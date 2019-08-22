Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019(January 1, 2019-June 30, 2019)

aggressive and proactive pursuit of greater profitability and asset value of owned hotels, JHR will endeavor to generate greater earnings by reducing the costs of each item such as real estate operating costs, general and administrative expenses and borrowing costs through negotiations with relevant parties and other measures. For further details of sales, GOP and other management indicators for the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 17.

(Note 1) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as the "Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) is called the HMJ Group Hotels. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels excluding Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (hotels for which comparison with previous period is not possible due to renovation or new acquisition) plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms department for a certain period (including service charge) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. Revenue per available room is the product of ADR and occupancy rate. ADR represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

Funding status

During the midterm period under review (six-month period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019), JHR took out loans of ¥30,000 million in total in April 2019, in addition to procuring ¥33,378 million by way of capital increase through public offering in January 2019 and third-party allotment in February 2019; and acquired two properties, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in February and April 2019, respectively.

In March 2019, JHR took out loans of ¥6,000 million in total mainly to refinance investment corporation bonds that had matured and borrowings that were due for repayment. Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥1,800 million mainly for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) (Note 1). In addition, JHR issued investment corporation bonds of ¥8,000 million for individual investors in June 2019 and allocated the funds to the prepayment of existing loans.

Consequently, as of the end of the midterm period under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,371 million, including short-term loans payable of ¥900 million, current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥13,709 million, long- term loans payable of ¥114,162 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥39,600 million, and the ratio of interest- bearing debt to total assets at end of the midterm period (Note 2) stood at 41.5%.

JHR reduced borrowing costs and extended maturity dates through the aforementioned series of fund procurement. Along with such, JHR concluded loans with fixed interest rates as well as interest rate swap contracts (except for some short-term loans) to hedge against risks of interest rates rising in the future. These actions brought the fixed rate ratio on total interest- bearing debt at the end of the midterm period under review to 96.6%.

(Note 1) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata underwent major renovation work accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from October 1, 2018, and has been operated as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station since April 9, 2019.

(Note 2) Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of the midterm period = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of the midterm period

Total assets at end of the midterm period × 100

As of the end of the midterm period under review, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.