 549 Income taxes - refunded (paid) (1,211) (1,230) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,938,494 20,000,722 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (536,481) (1,332,712) Purchase of property and equipment in trust (2,399,742) (71,102,935) Purchase of intangible assets (87,074) (89,263) Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance (40,330) (40,453) Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits in trust 8,100 － Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits － (496) Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 59,743 329,120 Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust (115,020) (228,114) Net cash used in investing activities (3,110,806) (72,464,854) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 5,000,000 8,000,000 Repayments of short-term loans payable (8,000,000) (8,000,000) Proceeds from long-term loans payable 10,150,000 37,000,000 Repayments of long-term loans payable (20,878,750) (12,917,000) Proceeds from investment corporation bonds 10,000,000 10,000,000 Redemption of investment corporation bonds － (2,000,000) Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs (68,082) (69,102) Proceeds from issuance of investment units － 33,209,706 Dividends paid (14,766,490) (15,600,256) Net cash provided by financing activities (18,563,322) 49,623,347 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,264,365 (2,840,785) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 27,920,350 37,184,716 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year *1 37,184,716 *1 34,343,930 - 27 - (6) Notes on going concern assumption Not applicable. (7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies 1. Method of (1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts) depreciation and Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives amortization of of major property and equipment components are as follows: noncurrent assets Machinery and equipment 2 to 17 years Tools, furniture and fixtures 2 to 20 years Buildings in trust 2 to 64 years Structures in trust 2 to 64 years Machinery and equipment in trust 3 to 32 years Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 2 to 27 years (2) Intangible assets Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major intangible assets is as follows. Software (for internal use) 5 years as internally usable years Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract. (3) Long-term prepaid expenses Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method. 2. Accounting for (1) Investment unit issuance costs deferred assets Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years. (2) Investment corporation bond issuance costs Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the respective term of the bond. 3. Standards for Treatment of property taxes and other taxes recognition of For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and revenues and depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real expenses estate operating costs." Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant property. The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was none for the year ended December 31, 2018 and ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019. 4. Method of (1) Method of hedge accounting hedge accounting Deferred hedge accounting is applied (2) Hedging instruments and hedged items Hedging instruments Interest rate swaps Hedged items Interest rates on loans payable (3) Hedging policy JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation. (4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes. - 28 - 5. Scope of funds Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts, (cash and cash bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a equivalents) in maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to the statements of minimal risk of change in value. cash flows 6. Other (1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets significant matters For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well serving as the basis as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying for preparing balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly. financial statements The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented separately on the balance sheets. (a) Cash and deposits in trust (b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust (c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits in trust (d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust (2) Accounting treatment of consumption taxes Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts. (8) Note on change in the indication method By applying "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) from the beginning of the fiscal year under review, the indication method has been changed to indicate deferred tax assets under investments and other assets and deferred tax liabilities under long-term liabilities. As a result, deferred tax liabilities (¥583 thousand) indicated under current liabilities in the balance sheets of the previous fiscal year is included in deferred tax liabilities (¥14,838 thousand) under long-term liabilities. (9) Notes to financial statements Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because there is thought to be not important and thus not necessary for disclosure in the financial report. [Notes on accounting standards and other regulations yet to be applied] ・"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 30, 2018) ・"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30 issued on March 30, 2018) Overview

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in the United States have jointly developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 by IASB and Topic 606 by FASB) in May 2014. Given the situation where IFRS 15 will be applied from fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and that Topic 606 will be applied from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the ASBJ has developed comprehensive accounting standards for revenue recognition and issued them together with the Implementation Guidance.

The basic policy for the ASBJ when it developed the accounting standards for revenue recognition was to specify the accounting standards, incorporating the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point, from the perspective of comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of maintaining compatibility with IFRS 15. The basic policy also stipulates that if there is an item to which consideration should be given, such as practices that have been conducted thus far in Japan, alternative treatments will be added to the extent to which comparability is not impaired. 29 - Scheduled date of application

The above standards will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Impact of applying the accounting standards

The level of the impact on the financial statements of applying the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and the like is currently under review. [Notes to balance sheets] *1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidies received, etc. (thousands of yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Buildings in trust ¥24,921 ¥24,921 *2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment As of December 31, 2018 (thousands of yen) Amount of Balance at Amount of Amount of Balance at reversal initial beginning of provision end of Grounds for provision and reversal during accrual period during period period period Dividend reserve 13,127,153 13,127,153 － 769,508 12,357,644 Allocation for dividend (Note) (Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years. As of December 31, 2019 Amount of Balance at Amount of Amount of Balance at reversal initial beginning of provision end of Grounds for provision and reversal during accrual period during period period period Dividend reserve 13,127,153 12,357,644 － 563,572 11,794,071 Allocation for dividend (Note) (Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years. *3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 ¥50,000 thousand ¥50,000 thousand - 30 - [Notes to statements of income] *1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs (thousands of yen) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 A. Real estate operating revenue Real estate operating revenue Fixed rent 13,610,785 15,931,097 Variable rent 8,851,482 8,675,885 Income from management contracts 2,678,467 2,501,004 Total 25,140,735 27,107,988 Other real estate operating revenue Parking lots 173,453 161,660 Other incidental revenue 62,693 63,016 Utilities 804,915 803,012 Other 137,078 142,873 Total 1,178,141 1,170,561 Total real estate operating revenue 26,318,876 28,278,550 B. Real estate operating costs Real estate operating costs Land lease and other rent expenses 907,621 898,207 Property taxes 1,630,178 1,658,930 Outsourcing expenses (Note) 714,663 653,041 Nonlife insurance 47,798 51,030 Depreciation and amortization 4,091,929 4,557,414 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 35,972 246,890 Repairs 46,405 41,410 Utilities 813,911 818,290 Trust fees 42,537 44,679 Other 13,345 27,511 Total real estate operating costs 8,344,364 8,997,408 C. Net real estate operating income (A − B) 17,974,512 19,281,141 (Note) Outsourcing expenses include management contract fees of ¥337,442 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 and ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019. *2．Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties For the year ended December 31, 2018 (thousands of yen) R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi Proceeds from sale of real estate 3,050,000 Cost of sale of real estate 1,483,749 Other related sales expenses 22,955 Gain on sales of real estate properties 1,543,295 the b akasaka-mitsuke Proceeds from sale of real estate 6,600,000 Cost of sale of real estate 6,294,221 Other related sales expenses 41,508 Gain on sales of real estate properties 264,270 - 31 - the b ochanomizu Proceeds from sale of real estate 2,500,000 Cost of sale of real estate 2,353,951 Other related sales expenses 18,639 Gain on sales of real estate properties 127,408 For the year ended December 31, 2019 Not applicable. [Notes to statements of changes in net assets] For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 *1 Total number of investment units authorized, and issued and outstanding Total number of investment units authorized 20,000,000 units 20,000,000 units Total number of investment units issued and outstanding 4,010,847 units 4,462,347 units [Notes to statements of cash dividends] *1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2018 By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥563,572,972 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥35,972,972 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and ¥265,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal. For the year ended December 31, 2019 By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal. [Notes to statements of cash flows] *1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts (thousands of yen) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Cash and deposits ¥25,706,559 ¥22,449,911 Cash and deposits in trust ¥11,478,156 ¥11,894,019 Cash and cash equivalents ¥37,184,716 ¥34,343,930 - 32 - [Notes on lease transactions] Operating leases (as lessor) Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases (thousands of yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Due within one year ¥1,666,631 ¥1,459,034 Due after one year ¥3,562,086 ¥2,106,234 Total ¥5,228,717 ¥3,565,268 [Notes on financial instruments] 1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments Policy for financial instruments

JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes. Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system

Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks.

The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense.

Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors.

Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors. Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments

Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions. - 33 - 2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2018 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below. Carrying amount Fair value Difference (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (1) Cash and deposits 25,706,559 25,706,559 ― (2) Cash and deposits in trust 11,478,156 11,478,156 ― (3) Operating accounts receivable 2,474,121 2,474,121 ― Total assets 39,658,838 39,658,838 ― (4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds 2,000,000 2,002,200 2,200 payable (5) Current portion of long-term loans payable 11,117,000 11,117,000 ― (6) Investment corporation bonds 31,600,000 31,785,870 185,870 (7) Long-term loans payable 91,954,000 91,954,000 ― Total liabilities 136,671,000 136,859,070 188,070 (8) Derivative transactions (*) (484,593) (484,593) ― Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below. Carrying amount Fair value Difference (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (1) Cash and deposits 22,449,911 22,449,911 ― (2) Cash and deposits in trust 11,894,019 11,894,019 ― (3) Operating accounts receivable 2,779,730 2,779,730 ― Total assets 37,123,661 37,123,661 ― (4) Current portion of investment corporation bonds ― ― ― payable (5) Current portion of long-term loans payable 12,782,000 12,782,000 ― (6) Investment corporation bonds 41,600,000 41,480,400 (119,600) (7) Long-term loans payable 114,372,000 114,372,000 ― Total liabilities 168,754,000 168,634,400 (119,600) (8) Derivative transactions (*) (389,386) (389,386) ― Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables. (Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable

The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated. Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (6) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price. Current portion of long-term loans payable; (7) Long-term loans payable

The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates. Derivative transactions

The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below. 34 - (Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure (thousands of yen) Classification As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Tenant leasehold and security deposits 1,041,016 1,040,520 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 4,593,946 4,681,825 Total 5,634,962 5,722,345 Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making a reasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult. 3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2018 Due within Due after Due after Due after Due after Due after one to two two to three three to four four to five one year five years years years years years (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) Cash and deposits 25,706,559 ― ― ― ― ― Cash and deposits in trust 11,478,156 ― ― ― ― ― Operating accounts receivable 2,474,121 ― ― ― ― ― Total 39,658,838 ― ― ― ― ― As of December 31, 2019 Due within Due after Due after Due after Due after Due after one to two two to three three to four four to five one year five years years years years years (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) Cash and deposits 22,449,911 ― ― ― ― ― Cash and deposits in trust 11,894,019 ― ― ― ― ― Operating accounts receivable 2,779,730 ― ― ― ― ― Total 37,123,661 ― ― ― ― ― 4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2018 Due within Due after Due after Due after Due after Due after one to two two to three three to four four to five one year five years years years years years (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) Current portion of investment 2,000,000 ― ― ― ― ― corporation bonds payable Current portion of 11,117,000 ― ― ― ― ― long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds ― ― 1,500,000 6,000,000 ― 24,100,000 Long-term loans payable ― 12,782,000 10,800,000 10,900,000 15,772,000 41,700,000 Total 13,117,000 12,782,000 12,300,000 16,900,000 15,772,000 65,800,000 - 35 - As of December 31, 2019 Due within Due after Due after Due after Due after Due after one to two two to three three to four four to five one year five years years years years years (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) Current portion of investment ― ― ― ― ― ― corporation bonds payable Current portion of 12,782,000 ― ― ― ― ― long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds ― 1,500,000 6,000,000 ― 3,000,000 31,100,000 Long-term loans payable ― 10,800,000 10,900,000 15,772,000 18,650,000 58,250,000 Total 12,782,000 12,300,000 16,900,000 15,772,000 21,650,000 89,350,000 [Notes on derivative transactions] 1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied As of December 31, 2018 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows: (thousands of yen) Classification Type, etc. of Contract amount, etc. Fair value Method to measure the fair value derivative transaction Of which, due after one year Transactions Interest rate swaps The fair value is measured at the other than (fixed rate payment, 6,088,000 3,494,000 (37,996) quoted price, etc. obtained from the market floating rate receipt) counterparty financial institutions. transactions As of December 31, 2019 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows: (thousands of yen) Classification Type, etc. of Contract amount, etc. Fair value Method to measure the fair value derivative transaction Of which, due after one year Transactions Interest rate swaps The fair value is measured at the other than (fixed rate payment, 3,494,000 3,494,000 (25,992) quoted price, etc. obtained from the market floating rate receipt) counterparty financial institutions. transactions 2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied As of December 31, 2018 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows: (thousands of yen) Method of Type, etc. of Main Contract amount, etc. Fair value Method to measure hedge derivative transaction hedged item Of which, due the fair value accounting after one year The fair value is Deferral Interest rate swaps measured at the Long-term quoted price, etc. (fixed rate payment, 90,654,000 81,554,000 (446,597) method loans payable obtained from the floating rate receipt) counterparty financial institutions. - 36 - As of December 31, 2019 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows: (thousands of yen) Method of Type, etc. of Main Contract amount, etc. Fair value Method to measure hedge derivative transaction hedged item Of which, due the fair value accounting after one year The fair value is Deferral Interest rate swaps measured at the Long-term quoted price, etc. (fixed rate payment, 112,654,000 101,072,000 (363,394) method loans payable obtained from the floating rate receipt) counterparty financial institutions. [Notes on tax-effect accounting] 1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause (thousands of yen) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Deferred tax assets: Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger 1,728,216 1,712,010 Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land 119,491 162,810 Asset retirement obligations 11,259 14,951 Deferred gains (losses) on hedges 156,203 128,306 Total gross deferred tax assets 2,015,170 2,018,079 Valuation allowance (2,015,170) (2,018,079) Total deferred tax assets ― ― Deferred tax liabilities: Deferred gains (losses) on hedges 14,838 13,981 Total gross deferred tax liabilities 14,838 13,981 2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accounting As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Statutory tax rate 31.74% 31.51% [Adjustments] Deduction for dividends paid (29.63%) (31.72%) Reserve for special advanced depreciation (2.30%) ―% Change in valuation allowance 0.10% 0.20% Other - net 0.09% 0.03% Actual effective tax rate 0.01% 0.01% - 37 - [Notes on asset retirement obligations] Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations

JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement. Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations

Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively. Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations (thousands of yen) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Balance at beginning of period 443,577 445,622 Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment ― ― Adjustment due to passage of time 2,045 2,054 Balance at end of period 445,622 447,677 [Notes on segment and related information] Segment information

The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate. Related information

For the year ended December 31, 2018 Information about products and services

Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. Information about geographical areas Operating revenue

Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. Property and equipment

Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets. Information about major customers (thousands of yen) Name of customer Operating revenue Name of related segment Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. 13,093,017 Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note) AAPC Japan K.K. 3,121,263 Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. - 38 - For the year ended December 31, 2019 Information about products and services

Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. Information about geographical areas Operating revenue

Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. Property and equipment

Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets. Information about major customers (thousands of yen) Name of customer Operating revenue Name of related segment Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. 15,221,983 Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note) AAPC Japan K.K. 2,996,251 Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. [Notes on rental properties, etc.] JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows: (thousands of yen) Use For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Carrying amount Balance at beginning of period 317,229,208 306,789,379 Hotel Net increase (decrease) during period (10,439,828) 67,525,119 Balance at end of period 306,789,379 374,314,498 Fair value at end of period 437,510,000 525,910,000 (Note 1) Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2018, principally represents the sale of R&B Hotel Higashi Nihonbashi for ¥1,483 million, the b akasakamitsuke for ¥6,294 million and the b ochanomizu for ¥2,353 million. Increase during the year ended December 31,2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million. (Note 2) Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by licensed real estate appraisers. Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows: (thousands of yen) Use For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Amount on the statements of income Hotel Real estate operating revenue 26,318,876 28,278,550 Real estate operating costs 8,344,364 8,997,408 Net real estate operating income 17,974,512 19,281,141 (Note) "Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively. - 39 - [Notes on per unit information] For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Net assets per unit ¥50,705 ¥53,004 Net income per unit ¥4,041 ¥3,447 (Note 1) Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period. Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. (Note 2) The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows: For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Net income (JPY 1,000) 16,210,434 15,290,314 Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000) ― ― Net income [?] attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000) 16,210,434 15,290,314 Average number of investment units during period (units) 4,010,847 4,434,849 [Notes on significant subsequent events] Not applicable. - 40 - (10) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review. Total number of investment units Unitholders' capital Date Capital transaction issued and outstanding (JPY1M) Note (Units) Increase Balance Increase Balance (Decrease) (Decrease) January 27, 2015 Capital increase through 200,000 2,991,281 14,974 73,999 (Note 1) public offering of investment units February 18, 2015 Capital increase through 9,041 3,000,322 676 74,676 (Note 2) third-party allotment of investment units June 22, 2015 Capital increase through 140,000 3,140,322 10,500 85,177 (Note 3) public offering of investment units July 23, 2015 Capital increase through 3,905 3,144,227 292 85,470 (Note 4) third-party allotment of investment units January 20, 2016 Capital increase through 170,000 3,314,227 13,986 99,456 (Note 5) public offering of investment units February 17, 2016 Capital increase through 7,680 3,321,907 631 100,088 (Note 6) third-party allotment of investment units July 27, 2016 Capital increase through 428,260 3,750,167 33,813 133,902 (Note 7) public offering of investment units August 23, 2016 Capital increase through 11,740 3,761,907 926 134,829 (Note 8) third-party allotment of investment units July 5, 2017 Capital increase through 236,000 3,997,907 17,715 152,544 (Note 9) public offering of investment units August 2, 2017 Capital increase through 12,940 4,010,847 971 153,516 (Note 10) third-party allotment of investment units January 23, 2019 Capital increase through 447,800 4,458,647 33,104 186,620 (Note 11) public offering of investment units February 20, 2019 Capital increase through 3,700 4,462,347 273 186,894 (Note 12) third-party allotment of investment units (Note 1) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,415 (issue value of ¥74,874) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 2) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥74,874 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 3) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,512 (issue value of ¥75,007) in order to procure funds for the acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 4) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,007 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 5) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 6) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 7) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 8) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 9) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 10) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 11) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 12) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of acquisitions of new properties, etc. - 41 - 3. Reference information For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html). (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc. (i) Investment status The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review. As of As of Asset Hotel type Prefectural December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Name Total amount Ratio to Total amount Ratio to category (Note 1) location held total assets held total assets (JPY1M) (%) (JPY1M) (%) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 2) (Note 3) Osaka Holiday Inn Osaka Namba 27,033 7.7 26,985 6.5 Namba Oriental Hotel 14,552 4.2 14,539 3.5 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi - - 2,817 0.7 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku 7,940 2.3 7,908 1.9 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN 6,681 1.9 6,644 1.6 the b ikebukuro 6,584 1.9 6,584 1.6 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi- 4,821 1.4 4,801 1.2 Karasumoriguchi (Note 4) Tokyo Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi 3,557 1.0 3,527 0.8 the b hachioji 2,686 0.8 2,680 0.6 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae 2,030 0.6 2,022 0.5 Limited-service R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji 1,766 0.5 1,822 0.4 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo 1,465 0.4 1,452 0.3 hotel the b suidobashi 1,198 0.3 1,194 0.3 dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 5) 952 0.3 941 0.2 Chisun Inn Kamata 779 0.2 769 0.2 Hokkaido ibis Styles Sapporo 6,620 1.9 6,561 1.6 Mercure Sapporo 5,853 1.7 5,792 1.4 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA 5,178 1.5 5,161 1.2 Fukuoka the b hakata 2,340 0.7 2,340 0.6 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza 2,033 0.6 2,022 0.5 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae 1,437 0.4 1,419 0.3 Kyoto ibis Styles Kyoto Station 6,665 1.9 6,650 1.6 Real Okinawa Mercure Okinawa Naha 2,860 0.8 2,833 0.7 Kumamoto Dormy Inn Kumamoto 2,165 0.6 2,139 0.5 estate Nara Nara Washington Hotel Plaza 1,802 0.5 1,798 0.4 in trust Subtotal 119,010 33.9 121,410 29.2 Tokyo Hilton Tokyo Odaiba - - 63,429 15.3 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay 17,790 5.1 17,486 4.2 Chiba Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport 13,253 3.8 13,205 3.2 International Garden Hotel Narita 9,195 2.6 9,162 2.2 Hotel Francs 3,187 0.9 3,178 0.8 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA 17,487 5.0 17,327 4.2 Full-service hotel Hiroshima (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 6) Oriental Hotel Hiroshima 4,106 1.2 4,099 1.0 Aichi Hilton Nagoya 15,605 4.5 15,650 3.8 Nara Hotel Nikko Nara 10,442 3.0 10,355 2.5 Hyogo Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel 9,772 2.8 9,678 2.3 Fukuoka Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station 7,178 2.0 9,560 2.3 (Note 7) Kanagawa Mercure Yokosuka 1,642 0.5 1,621 0.4 Subtotal 109,661 31.3 174,756 42.0 Okinawa Hotel Nikko Alivila 17,989 5.1 17,904 4.3 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa 14,875 4.2 14,924 3.6 Resort hotel The Beach Tower Okinawa 6,677 1.9 6,581 1.6 Chiba Hilton Tokyo Bay 26,098 7.4 26,408 6.4 Osaka Hotel Keihan Universal City 5,930 1.7 5,905 1.4 Kanagawa Hakone Setsugetsuka 3,722 1.1 3,689 0.9 Subtotal 75,295 21.5 75,413 18.1 Real estate in trust - Total 303,967 86.7 371,580 89.4 Deposits and other assets (Note 8) 46,589 13.3 44,142 10.6 Total assets 350,556 100.0 415,722 100.0 Amount Ratio to Amount Ratio to total assets total assets (JPY1M) (JPY1M) (%) (%) Total liabilities 147,184 42.0 179,200 43.1 Total net assets 203,372 58.0 236,522 56.9 - 42 - (Note 1) Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation. (Note 2) For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including expenses incidental to acquisition). (Note 3) "Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place. (Note 4) Hotel Sunroute Shinbashi was renamed as Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi on April 23, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 5) Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa was renamed as dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa on August 4, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 6) ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility. (Note 7) Hotel Centraza Hakata was renamed as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station on April 9, 2019. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 8) Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets (excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust). - 43 - Assets under management Major issues of investment securities Not applicable Real estate properties under management Not applicable Other major assets under management A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review. a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.) Acquisition Carrying Appraisal Investment amount value Appraisal ratio Property Name Grade price at end of at end of (Acquisition Collateral No. (Note 1) (JPY1M) period period agency price) (Note 7) (Note 5) (Note 2) (JPY1M) (JPY1M) (%) (Note 3) (Note 4) (Note 6) 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Upper-middle 10,900 9,888 16,200 N 2.9 Unsecured 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Mid-price 19,900 17,699 37,800 N 5.3 Unsecured 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Mid-price 15,000 14,640 32,900 N 4.0 Unsecured 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila Luxury 18,900 18,168 32,900 N 5.0 Unsecured 5 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Upper-middle 4,100 4,171 4,400 N 1.1 Unsecured 6 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Mid-price 7,243 8,013 10,200 N 1.9 Unsecured 8 The Beach Tower Okinawa Mid-price 7,610 6,587 10,100 N 2.0 Unsecured 9 Hakone Setsugetsuka Mid-price 4,070 3,696 5,310 N 1.1 Unsecured 10 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Mid-price 2,334 2,139 3,060 J 0.6 Unsecured 12 the b suidobashi Mid-price 1,120 1,213 2,440 N 0.3 Unsecured 13 Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Economy 999 941 1,330 J 0.3 Unsecured 14 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Mid-price 2,130 2,022 4,520 N 0.6 Unsecured 15 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Mid-price 2,050 1,800 2,440 N 0.5 Unsecured 16 R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji Economy 1,720 1,822 2,010 J 0.5 Unsecured 18 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Economy 3,746 3,527 5,830 J 1.0 Unsecured 22 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Economy 2,108 2,022 3,160 J 0.6 Unsecured 24 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Economy 1,652 1,419 2,750 T 0.4 Unsecured 25 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Economy 1,512 1,453 1,990 T 0.4 Unsecured 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Economy 823 772 1,430 T 0.2 Unsecured 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City Mid-price 6,000 5,905 13,900 R 1.6 Unsecured 30 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi- Mid-price 4,800 4,802 8,950 D 1.3 Unsecured Karasumoriguchi 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay Luxury 26,050 26,422 40,500 D 7.0 Unsecured 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Mid-price 6,600 6,675 10,900 D 1.8 Unsecured 33 ibis Styles Sapporo Mid-price 6,797 6,601 11,200 N 1.8 Unsecured 34 Mercure Sapporo Mid-price 6,000 5,857 11,000 N 1.6 Unsecured 35 Mercure Okinawa Naha Mid-price 3,000 2,887 7,190 N 0.8 Unsecured 37 the b ikebukuro Mid-price 6,520 6,608 7,350 N 1.7 Unsecured 39 the b hachioji Mid-price 2,610 2,699 2,790 N 0.7 Unsecured 40 the b hakata Mid-price 2,300 2,361 4,610 N 0.6 Unsecured 41 Hotel Francs Mid-price 3,105 3,178 4,140 D 0.8 Unsecured 42 Mercure Yokosuka Mid-price 1,650 1,658 3,590 D 0.4 Unsecured 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Upper-middle 14,950 15,106 17,900 N 4.0 Unsecured 44 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA Luxury 17,320 17,436 21,900 D 4.6 Unsecured (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) 45 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Mid-price 6,705 6,652 7,650 D 1.8 Unsecured 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Upper-middle 7,197 9,847 15,300 D 1.9 Unsecured (Note 8) 47 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Mid-price 27,000 27,126 27,200 N 7.2 Unsecured 48 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Economy 4,925 5,161 6,620 D 1.3 Unsecured - 44 - Acquisition Carrying Appraisal Investment amount value Appraisal ratio Property Name Grade price at end of at end of (Acquisition Collateral No. (Note 1) (JPY1M) period period agency price) (Note 7) (Note 5) (Note 2) (JPY1M) (JPY1M) (%) (Note 3) (Note 4) (Note 6) 49 Hilton Nagoya Luxury 15,250 15,651 15,700 D 4.1 Unsecured 50 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Upper-middle 13,175 13,499 13,700 N 3.5 Unsecured 51 International Garden Hotel Narita Mid-price 9,125 9,245 9,660 N 2.4 Unsecured 52 Hotel Nikko Nara Upper-middle 10,373 10,442 10,900 D 2.8 Unsecured 53 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Mid-price 2,738 2,829 2,990 D 0.7 Unsecured 54 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Upper-middle 62,400 63,652 69,500 N 16.7 Unsecured Total 374,508 374,314 525,910 100.0 (Note 1) JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle,""Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average daily rate, etc. (Note 2) "Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have been accepted through the merger with the former JHR. (Note 3) "Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets. (Note 4) "Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. (Note 5) Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows: Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute) JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd. DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD. (Note 6) "Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place. (Note 7) "Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust. (Note 8) The grade for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station was changed from "Mid-price" to "Upper-middle" following the reopening after renovation in April 2019. (Note 9) The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred. b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio) The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years. End of 16th period End of 17th period End of 18th period End of 19th period End of 20th period December 2015 December 2016 December 2017 December 2018 December 2019 Total number of tenants 113 128 131 126 125 (Note 1) Total leasable area 493,758.78 m2 587,481.02 m2 687,124.54 m2 678,714.48 m2 746,329.68 m2 (Note 2) Total leased area 493,138.06 m2 587,050.94 m2 686,694.46 m2 677,863.00 m2 745,227.67 m2 (Note 3) Occupancy rate 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% (Note 4) (Note 1) Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated. (Note 2) In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 3) In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 4) Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter. - 45 - c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate) Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is as follows. Property name Total number of Total annual rent Total leased area Total leasable Change in occupancy rate tenants area for the past five years (Note 2) Fixed rent December 2015 100.0% ¥3,100 December 2016 100.0% million 64,907.76 m2 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba 1 64,907.76 m2 December 2017 100.0% Variable rent December 2018 100.0% - (Note 1) December 2019 100.0% (Note 1) "Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year. The assumed full-year amounts of variable rent of the two properties acquired during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) are rationally calculated assuming that they were held throughout the fiscal year, and variable rent for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is not expected for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (20th period). (Note 2) Occupancy rates prior to December 2018 are figures provided by the seller. d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.) Property Rent type Real estate NOI NOI after depreciation Name operating revenue (Note 2) (Note 3) No. (Note 1) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Variable/Fixed 1,256,795 1,003,298 669,037 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Variable/Fixed 1,883,870 1,765,658 1,357,731 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Variable/Fixed 1,406,836 1,299,612 1,139,547 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila Variable/Fixed 1,977,644 1,829,606 1,512,840 5 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Variable/Fixed 472,555 428,306 340,288 6 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Management contract 704,537 497,729 385,256 8 The Beach Tower Okinawa Fixed 511,028 468,191 335,312 9 Hakone Setsugetsuka Fixed 294,957 271,037 177,854 10 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Fixed 194,460 173,568 130,770 12 the b suidobashi Variable/Fixed 103,848 89,840 61,793 13 Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Fixed 63,995 54,899 41,359 14 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4) Fixed 240,000 224,000 198,000 15 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4) Fixed 151,000 134,000 97,000 16 R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji Fixed 97,292 83,017 66,694 18 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Variable/Fixed 287,814 256,887 220,539 (Note 5) 22 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Variable/Fixed 154,623 138,482 118,017 (Note 5) 24 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Fixed 141,039 127,703 109,484 25 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Variable/Fixed 112,476 98,166 72,951 (Note 5) 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Variable 80,876 73,891 62,713 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City Variable/Fixed 746,118 668,997 583,302 (Note 5) 30 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi Variable/Fixed 446,477 383,039 361,093 (Note 5) 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay Variable/Fixed 2,220,187 1,938,334 1,765,290 (Note 5) 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Management contract 459,002 412,032 373,486 33 ibis Styles Sapporo Management contract 661,063 525,459 442,798 34 Mercure Sapporo Management contract 797,832 523,042 430,996 35 Mercure Okinawa Naha Management contract 342,013 270,481 209,569 37 the b ikebukuro Variable/Fixed 356,173 328,770 296,705 39 the b hachioji Variable/Fixed 185,672 160,629 129,084 40 the b hakata Variable/Fixed 228,379 215,725 194,131 41 Hotel Francs Fixed 300,000 237,023 193,824 42 Mercure Yokosuka Variable 360,970 250,373 212,998 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Variable/Fixed 937,465 853,261 569,108 44 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA Variable/Fixed 1,624,836 1,182,632 966,133 (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) - 46 - Property Rent type Real estate NOI NOI after depreciation Name operating revenue (Note 2) (Note 3) No. (Note 1) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) (JPY 1,000) 45 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Fixed 349,975 323,962 283,942 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 6) Variable/Fixed 740,062 494,731 (65,231) 47 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Variable/Fixed 967,957 920,119 728,343 48 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Fixed 447,198 302,154 266,423 49 Hilton Nagoya Variable 1,452,768 746,661 591,860 50 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Variable/Fixed 912,491 826,763 621,261 51 International Garden Hotel Narita Variable/Fixed 604,422 560,153 422,311 52 Hotel Nikko Nara Variable/Fixed 625,869 576,007 434,069 53 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Variable/Fixed 109,991 107,162 95,381 (Note 7) 54 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 8) Variable/Fixed 2,264,830 2,261,016 2,075,257 Total 28,278,550 24,087,502 19,281,141 (Note 1) Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract" is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures. (Note 2) NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses (Note 3) NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs (Note 4) For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen. (Note 5) For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent based on a revenue sharing structure. (Note 6) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) underwent large-scale renovation work suspended its hotel operation from October 1, 2018 through the reopening on April 9, 2019. (Note 7) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition. (Note 8) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was acquired on April 8, 2019. Figures indicate numbers after acquisition. (Note 9) The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted. - 47 - B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but are otherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen. Property No. - 1 2 3 4 5 Portfolio total Kobe Oriental Hotel Namba Hotel Nikko Oriental Hotel Property name Meriken Park (Note 1) tokyo bay Oriental Hotel Alivila Hiroshima Oriental Hotel Number of operating days - 365 365 365 365 365 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 28,278,550 1,256,795 1,883,870 1,406,836 1,977,644 472,555 Fixed rent 15,931,097 645,900 631,600 797,900 804,100 341,504 Variable rent 11,176,890 609,602 1,252,270 608,936 1,173,544 131,051 Other revenue 1,170,561 1,293 - - - - (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 8,997,408 587,758 526,138 267,288 464,804 132,267 Land lease and other rent expenses 898,207 192,709 - - 84,149 - Property taxes 1,658,930 52,313 113,008 100,634 57,415 41,213 Outsourcing expenses 653,041 960 960 960 1,920 960 Nonlife insurance