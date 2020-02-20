MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo > Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation 8985 JP3046400002 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION (8985) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- JPY --.--% 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) PU 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) PU 03:43a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) 0 02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST Send by mail :

Results for FY12/2019 Revenue Forecast for FY12/2020 Balance Sheet

External Growth

Successive External Growth Two New Properties Acquired in 2019

Portfolio

Portfolio Portfolio Diversification

Internal Growth

Rent Structures Performance of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for 2020 Active Asset Management Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

Financial Conditions 1. Financial Conditions Market Environment 1. Market Environment Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy 3 1. JHR's Investment Targets 34 2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential 35 3. External Growth Strategy 36 6 4. Internal Growth Strategy 37 5. Financial Strategy 38 7 6. Sustainability Initiatives 39 8 7. Benefits Program for Unitholders 41 10 Appendix 2 Information on Properties 11 1. Property List 43 2. Summary of Lease Contracts 45 13 3. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels 47 4. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights 48 14 5. Portfolio Map 49 16 Appendix 3 Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price 1. Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders 51 17 2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization 52 18 Appendix 4 Summary of the Asset Management Company 19 1. Summary of the Asset Management Company 54 22 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company 55 24 29 1 Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019 - Highlights 1. FY12/2019 Highlights 1. External Growth(*1)

Strategic property replacement End of FY12/2016 41 properties/JPY286.8Bn ◆Public Offering in June Acquisition in 2017 2017 Acquired Total Acquisition Total Funds 3 properties/ Price Raised through Public Offerings JPY32.6Bn JPY Bn JPY Bn 32.6 18.6 End of FY12/2017 44 properties/JPY319.4Bn ◆Sale of Properties in August Sale in 2018 2018 Sold 3 properties/ Total Book Value Total Sales Price of of Sold Properties Sold Properties -JPY10.1Bn(*1) JPY10.1Bn JPY12.1Bn Total gain on sale: JPY1.9Bn End of FY12/2018 41 properties/JPY309.3Bn ◆Public Offering in January Acquisition in 2019 Acquired Total Acquisition Total Funds Raised through 2 properties/ Price Public Offerings JPY65.1Bn JPY33.3Bn 2019 JPY65.1Bn Hotel Oriental Express Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Osaka Shinsaibashi End of FY12/2019 43 properties/JPY374.5Bn 2. Internal Growth(*2,3) 3. Strengthening of Financial Base ▶ Improvement in hotel performance and ▶ Conservative financial management increase of rent through Active Asset (as of the end of December 2019) Management LTV Costs for Interest-bearingAverage Life of  Track Record Debt Debt 40.6% 1.0% 5.2 years The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.  Status of Credit Rating 2018 2019 Variance JCR R&I RevPAR (JPY) 13,833 13,444 (2.8%) A+ (stable) A (positive) First Half 12,817 12,765 (0.4%) ※ The rating outlook of R&I changed to positive from stable in October 2019 Second Half 14,831 14,113 (4.8%)  Reinforcement of Lender Formation GOP (JPY MM) 17,911 17,270 (3.6%) • Increased borrowings from Development Bank of Japan Inc. ⇒ 3.4% as of the end of December 2019  Forecast for FY12/2020 (Increased by 0.6% from the end of December 2018) The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.  Diversified Funding Methods by Issuance of 2019 2020 Variance Investment Corporation Bonds (forecast) • Issuance of investment corporation bonds for RevPAR (JPY) 13,272 14,061 +5.9% individual investors (the fourth time) (June 2019): Total JPY8.0Bn First Half 12,491 12,506 +0.1% • Issuance of investment corporation bonds (Green Bonds) (the first time as J-REITs specializing in hotels) (July 2019): Total JPY2.0Bn Second Half 14,041 15,600 +11.1% ⇒ The proceeds were allocated to the funds for repayment of loans procured for renovation of GOP (JPY MM) 15,722 16,345 +4.0% Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and will be allocated for the funds for construction for renovation, etc. of other hotels (*1) Stating total amount of the acquisition price. (*2) The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are the 11 HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The 11 HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*3) The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are 20 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel, which is planning to implement large-scale renovation from November 2020 from The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The same shall apply hereinafter. 3 1. FY12/2019 Highlights (cont.) Dividends per Unit Growth (JPY) 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 The amount of sales effect(*) 3,683 3,890 (5.1%) 3,690 3,750 3,420 +5.6% 204 2,975 +7.7% +0.1% +1.6% +15.0% 98 3,686 2,877 (excluding the amount of sales effect) (excluding the amount of sales effect) FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (21st Period (forecast)) NAV per Unit Growth (JPY) 77,129 79,407 83,286 80,000 75,209 +2.6% +3.0% +4.9% 70,000 63,385 +18.7% 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (*) The amount of sales effect represents dividends per unit which increased due to sales of properties. 4 Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year 1. Results for FY12/2019 (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2018 FY12/2019 Variance Breakdown of Variance (19th Period) (20th Period) Three Oriental Hotel Actual Actual(*1) Property Existing (B)-(A) % Properties Fukuoka (A) (B) Acquired in Sold in Hakata Properties (*6) 2019 (*3) 2018(*4) Station(*5) Major Causes of Variance of Existing Properties Fixed rent, etc. Proper ties No. of Properties 41 43 Acquisition Price 309,370 374,508 Operating Revenue 28,253 28,278 Real Estate Operating 26,318 28,278 Revenue Fixed Rent, etc. 56.2% 14,788 60.5% 17,101 Variable Rent 43.8% 11,529 39.5% 11,176 Gain on Sale of 1,934 - Properties, etc. Loss NOI(*2) 22,104 24,087 NOI Yield 7.1% 6.4% Depreciation 4,091 4,557 and Asset Retirement 2 2 Profit Obligations Expenses Loss on Retirement of 35 246 Noncurrent Assets NOI after 17,974 19,281 Depreciation(*2) NOI Yield after Depreciation 5.8% 5.1% Other Operating 1,916 2,132 Expenses Operating Income 17,993 17,148 Ordinary Income 16,211 15,291 Net Income 16,210 15,290 Use of Negative Goodwill 563 1,176 Dividend Reserve for Special (1,174) - Advanced Depreciation Total Dividends 15,602 16,466 Number of Units Issued 4,010,847 4,462,347 (Unit) Dividend per Unit (JPY) 3,890 3,690 [3,686](*7) 2 2 - - 65,138 21.1% 65,138 - - 24 0.1% 2,374 (2,214) 150 (286) 1,959 7.4% 2,374 (279) 150 (286) 2,312 15.6% 2,367 (199) 0 144 (353) (3.1%) 7 (79) 150 (430) (1,934) - - (1,934) 0 - 1,983 9.0% 2,368 (251) 151 (284) (0.7%) 465 197 (34) 130 171 0 - - - 0 210 - - 205 5 1,306 7.3% 2,170 (216) (185) (461) (0.7%) 216 - (4.7%) (5.7%) (5.7%) 108.8%

1,174 - 5.5% 451,500 11.3% (200) (5.1%) • Increase in fixed-rent JPY124MM • Increase in rent from office and commercial tenants, etc. JPY27MM • Utilities income, etc. (JPY7MM) Total JPY144MM Variable rent • Variable rent from the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (JPY569MM) • Revenue sharing, etc. JPY138MM Total (JPY430MM) Use of Negative Goodwill(*8) ＜FY12/2018＞ 50-year amortization amount JPY262MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation work JPY265MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY35MM Total JPY563MM ＜FY12/2019＞ 50-year amortization amount JPY262MM Correspondence to dilution, etc. JPY310MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation work JPY357MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY246MM Total JPY1,176MM (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020. (*2) Each figure is calculated by the following formula: NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs (*3) Representing Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, which JHR acquired in FY12/2019 (20th Period). The same shall apply hereinafter. (*4) Representing R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi, the b akasaka-mitsuke and the b Ochanomizu, which JHR sold in FY12/2018 (19th Period). (*5) Large-scale renovation works causing the suspension of hotel operation were implemented at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Stating the amount of impact of the renovation. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*6) "The existing properties" above refers to 40 properties which excludes properties acquired in 2019 and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station from 43 properties owned by JHR as of February 20, 2020. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*7) [ ] represents the amount of dividend per unit excluding the amount of sales effect (reference). (*8) Please refer to P.26 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment). 6 2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2020 (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2019 FY12/2020 Comparison with Previous Period (20th Period) (21st Period) Actual Forecast(*1) (B)-(A) Property Oriental Hotel Existing (A) (B) Variance Acquired in Fukuoka Properties 2019 Hakata Station Major Causes of Variance of Existing Properties Fixed rent • Fixed-rent increase JPY29MM Proper ties No. of Properties 43 43 Acquisition Price 374,508 374,508 Operating Revenue 28,278 29,971 Real Estate Operating 28,278 29,971 Revenue Fixed Rent, etc. 60.5% 17,101 60.0% 17,987 Variable Rent 39.5% 11,176 40.0% 11,984 NOI 24,087 25,273 Loss NOI Yield 6.4% 6.7% Depreciation 4,557 4,859 and Asset Retirement 2 2 Obligations Expenses Profit Loss on Retirement of 246 18 Noncurrent Assets NOI after Depreciation 19,281 20,392 NOI Yield after Depreciation 5.1% 5.4% Other Operating 2,132 2,264 Expenses Operating Income 17,148 18,128 Ordinary Income 15,291 16,239 Net Income 15,290 16,238 Dividend Use of Negative Goodwill 1,176 496 Total Dividends 16,466 16,733 Number of Units Issued 4,462,347 4,462,347 (Unit) Dividend per Unit (JPY) 3,690 3,750 - - 1,692 6.0% 950 480 261 1,692 6.0% 950 480 261 885 5.2% 842 25 18 807 7.2% 108 455 243 1,185 4.9% 670 471 43 0.3% 302 139 55 108 0 - (0) (0) (228) - (205) (23) 1,111 5.8% 531 621 (41) 0.3% - 5.7% 6.2% 6.2% (679) (57.8%) 267 1.6% - - 60 1.6% • Utilities income, etc. (JPY11MM) Total JPY18MM Variable rent • The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. JPY589MM Variable rent of Namba Oriental Hotel

(planned to implement the large-scale renovation) (JPY320MM) • Revenue sharing, etc. (JPY25MM) Total JPY243MM Use of Negative Goodwill(*2) ＜FY12/2019＞ 50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM Adjustment for dilution JPY310MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation work JPY357MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY246MM Total JPY1,176MM ＜FY12/2020 (plan)＞ 50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM Correspondence to large-scale renovation work JPY216MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY18MM Total JPY496MM (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020. (*2) Please refer to P.26 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment). 7 3. Balance Sheet (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 End of End of End of End of Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Variance Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Variance (as of) December 31, December 31, (as of) December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 ASSETS LIABILITIES Current Assets 40,266 37,762 (2,503) Current Liabilities 17,020 16,627 (393) Cash and Deposits(*1) 37,184 34,343 (2,840) Operating Accounts Payable 1,941 1,485 (455) Operating Accounts 2,474 2,779 305 Current Portion of Investment Corporate 2,000 - (2,000) Receivables Bonds Payable Others 607 638 31 Current Portion of Long-term Loans Payable 11,117 12,782 1,665 Noncurrent Assets 309,993 377,608 67,614 Accounts Payable 1,028 1,313 285 Net Property and 272,889 340,522 67,633 Advances Received 882 909 27 Equipment Others 52 137 84 Buildings in Trust(*2) 107,874 118,128 10,254 Long-term Liabilities 130,163 162,572 32,408 Land in Trust 163,151 219,901 56,749 Investment Corporation Bonds 31,600 41,600 10,000 Others(*3) 1,864 2,493 629 Long-term Loans Payable 91,954 114,372 22,418 Intangible Assets 33,915 33,804 (110) Tenant Leasehold and Security Deposits 5,634 5,722 87 Other Assets 3,188 3,280 92 Derivative Liabilities 514 416 (97) Leasehold and 162 162 - Others 460 461 1 Security Deposits Others 3,025 3,117 92 TOTAL LIABILITIES 147,184 179,200 32,015 Deferred Assets 296 351 55 NET ASSETS Unitholders' Capital 153,516 186,894 33,378 Capital Surplus 21,746 21,746 - Reserve for Temporary Difference 12,357 11,794 (563) Adjustment Reserve for Special Account for Tax Purpose - 1,174 1,174 Reduction Entry Unappropriated Retained Earnings 16,213 15,290 (923) Others (461) (377) 84 TOTAL NET ASSETS 203,372 236,522 33,150 TOTAL ASSETS 350,556 415,722 65,165 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS 350,556 415,722 65,165 (*1) Cash and deposits in trust is included. (*2) The sum of buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, and construction in progress in trust. (*3) The sum of machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures. 8 Ⅲ. External Growth 1. Successive External Growth Improvement of the quality of JHR's portfolio and successive external growth through strategic asset replacement Growth in Asset Size(*1), etc. (JPY MM) +21.1% +11.4% (3.2%) +27.1% +30.2% +7.0% +21.4% +9.1% 374,508 319,474 309,370 286,801 225,723 158,902 173,429 122,285 130,883 April 2012 FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (merger) (13th Period) (14th Period) (15th Period) (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) NOI Yield(*2) - 6.2% 6.2% 6.3% 6.6% 6.6% 6.7% 7.1% 6.4% NOI Yield after - 4.5% 4.8% 5.0% 5.3% 5.4% 5.5% 5.8% 5.1% Depreciation(*2) NAV per Unit - JPY32,321 JPY36,074 JPY46,272 JPY63,385 JPY75,209 JPY77,129 JPY79,407 JPY83,286 No. of Properties 28 28 28 30 36 41 44 41 43 No. of Acquisition 2 2 3 9 5 3 2 Acquisition Price JPY10.8Bn JPY32.6Bn JPY15.7Bn JPY57.0Bn JPY61.0Bn JPY32.6Bn JPY65.1Bn No. of Dispositions 2 2 1 3 3 Sale Price JPY0.8Bn JPY2.6Bn JPY0.7Bn JPY4.8Bn JPY12.1Bn Aim for Successive Growth (*1) Asset size is based on the aggregate acquisition price of the properties at the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*2) NOI yield for FY12/2012 is hypothetical annualized based on actual NOI after merger. 10 2. Two New Properties Acquired in 2019 An acquisition of largest (*1) asset in our portfolio and trophy asset for JHR

asset in our portfolio and trophy asset for JHR Scarce large-scalefull-service hotel in the middle of Tokyo Located in "Osaka Minami" area, one of Kansai's foremost tourist destinations

Can accommodate two or more person in all guest rooms Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Changes in Major Indicators(*2) Changes in Major Indicators(*3) (JPY) ADR (left axis) RevPAR (left axis) Occupancy Rates (right axis) (JPY) ADR (left axis) RevPAR (left axis) Occupancy Rates (right axis) 40,860 100% 100% 40,000 34,969 31,085 12,000 9,927 9,293 9,331 9,611 9,275 8,967 9,385 30,108 30,202 29,263 29,488 75% 30,000 9,000 75% 33,981 8,868 30,336 50% 8,632 8,407 8,535 8,414 8,654 20,000 28,309 26,558 25,135 26,650 27,957 6,000 7,954 50% 10,000 94.0% 87.9% 86.8% 85.9% 90.4% 89.9% 83.2% 25% 3,000 87.0% 90.5% 91.5% 92.3% 90.7% 88.7% 92.2% 25% 0 0% 0 0% 2018 2019 2020 (F) 2019 2020 (F) 2019 2020 (F) 2018 2019 2020 (F) 2019 2020 (F) 2019 2020 (F) GOP (JPY MM) 3,097 2,644 3,423 First Half Second Half GOP (JPY MM) 104 156 151 First Half Second Half % of Inbound 54.0% 50.3% ー % of Inbound 94.4% 97.1% ー Visitors(*4) Visitors(*5) (*1) Based on the acquisition price. (*2) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is planning to implement large-scale renovation works from September 2020 through December 2020. (*3) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi opened in April 2018, the figures for 2018 state the figures from April to December 2018. (*4) Based on numbers of guest rooms sold. (*5) Based on room sales. 11 Ⅳ. Portfolio 1. Portfolio Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand

Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas Portfolio Summary Strategic Investment Areas and Locations of Properties Total Assets JPY374.5Bn Properties acquired in 2019 Existing properties Strategic Investment Areas Hokkaido Area No. of Hotels Okinawa Area 43 Hotels (34 in Strategic Investment Areas) No. of Guest Rooms Fukuoka Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1) 11,705 Rooms Area Osaka/Kyoto Area(*2) (*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures. Tokyo 23 wards (*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. 13 2. Portfolio Diversification Widely diversified and high-quality portfolio

high-quality portfolio Appeal to inbound visitors by international brands By Area and Rent(*1) (V) (F) (V) (F) 4.5% 0.7% (F) 3.2% (V) 1.6% 16.7% 2.2% (F) Hokkaido 4.3% By Hotel Brand(*2) Others Oriental Hotel Dormy Inn, etc. 14% 16% (Kyoritsu Maintenance) 4% the b Hotel Nikko 3% 8% (V) 5.2% (V) Chubu ibis/Mercure (Accor) Holiday Inn (IHG) 3.1% Chugoku 4.9% Tokyo 4.0% 6.5% 20.7% 8% 7% (F) Kyushu 5.2% (excluding Okinawa) 8.3% Okinawa Kanto (F) (V) (excluding Tokyo) 13.6% 13.8% 22.5% 7.5% Kansai (excluding Osaka) 8.0% Osaka (F) 10.3% 6.2% (V) (V) 8.7% 3.9% (F) (V) (F) 4.0% 3.3% 7.0% Fixed Rent (F) Variable Rent (V) 59.5%40.5% (*1) Based on the annualized rent in revenue forecast of FY12/2020 (*2) Based on the acquisition price Sheraton 5% HiltonMariott 31%4% International Brand: 55% By Grade(*2) By Hotel Type(*2) Economy 5% Luxury Resort Limited- 21% 21% service Mid-price 33% 42% Upper- Full-service middle 33% 47% 14 Ⅴ. Internal Growth 1. Rent Structures Stability Upside (FY12/2020 forecast) Rent Structure(*1) Fixed rent Fixed rent + Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent Management contract Total Revenue sharing Type of Contract Lease contract Lease contract Lease contract Lease contract Management contract Type of Fixed ○ ○ ○ - - - A certain percentage of sales A certain percentage of A certain percentage of hotel Rent Variable - Hotel GOP - exceeding the threshold hotel GOP revenue or hotel GOP Real Estate Operating JPY2,832MM JPY3,927MM JPY18,479MM JPY1,894MM JPY3,080MM JPY30,214MM Revenue (%) (annualized forecast for (9.4%) (13.0%) (61.2%) (6.3%) (10.2%) (100.0%) FY12/2020) (breakdown) (%) - (1.8%) (25.4%) (4.5%) (8.7%) (40.5%) Fixed Rent, JPY2,832MM JPY3,382MM JPY10,796MM JPY536MM JPY439MM JPY17,987MM etc.(*2) (%) (9.4%) (11.2%) (35.7%) (1.8%) (1.5%) (59.5%) Variable Rent JPY545MM JPY7,682MM JPY1,358MM JPY2,641MM JPY12,227MM Involvement in Low Low High High High - Hotel Operation 1) Renewal of building 1) Renewal of building and 1) Renewal of building and 1) Renewal of building and CAPEX Paid by JHR 1) Renewal of building facilities facilities facilities and facilities - and facilities 2) Fixtures and equipment 2) Fixtures and equipment 2) Fixtures and equipment <3) Strategic investment> 3) Strategic investment 3) Strategic investment 3) Strategic investment No. of Properties 11 6 18 3 5 43 Acquisition Price JPY37,300MM JPY44,216MM JPY245,628MM JPY17,723MM JPY29,640MM JPY374,508MM (%) (10.0%) (11.8%) (65.6%) (4.7%) (7.9%) (100.0%) The Beach Tower Okinawa Hilton Tokyo Bay The Twelve HMJ Hotels(*3) Hilton Nagoya ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Hotel Francs Hotel Keihan Universal City the b ikebukuro Mercure Yokosuka ibis Styles Kyoto Station CANDEO HOTELS Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi- the b hachioji Chisun Inn Kamata ibis Styles Sapporo Hotels UENO-KOEN Karasumoriguchi the b hakata Mercure Sapporo - HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Smile Hotel the b suidobashi Mercure Okinawa Naha and other hotels Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Comfort Hotel Tokyo Shinsaibashi Higashi Nihombashi (*1) Rent structure is categorized according to the rent contract for hotels of each asset owned by JHR. (*2) Fixed rent includes fixed rent and utility income based on rent contract of non-hotel portion (offices, signage, car parks, retail shops, etc.) of asset owned by JHR. (*3) The Twelve HMJ Hotels are the 11 HMJ Hotels plus Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. 16 2. Performance of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. Total of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. Total of the 10 HMJ(*) Hotels Changes in Major Indicators Changes in Major Indicators (JPY) Occupancy (right axis) ADR (left axis) RevPAR (left axis) (JPY) 100% 17,999 (2.6%) 17,537 +5.4%18,490 100% 20,000 15,592 15,391 16,077 20,000 (1.3%) +4.5% 80% 80% 15,000 15,000 +6.1%16,234 15,679 (2.4%) 15,297 13,559 (2.1%) 13,272 +5.9% 14,061 60% 60% 10,000 10,000 40% 40% 5,000 20% 5,000 20% 87.0% 86.2% 87.5% 87.1% 87.2% 87.8% 0 0% 0 0% 2018 2019 2020 (forecast) 2018 2019 2020 (forecast) Changes in GOP Changes in GOP (JPY MM) (JPY MM) 18,000 16,345 14,000 16,101 15,722 16,000 13,000 (2.4%) +4.0% 12,377 12,140 11,966 14,000 12,000 (1.4%) +3.4% 12,000 11,000 10,000 10,000 2018 2019 2020 (forecast) 2018 2019 2020 (forecast) (*) The 10 HMJ Hotels are 10 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel from the 11 HMJ Hotels. 17 3. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for 2020 Diverse Portfolio Total of 20 properties Properties owned by JHR <2018 vs 2019: -2.1%> +11.1% +5.9% +0.1% First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast) Hokkaido (2 properties) <2018 vs 2019: +1.9%> +3.6% +12.2% +8.2% First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  ibis Styles Sapporo  Mercure Sapporo Hiroshima (2 properties) Narita (2 properties) <2018 vs 2019: +0.8%> <2018 vs 2019: +6.8%> +4.5% +2.8% Okinawa (3 properties) +0.9% +10.0% +4.1% <2018 vs 2019: -7.3%> +13.6% +9.4% -2.3% +3.5% First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast) 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  Oriental Hotel Hiroshima First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020  Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport  ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  International Garden Hotel Narita (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)  Hotel Nikko Alivila Tokyo and Bay Area (5 properties)  Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa  Mercure Okinawa Naha <2018 vs 2019: -1.6%> +15.5% +6.9%  Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Fukuoka (1 property) -2.1%  ibis Tokyo Shinjuku <2018 vs 2019: -4.1%>  the b ikebukuro Osaka, Kyoto (2 properties) First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 +7.3%  the b hachioji +1.6% <2018 vs 2019: -10.3%> 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  the b suidobashi -3.8% +5.9% First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020 -6.1% -0.3% 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  the b hakata First Half of Second Half of Full Year 2020  Holiday Inn Osaka Namba 2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) (forecast)  ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*) Stating major hotels in each area out of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 18 4. Active Asset Management Implement Active Asset Management at both hotel and REIT sides

Accelerate internal growth through both revenue enhancement and cost control Improvement of Hotel Hotels Revenue Reduction of Hotel Operating Costs Improvement of Real REIT Estate Operating Revenue Reduction of Real Estate Operating Costs Examples of Active Asset Management Strategic capital expenditure (e.g., renovation of rooms to increase RevPAR)

Synergy from sharing guest by hotels located nearby in the same group

Renewal of a hotel booking system

Integration of back-office operations at hotels located in nearby area

back-office operations at hotels located in nearby area Optimization of staffing ● Cost reduction by joint purchasing in the same group

Reduction of utility costs Improve GOP Rent increase by revision of rent scheme, etc.

The Five HMJ Hotels (*) , CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN,

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and rent from non-hotel tenant, etc.

Reduction of cost for Property Management and Trust, management contract fee, and ground rent, etc. Improve NOI Maximize DPU (*) The Five HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima. 19 4. Active Asset Management (cont.) Promote internal growth through renovation and rebrand, etc.

Plan to appropriate the negative goodwill in case the operation is suspended due to large-scale renovations Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Namba Oriental Hotel Completed Project Future Project Future Project (December 2019 to February 2020) (September 2020 to December 2020) (November 2020 to March 2021) Summary Amount invested: JPY92MM Scope: Banquet hall ("Seaside Banquet Rooms" with Tokyo Bay views) Summary Amount to invest: Approximately JPY3.0Bn (plan) Scope: Guest room, front lobby, exterior pedestrian alley from station, pool Summary Amount to invest: Approximately JPY2.6Bn (plan) Scope: Guest room, front lobby, hotel entrance, tenant area, etc. Aim Aim ※The entire building is expected to close during the renovation period Maximize the spectacular ocean view of Rainbow Bridge by removing the window frames

Creating an open banquet hall with a sense of unity with a wide seaside-facing balcony

seaside-facing balcony Increase the number of banquets and weddings Improve ADR by differentiating itself through renovation taking advantage of one of the world's most spectacular panoramic ocean view

Provide consistent quality for guest stay and increase value to stay at the hotel Aim • Improve ADR by differentiating itself through renovation with a superior design in a favorable location in central Namba • Add value by renovating the lobby and the Renovation of Banquet Halls at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ＜After＞＜After＞ garden • Improve operating efficiency and reducing costs by changing the layout ＜Before＞ 20 4. Active Asset Management (cont.) Promote internal growth through renovation, rebrand, etc. Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Increase rent through revision of rent scheme, etc. Track Record of Rent Scheme Revision (after Apr. 2014) Summary Renovation Term: October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019 ※ Hotel operation was suspended during the renovation period Investment: Approximately JPY3.1Bn Renovated the whole building and rebranded including an increase in the number of guest rooms

Changed the hotel grade from mid-price to upper-grade hotel

mid-price to upper-grade hotel Sustained DPU level by utilizing the negative goodwill during the suspension of the hotel operation Occupancy (right axis) ADR (left axis) RevPAR (left axis) (JPY) 18,633 100% 20,000 13,330 15,000 15,921 75% 10,000 12,597 50% 5,000 94.5% 85.4% 25% 0 0% January to September 2018 April to December 2019 ＜After＞ ＜After＞ ＜Before＞ ＜Before＞ 21 Apr. 2014 Jul. 2014 Dec. 2014 Jul. 2015 Jul. 2017 Jan. 2018 Jan. 2019 Apr. 2019 Aug. 2019 Oct. 2019 Dec. 2019 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Fixed-rent Fixed and Revenue Sharing Hotel Keihan Universal City Fixed-rent Fixed and Revenue Sharing ibis Styles Sapporo Changed to Management Contract the b suidobashi Fixed-rent Fixed and Variable-rent CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Fixed-rent Increase Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Fixed-rent Fixed and Revenue Sharing ibis Styles Kyoto Station Reduction of Management Contract Fee Hilton Tokyo Bay Revision of Rent (Increase) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Fixed-rent/ Fixed-rent Increase/ Traditional Lease Fixed-lease Mercure Yokosuka Revision of Rent (Effectively increase) the b suidobashi Revision of Rent (Increase) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Revision of Rent (Increase) ibis Styles Sapporo

Mercure Sapporo Reduction of Management Contract Fee 5. Capital Expenditures and Depreciation Strengthen competitiveness and improve asset value by continuing investment in CAPEX Clarification of CAPEX CAPEX Ⅰ capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties (JPY MM) CAPEX Ⅱ capital investment for fixtures furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structures or facilities but necessary for operating hotels 4,859 5,000 CAPEX Ⅲ strategic capital investment for renewals of guest rooms, banquet rooms, restaurant and others in order to maintain or to improve the competitiveness of the hotels 4,557 4,500 Depreciation 4,091 6,775 6,766 4,000 Cost for Large-scale Renovation Works 3,725 3,775 3,619 Oriental Hotel 234 3,500 3,294 Fukuoka Hilton 393 Hakata Station 3,056 3,147 Tokyo Odaiba 2,898 862 3,000 3,000 2,772 2,619 476 469 999 2,500 1,690 1,811 783 475 781 2,000 2,200 36 1,500 640 511 2,678 2,226 1,000 1,954 1,798 1,324 1,456 500 1,134 800 0 Asset Size 225,723 286,801 319,474 309,370 374,508 374,508 (JPY MM) FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 (forecast) The planned amount of large-scale renovation works for the entire property of Namba Oriental Hotel is not included in the capital expenditure for FY12/2020 due to the construction being scheduled for completion in March 2021. 22 Ⅵ. Financial Conditions 1. Financial Conditions Changes in LTV (total asset base) Term of Interest-bearing Debt 50% 45% 42.8% 40.6% 39.7% 39.9% 40% 39.0% 35% As of the end of Dec. 2018 Long-term 9.6% (scheduled repayment within one year) Long-term (*) Long-term represents debts 90.4% with original maturity over one year. As of the end of Dec. 2019 7.6% 92.4% 30% End of End of End of End of End of FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (*) LTV as of the end of each period. Changes in Costs for Interest-bearing Debt(*1) and Average Life of Debt(*2) Fixed Interest Rate Ratio As of the end of As of the end of Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 97.7% 97.8% Average Life of Debt Costs for Interest-bearing Debt (year) Repayment Schedule of Interest-bearing Debt 2.0% 6.0 5.0 5.2 1.5% 4.7 4.8 5.0 (JPY MM) (as of the end of December 2019) 1.5% 3.7 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% 4.0 30,000 Loans Investment Corporation Bonds 28,000 1.0% 25,000 1.0% 3.0 21,650 10,000 19,000 0.5% 2.0 20,000 16,900 15,772 3,000 17,350 17,000 1.0 15,000 12,782 12,300 6,000 1,500 0.0% 0.0 10,000 15,772 18,650 19,000 13,100 17,000 18,000 8,000 End of End of End of End of End of 5,000 10,800 10,900 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) 0 4,250 (*1) Weighted-average costs for interest-bearing debt (including up-front fee, etc.) as of the end of 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 each period. Rounded off to one decimal place. (*2) Average life of debt as of the end of each period 24 1. Financial Conditions (cont.) Lender List for Interest-bearing Debt Breakdown of Interest-bearing Debt (Unit: JPY MM) Balance Balance Lenders/Bond Name (as of the end of (as of the end of Variance December 2018) December 2019) Balance % Balance % Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 26,431 19.3% 31,901 18.9% 5,470 Shinsei Bank, Ltd. 15,035 11.0% 19,015 11.3% 3,980 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 15,030 11.0% 19,000 11.3% 3,970 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 10,540 7.7% 13,640 8.1% 3,100 Resona Bank, Limited 9,360 6.8% 10,126 6.0% 766 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 3,780 2.8% 5,750 3.4% 1,970 Fukuoka Bank, Ltd. 3,610 2.6% 4,750 2.8% 1,140 The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 4,190 3.1% 4,660 2.8% 470 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 4,135 3.0% 4,135 2.5% 0 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 2,435 1.8% 3,435 2.0% 1,000 The Chiba Bank, Ltd. 2,670 2.0% 3,100 1.8% 430 Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. 2,927 2.1% 2,892 1.7% (35) The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 1,600 1.2% 2,750 1.6% 1,150 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. 828 0.6% 1,500 0.9% 672 The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. 500 0.4% 500 0.3% 0 Total of Bank Loans 103,071 75.4% 127,154 75.3% 24,083 Investment Corporation Bonds (for institutional investors) 3rd Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 2,000 1.5% - - (2,000) Bonds 4th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,500 1.1% 1,500 0.9% 0 6th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 3,000 2.2% 3,000 1.8% 0 8th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,100 0.8% 1,100 0.7% 0 Corporation 9th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,000 0.7% 1,000 0.6% 0 12th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral - - 2,000 1.2% 2,000 Total of Investment Corporation Bonds 8,600 6.3% 8,600 5.1% 0 (for institutional investors) Investment Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors) 5th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 6,000 4.4% 6,000 3.6% 0 7th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 9,000 6.6% 9,000 5.3% 0 10th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 10,000 7.3% 10,000 5.9% 0 11th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral - - 8,000 4.7% 8,000 Total of Investment Corporation Bonds 25,000 18.3% 33,000 19.6% 8,000 (for individual investors) Total of Investment Corporation Bonds 33,600 24.6% 41,600 24.7% 8,000 Total of Interest-bearing Debt 136,671 100.0% 168,754 100.0% 32,083 25 As of the end of Dec. 2018 As of the end of Dec. 2019 Loans Investment24.6%24.7% Corporation Bonds 75.4%75.3% Status of Credit Rating Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. A+ (stable) (JCR) Rating and Investment Information, Inc. A (positive) (R&I) ※ The rating outlook of R&I changed to positive from stable in October 2019 Status of Reserve for Special Advanced Depreciation A part of gain on sale of three properties sold in 2018 are retained Reserve for special JPY1,174MM advanced depreciation 1. Financial Conditions (cont.) Negative Goodwill Changes in Appraisal Value (Unrealized Gains) 1. Add JPY262 million (50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill) to dividends every period 2. In addition to above, dividends will be increased in response to the following • Cope with losses caused by property dispositions • Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets • Cope with dilution of dividend per unit • Cope with inconsistency between tax and accounting treatments (Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land, amortization of (JPY Bn) 500 400 Book Value Unrealized Gains 398.7 525.9 439.3 437.5 151.5 122.1 130.7 asset retirement obligations, etc.) • Cope with suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovation works with significant impact on revenues ＜Amount used in FY12/2019＞ 50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM Adjustment for dilution : JPY310MM Cope with large-scale renovation works : JPY357MM 300 200 302.1 78.7 205.4 34.8 113.8 374.3 Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY246MM Total amount : JPY1,176MM Balance of Negative Goodwill JPY10,617MM after the end of December 2019 ＜Amount to be used in FY12/2020＞ 50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM Cope with large-scale renovation works : JPY216MM 100 0 284.9 223.3 170.5 317.2 306.7 Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY18MM Total amount : JPY496MM Balance of Negative Goodwill JPY10,120MM after the end of December 2020 (forecast) The breakdown of the amount used for "cope with large-scale renovation works" in FY12/2019: JPY357MM for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

The breakdown of the amount to be used for "cope with large-scale renovation works" in FY12/2020: JPY44MM for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, and JPY172MM for Namba Oriental Hotel 26 Ratio of 20.4% 35.2% 39.9% 38.5% 42.6% 40.5% Unrealized Gains FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (15th Period) (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (*) Unrealized gains are calculated by subtracting book value from appraisal value. Memo 27 Ⅶ. Market Environment 1. Market Environment  The number of inbound visitors continues to increase  While the number of inbound visitors from South Korea significantly decreased, inbound visitors from China and many other countries reached a record high Changes in Number of Inbound Visitors Changes in Inbound Visitors by Country (Thousands) +2.2% 35,000 Number of Inbound Visitors Tourists +8.7% 31,191 31,882 30,000 28,691 +19.4% 25,000 24,039 27,766 +21.8% 25,441 20,000 19,737 +47.1% 21,049 15,000 13,413 16,969 10,363 10,000 8,358 10,880 5,000 7,962 6,041 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (unit: million people) 10 China South Korea 9 Taiwan Hong Kong Others 8 (Asian countries other than above and Europe, US, etc.) 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Number of International Visitors to Japan by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) (*) The numbers for Jan.-Oct. 2019 are provisional numbers, and Nov.-Dec. are estimated numbers. Source: Visitor Arrivals by Country/Area & Purpose of Visit (provisional figures) by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) (*) The numbers for Jan.-Oct. 2019 are provisional numbers, and Nov.-Dec. are estimated numbers. 29 1. Market Environment (cont.) Lodging demand increased due to inbound visitors

The number of overnight guests has been solid Supply of rooms has been increasing, mainly in Tokyo and Osaka, but the supply after 2021 is expected to decrease Changes in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan (Guest nights in millions) 600 No. of Japanese Overnight Guests +1.3% No. of Inbound Overnight Guests +5.6% 545 +6.5% (2.3%) +3.5% 538 500 +6.0% +1.6% 504 492 510 474 466 439 400 444 443 300 430 438 423 Supply of Rooms in Hotels/Ryokans in Japan (No. of Rooms) ＜Japan＞ Actual Supply Forecast 80,000 53,812 59,572 63,498 60,000 32,988 27,408 27,937 40,000 16,517 20,000 10,219 0 Ratio of New Supply +1.1% +2.1% +3.4% +3.6% +3.7% +1.5% +0.6% +1.5% Excl. Tokyo, Osaka +0.7% +1.7% +2.5% +2.7% +2.7% +1.2% +0.4% +1.5% (%: change from the 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ previous year) (No. of Rooms) ＜Tokyo＞ 17,344 20,000 11,833 15,000 11,095 6,273 10,000 6,107 5,866 413 432 429 5,000 1,348 2,267 0 200 CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate) of Japanese overnight guests +1.0% +18.3%+8.3% 100 +46.4%+5.8% +14.8% +27.3%+33.8% 66 69 80 94 102 26 33 45 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency Rounded off to the nearest millions of people.

Numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2019 are second preliminary figure, numbers for Dec. 2019 are first preliminary figure. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2019, etc. is schedule to be released on June 30, 2020. Ratio of New Supply +4.1% +3.8% +7.4% +6.5% +9.5% +3.1% +0.7% +1.1% (%: change from the 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ previous year) ＜Osaka＞ (No. of Rooms) 11,003 12,000 8,329 8,082 9,000 5,018 4,257 6,000 2,347 3,419 1,402 3,000 0 Ratio of New Supply +1.8% +6.3% +9.9% +11.9% +7.8% +3.8% +2.0% +2.9% (%: change from the 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ previous year) Source: Estimated by the Asset Management Company using data from "Public Health Administration Report" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), a weekly hotel & restaurant magazine (HOTERES), and Nikkei Telecom. Ratio of new supply is the ratio of new rooms to be supplied in a year to the stock of rooms at the beginning of the year. With regard to the above data, please note that in case the number of rooms are stated as "to be determined" by hotels, the asset management company has used 180, the average number of new supply of hotel rooms, for calculation. 30 1. Market Environment (cont.) Many venues are located in Tokyo, where there are many properties owned by JHR Tokyo 2020 Games Venue Maps and Properties owned by JHR the b the b suidobashi ikebukuro R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN ibis Tokyo dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa Shinjuku Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Olympic Stadium Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae (Opening and Closing ★ Ceremonies) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi ★ Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel Francs Chisun Inn Kamata Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Tokyo Aquatics Yumenoshima Sapporo Olympic Village Centre Park Archery Mercure Field Odori Park Ariake Arena Tatsumi Water Sapporo Ariake Urban Polo Centre ibis Styles Sapporo Ariake Gymnastics Centre Sapporo Sports Park Dome Ariake Tennis Park Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Odaiba ★ IBC/MPC Tokyo Olympic: Marine International Exhibition Centre July 24 to Park Aomi Urban (Tokyo Big Sight) August 9 Shiokaze Sports Park Paralympic: Park August 25 to September 6 Source: Prepared by the Asset Management Company based on the official website by The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (*) Tokyo 2020 Games represents Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics : Properties owned by JHR, : Venues for games or facilities related to the Olympics, ★: Places where the cauldrons would be placed The number of inbound visitors in past host countries has increased even after the Olympics Changes in Number of International Tourist Arrivals after Olympics and Paralympics (times) Greece (Athens Olympics in 2004) 1.8 UK (London Olympics in 2012) China (Beijing Olympics in 2008) Brazil (Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016) 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.9 city Six years ago Five years ago Four years ago Three years ago Two years ago one year ago One year Two years Three years Four years year theas after after after after Selected host Olympic Source: Prepared by the Asset Manager based on the data from "International tourism, number of arrivals" by World Bank and "Tourism Highlights 2019 Edition" by UNWTO (*1) The data were statistics in the past and those will be not guaranteed for the change after Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (*2) Figures for two years after in Brazil are preliminary figures. 31 1. Market Environment (cont.) Various international events, conferences and infrastructure improvements are scheduled in and after 2020. Further growth of the tourism industry is expected Major domestic airports are expected to attract more inbound visitors by increasing the number of the international flights

Haneda and Narita Airports in Tokyo metropolitan area are expected to reach 1 million fights per year as total Coming Major Events Related to Tourism, etc. in Japan International Events, Others Conferences, etc. 2020 • Tokyo Olympics and • "Large-scale Development at Tokyo Disneyland", Paralympics Games new areas and facilities are planned to open (nationwide) (Beauty and the Beast, etc. is themed) (July 24 to August 9, • New area is planned to open in Universal Studio August 25 to September 6) Japan (Nintendo-themed) • Tokyo International Cruise Terminal is planned to open in Odaiba (July) 2021 • World Masters Games 2021 Kansai (May 14 to May 30) • 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships 2021 Fukuoka (July to August) 2022 • Badminton World • New Shinkansen route opens in Kyushu Championships (Tokyo) (Takeo Onsen～Nagasaki) • Extension of Hokuriku Shinkansen (Kanazawa and Tsuruga) • Tokyo BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service starts (Tokyo city center～Seaside "Rinkai" area) 2023 • "Large-scale expansion project at Tokyo Disney Sea", new theme port is planned to open ("Fantasy Springs") 2024 • Mixed-use infrastructure development including a convention center in Rinku Central Park (Izumisano-City, Osaka) • Openings of Yumeshima Station of Osaka Metro Line and tower building at Yumeshima Station 2025 • World EXPO 2025 • Integrated Resorts start their operations in Osaka, Kansai (184 days) (Undecided) (April 13 to October 13) 2027 • Linear Chuo Shinkansen line commences operation 2029 • Open of Haneda Airport Access Line 2031 • Extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen line to Sapporo (Shin Hakodate Hokuto～Sapporo) (*) As events are those scheduled as of January 31, 2020 and may be changed. Future Airport Development Plan for Major Domestic Airport Haneda Airport Narita International Airport  March 29, 2020  2029 Setting up new flight and increase Construction of a new runway and the number of flights to cities in extension of the existing runways North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, etc. Number of international flights Number of flights (10,000 99,000 (10,000 times) times) 500,000 12 times/year 60 60,000 (130 flights/day) times/year 8 times/year 40 256,000 (80 flights/day) times/year Approximately 4 20 Approximately 1.7 times 2.0 times 0 0 Current Plan Current Plan ※＜Reference＞ London Area Airports: 1,210,000 times/year New York Area Airports: 1,320,000 times/year Other Airport Development Plan Naha Airport March 26, 2020 • Operating of the second runway around July 2020 • Expand the CIQ (Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine) Kansai 2021 to 2025 • Large-scale renovation is planned for the International first time since its opening in 1994 Airport • Renovation of Terminal 1 Fukuoka Airport March 2025 • Operating of the second runway 32 Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy 1. JHR's Investment Targets Aim to increase dividend for mid to long term Strong High capability in ability in achieving acquiring internal properties growth Stable financing capability Strong ability in acquiring properties Highly recognized as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels

J-REIT specializing in hotels High presence and credibility in the property market by continuously acquiring properties

Capability to propose various acquisition schemes and to execute acquisitions High capability in achieving internal growth Management approach through active asset management strategies that achieves a good balance between stability and upside potential

Increase in hotel revenue through collaboration with high- quality operators

Attract inbound demand through enhanced international brand portfolio

Strengthen and maintain competitiveness by investing in appropriate capital expenditures Stable financing capability Secure sound and stable finance

Diversify financing methods 34 2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential JHR pursues both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing growth strategies Ensure Stable Revenue Fixed rent structure Appropriate monitoring of hotel operation

Capital expenditures to maintain competitiveness and asset value Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. Pursue Upside Management Variable rent Revenue sharing contract structure structure structure Active Asset Management Strategies Change in rent structures and rebranding

Strategic capital expenditures, etc. Increase in rental income, etc. through improvement in hotels' performance Proportion of Rental Income (Annualized effect of forecast for FY12/2020) Fixed rent Variable rent(*) 59.5% 40.5% Variable rent, Rent from revenue sharing and Income from management contracts 35 Proportion of Rent Structures (as of February 20, 2020) Fixed rent only 11 properties Variable rent, etc.(*) 32 properties Fixed rent + variable rent structure Fixed rent + revenue sharing structure

Variable rent structure and management contract structure 3. External Growth Strategy Recognition of External Environment Trend of the Hotel Investment Market Amid gradually recovering economy, domestic leisure demand remained firm. However, hotel revenue in some area showed a sluggish growth due to factors such as a declined in inbound visitors to Japan in some regions by the political issue between Japan and South Korea, and natural disasters, etc.

However, following the last year's Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held this year, and hotel assets continue to attract strong attention as an investment target. In addition, competition for acquisitions in the hotel investment market is severe, due to the decline in yields on other asset classes and the increase in the number of players in hotel investment and hotel development, including new private funds.

As inbound visitors have trended upward, new hotel supply continues to increase at a certain volume, and the competitiveness of the hotel is becoming clearer depending on the hotel's specifications, locations, and the capabilities of the hotel operators, making it important to differentiate each hotel from its competitors. Basic Policies Acquire highly competitive hotel real estate, etc. in areas that have potential to attract "demand by both domestic and inbound leisure customers" in the medium to long-term

long-term Improve profitability, stability, and quality of the overall portfolio Key Measures Emphasize the superiority of buildings and facilities (infrastructure), operations (services), and locations of hotel real estate, etc.

The prime investment targets are "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that have high barriers to entry due to operation and management know-how, capital outlay and locations In the case of "limited-service hotels," the creditworthiness of the hotel lessee, the age of the building, location, guest room composition and profitability are important For limited-service hotels specialized in selling single rooms, consider acquisition individually, taking into account the hotel specifications and the possibility of achieving the upside. Especially, proactively review the purchase of hotels that have potential for internal growth by implementing active asset management or the possibility of synergy effect with the existing properties

Strategic investment areas

Hokkaido area, Tokyo and bay area, Osaka/Kyoto area, Fukuoka area, and Okinawa area

Investigation and planning of the internal growth strategy upon property acquisition

Investigate the appropriate rent level and rent structure upon renewal, etc., cost reduction possibilities, and possibilities to improve buildings and facilities Particularly, if the hotel pays variable rent, etc., promote internal growth through collaboration with lessees and/or operators

36 4. Internal Growth Strategy Recognition of External Environment Hotel Market Environment In addition to stable domestic leisure demand, due to the government policy to promote tourism nation, the number of inbound tourists, mainly from Asian countries, is continuing to rise. Amid such growth expectation for Japan's tourism and hotel industries, although there are needs to carefully monitor some impact by supply of new hotels and Minpaku (private lodging for a fee), demand for accommodation is expected to stay firm. Basic Policies Pursue both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing active asset management strategies Key Measures Planning and execution of the active asset management in order to realize pursuit in upside revenue

Make strategic CAPEX which will improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness mainly at hotels with high growth potential Raise rent and change to rent structures that can achieve upside revenue Reduction of management contract fee of properties under management contract Attract inbound demand through rebranding to international brands Make proactive proposals to build effective hotel operating structures which aim to maximize GOP, from the perspective of both hotel sales and expenses Increase hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators

Planning and execution of strategic CAPEX which secure steady revenue, and monitoring of lessees

Analyze the creditworthiness of hotel lessees, understand hotel income and expenditures, closely observe and improve rent-paying capacity Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. through capital expenditures, which lead to maintain and improve competitiveness and asset value

37 5. Financial Strategy Recognition of External Environment Trend of Financing Environment and Interest Rates In 2019, both the number of public offerings (including IPOs) and the amount of fund procured by J-REIT were below the previous year's level, but the Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index remained firm and conditions remained favorable.

J-REIT were below the previous year's level, but the Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index remained firm and conditions remained favorable. As for investment corporation bonds, issuance of green bonds increased. Long-term interest rates continued to be low and interest rate for bonds remained low.

Long-term interest rates continued to be low and interest rate for bonds remained low. There is no particular change in the lending attitude of financial institutions. Both short-term and long-term interest rates remain at low levels. Although drastic change may not happen in the financial environment, some attention should be paid to fluctuations in long-term interest rates mainly due to international factors. Basic Policies Ensure healthy and stable finance

Strengthen lender formation and relationships with financial institutions

Diversify financing methods Key Measures Maintain LTV level at a maximum of 50% (total asset base) for the time being

Diversify financing methods such as public offerings and issuance of investment corporation bonds including green bonds

Improve financial stability by extending and diversifying repayment periods and fixing interest rates, etc.

Optimize borrowing costs 38 6. Sustainability Initiatives Aiming for achieving a mid to long-term growth that coexists with society and environment and enhancing sustainability through appropriate actions for ESG issues Sustainability Policy Acquisition of BELS Certification(*1) JHR and JHRA stipulated "Sustainability Policy", which defines material issues and initiatives for sustainability in our business Sustainability Policy Monitoring and improvement of environmental performance in our portfolio

Promotion of comfortable, healthy, secure and safe hotels

Promotion of ESG in value chains

Consideration for and contribution to local communities

Initiatives for our officers and employees

Compliance as corporate citizens

Improvement of transparency and engagement with our stakeholders JHR obtained a BELS certification for two properties, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha, for the first among J-REIT owned hotels Hotel Nikko Alivila Mercure Okinawa Naha GRESB Real Estate Assessment(*2) JHR received a "Green Star" designation. It was highly evaluated in both "Management & Policy" and "Implementation & Measurement" areas with regards to initiatives for environmental considerations

and sustainability (September 2019)

and sustainability (September 2019) Highest ranking

Acquired Green Star "GRESB Rating" Acquired 3-star

SMBC Environment Assessment Loan(*3) Acquisition of "A" grade

SMBC Environmental Assessment Loan evaluated JHR's excellent initiatives for environmental considerations in asset management

(March 2018)

Issuance of Green Bonds Issuance of unsecured investment corporation bonds as Green Bonds for the first among J-REITs specializing in hotels (July 2019)

J-REITs specializing in hotels (July 2019) Amount: JPY2.0Bn Duration: 5 years

Usage of the Green Bonds proceeds

For refinance of loans for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station To fund construction works, etc. for renovation etc. of the other hotels

(*1) BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-Efficiency Labeling System) is a display system of energy conservation performance of a building set by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. (*2) The GRESB is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate ESG considerations of property companies and real estate funds. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of initiatives for sustainability of property companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. GRESB rating is a relative evaluation based on comprehensive scores and the highest being "5-stars". (*3) "SMBC Environmental Assessment Loan" assesses status of corporate initiatives for environmental considerations, on loan execution and establishment of lending conditions, based on environmental assessment criteria developed independently by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and the Japan Research Institute, Limited. 39 6. Sustainability Initiatives (cont.) Energy-saving Work for Restaurant Renovations For Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Renovation for All-Day Dining (July 2019)

All-Day Dining (July 2019) Introduced highly energy-efficient equipment for kitchen and air-conditioning, etc. Enhancing customer satisfaction as well as considering the environment Introduction of LED lightings 75% reduction of CO 2 emissions after the renovation Replacement of air conditionings 46% reduction of CO 2 emissions after the renovation Upgrade of washing and sterilizing equipment 45% reduction of CO 2 emissions figures after the renovation

＜Entrance＞ ＜Interior＞ These figures related to the CO 2 emissions are estimated by the Asset Management Company based on expert reports. Energy-saving Work for Large-scale Renovations For Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Rebranded and Reopened (April 2019)

Changed from central air conditioning to individual air conditioning Changed all lightings to LEDs Replaced plumbing installation to improve water efficiency

⇒ 16% reduction of CO2 emissions after renovation of the entire building ＜After＞ ＜Before＞ Initiatives for smoking ban for all rooms The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

JHR has been successively implementing to convert all hotel rooms into non-smoking rooms at all owned hotels Non-smoking room ratio (based on the room numbers):

89% (the beginning of 2018) ⇒ 97% (the end of December 2019) ⇒ Promote to provide a healthy and comfortable environment for both hotel guests and hotel staff 40 7. Benefits Program for Unitholders JHR implemented benefits program for unitholders to obtain a better understanding, improve their satisfaction and expand the investor base. JHR also expanded the benefits program in 2019 by adding two newly acquired hotels, aggregated coverage to 20 hotels.  Eligible recipients of complimentary coupons  Details of the benefits program Complimentary coupons will be sent to those who hold ten or more JHR units Five complimentary coupons for accommodations and five at the end of June every year (end of the midterm settlement) complimentary coupons for restaurants(*) 10% discount from the best rate for accommodation by each Eligible unitholders: 12,120 hotel and 10% discount for restaurants Valid period: One year between October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020 (*) Complimentary coupons for restaurants are only available at selected hotels. Hotels that offer the Benefits Program The 14 HMJ Hotels The Six Accor Hotels Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Namba Oriental Hotel Hotel Nikko Alivila Okinawa Marriott ibis Tokyo Shinjuku ibis Styles Kyoto Station Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Resort & Spa ACTIVE-INTER CITY Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Holiday Inn Hilton Tokyo International Garden Hotel Narita HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Hakata Station Osaka Namba Narita Airport Grand Hiroshima Hotel) Hotel Nikko Nara Newly Added Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Hilton Tokyo Odaiba 41 Mercure Sapporo ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Okinawa Naha Mercure Yokosuka Appendix 2 Information on Properties 1. Property List (1/2) (as of the end of December 2019) Appraisal Value Revenue from P/L from Acquisition 20th Period 20th Period Hotel Type Grade No. of Age Book Value Real Estate NOI Real Estate NOI Yield No. Property Name Price (as of June 30, 2019) (as of December 31, 2019) Investment Guest Location (JPY MM) Operation (JPY1,000) Operation (actual) (*1) (*2) (*3) (JPY MM) Appraisal Appraisal Ratio Rooms (*5) (JPY1,000) (*7) (JPY1,000) (*8) (*4) (*6) Value CAP Rate Value CAP Rate (*7) (*7) (JPY MM) (JPY MM) 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel (*9) Full-service Upper-middle 323 Hyogo 24.5 10,900 9,888 16,200 5.1% 16,200 4.8% 2.9% 1,256,795 1,003,298 669,037 9.2% 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Full-service Mid-price 511 Chiba 24.7 19,900 17,699 34,900 4.4% 37,800 4.4% 5.3% 1,883,870 1,765,658 1,357,731 8.9% 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Limited-service Mid-price 258 Osaka 23.8 15,000 14,640 32,900 4.1% 32,900 4.1% 4.0% 1,406,836 1,299,612 1,139,547 8.7% 4 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Full-service Upper-middle 227 Hiroshima 26.3 4,100 4,171 4,370 7.5% 4,400 4.9% 1.1% 472,555 428,306 340,288 10.4% 5 Hotel Nikko Alivila Resort Luxury 397 Okinawa 25.8 18,900 18,168 32,900 4.8% 32,900 4.8% 5.0% 1,977,644 1,829,606 1,512,840 9.7% 6 The Beach Tower Okinawa Resort Mid-price 280 Okinawa 15.8 7,610 6,587 10,000 4.4% 10,100 4.4% 2.0% 511,028 468,191 335,312 6.2% 7 Hakone Setsugetsuka Resort Mid-price 158 Kanagawa 13.3 4,070 3,696 5,300 4.9% 5,310 4.9% 1.1% 294,957 271,037 177,854 6.7% 8 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Limited-service Mid-price 291 Kumamoto 11.9 2,334 2,139 3,060 5.6% 3,060 5.6% 0.6% 194,460 173,568 130,770 7.4% 9 the b suidobashi Limited-service Mid-price 99 Tokyo 33.4 1,120 1,213 1,940 4.1% 2,440 4.1% 0.3% 103,848 89,840 61,793 8.0% 10 dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa (*10) Limited-service Economy 75 Tokyo 22.8 999 941 1,330 3.9% 1,330 3.9% 0.3% 63,995 54,899 41,359 5.5% 11 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Limited-service Mid-price 247 Fukuoka 24.8 2,130 2,022 4,520 4.4% 4,520 4.4% 0.6% 240,000 224,000 198,000 10.5% 12 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Limited-service Mid-price 204 Nara 19.8 2,050 1,800 2,440 5.0% 2,440 5.0% 0.5% 151,000 134,000 97,000 6.6% 13 R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji Limited-service Economy 187 Tokyo 17.8 1,720 1,822 2,010 3.9% 2,010 3.9% 0.5% 97,292 83,017 66,694 4.8% Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi 14 Limited-service Economy 259 Tokyo 11.9 3,746 3,527 5,830 4.3% 5,830 4.3% 1.0% 287,814 256,887 220,539 6.9% Nihombashi 15 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Limited-service Economy 164 Tokyo 22.8 2,108 2,022 3,160 4.0% 3,160 4.0% 0.6% 154,623 138,482 118,017 6.6% 16 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Limited-service Economy 257 Fukuoka 18.3 1,652 1,419 2,780 4.5% 2,750 4.5% 0.4% 141,039 127,703 109,484 7.7% 17 Hotel Keihan Universal City Resort Mid-price 330 Osaka 18.5 6,000 5,905 13,900 4.9% 13,900 4.9% 1.6% 746,118 668,997 583,302 11.1% 18 Chisun Inn Kamata Limited-service Economy 70 Tokyo 16.7 823 772 1,450 4.5% 1,430 4.5% 0.2% 80,876 73,891 62,713 9.0% 19 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Limited-service Economy 105 Tokyo 27.9 1,512 1,453 2,040 4.5% 1,990 4.5% 0.4% 112,476 98,166 72,951 6.5% Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi- 20 Limited-service Mid-price 220 Tokyo 11.8 4,800 4,802 8,970 3.9% 8,950 3.9% 1.3% 446,477 383,039 361,093 8.0% Karasumoriguchi (*11) 21 Hilton Tokyo Bay Resort Luxury 828 Chiba 31.5 26,050 26,422 40,400 4.3% 40,500 4.3% 7.0% 2,220,187 1,938,334 1,765,290 7.4% 22 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Limited-service Mid-price 206 Tokyo 39.3 7,243 8,013 10,200 4.0% 10,200 4.0% 1.9% 704,537 497,729 385,256 6.9% 23 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Limited-service Mid-price 215 Kyoto 10.8 6,600 6,675 11,600 4.3% 10,900 4.3% 1.8% 459,002 412,032 373,486 6.2% 24 ibis Styles Sapporo Limited-service Mid-price 278 Hokkaido 9.4 6,797 6,601 11,200 4.7% 11,200 4.7% 1.8% 661,063 525,459 442,798 7.7% 43 1. Property List (2/2) (as of the end of December 2019) Appraisal Value Revenue from P/L from Acquisition 20th Period 20th Period Hotel Type Grade No. of Age Book Value Real Estate NOI Real Estate NOI Yield No. Property Name Price (as of June 30, 2019) (as of December 31, 2019) Investment Guest Location (JPY MM) Operation (JPY1,000) Operation (actual) (*1) (*2) (*3) (JPY MM) Appraisal Appraisal Ratio Rooms (*5) (JPY1,000) (*7) (JPY1,000) (*8) (*4) (*6) Value CAP Rate Value CAP Rate (*7) (*7) (JPY MM) (JPY MM) 25 Mercure Sapporo Limited-service Mid-price 285 Hokkaido 10.7 6,000 5,857 11,000 4.6% 11,000 4.6% 1.6% 797,832 523,042 430,996 8.7% 26 Mercure Okinawa Naha Limited-service Mid-price 260 Okinawa 10.4 3,000 2,887 7,760 4.6% 7,190 4.6% 0.8% 342,013 270,481 209,569 9.0% 27 the b ikebukuro Limited-service Mid-price 175 Tokyo 37.5 6,520 6,608 7,350 4.2% 7,350 4.2% 1.7% 356,173 328,770 296,705 5.0% 28 the b hachioji Limited-service Mid-price 196 Tokyo 33.4 2,610 2,699 2,790 5.1% 2,790 5.1% 0.7% 185,672 160,629 129,084 6.2% 29 the b hakata Limited-service Mid-price 175 Fukuoka 22.3 2,300 2,361 4,710 4.3% 4,610 4.3% 0.6% 228,379 215,725 194,131 9.4% 30 Hotel Francs Full-service Mid-price 222 Chiba 28.4 3,105 3,178 4,090 4.6% 4,140 4.6% 0.8% 300,000 237,023 193,824 7.6% 31 Mercure Yokosuka Full-service Mid-price 160 Kanagawa 26.2 1,650 1,658 3,000 4.6% 3,590 4.6% 0.4% 360,970 250,373 212,998 15.2% 32 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Resort Upper-middle 361 Okinawa 14.9 14,950 15,106 18,700 4.9% 17,900 4.9% 4.0% 937,465 853,261 569,108 5.7% ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA 33 Full-service Luxury 238 Hiroshima 9.3 17,320 17,436 21,700 4.5% 21,900 4.5% 4.6% 1,624,836 1,182,632 966,133 6.8% (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) 34 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Limited-service Mid-price 268 Tokyo 10.0 6,705 6,652 7,630 4.0% 7,650 4.0% 1.8% 349,975 323,962 283,942 4.8% Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station 35 Full-service Upper-middle 221 Fukuoka 34.5 7,197 9,847 14,000 4.6% 15,300 4.6% 1.9% 740,062 494,731 (65,231) 6.9% (*12) 36 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Limited-service Mid-price 314 Osaka 11.4 27,000 27,126 27,200 4.3% 27,200 4.3% 7.2% 967,957 920,119 728,343 3.4% 37 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Limited-service Economy 263 Fukuoka 20.7 4,925 5,161 6,630 4.8% 6,620 4.8% 1.3% 447,198 302,154 266,423 6.1% 38 Hilton Nagoya Full-service Luxury 460 Aichi 30.9 15,250 15,651 16,000 4.2% 15,700 4.2% 4.1% 1,452,768 746,661 591,860 4.9% 39 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Full-service Upper-middle 548 Chiba 26.4 13,175 13,499 13,700 4.6% 13,700 4.6% 3.5% 912,491 826,763 621,261 6.3% 40 International Garden Hotel Narita Full-service Mid-price 463 Chiba 23.6 9,125 9,245 9,650 4.8% 9,660 4.8% 2.4% 604,422 560,153 422,311 6.1% 41 Hotel Nikko Nara Full-service Upper-middle 330 Nara 21.8 10,373 10,442 11,200 4.8% 10,900 4.8% 2.8% 625,869 576,007 434,069 5.6% Hotel Oriental Express Osaka 42 Limited-service Mid-price 124 Osaka 1.9 2,738 2,829 3,050 4.6% 2,990 4.6% 0.7% 109,991 107,162 95,381 - Shinsaibashi 43 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Full-service Upper-middle 453 Tokyo 24.0 62,400 63,652 69,400 3.7% 69,500 3.7% 16.7% 2,264,830 2,261,016 2,075,257 - Total or Average (43 properties) - - 11,705 - 21.8 374,508 374,314 522,960 4.5% 525,910 4.5% 100.0% 28,278,550 24,087,502 19,281,141 6.4% (*1) Under the category of Hotel Type, "Full-service" is full-service hotel, "Resort" is resort hotel, and "Limited-service" is limited-service hotel. (*2) Mainly based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified the hotels into four categories as "luxury," "upper-middle,""mid-price," and "economy." (*3) Average age: Weighted average calculated as follows. The sum of (acquisition price of each property x property age)/total acquisition price. (*4) The acquisition price in the Purchase & Sale Agreement for the Beneficial Interest in Trust, etc. is indicated. (Consumption tax, amount equivalent to consumption tax, brokerage fee, and other purchase-related costs are excluded.) (*5) Book value as of the end of December 2019. (*6) Investment ratio indicate percentage of the acquisition price of each asset to the total acquisition price. Numbers beyond one decimal place is rounded off. (*7) Actual for one year from January to December 2019. Since the lessees did not agree to disclose numbers in units of JPY1,000 for No. 11 and 12, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY million. Since No.42 and 43 were acquired during the period, numbers after acquisition is indicated. (*8) NOI yield for the portfolio is calculated as follows: Total NOI for FY12/2019 (actual) ÷ total acquisition price of properties held as of the end of FY12/2019. As No. 42 and 43 were acquired during the period, NOI yield (actual) is not calculated. (*9) The number of guest rooms at Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel was changed from 319 to 323 on December 30, 2019. (*10) The name of the hotel was changed from Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa on August 4, 2019. (*11) The name of the hotel was changed from Hotel Sunroute Shinbashi on April 23, 2019. (*12) The name of the hotel was changed from Hotel Centraza Hakata on April 9, 2019. The hotel grade was changed from "Mid-price" to "Upper-middle." 44 2. Summary of Lease Contracts (1/2) (as of the end of December 2019) Lease Rent Hotel Operator/ Lease/ Expiration Contractual Rent Rent Modification Summary Rent Modification Schedule No. Property Name Structure Lessee Hotel Consulting and MC Date of Rent Modification Summary (After acquisition) (2020 to 2021) Type (*2) (*1) Management Company Term Contract Timing Condition 2020 2021 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (Fixed rent) JPY3,221MM/year + 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Fixed- Fixed + Variable 15 Dec. 2034 (Variable rent) When the total GOP of The In principle, the same rent will be Five HMJ Hotels exceeds GOP base applied until expiration of the Jan. 2020 Same Renewed - 4 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima lease amount (JPY3,351MM), the excess x 85% contract. is paid 5 Hotel Nikko Alivila Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. 6 The Beach Tower Okinawa Fixed- Fixed 20 Jun. 2026 JPY42MM/month The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. 7 Hakone Setsugetsuka Fixed- Fixed 20 Oct. 2026 JPY24MM/month The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. 8 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Fixed- Fixed 12 Mar. 2023 JPY16MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2017 Same Under - discussion lease agreement every three years. (Apr.) 9 dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa Lease Fixed 20 Mar. 2020 JPY5MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2017 Same To be expired - Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel agreement every three years. (Mar.) 10 Lease Fixed 3 Mar. 2021 JPY20MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2018 Same - To be expired Plaza agreement. (Mar.) 11 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Lease Fixed Washington Hotel K.K. 20 Mar. 2020 JPY11MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual - - To be expired - agreement. (Mar.) 12 R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji Lease Fixed 20 Apr. 2022 JPY8MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2011 Increased - - agreement. (+3.0%) 13 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Fixed- Fixed + Revenue Rent can be modified through mutual Same Greens Co., Ltd. 20 Jan. 2028 JPY21MM/month + Revenue sharing Apr. 2018 (Introduced - - Nihombashi lease sharing agreement every five years. revenue sharing) 14 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Lease Fixed + Revenue THE KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL, LTD 20 Mar. 2020 JPY11MM/month + Revenue sharing Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2017 Same To be expired - Mitsukoshimae sharing agreement. (Mar.) 15 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Lease Fixed Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. 30 Sep. 2031 JPY11MM/month No rule has been stipulated. Oct. 2007 Increased - - (+9.4%) 16 Hotel Keihan Universal City Lease Fixed + Revenue K.K. Hotel Keihan 20 Jun. 2021 Nondisclosure(*4) Nondisclosure(*4) Jul. 2014 Modified Structure - To be expired sharing (Jun.) Fixed- Solare Hotels & Hotel GOP x 86% 17 Chisun Inn Kamata Variable SHR Hotels, Co., Ltd. 7 Dec. 2026 (If the amount is below zero, it will be - Jan. 2020 Same Renewed - lease Resorts Co., Ltd. JPY0) 18 Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Lease Fixed + Revenue In principle, the same rent will be To be expired Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd. 4 Dec. 2021 JPY7MM/month + Revenue sharing applied until expiration of the Jul. 2015 Modified Structure - sharing contract. (Dec.) 19 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi- Fixed- Fixed + Revenue Sotetsu Hotel Development Co., Ltd.(*3) 15 Mar. 2023 JPY18MM/month + Revenue sharing No rule has been stipulated. - - - - Karasumoriguchi lease sharing 20 Hilton Tokyo Bay Fixed- Fixed + Revenue THE DAI-ICHI Hilton International 4 Dec. 2022 JPY163MM/month + Revenue sharing Rent can be modified through Jan. 2019 Renewed - - lease sharing BUILDING CO., LTD. Company mutual agreement. (Increased) 21 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku - Management 12 Jun. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - Jul. 2012 Modified Structure - - contract 22 ibis Styles Kyoto Station - Management 5 Dec. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - contract 23 ibis Styles Sapporo - Management - AAPC Japan K.K. 5 Dec. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - contract 24 Mercure Sapporo - Management 15 Sep. 2029 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - contract 25 Mercure Okinawa Naha - Management 10 Apr. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - contract 26 Mercure Yokosuka Fixed- Variable AAPC Japan K.K. 5 Aug. 2024 Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until Aug. 2019 Renewed - - lease expiration of the contract. (Effectively increased) 27 the b ikebukuro Fixed- Fixed + Variable Ishin Ikebukuro Operations K.K. 7 Jan. 2022 JPY163MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. 28 the b hachioji Fixed- Fixed + Variable Ishin Hachioji Operations, Y.K. 7 Jan. 2022 JPY98MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. 29 the b hakata Fixed- Fixed + Variable Ishin Hakata Operations K.K. 7 Jan. 2022 JPY82MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. 30 the b suidobashi Fixed- Fixed + Variable Ishin Suidobashi Operations K.K. 7 Dec. 2026 JPY85MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until Jan. 2020 Conditions changed Renewed - lease expiration of the contract. (Increased) 45 2. Summary of Lease Contracts (2/2) (as of the end of December 2019) Lease Rent Hotel Operator/ Lease/ Expiration Contractual Rent Rent Modification Summary Rent Modification Schedule No. Property Name Structure Lessee Hotel Consulting and MC Date of Rent Modification Summary (After acquisition) (2020 to 2021) Type (*2) (*1) Management Company Term Contract Timing Condition 2020 2021 31 Hotel Francs Fixed- Fixed K.K. Bridal Produce 19 Oct. 2024 JPY25MM/month The same rent will be applied until - - - - lease expiration of the contract. Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY550MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be To be expired 32 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Fixed + Variable Lagoon resort Nago Co., Ltd. 5 Dec. 2020 (Variable rent) When the total GOP - applied until expiration of the - - lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY700MM), (Dec.) the excess x 90% is paid contract. Fixed- K.K. A.I.C Hiroshima Luxury Hotels (Fixed rent) JPY348MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA Fixed + Variable (Variable rent) When the total GOP 33 International of Hong 11 Dec. 2026 applied until expiration of the - - - - (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) lease Management Kong Limited exceeds GOP base amount (JPY468MM), contract. the excess x 82.5% is paid 34 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Fixed- Fixed Candeo Hospitality Management, Inc. 20 Feb. 2030 Nondisclosure(*4) Rent can be modified through mutual Jul. 2016 Nondisclosure(*4) - - lease agreement every three years. Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY425MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be 35 Fixed + Variable Hotel Centraza Co., Ltd. 15 Dec. 2034 (Variable rent) When the total GOP Conditions changed applied until expiration of the Jan. 2020 Renewed - Hakata Station lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY442MM), (Increased) the excess x 98% is paid contract. Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY576MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be 36 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Fixed + Variable OW Hotel Operations KK 15 Oct. 2031 (Variable rent) When the total GOP applied until expiration of the - - - - lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY650MM), the excess x 92.5% is paid contract. (Fixed rent) ① JPY17MM per month from 37 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Fixed- Fixed K.K.ASCENT. 7 Mar. 2026 April 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019, Rent can be modified through mutual Apr. 2019 Renewed - - ② JPY20MM per month from May 1, 2019 lease agreement every three years. (Increased) to March 30, 2020, ③ JPY22MM per month from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026 38 Hilton Nagoya Lease Variable Nagoya Hilton Co., Hilton International 41 Dec. 2029 Nondisclosure(*4) Rent can be modified through mutual - - - - Ltd. Company agreement. Hilton Tokyo Narita Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY444MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be 39 Fixed + Variable KK NaritaKosuge Operations 20 Jun. 2037 (Variable rent) When the total GOP applied until expiration of the - - - - Airport lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY550MM), the excess x 86.5% is paid contract. Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY336MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be 40 International Garden Hotel Narita Fixed + Variable KK NaritaYoshikura Operations 10 Jun. 2027 (Variable rent) When the total GOP applied until expiration of the - - - - lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY360MM), the excess x 98% is paid contract. Fixed- Hotel Management Okura Nikko Hotel (Fixed rent) JPY420MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be To be expired 41 Hotel Nikko Nara Fixed + Variable 3 Dec. 2020 (Variable rent) When the total GOP - applied until expiration of the - - lease Co., Ltd. Management Co., Ltd. exceeds GOP base amount (JPY470MM), (Dec.) the excess x 91.5% is paid contract. Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Fixed- (Fixed rent) JPY110MM/year + In principle, the same rent will be 42 Fixed + Variable K.K. HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS 10 Mar. 2028 (Variable rent) When the total GOP applied until expiration of the - - - - Shinsaibashi lease exceeds GOP base amount (JPY128MM), the excess x 91% is paid contract. (Fixed rent) JPY3,100MM/year, JPY1,600MM/year on and after January 1, 2022 (Variable rent) Until December 31, 2019: When AGOP (*5) Fixed- exceeds AGOP base amount In principle, the same rent will be 43 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Fixed + Variable Tokyo Humania Enterprise Inc. 11 Dec. 2029 (JPY2,450MM), the excess x 30% is paid applied until expiration of the - - - - lease • On and after January 1, 2020: When contract. AGOP exceeds AGOP base amount (JPY2,970MM), the excess x 30% is paid • On and after January 1, 2022: When AGOP exceeds AGOP base amount (JPY1,660MM), the excess x 98% is paid (*1) Rent structure is as follows: (*2) Amount including car park and CAM without tax Fixed: Fixed rent (*3) The lessee is changed to Sotetsu Hotel Management CO., LTD. on May 1, 2019. Variable: Variable rent (*4) The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee. Management contract: Management contract (*5) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. Fixed + Variable: Property paying both fixed and variable rent (*6) The conditions of the new contracts are stated for the following properties which contracts were expired on and Fixed + Revenue sharing: When the sales of the hotel exceed pre-determined amount, additional rent is paid before December 31, 2019 and the new contracts were signed or renewed, and started from January 1, 2020: No.1-5, 17, 30, 35 46 3. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels * (Numbers in parentheses are CAPEX amounts: JPY MM) FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 Plan Guest rooms on 7F Private rooms at Restaurant (30) Conversion of space Kobe Meriken (50) restaurant and Conversion of brides' of backyard to Park Oriental - - - Chapel (36) Balconies on each Bridal salon (76) balcony, etc. on 3F room to guest guest rooms Hotel floor (62) (19) rooms (40) (120) Bar (85) Oriental Hotel - Restaurant - - Guest rooms on 4F - Guest rooms on 11F - - tokyo bay (45) (101) to 12F (140) Namba Oriental Corner rooms Guest rooms on 9F Guest rooms on Guest rooms on 6F - on 5F to 8F - - - - Hotel (91) 7F (77) (78) (10) Guest rooms on 3F to Guest rooms on 9F Guest rooms on 1F, Hotel Nikko 8F of North building - - - (55) - etc. - - Alivila and 3F to 5F of Restaurant (31) (16) central building (333) Oriental Hotel Banquet room on 23F Guest rooms on Guest rooms on 13F Guest rooms on - - - 7F to 10F (43) - Chapel (10) 17F to 18F (14) Hiroshima (10) Banquet room on 4F to 14F (14) Increase number of (38) seats in café (8.5) Ibis Tokyo Lobby and Guest rooms on Guest rooms on restaurant on 2F, - - - - - - Shinjuku and guest rooms 3F to 10F (192) 3F to 10F (312) on 3,5,7,9F (170) Holiday Inn Guest rooms on Guest rooms on - - - - - - 10F to 11F (72) - Osaka Namba 4,6,7,12F (115) Guest rooms on ibis Styles 8F to 9F (72) - - - - - - Vacant space on 1F - - Sapporo (28) Mercure Hotel - - - - - - Banquet room (15) - - Sapporo the b Ikebukuro - - - - - - Guest rooms on - - 3F to 10F, etc. (18) Okinawa Marriott - - - - - - - Restaurant (142) - Resort & Spa Oriental Hotel - - - - - - - Large-scale - Fukuoka renovation works Hakata Station (1,690) Hilton Tokyo Banquet room (92) - - - - - - - - Large-scale Odaiba renovation works (3,000) 47 4. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights Change in GOP and GOP ratio (JPY MM) GOP GOP ratio 10,000 45% 7,765 8,033 8,000 6,941 7,591 7,793 7,546 6,296 6,155 6,302 6,000 5,136 5,696 5,158 5,645 35% 34.2% 33.7% 4,000 31.8% 32.8% 32.2% 29.9% GOP 27.0% 26.6% 26.5% 28.0% 28.3% 25%ratioGOP 2,000 25.5% 24.3% 0 CY2008 CY2009 CY2010 CY2011 CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 15% CY2020 (forecast) Change in KPI (JPY) ADR RevPAR OCC 87.7% 88.4% 91.0% 89.9% 90.5% 88.8% 100% 25,000 77.9% 77.8% 80.4% 76.7% 82.7% 86.1% 86.9% 73.8% 21,067 ADR・RevPAR 20,153 19,856 80% 19,212 22,197 22,135 20,000 17,970 18,463 17,551 60% 17,197 17,297 19,954 OCC 15,980 16,200 19,066 19,664 15,846 17,807 18,060 40% 15,000 16,843 14,367 14,886 15,245 20% 13,999 13,400 12,696 12,845 12,160 10,000 0% CY2007 CY2008 CY2009 CY2010 CY2011 CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 CY2020 (forecast) Namba Oriental Hotel is planned to close the entire building and suspend its hotel operation due to the large-scale renovation from November 2020 through March 2021. Stating the figures reflecting the impact of the suspension of hotel sales for the fiscal year ending December 2020. 48 5. Portfolio Map Total Assets Limited-service hotel JPY374.5Bn Full-service hotel Resort hotel No. of Hotels (as of February 20, 2020) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 43 Hotels No. of Guest Rooms 11,705 Rooms 3 17 36 42 11 16 29 35 37 8 1 4 33 5 32 6 26 24 25 23 28 2 30 7 39 40 3121 38 12 41 Tokyo 23 wards 27 13 34 10 9 22 14 15 20 43 18 19 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Namba Oriental Hotel Hotel Nikko Alivila The Beach Hakone Dormy Inn Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Tower Okinawa Setsugetsuka Kumamoto 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 the b dormy inn・ Hakata Nakasu Nara Washington R&B Hotel Comfort Hotel Smile Hotel Toyoko Inn Hotel Keihan Chisun Inn suidobashi global cabin Washington Hotel Plaza Ueno-hirokoji Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Hakata-guchi Universal City Kamata Asakusa Hotel Plaza Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Ekimae 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 Hotel Vista