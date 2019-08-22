Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019(January 1, 2019-June 30, 2019)

Log in
08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

August 22, 2019

Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

(January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

8985

URL:

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Noboru Itabashi, Director and Senior General Manager of Operations Division

Phone: +81-3-6422-0530

Scheduled date to file midterm Securities Report:

September 18, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material on midterm financial report: Schedule for presentation of midterm financial results:

Yes

Yes (Institutional investors and analysts only)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Status summary of operation and assets for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019)

(1) Operating results

(Percentages: full year-changes from the previous year, midterm period-changes from the previous midterm period)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Midterm period ended

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

June 30, 2019

12,719

3.2

7,293

(0.4)

6,354

(0.5)

6,353

(0.5)

June 30, 2018

12,321

9.3

7,319

8.6

6,387

7.3

6,387

7.3

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

28,253

10.9

17,993

14.2

16,211

15.7

16,210

15.7

Net income per unit

Midterm period ended

JPY

June 30, 2019

1,441

June 30, 2018

1,592

Fiscal year ended

4,041

December 31, 2018

(Note) Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued.

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per unit

Midterm period ended

JPY1M

JPY1M

%

JPY

June 30, 2019

406,018

227,021

55.9

50,874

June 30, 2018

343,603

193,731

56.4

48,301

Fiscal year ended

350,556

203,372

58.0

50,705

December 31, 2018

(Note) Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the midterm period / full year.

1

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period/year

Midterm period ended

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

June 30, 2019

8,368

(70,001)

49,260

24,811

June 30, 2018

9,103

(1,435)

(14,164)

21,422

Fiscal year ended

30,938

(3,110)

(18,563)

37,184

December 31, 2018

2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(Percentages show changes from the previous year)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

(Excess of earnings

resulting from

exclusive)

excess of earnings

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY1M

%

JPY

JPY

Full year

28,666

1.5

17,227

(4.3)

15,274

(5.8)

15,273

(5.8)

3,686

(Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (full year) ¥3,444

(Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,434,849.)

(Note) The source of the dividend payment is planned to be the total amount of net income, plus the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (¥1,177 million).

* Other

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No change
    4. Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change
  3. Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
    1. Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the midterm period / full year
      (including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR"))

As of June 30, 2019

4,462,347 units

As of June 30, 2018

4,010,847 units

As of December 31, 2018

4,010,847 units

(b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the midterm period / full year

As of June 30, 2019

0 units

As of June 30, 2018

0 units

As of December 31, 2018

0 units

(Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 35.

  • Status of midterm audit procedures
    At the time of disclosure of this midterm financial report, audit procedures for the semi-annual financial statements pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan are incomplete.
  • Appropriate use of forecasts of results and other special items
    Forward-looking statements presented in this midterm financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the second half of the fiscal year" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (20th period)" on page 10.

2

○Table of Contents

1.

Operating results...................................................................................................................................................................................

4

(1)

Operating results...........................................................................................................................................................................

4

2.

Semi-annual financial statements .......................................................................................................................................................

20

(1)

Semi-annual balance sheets ........................................................................................................................................................

20

(2)

Semi-annual statements of income .............................................................................................................................................

22

(3)

Semi-annual statements of changes in net assets ........................................................................................................................

23

(4)

Semi-annual statements of cash flows ........................................................................................................................................

25

(5)

Notes on going concern assumption ...........................................................................................................................................

26

(6)

Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies .....................................................................................................

26

(7)

Note on change in the indication method....................................................................................................................................

27

(8)

Notes to semi-annual financial statements..................................................................................................................................

27

(9)

Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding .........................................................................................

36

3. Reference information .........................................................................................................................................................................

37

(1)

Information on values of assets under management, etc. ...............................................................................................................

37

A. Investment status ............................................................................................................................................................................

37

B. Assets under management...............................................................................................................................................................

39

(2)

Status of capital expenditures ........................................................................................................................................................

52

3

1. Operating results

  1. Operating results
    1. Overview of the midterm period under review
    1. Brief history and principal activities
      Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (JHR) was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10,
      2005 and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.
      JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on importance as social infrastructure and profitability as investment real estate of hotels, JHR primarily invests in real estate which are wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or related assets that are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").
      JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation, merged with Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger") and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.
      By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in the little more than seven years since the Merger to the end of the midterm period under review (June 30, 2019). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 43 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥374,508 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the midterm period under review.
    2. Investment performance for midterm period under review
      During the midterm period under review (six-month period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019), the domestic accommodation market and tourism market have remained strong although the impact of the future course of trade issues on the world economy requires careful attention. During the said period, the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities totaled 261.7 million guest nights (preliminary release), indicating solidness in the accommodation market. Furthermore, the number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound") was estimated 16.6 million (up 4.6% from the same period in the previous year) during the period, marking a record high for the January to June period.
      The hotel investment market continued to be in a brisk state against the backdrop of the expected growth in demand for accommodation, with continual attention paid to Japan's tourism industry and hotel industry. JHR has continuously expanded its asset size capitalizing on the strengths such as high recognition as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels, capability to propose various acquisition schemes and cooperation with Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a group company.
      During the midterm period under review (six-month period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019), JHR acquired Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (acquisition price: ¥62,400 million), a scarce large-scalefull-service hotel positioned as JHR's flagship property; and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (acquisition price: ¥2,738 million), a hotel which HMJ has been involved with since the beginning of development and has managed utilizing its market knowledge and operational know- how since the opening. Amid some overheated mood in the hotel investment market, JHR improved the portfolio quality through acquisitions that leveraged its strengths of proposing and executing various acquisition schemes for acquisitions.
      The performance of hotels owned by JHR mostly remained solid in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, etc. However, RevPAR (Note 2) and GOP (gross operating profit) of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (Note 1) fell slightly below the same period of the previous year due to the impact of the increase in new hotel supplies in the Kansai region, etc.
      While taking measures to increase fixed and variable rent, etc. through the active asset management strategy, which is the
      • 4
aggressive and proactive pursuit of greater profitability and asset value of owned hotels, JHR will endeavor to generate greater earnings by reducing the costs of each item such as real estate operating costs, general and administrative expenses and borrowing costs through negotiations with relevant parties and other measures. For further details of sales, GOP and other management indicators for the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 17.

(Note 1) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as the "Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba) is called the HMJ Group Hotels. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels excluding Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (hotels for which comparison with previous period is not possible due to renovation or new acquisition) plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms department for a certain period (including service charge) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. Revenue per available room is the product of ADR and occupancy rate. ADR represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

  1. Funding status
    During the midterm period under review (six-month period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019), JHR took out loans of ¥30,000 million in total in April 2019, in addition to procuring ¥33,378 million by way of capital increase through public offering in January 2019 and third-party allotment in February 2019; and acquired two properties, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in February and April 2019, respectively.
    In March 2019, JHR took out loans of ¥6,000 million in total mainly to refinance investment corporation bonds that had matured and borrowings that were due for repayment. Furthermore, JHR took out loans of ¥1,800 million mainly for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata) (Note 1). In addition, JHR issued investment corporation bonds of ¥8,000 million for individual investors in June 2019 and allocated the funds to the prepayment of existing loans.
    Consequently, as of the end of the midterm period under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,371 million, including short-term loans payable of ¥900 million, current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥13,709 million, long- term loans payable of ¥114,162 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥39,600 million, and the ratio of interest- bearing debt to total assets at end of the midterm period (Note 2) stood at 41.5%.
    JHR reduced borrowing costs and extended maturity dates through the aforementioned series of fund procurement. Along with such, JHR concluded loans with fixed interest rates as well as interest rate swap contracts (except for some short-term loans) to hedge against risks of interest rates rising in the future. These actions brought the fixed rate ratio on total interest- bearing debt at the end of the midterm period under review to 96.6%.

(Note 1) Former Hotel Centraza Hakata underwent major renovation work accompanying the suspension of hotel operations from October 1, 2018, and has been operated as Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station since April 9, 2019.

(Note 2) Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of the midterm period = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of the midterm period

  • Total assets at end of the midterm period × 100

As of the end of the midterm period under review, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.

Rating agency

Rating

Outlook

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

A+

Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A

Stable

  1. Financial results
    As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were
    • 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
