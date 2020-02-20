Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE: 8985)

Financial Results

FY12/2019 (20th Period) February 20, 2020

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Table of Contents

  • Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019 - Highlights 1. FY12/2019 Highlights
  • Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
    1. Results for FY12/2019
    2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2020
    3. Balance Sheet
  • External Growth
    1. Successive External Growth
    2. Two New Properties Acquired in 2019
  • Portfolio
    1. Portfolio
    2. Portfolio Diversification
  • Internal Growth
    1. Rent Structures
    2. Performance of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
    3. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for 2020
    4. Active Asset Management
    5. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation
  • Financial Conditions 1. Financial Conditions
  • Market Environment 1. Market Environment

Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy

3

1.

JHR's Investment Targets

34

2.

Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential

35

3.

External Growth Strategy

36

6

4.

Internal Growth Strategy

37

5.

Financial Strategy

38

7

6.

Sustainability Initiatives

39

8

7.

Benefits Program for Unitholders

41

10 Appendix 2 Information on Properties

11

1.

Property List

43

2.

Summary of Lease Contracts

45

13

3.

Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels

47

4.

The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights

48

14

5.

Portfolio Map

49

16

Appendix 3 Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price

1.

Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders

51

17

2.

Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization

52

18 Appendix 4 Summary of the Asset Management Company

19

1.

Summary of the Asset Management Company

54

22

2.

Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company

55

24

29

1

Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019 - Highlights

1. FY12/2019 Highlights

  • 1. External Growth(*1)

  • Strategic property replacement

End of FY12/2016

41 properties/JPY286.8Bn

◆Public Offering in June

Acquisition in 2017

2017

Acquired

Total Acquisition

Total Funds

3 properties/

Price

Raised through

Public Offerings

JPY32.6Bn

JPY

Bn

JPY

Bn

32.6

18.6

End of FY12/2017

44 properties/JPY319.4Bn

◆Sale of Properties in August

Sale in 2018

2018

Sold 3 properties/

Total Book Value

Total Sales Price of

of Sold Properties

Sold Properties

-JPY10.1Bn(*1)

JPY10.1Bn

JPY12.1Bn

Total gain on sale:

JPY1.9Bn

End of FY12/2018

41 properties/JPY309.3Bn

◆Public Offering in January

Acquisition in 2019

Acquired

Total Acquisition

Total Funds

Raised through

2 properties/

Price

Public Offerings

JPY65.1Bn

JPY33.3Bn

2019

JPY65.1Bn

Hotel Oriental Express

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Osaka Shinsaibashi

End of FY12/2019 43 properties/JPY374.5Bn

2. Internal Growth(*2,3)

3. Strengthening of Financial Base

Improvement in hotel performance and

Conservative financial management

increase of rent through Active Asset

(as of the end of December 2019)

Management

LTV

Costs for

Interest-bearingAverage Life of

Track Record

Debt

Debt

40.6%

1.0%

5.2 years

The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Status of Credit Rating

2018

2019

Variance

JCR

R&I

RevPAR (JPY)

13,833

13,444

(2.8%)

A+ (stable)

A (positive)

First Half

12,817

12,765

(0.4%)

※ The rating outlook of R&I changed to positive

from stable in October 2019

Second Half

14,831

14,113

(4.8%)

Reinforcement of Lender Formation

GOP (JPY MM)

17,911

17,270

(3.6%)

Increased borrowings from Development Bank of

Japan Inc.

⇒ 3.4% as of the end of December 2019

Forecast for FY12/2020

(Increased by 0.6% from the end of December

2018)

The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Diversified Funding Methods by Issuance of

2019

2020

Variance

Investment Corporation Bonds

(forecast)

Issuance of investment corporation bonds for

RevPAR (JPY)

13,272

14,061

+5.9%

individual investors (the fourth time)

(June 2019): Total JPY8.0Bn

First Half

12,491

12,506

+0.1%

Issuance of investment corporation bonds (Green

Bonds) (the first time as J-REITs specializing in

hotels) (July 2019): Total JPY2.0Bn

Second Half

14,041

15,600

+11.1%

⇒ The proceeds were allocated to the funds for

repayment of loans procured for renovation of

GOP (JPY MM)

15,722

16,345

+4.0%

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and will

be allocated for the funds for construction for

renovation, etc. of other hotels

(*1) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.

(*2) The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are the 11 HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo,

Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi.

The 11 HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are 20 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel, which is planning to implement large-scale renovation from November 2020 from The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The same shall apply hereinafter.

3

1. FY12/2019 Highlights (cont.)

Dividends per Unit Growth

(JPY)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

The amount of sales effect(*)

3,683

3,890

(5.1%)

3,690

3,750

3,420

+5.6%

204

2,975

+7.7%

+0.1%

+1.6%

+15.0%

98

3,686

2,877

(excluding the

amount of sales effect)

(excluding the

amount of sales effect)

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2020

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

(21st Period (forecast))

NAV per Unit Growth

(JPY)

77,129

79,407

83,286

80,000

75,209

+2.6%

+3.0%

+4.9%

70,000

63,385

+18.7%

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

(*) The amount of sales effect represents dividends per unit which increased due to sales of properties.

4

Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and

Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

1. Results for FY12/2019

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

Variance

Breakdown of Variance

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

Three

Oriental Hotel

Actual

Actual(*1)

Property

Existing

(B)-(A)

%

Properties

Fukuoka

(A)

(B)

Acquired in

Sold in

Hakata

Properties

(*6)

2019

(*3)

2018(*4)

Station(*5)

Major Causes of Variance of

Existing Properties

Fixed rent, etc.

Proper ties

No. of Properties

41

43

Acquisition Price

309,370

374,508

Operating Revenue

28,253

28,278

Real Estate Operating

26,318

28,278

Revenue

Fixed Rent, etc.

56.2%

14,788

60.5%

17,101

Variable Rent

43.8%

11,529

39.5%

11,176

Gain on Sale of

1,934

-

Properties, etc.

Loss

NOI(*2)

22,104

24,087

NOI Yield

7.1%

6.4%

Depreciation

4,091

4,557

and

Asset Retirement

2

2

Profit

Obligations Expenses

Loss on Retirement of

35

246

Noncurrent Assets

NOI after

17,974

19,281

Depreciation(*2)

NOI Yield after Depreciation

5.8%

5.1%

Other Operating

1,916

2,132

Expenses

Operating Income

17,993

17,148

Ordinary Income

16,211

15,291

Net Income

16,210

15,290

Use of Negative Goodwill

563

1,176

Dividend

Reserve for Special

(1,174)

-

Advanced Depreciation

Total Dividends

15,602

16,466

Number of Units Issued

4,010,847

4,462,347

(Unit)

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

3,890

3,690

[3,686](*7)

2

2

-

-

65,138

21.1%

65,138

-

-

24

0.1%

2,374

(2,214)

150

(286)

1,959

7.4%

2,374

(279)

150

(286)

2,312

15.6%

2,367

(199)

0

144

(353)

(3.1%)

7

(79)

150

(430)

(1,934)

-

-

(1,934)

0

-

1,983

9.0%

2,368

(251)

151

(284)

(0.7%)

465

197

(34)

130

171

0

-

-

-

0

210

-

-

205

5

1,306

7.3%

2,170

(216)

(185)

(461)

(0.7%)

216

-

  1. (4.7%)
  1. (5.7%)
  1. (5.7%)
  1. 108.8%
    1,174 -
  1. 5.5%

451,500 11.3%

(200) (5.1%)

Increase in fixed-rent

JPY124MM

Increase in rent from office and

commercial tenants, etc.

JPY27MM

Utilities income, etc.

(JPY7MM)

Total

JPY144MM

Variable rent

Variable rent from the 21 Hotels

with Variable Rent, etc.

(JPY569MM)

Revenue sharing, etc.

JPY138MM

Total

(JPY430MM)

Use of Negative Goodwill(*8)

＜FY12/2018＞

50-year amortization amount

JPY262MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation work

JPY265MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

JPY35MM

Total

JPY563MM

＜FY12/2019＞

50-year amortization amount

JPY262MM

Correspondence to dilution, etc.

JPY310MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation work

JPY357MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

JPY246MM

Total JPY1,176MM

(*1)

For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020.

(*2)

Each figure is calculated by the following formula:

NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs

(*3)

Representing Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, which JHR acquired in FY12/2019 (20th Period). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*4)

Representing R&B Hotel Higashi-nihonbashi, the b akasaka-mitsuke and the b Ochanomizu, which JHR sold in FY12/2018 (19th Period).

(*5)

Large-scale renovation works causing the suspension of hotel operation were implemented at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Stating the amount of impact of the renovation. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*6)

"The existing properties" above refers to 40 properties which excludes properties acquired in 2019 and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station from 43 properties owned by JHR as of February 20, 2020. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*7)

[ ] represents the amount of dividend per unit excluding the amount of sales effect (reference).

(*8)

Please refer to P.26 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment).

6

2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2020

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2019

FY12/2020

Comparison with Previous Period

(20th Period)

(21st Period)

Actual

Forecast(*1)

(B)-(A)

Property

Oriental Hotel

Existing

(A)

(B)

Variance

Acquired in

Fukuoka

Properties

2019

Hakata Station

Major Causes of Variance of

Existing Properties

Fixed rent

Fixed-rent increase

JPY29MM

Proper ties

No. of Properties

43

43

Acquisition Price

374,508

374,508

Operating Revenue

28,278

29,971

Real Estate Operating

28,278

29,971

Revenue

Fixed Rent, etc.

60.5% 17,101

60.0%

17,987

Variable Rent

39.5% 11,176

40.0%

11,984

NOI

24,087

25,273

Loss

NOI Yield

6.4%

6.7%

Depreciation

4,557

4,859

and

Asset Retirement

2

2

Obligations Expenses

Profit

Loss on Retirement of

246

18

Noncurrent Assets

NOI after Depreciation

19,281

20,392

NOI Yield after Depreciation

5.1%

5.4%

Other Operating

2,132

2,264

Expenses

Operating Income

17,148

18,128

Ordinary Income

15,291

16,239

Net Income

15,290

16,238

Dividend

Use of Negative Goodwill

1,176

496

Total Dividends

16,466

16,733

Number of Units Issued

4,462,347

4,462,347

(Unit)

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

3,690

3,750

-

-

1,692

6.0%

950

480

261

1,692

6.0%

950

480

261

885

5.2%

842

25

18

807

7.2%

108

455

243

1,185

4.9%

670

471

43

0.3%

302

139

55

108

0

-

(0)

(0)

(228)

-

(205)

(23)

1,111

5.8%

531

621

(41)

0.3%

  1. -
  1. 5.7%
  1. 6.2%
  1. 6.2%

(679)

(57.8%)

267

1.6%

-

-

60

1.6%

Utilities income, etc.

(JPY11MM)

Total

JPY18MM

Variable rent

The 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

JPY589MM

  • Variable rent of Namba Oriental Hotel
    (planned to implement the large-scale renovation) (JPY320MM)

Revenue sharing, etc.

(JPY25MM)

Total

JPY243MM

Use of Negative Goodwill(*2)

＜FY12/2019＞

50-year negative goodwill amortization

JPY262MM

Adjustment for dilution

JPY310MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation work

JPY357MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

JPY246MM

Total JPY1,176MM

＜FY12/2020 (plan)＞

50-year negative goodwill amortization

JPY262MM

Correspondence to large-scale renovation work

JPY216MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

JPY18MM

Total

JPY496MM

(*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020.

(*2) Please refer to P.26 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment).

7

3. Balance Sheet

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

End of

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Variance

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Variance

(as of) December 31, December 31,

(as of)

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

ASSETS

LIABILITIES

Current Assets

40,266

37,762

(2,503)

Current Liabilities

17,020

16,627

(393)

Cash and Deposits(*1)

37,184

34,343

(2,840)

Operating Accounts Payable

1,941

1,485

(455)

Operating Accounts

2,474

2,779

305

Current Portion of Investment Corporate

2,000

-

(2,000)

Receivables

Bonds Payable

Others

607

638

31

Current Portion of Long-term Loans Payable

11,117

12,782

1,665

Noncurrent Assets

309,993

377,608

67,614

Accounts Payable

1,028

1,313

285

Net Property and

272,889

340,522

67,633

Advances Received

882

909

27

Equipment

Others

52

137

84

Buildings in Trust(*2)

107,874

118,128

10,254

Long-term Liabilities

130,163

162,572

32,408

Land in Trust

163,151

219,901

56,749

Investment Corporation Bonds

31,600

41,600

10,000

Others(*3)

1,864

2,493

629

Long-term Loans Payable

91,954

114,372

22,418

Intangible Assets

33,915

33,804

(110)

Tenant Leasehold and Security Deposits

5,634

5,722

87

Other Assets

3,188

3,280

92

Derivative Liabilities

514

416

(97)

Leasehold and

162

162

-

Others

460

461

1

Security Deposits

Others

3,025

3,117

92

TOTAL LIABILITIES

147,184

179,200

32,015

Deferred Assets

296

351

55

NET ASSETS

Unitholders' Capital

153,516

186,894

33,378

Capital Surplus

21,746

21,746

-

Reserve for Temporary Difference

12,357

11,794

(563)

Adjustment

Reserve for Special Account for Tax Purpose

-

1,174

1,174

Reduction Entry

Unappropriated Retained Earnings

16,213

15,290

(923)

Others

(461)

(377)

84

TOTAL NET ASSETS

203,372

236,522

33,150

TOTAL ASSETS

350,556

415,722

65,165

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

350,556

415,722

65,165

(*1) Cash and deposits in trust is included.

(*2) The sum of buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, and construction in progress in trust.

(*3) The sum of machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures.

8

Ⅲ. External Growth

1. Successive External Growth

  • Improvement of the quality of JHR's portfolio and successive external growth through strategic asset replacement

Growth in Asset Size(*1), etc. (JPY MM)

+21.1%

+11.4%

(3.2%)

+27.1%

+30.2%

+7.0%

+21.4%

+9.1%

374,508

319,474

309,370

286,801

225,723

158,902

173,429

122,285

130,883

April 2012

FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(merger)

(13th Period)

(14th Period)

(15th Period)

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

NOI Yield(*2)

-

6.2%

6.2%

6.3%

6.6%

6.6%

6.7%

7.1%

6.4%

NOI Yield after

-

4.5%

4.8%

5.0%

5.3%

5.4%

5.5%

5.8%

5.1%

Depreciation(*2)

NAV per Unit

-

JPY32,321

JPY36,074

JPY46,272

JPY63,385

JPY75,209

JPY77,129

JPY79,407

JPY83,286

No. of Properties

28

28

28

30

36

41

44

41

43

No. of Acquisition

2

2

3

9

5

3

2

Acquisition Price

JPY10.8Bn

JPY32.6Bn

JPY15.7Bn

JPY57.0Bn

JPY61.0Bn

JPY32.6Bn

JPY65.1Bn

No. of Dispositions

2

2

1

3

3

Sale Price

JPY0.8Bn

JPY2.6Bn

JPY0.7Bn

JPY4.8Bn

JPY12.1Bn

Aim for Successive Growth

(*1) Asset size is based on the aggregate acquisition price of the properties at the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) NOI yield for FY12/2012 is hypothetical annualized based on actual NOI after merger.

10

2. Two New Properties Acquired in 2019

  • An acquisition of largest(*1) asset in our portfolio and trophy asset for JHR
  • Scarce large-scalefull-service hotel in the middle of Tokyo
  • Located in "Osaka Minami" area, one of Kansai's foremost tourist destinations
  • Can accommodate two or more person in all guest rooms

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Changes in Major Indicators(*2)

Changes in Major Indicators(*3)

(JPY)

ADR (left axis)

RevPAR (left axis)

Occupancy Rates (right axis)

(JPY)

ADR (left axis)

RevPAR (left axis)

Occupancy Rates (right axis)

40,860

100%

100%

40,000

34,969

31,085

12,000

9,927

9,293

9,331

9,611

9,275

8,967

9,385

30,108

30,202

29,263

29,488

75%

30,000

9,000

75%

33,981

8,868

30,336

50%

8,632

8,407

8,535

8,414

8,654

20,000

28,309

26,558

25,135

26,650

27,957

6,000

7,954

50%

10,000

94.0%

87.9%

86.8%

85.9%

90.4%

89.9%

83.2%

25%

3,000

87.0%

90.5%

91.5%

92.3%

90.7%

88.7%

92.2%

25%

0

0%

0

0%

2018

2019

2020 (F)

2019

2020 (F)

2019

2020 (F)

2018

2019

2020 (F)

2019

2020 (F)

2019

2020 (F)

GOP (JPY MM)

3,097

2,644

3,423

First Half

Second Half

GOP (JPY MM)

104

156

151

First Half

Second Half

% of Inbound

54.0% 50.3%

% of Inbound

94.4% 97.1%

Visitors(*4)

Visitors(*5)

(*1) Based on the acquisition price.

(*2) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is planning to implement large-scale renovation works from September 2020 through December 2020.

(*3) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi opened in April 2018, the figures for 2018 state the figures from April to December 2018.

(*4) Based on numbers of guest rooms sold.

(*5) Based on room sales.

11

Ⅳ. Portfolio

1. Portfolio

  • Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand
  • Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas

Portfolio Summary

Strategic Investment Areas and Locations of Properties

Total Assets

JPY374.5Bn

Properties acquired in 2019 Existing properties Strategic Investment Areas

Hokkaido Area

No. of Hotels

Okinawa Area

43 Hotels

(34 in Strategic Investment Areas)

No. of Guest Rooms

Fukuoka

Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1)

11,705 Rooms

Area

Osaka/Kyoto Area(*2)

(*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

Tokyo 23 wards

(*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.

13

2. Portfolio Diversification

  • Widely diversified and high-quality portfolio
  • Appeal to inbound visitors by international brands

By Area and Rent(*1)

(V) (F)

(V)

(F)

4.5%

0.7%

(F)

3.2%

(V) 1.6%

16.7%

2.2%

(F)

Hokkaido

4.3%

By Hotel Brand(*2)

Others

Oriental Hotel

Dormy Inn, etc.

14%

16%

(Kyoritsu Maintenance)

4% the b

Hotel Nikko

3%

8%

(V)

5.2%

(V)

Chubu

ibis/Mercure (Accor)

Holiday Inn (IHG)

3.1%

Chugoku

4.9%

Tokyo

4.0%

6.5%

20.7%

8%

7%

(F)

Kyushu

5.2%

(excluding Okinawa)

8.3%

Okinawa

Kanto

(F)

(V)

(excluding Tokyo)

13.6%

13.8%

22.5%

7.5%

Kansai

(excluding Osaka)

8.0%

Osaka

(F)

10.3%

6.2%

(V)

(V)

8.7%

3.9%

(F)

(V)

(F)

4.0%

3.3%

7.0%

Fixed Rent (F)

Variable Rent (V)

59.5%40.5%

(*1) Based on the annualized rent in revenue forecast of FY12/2020

(*2) Based on the acquisition price

Sheraton

5%

HiltonMariott

31%4%

International Brand: 55%

By Grade(*2)

By Hotel Type(*2)

Economy

5%

Luxury

Resort

Limited-

21%

21%

service

Mid-price

33%

42%

Upper-

Full-service

middle

33%

47%

14

Ⅴ. Internal Growth

1. Rent Structures

Stability

Upside

(FY12/2020 forecast)

Rent Structure(*1)

Fixed rent

Fixed rent +

Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent

Management contract

Total

Revenue sharing

Type of Contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Management contract

Type of

Fixed

-

-

-

A certain percentage of sales

A certain percentage of

A certain percentage of hotel

Rent

Variable

-

Hotel GOP

-

exceeding the threshold

hotel GOP

revenue or hotel GOP

Real Estate Operating

JPY2,832MM

JPY3,927MM

JPY18,479MM

JPY1,894MM

JPY3,080MM

JPY30,214MM

Revenue (%)

(annualized forecast for

(9.4%)

(13.0%)

(61.2%)

(6.3%)

(10.2%)

(100.0%)

FY12/2020)

(breakdown)

(%)

-

(1.8%)

(25.4%)

(4.5%)

(8.7%)

(40.5%)

Fixed Rent,

JPY2,832MM

JPY3,382MM

JPY10,796MM

JPY536MM

JPY439MM

JPY17,987MM

etc.(*2) (%)

(9.4%)

(11.2%)

(35.7%)

(1.8%)

(1.5%)

(59.5%)

Variable Rent

JPY545MM

JPY7,682MM

JPY1,358MM

JPY2,641MM

JPY12,227MM

Involvement in

Low

Low

High

High

High

-

Hotel Operation

1)

Renewal of building

1)

Renewal of building and

1)

Renewal of building and

1)

Renewal of building and

CAPEX Paid by JHR

1) Renewal of building

facilities

facilities

facilities

and facilities

-

and facilities

2)

Fixtures and equipment

2)

Fixtures and equipment

2)

Fixtures and equipment

<3)

Strategic investment>

3)

Strategic investment

3)

Strategic investment

3)

Strategic investment

No. of Properties

11

6

18

3

5

43

Acquisition Price

JPY37,300MM

JPY44,216MM

JPY245,628MM

JPY17,723MM

JPY29,640MM

JPY374,508MM

(%)

(10.0%)

(11.8%)

(65.6%)

(4.7%)

(7.9%)

(100.0%)

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Hilton Tokyo Bay

The Twelve HMJ Hotels(*3)

Hilton Nagoya

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Hotel Francs

Hotel Keihan Universal City

the b ikebukuro

Mercure Yokosuka

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

CANDEO HOTELS

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-

the b hachioji

Chisun Inn Kamata

ibis Styles Sapporo

Hotels

UENO-KOEN

Karasumoriguchi

the b hakata

Mercure Sapporo

-

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Smile Hotel

the b suidobashi

Mercure Okinawa Naha

and other hotels

Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka

Comfort Hotel Tokyo

Shinsaibashi

Higashi Nihombashi

(*1) Rent structure is categorized according to the rent contract for hotels of each asset owned by JHR.

(*2) Fixed rent includes fixed rent and utility income based on rent contract of non-hotel portion (offices, signage, car parks, retail shops, etc.) of asset owned by JHR.

(*3)

The Twelve HMJ Hotels are the 11 HMJ Hotels plus Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station.

16

2. Performance of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Total of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Total of the 10 HMJ(*) Hotels

Changes in Major Indicators

Changes in Major Indicators

(JPY)

Occupancy (right axis)

ADR (left axis)

RevPAR (left axis)

(JPY)

100%

17,999 (2.6%) 17,537

+5.4%18,490

100%

20,000

15,592

15,391

16,077

20,000

(1.3%)

+4.5%

80%

80%

15,000

15,000

+6.1%16,234

15,679

(2.4%) 15,297

13,559

(2.1%)

13,272

+5.9%

14,061

60%

60%

10,000

10,000

40%

40%

5,000

20%

5,000

20%

87.0%

86.2%

87.5%

87.1%

87.2%

87.8%

0

0%

0

0%

2018

2019

2020 (forecast)

2018

2019

2020 (forecast)

Changes in GOP

Changes in GOP

(JPY MM)

(JPY MM)

18,000

16,345

14,000

16,101

15,722

16,000

13,000

(2.4%)

+4.0%

12,377

12,140

11,966

14,000

12,000

(1.4%)

+3.4%

12,000

11,000

10,000

10,000

2018

2019

2020 (forecast)

2018

2019

2020 (forecast)

(*) The 10 HMJ Hotels are 10 hotels excluding Namba Oriental Hotel from the 11 HMJ Hotels.

17

3. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for 2020

  • Diverse Portfolio

Total of 20 properties

Properties owned by JHR

<2018 vs 2019: -2.1%>

+11.1%

+5.9%

+0.1%

First Half of Second Half of

Full Year 2020

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

Hokkaido (2 properties) <2018 vs 2019: +1.9%>

+3.6% +12.2% +8.2%

First Half of Second Half of

Full Year 2020

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo

Hiroshima (2 properties)

Narita (2 properties)

<2018 vs 2019: +0.8%>

<2018 vs 2019: +6.8%>

+4.5%

+2.8%

Okinawa (3 properties)

+0.9%

+10.0%

+4.1%

<2018 vs 2019: -7.3%>

+13.6%

+9.4%

-2.3%

+3.5%

First Half of

Second Half of

Full Year 2020

First Half of

Second Half of

Full Year 2020

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

First Half of Second Half of

Full Year 2020

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

International Garden Hotel Narita

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Tokyo and Bay Area (5 properties)

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Mercure Okinawa Naha

<2018 vs 2019: -1.6%>

+15.5%

+6.9%

Oriental Hotel

tokyo bay

Fukuoka (1 property)

-2.1%

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

<2018 vs 2019: -4.1%>

the b ikebukuro

Osaka, Kyoto (2 properties)

First Half of

Second Half of

Full Year 2020

+7.3%

the b hachioji

+1.6%

<2018 vs 2019: -10.3%>

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

the b suidobashi

-3.8%

+5.9%

First Half of Second Half of

Full Year 2020

-6.1%

-0.3%

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

the b hakata

First Half of Second Half of

Full Year 2020

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

2020 (forecast) 2020 (forecast)

(forecast)

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

(*) Stating major hotels in each area out of the 20 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

18

4. Active Asset Management

  • Implement Active Asset Management at both hotel and REIT sides
  • Accelerate internal growth through both revenue enhancement and cost control

Improvement of Hotel

Hotels

Revenue

Reduction of Hotel

Operating Costs

Improvement of Real

REIT

Estate Operating Revenue

Reduction of Real Estate

Operating Costs

Examples of Active Asset Management

  • Strategic capital expenditure (e.g., renovation of rooms to increase RevPAR)
  • Rebranding according to each hotel's characteristics
  • Synergy from sharing guest by hotels located nearby in the same group
  • Renewal of a hotel booking system
  • Integration of back-office operations at hotels located in nearby area
  • Optimization of staffing ● Cost reduction by joint purchasing in the same group
  • Reduction of utility costs

Improve GOP

  • Rent increase by revision of rent scheme, etc.
    • The Five HMJ Hotels(*), CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN,
      Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and rent from non-hotel tenant, etc.
  • Reduction of cost for Property Management and Trust, management contract fee, and ground rent, etc.

Improve NOI

Maximize DPU

(*) The Five HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima.

19

4. Active Asset Management (cont.)

  • Promote internal growth through renovation and rebrand, etc.
  • Plan to appropriate the negative goodwill in case the operation is suspended due to large-scale renovations

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Namba Oriental Hotel

Completed Project

Future Project

Future Project

(December 2019 to February 2020)

(September 2020 to December 2020)

(November 2020 to March 2021)

Summary

Amount invested: JPY92MM

Scope: Banquet hall ("Seaside Banquet Rooms" with Tokyo Bay views)

Summary

Amount to invest: Approximately JPY3.0Bn (plan)

Scope: Guest room, front lobby, exterior pedestrian alley from station, pool

Summary

Amount to invest: Approximately JPY2.6Bn (plan)

Scope: Guest room, front lobby, hotel entrance, tenant area, etc.

Aim

Aim

※The entire building is expected to close during the renovation period

  • Maximize the spectacular ocean view of Rainbow Bridge by removing the window frames
  • Creating an open banquet hall with a sense of unity with a wide seaside-facing balcony
  • Increase the number of banquets and weddings
  • Improve ADR by differentiating itself through renovation taking advantage of one of the world's most spectacular panoramic ocean view
  • Provide consistent quality for guest stay and increase value to stay at the hotel

Aim

Improve ADR by differentiating itself through

renovation with a superior design in a

favorable location in central Namba

Add value by renovating the lobby and the

Renovation of Banquet Halls at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

＜After＞＜After＞

garden

Improve operating efficiency and reducing

costs by changing the layout

＜Before＞

20

4. Active Asset Management (cont.)

  • Promote internal growth through renovation, rebrand, etc.

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

  • Increase rent through revision of rent scheme, etc.

Track Record of Rent Scheme Revision (after Apr. 2014)

Summary

Renovation Term: October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019

※ Hotel operation was suspended during the renovation period

Investment: Approximately JPY3.1Bn

  • Renovated the whole building and rebranded including an increase in the number of guest rooms
  • Changed the hotel grade from mid-price to upper-grade hotel
  • Sustained DPU level by utilizing the negative goodwill during the suspension of the hotel operation

Occupancy (right axis)

ADR (left axis)

RevPAR (left axis)

(JPY)

18,633

100%

20,000

13,330

15,000

15,921

75%

10,000

12,597

50%

5,000

94.5%

85.4%

25%

0

0%

January to September 2018 April to December 2019

＜After＞

＜After＞

＜Before＞

＜Before＞

21

Apr. 2014

Jul. 2014

Dec. 2014

Jul. 2015

Jul. 2017

Jan. 2018

Jan. 2019

Apr. 2019

Aug. 2019

Oct. 2019

Dec. 2019

  • Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Fixed-rent

Fixed and Revenue Sharing

  • Hotel Keihan Universal City

Fixed-rent

Fixed and Revenue Sharing

  • ibis Styles Sapporo

Changed to Management Contract

  • the b suidobashi

Fixed-rent

Fixed and Variable-rent

  • CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Fixed-rent Increase

  • Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Fixed-rent

Fixed and Revenue Sharing

  • ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Reduction of Management Contract Fee

  • Hilton Tokyo Bay

Revision of Rent (Increase)

  • HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Fixed-rent/

Fixed-rent Increase/

Traditional Lease

Fixed-lease

  • Mercure Yokosuka

Revision of Rent (Effectively increase)

  • the b suidobashi

Revision of Rent (Increase)

  • Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Revision of Rent (Increase)

  • ibis Styles Sapporo
  • Mercure Sapporo

Reduction of Management Contract Fee

5. Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

  • Strengthen competitiveness and improve asset value by continuing investment in CAPEX

Clarification of CAPEX

CAPEX Ⅰ

capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is

required to maintain proper values of properties

(JPY MM)

CAPEX Ⅱ

capital investment for fixtures furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building

structures or facilities but necessary for operating hotels

4,859

5,000

CAPEX Ⅲ

strategic capital investment for renewals of guest rooms, banquet rooms, restaurant

and others in order to maintain or to improve the competitiveness of the hotels

4,557

4,500

Depreciation

4,091

6,775

6,766

4,000

Cost for Large-scale Renovation Works

3,725

3,775

3,619

Oriental Hotel

234

3,500

3,294

Fukuoka

Hilton

393

Hakata Station

3,056

3,147

Tokyo Odaiba

2,898

862

3,000

3,000

2,772

2,619

476

469

999

2,500

1,690

1,811

783

475

781

2,000

2,200

36

1,500

640

511

2,678

2,226

1,000

1,954

1,798

1,324

1,456

500

1,134

800

0

Asset Size

225,723

286,801

319,474

309,370

374,508

374,508

(JPY MM)

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2020 (forecast)

  1. The planned amount of large-scale renovation works for the entire property of Namba Oriental Hotel is not included in the capital expenditure for FY12/2020 due to the construction being scheduled for completion in March 2021.

22

Ⅵ. Financial Conditions

1. Financial Conditions

Changes in LTV (total asset base)

Term of Interest-bearing Debt

50%

45%

42.8%

40.6%

39.7%

39.9%

40%

39.0%

35%

As of the end of Dec. 2018

Long-term

9.6%

(scheduled repayment

within one year)

Long-term

(*) Long-term represents debts

90.4%

with original maturity over

one year.

As of the end of Dec. 2019

7.6%

92.4%

30%

End of

End of

End of

End of

End of

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

(*) LTV as of the end of each period.

Changes in Costs for Interest-bearing Debt(*1) and

Average Life of Debt(*2)

Fixed Interest Rate Ratio

As of the end of

As of the end of

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2019

97.7%

97.8%

Average Life of Debt

Costs for Interest-bearing Debt

(year)

Repayment Schedule of Interest-bearing Debt

2.0%

6.0

5.0

5.2

1.5%

4.7

4.8

5.0

(JPY MM)

(as of the end of December 2019)

1.5%

3.7

1.2%

1.1%

1.1%

4.0

30,000

Loans

Investment Corporation Bonds

28,000

1.0%

25,000

1.0%

3.0

21,650

10,000

19,000

0.5%

2.0

20,000

16,900

15,772

3,000

17,350

17,000

1.0

15,000

12,782 12,300

6,000

1,500

0.0%

0.0

10,000

15,772 18,650 19,000

13,100

17,000 18,000

8,000

End of

End of

End of

End of

End of

5,000

10,800 10,900

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

0

4,250

(*1) Weighted-average costs for interest-bearing debt (including up-front fee, etc.) as of the end of

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

each period. Rounded off to one decimal place.

(*2) Average life of debt as of the end of each period

24

1. Financial Conditions (cont.)

Lender List for Interest-bearing Debt

Breakdown of Interest-bearing Debt

(Unit: JPY MM)

Balance

Balance

Lenders/Bond Name

(as of the end of

(as of the end of

Variance

December 2018)

December 2019)

Balance

%

Balance

%

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

26,431

19.3%

31,901

18.9%

5,470

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.

15,035

11.0%

19,015

11.3%

3,980

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

15,030

11.0%

19,000

11.3%

3,970

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

10,540

7.7%

13,640

8.1%

3,100

Resona Bank, Limited

9,360

6.8%

10,126

6.0%

766

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

3,780

2.8%

5,750

3.4%

1,970

Fukuoka Bank, Ltd.

3,610

2.6%

4,750

2.8%

1,140

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

4,190

3.1%

4,660

2.8%

470

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

4,135

3.0%

4,135

2.5%

0

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

2,435

1.8%

3,435

2.0%

1,000

The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

2,670

2.0%

3,100

1.8%

430

Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2,927

2.1%

2,892

1.7%

(35)

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

1,600

1.2%

2,750

1.6%

1,150

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.

828

0.6%

1,500

0.9%

672

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

500

0.4%

500

0.3%

0

Total of Bank Loans

103,071

75.4%

127,154

75.3%

24,083

Investment Corporation Bonds

(for institutional investors)

3rd Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

2,000

1.5%

-

-

(2,000)

Bonds

4th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,500

1.1%

1,500

0.9%

0

6th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

3,000

2.2%

3,000

1.8%

0

8th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,100

0.8%

1,100

0.7%

0

Corporation

9th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,000

0.7%

1,000

0.6%

0

12th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

-

-

2,000

1.2%

2,000

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds

8,600

6.3%

8,600

5.1%

0

(for institutional investors)

Investment

Investment Corporation Bonds

(for individual investors)

5th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

6,000

4.4%

6,000

3.6%

0

7th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

9,000

6.6%

9,000

5.3%

0

10th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

10,000

7.3%

10,000

5.9%

0

11th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

-

-

8,000

4.7%

8,000

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds

25,000

18.3%

33,000

19.6%

8,000

(for individual investors)

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds

33,600

24.6%

41,600

24.7%

8,000

Total of Interest-bearing Debt

136,671

100.0% 168,754

100.0%

32,083

25

As of the end of Dec. 2018

As of the end of Dec. 2019

Loans

Investment24.6%24.7%

Corporation Bonds

75.4%75.3%

Status of Credit Rating

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

A+ (stable)

(JCR)

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A

(positive)

(R&I)

※ The rating outlook of R&I changed to positive from stable in October 2019

Status of Reserve for Special Advanced Depreciation

  • A part of gain on sale of three properties sold in 2018 are retained

Reserve for special

JPY1,174MM

advanced depreciation

1. Financial Conditions (cont.)

Negative Goodwill

Changes in Appraisal Value (Unrealized Gains)

1.

Add JPY262 million (50-year amortization amount of

negative goodwill) to dividends every period

2.

In addition to above, dividends will be increased in

response to the following

Cope with losses caused by property dispositions

Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

Cope with dilution of dividend per unit

Cope with inconsistency between tax and accounting treatments

(Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land, amortization of

(JPY Bn)

500

400

Book Value

Unrealized Gains

398.7

525.9

439.3 437.5 151.5

122.1 130.7

asset retirement obligations, etc.)

Cope with suspension of sales and such due to large-scale

renovation works with significant impact on revenues

＜Amount used in FY12/2019＞

50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill

:

JPY262MM

Adjustment for dilution

:

JPY310MM

Cope with large-scale renovation works

:

JPY357MM

300

200

302.1

78.7

205.4

34.8

113.8

374.3

Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

:

JPY246MM

Total amount

:

JPY1,176MM

Balance of Negative Goodwill

JPY10,617MM

after the end of December 2019

＜Amount to be used in FY12/2020＞

50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill

:

JPY262MM

Cope with large-scale renovation works

:

JPY216MM

100

0

284.9

223.3

170.5

317.2 306.7

Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

:

JPY18MM

Total amount

:

JPY496MM

Balance of Negative Goodwill

JPY10,120MM

after the end of December 2020 (forecast)

  1. The breakdown of the amount used for "cope with large-scale renovation works" in FY12/2019: JPY357MM for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
    The breakdown of the amount to be used for "cope with large-scale renovation works" in FY12/2020: JPY44MM for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, and JPY172MM for Namba Oriental Hotel

26

Ratio of

20.4%

35.2%

39.9%

38.5%

42.6%

40.5%

Unrealized

Gains

FY12/2014

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(15th Period) (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period)

(*) Unrealized gains are calculated by subtracting book value from appraisal value.

Memo

27

Ⅶ. Market Environment

1. Market Environment

The number of inbound visitors continues to increase

While the number of inbound visitors from South Korea

significantly decreased, inbound visitors from China and many

other countries reached a record high

Changes in Number of Inbound Visitors

Changes in Inbound Visitors by Country

(Thousands)

+2.2%

35,000

Number of Inbound Visitors

Tourists

+8.7%

31,191 31,882

30,000

28,691

+19.4%

25,000

24,039

27,766

+21.8%

25,441

20,000

19,737

+47.1%

21,049

15,000

13,413

16,969

10,363

10,000

8,358

10,880

5,000

7,962

6,041

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(unit: million people)

10

China

South Korea

9

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Others

8

(Asian countries other than

above and Europe, US, etc.)

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Number of International Visitors to Japan by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

(*) The numbers for Jan.-Oct. 2019 are provisional numbers, and Nov.-Dec. are estimated numbers.

Source: Visitor Arrivals by Country/Area & Purpose of Visit (provisional figures) by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

(*) The numbers for Jan.-Oct. 2019 are provisional numbers, and Nov.-Dec. are estimated numbers.

29

1. Market Environment (cont.)

  • Lodging demand increased due to inbound visitors
  • The number of overnight guests has been solid
  • Supply of rooms has been increasing, mainly in Tokyo and Osaka, but the supply after 2021 is expected to decrease

Changes in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan

(Guest nights in millions)

600

No. of Japanese Overnight Guests

+1.3%

No. of Inbound Overnight Guests

+5.6%

545

+6.5%

(2.3%)

+3.5%

538

500

+6.0%

+1.6%

504

492

510

474

466

439

400

444

443

300

430

438

423

Supply of Rooms in Hotels/Ryokans in Japan

(No. of Rooms)

＜Japan＞

Actual

Supply Forecast

80,000

53,812

59,572

63,498

60,000

32,988

27,408

27,937

40,000

16,517

20,000

10,219

0

Ratio of New Supply

+1.1%

+2.1%

+3.4%

+3.6%

+3.7%

+1.5%

+0.6%

+1.5%

Excl. Tokyo, Osaka

+0.7%

+1.7%

+2.5%

+2.7%

+2.7%

+1.2%

+0.4%

+1.5%

(%: change from the

2016

2017 2018

2019

2020 2021

2022 2023~

previous year)

(No. of Rooms)

＜Tokyo＞ 17,344

20,000

11,833

15,000

11,095

6,273

10,000

6,107

5,866

413

432 429

5,000

1,348

2,267

0

200 CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate) of Japanese overnight guests

+1.0%

+18.3%+8.3%

100

+46.4%+5.8% +14.8%

+27.3%+33.8%

66

69

80

94

102

26

33

45

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency

  1. Rounded off to the nearest millions of people.
    Numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2019 are second preliminary figure, numbers for Dec. 2019 are first preliminary figure. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2019, etc. is schedule to be released on June 30, 2020.

Ratio of New Supply

+4.1%

+3.8%

+7.4%

+6.5%

+9.5%

+3.1%

+0.7%

+1.1%

(%: change from the

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

previous year)

＜Osaka＞

(No. of Rooms)

11,003

12,000

8,329

8,082

9,000

5,018

4,257

6,000

2,347

3,419

1,402

3,000

0

Ratio of New Supply

+1.8%

+6.3%

+9.9%

+11.9%

+7.8%

+3.8%

+2.0%

+2.9%

(%: change from the

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

previous year)

Source: Estimated by the Asset Management Company using data from "Public Health Administration Report" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), a weekly hotel & restaurant magazine (HOTERES), and Nikkei Telecom.

  1. Ratio of new supply is the ratio of new rooms to be supplied in a year to the stock of rooms at the beginning of the year. With regard to the above data, please note that in case the number of rooms are stated as "to be determined" by hotels, the asset management company has used 180, the average number of new supply of hotel rooms, for calculation.

30

1. Market Environment (cont.)

  • Many venues are located in Tokyo, where there are many properties owned by JHR

Tokyo 2020 Games

Venue Maps and Properties owned by JHR

the b

the b suidobashi

ikebukuro

R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

ibis Tokyo

dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa

Shinjuku

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Olympic Stadium

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

(Opening and Closing

Ceremonies)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn

Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

Oriental Hotel

tokyo bay

Hilton

Tokyo Bay

Hotel

Francs

Chisun Inn Kamata

Hotel Vista

Kamata Tokyo

Tokyo Aquatics

Yumenoshima

Sapporo

Olympic Village Centre

Park Archery

Mercure

Field

Odori Park

Ariake Arena

Tatsumi Water

Sapporo

Ariake Urban

Polo Centre

ibis Styles

Sapporo

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Sapporo

Sports Park

Dome

Ariake Tennis Park

Hilton Tokyo

Odaiba

Odaiba

IBC/MPC Tokyo

Olympic:

Marine

International Exhibition Centre

July 24 to

Park

Aomi Urban

(Tokyo Big Sight)

August 9

Shiokaze

Sports Park

Paralympic:

Park

August 25 to

September 6

Source: Prepared by the Asset Management Company based on the official website by The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

(*) Tokyo 2020 Games represents Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

: Properties owned by JHR, : Venues for games or facilities related to the Olympics, : Places where the cauldrons would be placed

  • The number of inbound visitors in past host countries has increased even after the Olympics

Changes in Number of International Tourist Arrivals

after Olympics and Paralympics

(times)

Greece (Athens Olympics in 2004)

1.8

UK (London Olympics in 2012)

China (Beijing Olympics in 2008)

Brazil (Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016)

1.7

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.0

0.9

city

Six years ago

Five years ago

Four years ago

Three years ago

Two years ago

one year ago

One year

Two years

Three years

Four years

year

theas

after

after

after

after

Selected

host

Olympic

Source: Prepared by the Asset Manager based on the data from "International tourism, number of arrivals" by World Bank and "Tourism Highlights 2019 Edition" by UNWTO

(*1) The data were statistics in the past and those will be not guaranteed for the change after Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

(*2) Figures for two years after in Brazil are preliminary figures.

31

1. Market Environment (cont.)

  • Various international events, conferences and infrastructure improvements are scheduled in and after 2020. Further growth of the tourism industry is expected
  • Major domestic airports are expected to attract more inbound visitors by increasing the number of the international flights
  • Haneda and Narita Airports in Tokyo metropolitan area are expected to reach 1 million fights per year as total

Coming Major Events Related to Tourism, etc. in Japan

International Events,

Others

Conferences, etc.

2020

Tokyo Olympics and

"Large-scale Development at Tokyo Disneyland",

Paralympics Games

new areas and facilities are planned to open

(nationwide)

(Beauty and the Beast, etc. is themed)

(July 24 to August 9,

New area is planned to open in Universal Studio

August 25 to September 6)

Japan (Nintendo-themed)

Tokyo International Cruise Terminal is planned to

open in Odaiba (July)

2021

World Masters Games 2021

Kansai (May 14 to May 30)

19th FINA World Aquatics

Championships 2021 Fukuoka

(July to August)

2022

Badminton World

New Shinkansen route opens in Kyushu

Championships (Tokyo)

(Takeo Onsen～Nagasaki)

Extension of Hokuriku Shinkansen

(Kanazawa and Tsuruga)

Tokyo BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service starts

(Tokyo city center～Seaside "Rinkai" area)

2023

"Large-scale expansion project at Tokyo Disney

Sea", new theme port is planned to open

("Fantasy Springs")

2024

Mixed-use infrastructure development including a

convention center in Rinku Central Park

(Izumisano-City, Osaka)

Openings of Yumeshima Station of Osaka Metro

Line and tower building at Yumeshima Station

2025

World EXPO 2025

Integrated Resorts start their operations

in Osaka, Kansai (184 days)

(Undecided)

(April 13 to October 13)

2027

Linear Chuo Shinkansen line commences operation

2029

Open of Haneda Airport Access Line

2031

Extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen line to

Sapporo (Shin Hakodate Hokuto～Sapporo)

(*) As events are those scheduled as of January 31, 2020 and may be changed.

Future Airport Development Plan for Major Domestic Airport

Haneda Airport

Narita International Airport

March 29, 2020

2029

Setting up new flight and increase

Construction of a new runway and

the number of flights to cities in

extension of the existing runways

North America, Europe, Australia

and Asia, etc.

Number of international flights

Number of flights

(10,000

99,000

(10,000

times)

times)

500,000

12

times/year

60

60,000

(130 flights/day)

times/year

8

times/year

40

256,000

(80 flights/day)

times/year

Approximately

4

20

Approximately

1.7 times

2.0 times

0

0

Current

Plan

Current

Plan

※＜Reference＞ London Area Airports: 1,210,000 times/year New York Area Airports: 1,320,000 times/year

Other Airport Development Plan

Naha Airport

March 26, 2020

Operating of the second runway

around July 2020

Expand the CIQ (Customs, Immigration,

and Quarantine)

Kansai

2021 to 2025

Large-scale renovation is planned for the

International

first time since its opening in 1994

Airport

Renovation of Terminal 1

Fukuoka Airport

March 2025

Operating of the second runway

32

Appendix 1

JHR's Characteristics and Strategy

1. JHR's Investment Targets

Aim to increase dividend for mid to long term

Strong

High

capability in

ability in

achieving

acquiring

internal

properties

growth

Stable

financing

capability

Strong ability in acquiring properties

  • Highly recognized as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels
  • High presence and credibility in the property market by continuously acquiring properties
  • Capability to propose various acquisition schemes and to execute acquisitions

High capability in achieving internal growth

  • Management approach through active asset management strategies that achieves a good balance between stability and upside potential
  • Increase in hotel revenue through collaboration with high- quality operators
  • Attract inbound demand through enhanced international brand portfolio
  • Strengthen and maintain competitiveness by investing in appropriate capital expenditures

Stable financing capability

  • Secure sound and stable finance
  • Diversify financing methods

34

2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential

  • JHR pursues both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing growth strategies

Ensure Stable Revenue

Fixed rent structure

  • Appropriate monitoring of hotel operation
  • Capital expenditures to maintain competitiveness and asset value

Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc.

Pursue Upside

Management

Variable rent

Revenue sharing

contract structure

structure

structure

Active Asset Management Strategies

  • Change in rent structures and rebranding
  • Strategic capital expenditures, etc.

Increase in rental income, etc. through improvement in hotels' performance

Proportion of Rental Income

(Annualized effect of forecast for FY12/2020)

Fixed rent

Variable rent(*)

59.5%

40.5%

  1. Variable rent, Rent from revenue sharing and Income from management contracts

35

Proportion of Rent Structures

(as of February 20, 2020)

Fixed rent only

11 properties

Variable rent, etc.(*)

32 properties

  1. Fixed rent + variable rent structure Fixed rent + revenue sharing structure
    Variable rent structure and management contract structure

3. External Growth Strategy

Recognition of External

Environment

Trend of the Hotel

Investment Market

  • Amid gradually recovering economy, domestic leisure demand remained firm. However, hotel revenue in some area showed a sluggish growth due to factors such as a declined in inbound visitors to Japan in some regions by the political issue between Japan and South Korea, and natural disasters, etc.
  • However, following the last year's Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held this year, and hotel assets continue to attract strong attention as an investment target. In addition, competition for acquisitions in the hotel investment market is severe, due to the decline in yields on other asset classes and the increase in the number of players in hotel investment and hotel development, including new private funds.
  • As inbound visitors have trended upward, new hotel supply continues to increase at a certain volume, and the competitiveness of the hotel is becoming clearer depending on the hotel's specifications, locations, and the capabilities of the hotel operators, making it important to differentiate each hotel from its competitors.

Basic Policies

  • Acquire highly competitive hotel real estate, etc. in areas that have potential to attract "demand by both domestic and inbound leisure customers" in the medium to long-term
  • Improve profitability, stability, and quality of the overall portfolio

Key Measures

  • Emphasize the superiority of buildings and facilities (infrastructure), operations (services), and locations of hotel real estate, etc.
    • The prime investment targets are "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that have high barriers to entry due to operation and management know-how, capital outlay and locations
    • In the case of "limited-service hotels," the creditworthiness of the hotel lessee, the age of the building, location, guest room composition and profitability are important
    • For limited-service hotels specialized in selling single rooms, consider acquisition individually, taking into account the hotel specifications and the possibility of achieving the upside.
    • Especially, proactively review the purchase of hotels that have potential for internal growth by implementing active asset management or the possibility of synergy effect with the existing properties
  • Strategic investment areas
    • Hokkaido area, Tokyo and bay area, Osaka/Kyoto area, Fukuoka area, and Okinawa area
  • Investigation and planning of the internal growth strategy upon property acquisition
    • Investigate the appropriate rent level and rent structure upon renewal, etc., cost reduction possibilities, and possibilities to improve buildings and facilities
    • Particularly, if the hotel pays variable rent, etc., promote internal growth through collaboration with lessees and/or operators

36

4. Internal Growth Strategy

Recognition of External

Environment

Hotel Market Environment

  • In addition to stable domestic leisure demand, due to the government policy to promote tourism nation, the number of inbound tourists, mainly from Asian countries, is continuing to rise. Amid such growth expectation for Japan's tourism and hotel industries, although there are needs to carefully monitor some impact by supply of new hotels and Minpaku (private lodging for a fee), demand for accommodation is expected to stay firm.

Basic Policies

  • Pursue both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing active asset management strategies

Key Measures

  • Planning and execution of the active asset management in order to realize pursuit in upside revenue
    • Make strategic CAPEX which will improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness mainly at hotels with high growth potential
    • Raise rent and change to rent structures that can achieve upside revenue
    • Reduction of management contract fee of properties under management contract
    • Attract inbound demand through rebranding to international brands
    • Make proactive proposals to build effective hotel operating structures which aim to maximize GOP, from the perspective of both hotel sales and expenses
    • Increase hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators
  • Planning and execution of strategic CAPEX which secure steady revenue, and monitoring of lessees
    • Analyze the creditworthiness of hotel lessees, understand hotel income and expenditures, closely observe and improve rent-paying capacity
    • Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. through capital expenditures, which lead to maintain and improve competitiveness and asset value

37

5. Financial Strategy

Recognition of External

Environment

Trend of Financing Environment

and Interest Rates

  • In 2019, both the number of public offerings (including IPOs) and the amount of fund procured by J-REIT were below the previous year's level, but the Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index remained firm and conditions remained favorable.
  • As for investment corporation bonds, issuance of green bonds increased. Long-term interest rates continued to be low and interest rate for bonds remained low.
  • There is no particular change in the lending attitude of financial institutions. Both short-term and long-term interest rates remain at low levels. Although drastic change may not happen in the financial environment, some attention should be paid to fluctuations in long-term interest rates mainly due to international factors.

Basic Policies

  • Ensure healthy and stable finance
  • Strengthen lender formation and relationships with financial institutions
  • Diversify financing methods

Key Measures

  • Maintain LTV level at a maximum of 50% (total asset base) for the time being
  • Diversify financing methods such as public offerings and issuance of investment corporation bonds including green bonds
  • Improve financial stability by extending and diversifying repayment periods and fixing interest rates, etc.
  • Optimize borrowing costs

38

6. Sustainability Initiatives

Aiming for achieving a mid to long-term growth that coexists with society and environment and enhancing sustainability through appropriate actions for ESG issues

Sustainability Policy

Acquisition of BELS Certification(*1)

  • JHR and JHRA stipulated "Sustainability Policy", which defines material issues and initiatives for sustainability in our business

Sustainability Policy

  • Monitoring and improvement of environmental performance in our portfolio
  • Promotion of comfortable, healthy, secure and safe hotels
  • Promotion of ESG in value chains
  • Consideration for and contribution to local communities
  • Initiatives for our officers and employees
  • Compliance as corporate citizens
  • Improvement of transparency and engagement with our stakeholders
  • JHR obtained a BELS certification for two properties, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha, for the first among J-REIT owned hotels

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Mercure Okinawa Naha

GRESB Real Estate Assessment(*2)

  • JHR received a "Green Star" designation. It was highly evaluated in both "Management & Policy" and "Implementation & Measurement" areas with regards to initiatives for environmental considerations
    and sustainability (September 2019)
    • Highest ranking
      Acquired Green Star
    • "GRESB Rating" Acquired 3-star

SMBC Environment Assessment Loan(*3)

  • Acquisition of "A" grade
    • SMBC Environmental Assessment Loan evaluated JHR's excellent initiatives for environmental considerations in asset management
      (March 2018)

Issuance of Green Bonds

  • Issuance of unsecured investment corporation bonds as Green Bonds for the first among J-REITs specializing in hotels (July 2019)
    • Amount: JPY2.0Bn
    • Duration: 5 years
  • Usage of the Green Bonds proceeds
    • For refinance of loans for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
    • To fund construction works, etc. for renovation etc. of the other hotels

(*1) BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-Efficiency Labeling System) is a display system of energy conservation performance of a building set by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

(*2) The GRESB is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate ESG considerations of property companies and real estate funds. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of initiatives for sustainability of property companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. GRESB rating is a relative evaluation based on comprehensive scores and the highest being "5-stars".

(*3) "SMBC Environmental Assessment Loan" assesses status of corporate initiatives for environmental considerations, on loan execution and establishment of lending conditions, based on environmental assessment criteria developed independently by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and the Japan Research Institute, Limited.

39

6. Sustainability Initiatives (cont.)

Energy-saving Work for Restaurant Renovations

For Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

  • Renovation for All-Day Dining (July 2019)
    • Introduced highly energy-efficient equipment for kitchen and air-conditioning, etc.
    • Enhancing customer satisfaction as well as considering the environment
      • Introduction of LED lightings
        • 75% reduction of CO2 emissions after the renovation
      • Replacement of air conditionings
        • 46% reduction of CO2 emissions after the renovation
      • Upgrade of washing and sterilizing equipment
        • 45% reduction of CO2 emissions figures after the renovation

＜Entrance＞

＜Interior＞

  1. These figures related to the CO2 emissions are estimated by the Asset Management Company based on expert reports.

Energy-saving Work for Large-scale Renovations

For Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

  • Rebranded and Reopened (April 2019)
    • Changed from central air conditioning to individual air conditioning
    • Changed all lightings to LEDs
    • Replaced plumbing installation to improve water efficiency

16% reduction of CO2 emissions after renovation of the entire building

＜After＞

＜Before＞

Initiatives for smoking ban for all rooms

  • The 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
    • JHR has been successively implementing to convert all hotel rooms into non-smoking rooms at all owned hotels
    • Non-smokingroom ratio (based on the room numbers):

89% (the beginning of 2018) 97% (the end of December 2019)

⇒ Promote to provide a healthy and comfortable environment for both hotel guests and hotel staff

40

7. Benefits Program for Unitholders

JHR implemented benefits program for unitholders to obtain a better understanding, improve their satisfaction and expand the investor base. JHR also expanded the benefits program in 2019 by adding two newly acquired hotels, aggregated coverage to 20 hotels.

Eligible recipients of complimentary coupons

Details of the benefits program

Complimentary coupons will be sent to those who hold ten or more JHR units

Five complimentary coupons for accommodations and five

at the end of June every year (end of the midterm settlement)

complimentary coupons for restaurants(*)

10% discount from the best rate for accommodation by each

Eligible unitholders: 12,120

hotel and 10% discount for restaurants

Valid period: One year between October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020

(*) Complimentary coupons for restaurants are only available at selected hotels.

Hotels that offer the Benefits Program

The 14 HMJ Hotels

The Six Accor Hotels

Kobe Meriken Park

Oriental Hotel

Namba

Oriental Hotel

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Okinawa Marriott

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Oriental Hotel

tokyo bay

Oriental Hotel

Hiroshima

Resort & Spa

ACTIVE-INTER CITY

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka

Holiday Inn

Hilton Tokyo

International Garden Hotel Narita

HIROSHIMA (Sheraton

Hakata Station

Osaka Namba

Narita Airport

Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

Hotel Nikko Nara

Newly Added

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

41

Mercure Sapporo

ibis Styles Sapporo

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Mercure Yokosuka

Appendix 2

Information on Properties

1. Property List (1/2)

(as of the end of December 2019)

Appraisal Value

Revenue from

P/L from

Acquisition

20th Period

20th Period

Hotel Type

Grade

No. of

Age

Book Value

Real Estate

NOI

Real Estate

NOI Yield

No.

Property Name

Price

(as of June 30, 2019)

(as of December 31, 2019)

Investment

Guest

Location

(JPY MM)

Operation

(JPY1,000)

Operation

(actual)

(*1)

(*2)

(*3)

(JPY MM)

Appraisal

Appraisal

Ratio

Rooms

(*5)

(JPY1,000)

(*7)

(JPY1,000)

(*8)

(*4)

(*6)

Value

CAP Rate

Value

CAP Rate

(*7)

(*7)

(JPY MM)

(JPY MM)

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel (*9)

Full-service

Upper-middle

323

Hyogo

24.5

10,900

9,888

16,200

5.1%

16,200

4.8%

2.9%

1,256,795

1,003,298

669,037

9.2%

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Full-service

Mid-price

511

Chiba

24.7

19,900

17,699

34,900

4.4%

37,800

4.4%

5.3%

1,883,870

1,765,658

1,357,731

8.9%

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Limited-service

Mid-price

258

Osaka

23.8

15,000

14,640

32,900

4.1%

32,900

4.1%

4.0%

1,406,836

1,299,612

1,139,547

8.7%

4

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Full-service

Upper-middle

227

Hiroshima

26.3

4,100

4,171

4,370

7.5%

4,400

4.9%

1.1%

472,555

428,306

340,288

10.4%

5

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Resort

Luxury

397

Okinawa

25.8

18,900

18,168

32,900

4.8%

32,900

4.8%

5.0%

1,977,644

1,829,606

1,512,840

9.7%

6

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Resort

Mid-price

280

Okinawa

15.8

7,610

6,587

10,000

4.4%

10,100

4.4%

2.0%

511,028

468,191

335,312

6.2%

7

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Resort

Mid-price

158

Kanagawa

13.3

4,070

3,696

5,300

4.9%

5,310

4.9%

1.1%

294,957

271,037

177,854

6.7%

8

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Limited-service

Mid-price

291

Kumamoto

11.9

2,334

2,139

3,060

5.6%

3,060

5.6%

0.6%

194,460

173,568

130,770

7.4%

9

the b suidobashi

Limited-service

Mid-price

99

Tokyo

33.4

1,120

1,213

1,940

4.1%

2,440

4.1%

0.3%

103,848

89,840

61,793

8.0%

10

dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa (*10)

Limited-service

Economy

75

Tokyo

22.8

999

941

1,330

3.9%

1,330

3.9%

0.3%

63,995

54,899

41,359

5.5%

11

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

Limited-service

Mid-price

247

Fukuoka

24.8

2,130

2,022

4,520

4.4%

4,520

4.4%

0.6%

240,000

224,000

198,000

10.5%

12

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Limited-service

Mid-price

204

Nara

19.8

2,050

1,800

2,440

5.0%

2,440

5.0%

0.5%

151,000

134,000

97,000

6.6%

13

R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji

Limited-service

Economy

187

Tokyo

17.8

1,720

1,822

2,010

3.9%

2,010

3.9%

0.5%

97,292

83,017

66,694

4.8%

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi

14

Limited-service

Economy

259

Tokyo

11.9

3,746

3,527

5,830

4.3%

5,830

4.3%

1.0%

287,814

256,887

220,539

6.9%

Nihombashi

15

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Limited-service

Economy

164

Tokyo

22.8

2,108

2,022

3,160

4.0%

3,160

4.0%

0.6%

154,623

138,482

118,017

6.6%

16

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Limited-service

Economy

257

Fukuoka

18.3

1,652

1,419

2,780

4.5%

2,750

4.5%

0.4%

141,039

127,703

109,484

7.7%

17

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Resort

Mid-price

330

Osaka

18.5

6,000

5,905

13,900

4.9%

13,900

4.9%

1.6%

746,118

668,997

583,302

11.1%

18

Chisun Inn Kamata

Limited-service

Economy

70

Tokyo

16.7

823

772

1,450

4.5%

1,430

4.5%

0.2%

80,876

73,891

62,713

9.0%

19

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Limited-service

Economy

105

Tokyo

27.9

1,512

1,453

2,040

4.5%

1,990

4.5%

0.4%

112,476

98,166

72,951

6.5%

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-

20

Limited-service

Mid-price

220

Tokyo

11.8

4,800

4,802

8,970

3.9%

8,950

3.9%

1.3%

446,477

383,039

361,093

8.0%

Karasumoriguchi (*11)

21

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Resort

Luxury

828

Chiba

31.5

26,050

26,422

40,400

4.3%

40,500

4.3%

7.0%

2,220,187

1,938,334

1,765,290

7.4%

22

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Limited-service

Mid-price

206

Tokyo

39.3

7,243

8,013

10,200

4.0%

10,200

4.0%

1.9%

704,537

497,729

385,256

6.9%

23

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Limited-service

Mid-price

215

Kyoto

10.8

6,600

6,675

11,600

4.3%

10,900

4.3%

1.8%

459,002

412,032

373,486

6.2%

24

ibis Styles Sapporo

Limited-service

Mid-price

278

Hokkaido

9.4

6,797

6,601

11,200

4.7%

11,200

4.7%

1.8%

661,063

525,459

442,798

7.7%

43

1. Property List (2/2)

(as of the end of December 2019)

Appraisal Value

Revenue from

P/L from

Acquisition

20th Period

20th Period

Hotel Type

Grade

No. of

Age

Book Value

Real Estate

NOI

Real Estate

NOI Yield

No.

Property Name

Price

(as of June 30, 2019)

(as of December 31, 2019)

Investment

Guest

Location

(JPY MM)

Operation

(JPY1,000)

Operation

(actual)

(*1)

(*2)

(*3)

(JPY MM)

Appraisal

Appraisal

Ratio

Rooms

(*5)

(JPY1,000)

(*7)

(JPY1,000)

(*8)

(*4)

(*6)

Value

CAP Rate

Value

CAP Rate

(*7)

(*7)

(JPY MM)

(JPY MM)

25

Mercure Sapporo

Limited-service

Mid-price

285

Hokkaido

10.7

6,000

5,857

11,000

4.6%

11,000

4.6%

1.6%

797,832

523,042

430,996

8.7%

26

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Limited-service

Mid-price

260

Okinawa

10.4

3,000

2,887

7,760

4.6%

7,190

4.6%

0.8%

342,013

270,481

209,569

9.0%

27

the b ikebukuro

Limited-service

Mid-price

175

Tokyo

37.5

6,520

6,608

7,350

4.2%

7,350

4.2%

1.7%

356,173

328,770

296,705

5.0%

28

the b hachioji

Limited-service

Mid-price

196

Tokyo

33.4

2,610

2,699

2,790

5.1%

2,790

5.1%

0.7%

185,672

160,629

129,084

6.2%

29

the b hakata

Limited-service

Mid-price

175

Fukuoka

22.3

2,300

2,361

4,710

4.3%

4,610

4.3%

0.6%

228,379

215,725

194,131

9.4%

30

Hotel Francs

Full-service

Mid-price

222

Chiba

28.4

3,105

3,178

4,090

4.6%

4,140

4.6%

0.8%

300,000

237,023

193,824

7.6%

31

Mercure Yokosuka

Full-service

Mid-price

160

Kanagawa

26.2

1,650

1,658

3,000

4.6%

3,590

4.6%

0.4%

360,970

250,373

212,998

15.2%

32

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Resort

Upper-middle

361

Okinawa

14.9

14,950

15,106

18,700

4.9%

17,900

4.9%

4.0%

937,465

853,261

569,108

5.7%

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

33

Full-service

Luxury

238

Hiroshima

9.3

17,320

17,436

21,700

4.5%

21,900

4.5%

4.6%

1,624,836

1,182,632

966,133

6.8%

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

34

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Limited-service

Mid-price

268

Tokyo

10.0

6,705

6,652

7,630

4.0%

7,650

4.0%

1.8%

349,975

323,962

283,942

4.8%

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

35

Full-service

Upper-middle

221

Fukuoka

34.5

7,197

9,847

14,000

4.6%

15,300

4.6%

1.9%

740,062

494,731

(65,231)

6.9%

(*12)

36

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Limited-service

Mid-price

314

Osaka

11.4

27,000

27,126

27,200

4.3%

27,200

4.3%

7.2%

967,957

920,119

728,343

3.4%

37

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Limited-service

Economy

263

Fukuoka

20.7

4,925

5,161

6,630

4.8%

6,620

4.8%

1.3%

447,198

302,154

266,423

6.1%

38

Hilton Nagoya

Full-service

Luxury

460

Aichi

30.9

15,250

15,651

16,000

4.2%

15,700

4.2%

4.1%

1,452,768

746,661

591,860

4.9%

39

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Full-service

Upper-middle

548

Chiba

26.4

13,175

13,499

13,700

4.6%

13,700

4.6%

3.5%

912,491

826,763

621,261

6.3%

40

International Garden Hotel Narita

Full-service

Mid-price

463

Chiba

23.6

9,125

9,245

9,650

4.8%

9,660

4.8%

2.4%

604,422

560,153

422,311

6.1%

41

Hotel Nikko Nara

Full-service

Upper-middle

330

Nara

21.8

10,373

10,442

11,200

4.8%

10,900

4.8%

2.8%

625,869

576,007

434,069

5.6%

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka

42

Limited-service

Mid-price

124

Osaka

1.9

2,738

2,829

3,050

4.6%

2,990

4.6%

0.7%

109,991

107,162

95,381

-

Shinsaibashi

43

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Full-service

Upper-middle

453

Tokyo

24.0

62,400

63,652

69,400

3.7%

69,500

3.7%

16.7%

2,264,830

2,261,016

2,075,257

-

Total or Average (43 properties)

-

-

11,705

-

21.8

374,508

374,314

522,960

4.5%

525,910

4.5%

100.0%

28,278,550

24,087,502

19,281,141

6.4%

(*1) Under the category of Hotel Type, "Full-service" is full-service hotel, "Resort" is resort hotel, and "Limited-service" is limited-service hotel.

(*2) Mainly based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified the hotels into four categories as "luxury," "upper-middle,""mid-price," and "economy."

(*3) Average age: Weighted average calculated as follows. The sum of (acquisition price of each property x property age)/total acquisition price.

(*4) The acquisition price in the Purchase & Sale Agreement for the Beneficial Interest in Trust, etc. is indicated. (Consumption tax, amount equivalent to consumption tax, brokerage fee, and other purchase-related costs are excluded.)

(*5) Book value as of the end of December 2019.

(*6) Investment ratio indicate percentage of the acquisition price of each asset to the total acquisition price. Numbers beyond one decimal place is rounded off.

(*7) Actual for one year from January to December 2019. Since the lessees did not agree to disclose numbers in units of JPY1,000 for No. 11 and 12, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY million. Since No.42 and 43 were acquired during the period, numbers after acquisition is indicated.

(*8) NOI yield for the portfolio is calculated as follows: Total NOI for FY12/2019 (actual) ÷ total acquisition price of properties held as of the end of FY12/2019. As No. 42 and 43 were acquired during the period, NOI yield (actual) is not calculated.

(*9) The number of guest rooms at Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel was changed from 319 to 323 on December 30, 2019.

(*10) The name of the hotel was changed from Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa on August 4, 2019.

(*11) The name of the hotel was changed from Hotel Sunroute Shinbashi on April 23, 2019.

(*12) The name of the hotel was changed from Hotel Centraza Hakata on April 9, 2019. The hotel grade was changed from "Mid-price" to "Upper-middle."

44

2. Summary of Lease Contracts (1/2)

(as of the end of December 2019)

Lease

Rent

Hotel Operator/

Lease/

Expiration

Contractual Rent

Rent Modification Summary

Rent Modification Schedule

No.

Property Name

Structure

Lessee

Hotel Consulting and

MC

Date of

Rent Modification Summary

(After acquisition)

(2020 to 2021)

Type

(*2)

(*1)

Management Company

Term

Contract

Timing

Condition

2020

2021

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

(Fixed rent) JPY3,221MM/year +

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Fixed-

Fixed + Variable

15

Dec. 2034

(Variable rent) When the total GOP of The

In principle, the same rent will be

Five HMJ Hotels exceeds GOP base

applied until expiration of the

Jan. 2020

Same

Renewed

-

4

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

lease

amount (JPY3,351MM), the excess x 85%

contract.

is paid

5

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Okura Nikko Hotel

Management Co., Ltd.

6

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Fixed-

Fixed

20

Jun. 2026

JPY42MM/month

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

7

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Fixed-

Fixed

20

Oct. 2026

JPY24MM/month

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.

8

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Fixed-

Fixed

12

Mar. 2023

JPY16MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2017

Same

Under

-

discussion

lease

agreement every three years.

(Apr.)

9

dormy innglobal cabin Asakusa

Lease

Fixed

20

Mar. 2020

JPY5MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2017

Same

To be expired

-

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel

agreement every three years.

(Mar.)

10

Lease

Fixed

3

Mar. 2021

JPY20MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2018

Same

-

To be expired

Plaza

agreement.

(Mar.)

11

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Lease

Fixed

Washington Hotel K.K.

20

Mar. 2020

JPY11MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual

-

-

To be expired

-

agreement.

(Mar.)

12

R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji

Lease

Fixed

20

Apr. 2022

JPY8MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2011

Increased

-

-

agreement.

(+3.0%)

13

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi

Fixed-

Fixed + Revenue

Rent can be modified through mutual

Same

Greens Co., Ltd.

20

Jan. 2028

JPY21MM/month + Revenue sharing

Apr. 2018

(Introduced

-

-

Nihombashi

lease

sharing

agreement every five years.

revenue sharing)

14

Smile Hotel Nihombashi

Lease

Fixed + Revenue

THE KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL, LTD

20

Mar. 2020

JPY11MM/month + Revenue sharing

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2017

Same

To be expired

-

Mitsukoshimae

sharing

agreement.

(Mar.)

15

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Lease

Fixed

Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd.

30

Sep. 2031

JPY11MM/month

No rule has been stipulated.

Oct. 2007

Increased

-

-

(+9.4%)

16

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Lease

Fixed + Revenue

K.K. Hotel Keihan

20

Jun. 2021

Nondisclosure(*4)

Nondisclosure(*4)

Jul. 2014

Modified Structure

-

To be expired

sharing

(Jun.)

Fixed-

Solare Hotels &

Hotel GOP x 86%

17

Chisun Inn Kamata

Variable

SHR Hotels, Co., Ltd.

7

Dec. 2026

(If the amount is below zero, it will be

-

Jan. 2020

Same

Renewed

-

lease

Resorts Co., Ltd.

JPY0)

18

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Lease

Fixed + Revenue

In principle, the same rent will be

To be expired

Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

4

Dec. 2021

JPY7MM/month + Revenue sharing

applied until expiration of the

Jul. 2015

Modified Structure

-

sharing

contract.

(Dec.)

19

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-

Fixed-

Fixed + Revenue

Sotetsu Hotel Development Co., Ltd.(*3)

15

Mar. 2023

JPY18MM/month + Revenue sharing

No rule has been stipulated.

-

-

-

-

Karasumoriguchi

lease

sharing

20

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Fixed-

Fixed + Revenue

THE DAI-ICHI

Hilton International

4

Dec. 2022

JPY163MM/month + Revenue sharing

Rent can be modified through

Jan. 2019

Renewed

-

-

lease

sharing

BUILDING CO., LTD.

Company

mutual agreement.

(Increased)

21

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

-

Management

12

Jun. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

Jul. 2012

Modified Structure

-

-

contract

22

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

-

Management

5

Dec. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

contract

23

ibis Styles Sapporo

-

Management

-

AAPC Japan K.K.

5

Dec. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

contract

24

Mercure Sapporo

-

Management

15

Sep. 2029

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

contract

25

Mercure Okinawa Naha

-

Management

10

Apr. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

contract

26

Mercure Yokosuka

Fixed-

Variable

AAPC Japan K.K.

5

Aug. 2024

Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until

Aug. 2019

Renewed

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

(Effectively increased)

27

the b ikebukuro

Fixed-

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Ikebukuro Operations K.K.

7

Jan. 2022

JPY163MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

28

the b hachioji

Fixed-

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Hachioji Operations, Y.K.

7

Jan. 2022

JPY98MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

29

the b hakata

Fixed-

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Hakata Operations K.K.

7

Jan. 2022

JPY82MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

30

the b suidobashi

Fixed-

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Suidobashi Operations K.K.

7

Dec. 2026

JPY85MM/year + Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until

Jan. 2020

Conditions changed

Renewed

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

(Increased)

45

2. Summary of Lease Contracts (2/2)

(as of the end of December 2019)

Lease

Rent

Hotel Operator/

Lease/

Expiration

Contractual Rent

Rent Modification Summary

Rent Modification Schedule

No.

Property Name

Structure

Lessee

Hotel Consulting and

MC

Date of

Rent Modification Summary

(After acquisition)

(2020 to 2021)

Type

(*2)

(*1)

Management Company

Term

Contract

Timing

Condition

2020

2021

31

Hotel Francs

Fixed-

Fixed

K.K. Bridal Produce

19

Oct. 2024

JPY25MM/month

The same rent will be applied until

-

-

-

-

lease

expiration of the contract.

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY550MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

To be expired

32 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Fixed + Variable

Lagoon resort Nago Co., Ltd.

5

Dec. 2020

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

-

applied until expiration of the

-

-

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY700MM),

(Dec.)

the excess x 90% is paid

contract.

Fixed-

K.K. A.I.C Hiroshima

Luxury Hotels

(Fixed rent) JPY348MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA

Fixed + Variable

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

33

International of Hong

11

Dec. 2026

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

(Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

lease

Management

Kong Limited

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY468MM),

contract.

the excess x 82.5% is paid

34

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Fixed-

Fixed

Candeo Hospitality Management, Inc.

20

Feb. 2030

Nondisclosure(*4)

Rent can be modified through mutual

Jul. 2016

Nondisclosure(*4)

-

-

lease

agreement every three years.

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY425MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

35

Fixed + Variable

Hotel Centraza Co., Ltd.

15

Dec. 2034

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

Conditions changed

applied until expiration of the

Jan. 2020

Renewed

-

Hakata Station

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY442MM),

(Increased)

the excess x 98% is paid

contract.

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY576MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

36

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Fixed + Variable

OW Hotel Operations KK

15

Oct. 2031

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY650MM),

the excess x 92.5% is paid

contract.

(Fixed rent) ① JPY17MM per month from

37

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Fixed-

Fixed

K.K.ASCENT.

7

Mar. 2026

April 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019,

Rent can be modified through mutual

Apr. 2019

Renewed

-

-

② JPY20MM per month from May 1, 2019

lease

agreement every three years.

(Increased)

to March 30, 2020, ③ JPY22MM per month

from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026

38

Hilton Nagoya

Lease

Variable

Nagoya Hilton Co.,

Hilton International

41

Dec. 2029

Nondisclosure(*4)

Rent can be modified through mutual

-

-

-

-

Ltd.

Company

agreement.

Hilton Tokyo Narita

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY444MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

39

Fixed + Variable

KK NaritaKosuge Operations

20

Jun. 2037

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

Airport

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY550MM),

the excess x 86.5% is paid

contract.

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY336MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

40 International Garden Hotel Narita

Fixed + Variable

KK NaritaYoshikura Operations

10

Jun. 2027

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY360MM),

the excess x 98% is paid

contract.

Fixed-

Hotel Management

Okura Nikko Hotel

(Fixed rent) JPY420MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

To be expired

41

Hotel Nikko Nara

Fixed + Variable

3

Dec. 2020

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

-

applied until expiration of the

-

-

lease

Co., Ltd.

Management Co., Ltd.

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY470MM),

(Dec.)

the excess x 91.5% is paid

contract.

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka

Fixed-

(Fixed rent) JPY110MM/year +

In principle, the same rent will be

42

Fixed + Variable

K.K. HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS

10

Mar. 2028

(Variable rent) When the total GOP

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

Shinsaibashi

lease

exceeds GOP base amount (JPY128MM),

the excess x 91% is paid

contract.

(Fixed rent) JPY3,100MM/year, JPY1,600MM/year on and after January 1, 2022

(Variable rent)

  • Until December 31, 2019: When AGOP(*5)

Fixed-

exceeds AGOP base amount

In principle, the same rent will be

43 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Fixed + Variable

Tokyo Humania Enterprise Inc.

11 Dec. 2029 (JPY2,450MM), the excess x 30% is paid

applied until expiration of the

-

-

-

-

lease

On and after January 1, 2020: When

contract.

AGOP exceeds AGOP base amount

(JPY2,970MM), the excess x 30% is paid

On and after January 1, 2022: When

AGOP exceeds AGOP base amount

(JPY1,660MM), the excess x 98% is paid

(*1) Rent structure is as follows:

(*2)

Amount including car park and CAM without tax

Fixed: Fixed rent

(*3)

The lessee is changed to Sotetsu Hotel Management CO., LTD. on May 1, 2019.

Variable: Variable rent

(*4)

The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee.

Management contract: Management contract

(*5)

AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP.

Fixed + Variable: Property paying both fixed and variable rent

(*6)

The conditions of the new contracts are stated for the following properties which contracts were expired on and

Fixed + Revenue sharing: When the sales of the hotel exceed pre-determined amount, additional rent is paid

before December 31, 2019 and the new contracts were signed or renewed, and started from January 1, 2020:

No.1-5, 17, 30, 35

46

3. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels

* (Numbers in parentheses are CAPEX amounts: JPY MM)

FY12/2012

FY12/2013

FY12/2014

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2020 Plan

Guest rooms on 7F

Private rooms at

Restaurant (30)

Conversion of space

Kobe Meriken

(50)

restaurant and

Conversion of brides'

of backyard to

Park Oriental

-

-

-

Chapel (36)

Balconies on each

Bridal salon (76)

balcony, etc. on 3F

room to guest

guest rooms

Hotel

floor (62)

(19)

rooms (40)

(120)

Bar (85)

Oriental Hotel

-

Restaurant

-

-

Guest rooms on 4F

-

Guest rooms on 11F

-

-

tokyo bay

(45)

(101)

to 12F (140)

Namba Oriental

Corner rooms

Guest rooms on 9F

Guest rooms on

Guest rooms on 6F

-

on 5F to 8F

-

-

-

-

Hotel

(91)

7F (77)

(78)

(10)

Guest rooms on 3F to

Guest rooms on 9F

Guest rooms on 1F,

Hotel Nikko

8F of North building

-

-

-

(55)

-

etc.

-

-

Alivila

and 3F to 5F of

Restaurant (31)

(16)

central building (333)

Oriental Hotel

Banquet room on 23F

Guest rooms on

Guest rooms on 13F

Guest rooms on

-

-

-

7F to 10F (43)

-

Chapel (10)

17F to 18F (14)

Hiroshima

(10)

Banquet room on 4F

to 14F (14)

Increase number of

(38)

seats in café (8.5)

Ibis Tokyo

Lobby and

Guest rooms on

Guest rooms on

restaurant on 2F,

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shinjuku

and guest rooms

3F to 10F (192)

3F to 10F (312)

on 3,5,7,9F (170)

Holiday Inn

Guest rooms on

Guest rooms on

-

-

-

-

-

-

10F to 11F (72)

-

Osaka Namba

4,6,7,12F (115)

Guest rooms on

ibis Styles

8F to 9F (72)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vacant space on 1F

-

-

Sapporo

(28)

Mercure Hotel

-

-

-

-

-

-

Banquet room (15)

-

-

Sapporo

the b Ikebukuro

-

-

-

-

-

-

Guest rooms on

-

-

3F to 10F, etc. (18)

Okinawa Marriott

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restaurant (142)

-

Resort & Spa

Oriental Hotel

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Large-scale

-

Fukuoka

renovation works

Hakata Station

(1,690)

Hilton Tokyo

Banquet room (92)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Large-scale

Odaiba

renovation works

(3,000)

47

4. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights

Change in GOP and GOP ratio

(JPY MM)

GOP

GOP ratio

10,000

45%

7,765

8,033

8,000

6,941

7,591

7,793

7,546

6,296

6,155

6,302

6,000

5,136

5,696

5,158

5,645

35%

34.2%

33.7%

4,000

31.8%

32.8%

32.2%

29.9%

GOP

27.0%

26.6%

26.5%

28.0%

28.3%

25%ratioGOP

2,000

25.5%

24.3%

0

CY2008

CY2009

CY2010

CY2011

CY2012

CY2013

CY2014

CY2015

CY2016

CY2017

CY2018

CY2019

15%

CY2020

(forecast)

Change in KPI

(JPY)

ADR

RevPAR

OCC

87.7%

88.4%

91.0%

89.9%

90.5%

88.8%

100%

25,000

77.9%

77.8%

80.4%

76.7%

82.7%

86.1%

86.9%

73.8%

21,067

ADR・RevPAR

20,153

19,856

80%

19,212

22,197

22,135

20,000

17,970

18,463

17,551

60%

17,197

17,297

19,954

OCC

15,980

16,200

19,066

19,664

15,846

17,807

18,060

40%

15,000

16,843

14,367

14,886

15,245

20%

13,999

13,400

12,696

12,845

12,160

10,000

0%

CY2007

CY2008

CY2009

CY2010

CY2011

CY2012

CY2013

CY2014

CY2015

CY2016

CY2017

CY2018

CY2019

CY2020

(forecast)

  1. Namba Oriental Hotel is planned to close the entire building and suspend its hotel operation due to the large-scale renovation from November 2020 through March 2021. Stating the figures reflecting the impact of the suspension of hotel sales for the fiscal year ending December 2020.

48

5. Portfolio Map

Total Assets

Limited-service hotel

JPY374.5Bn

Full-service hotel

Resort hotel

No. of Hotels

(as of February 20, 2020)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

43 Hotels

No. of

Guest Rooms

11,705 Rooms

3 17 36 42

11 16

29 35 37

8

1

4 33

5

32 6

26

24 25

23

28

2 30

7 39 40

3121

38

12 41

Tokyo 23 wards

27

13

34

10

9

22

14

15

20

43

18

19

Kobe Meriken Park

Oriental Hotel

Namba

Oriental Hotel Hotel Nikko Alivila

The Beach

Hakone

Dormy Inn

Oriental Hotel

tokyo bay

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Tower Okinawa

Setsugetsuka

Kumamoto

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

the b

dormy inn・

Hakata Nakasu Nara Washington R&B Hotel

Comfort Hotel

Smile Hotel

Toyoko Inn

Hotel Keihan

Chisun Inn

suidobashi

global cabin

Washington

Hotel Plaza

Ueno-hirokoji Tokyo Higashi

Nihombashi

Hakata-guchi

Universal City

Kamata

Asakusa

Hotel Plaza

Nihombashi

Mitsukoshimae

Ekimae

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

Hotel Vista