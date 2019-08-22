Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

Ⅰ. Midterm Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019 - Highlights
Ⅰ. Midterm Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019
- Highlights
1. Highlights of Midterm for FY12/2019
1. External Growth(*1)
Strategic property replacement
End of FY12/2016 41properties/JPY286.8Bn
◆Public Offering in June
Acquisition in 2017
2017
Acquired
Total Acquisition
Total Funds
3 properties/
Price
Raised through
Public Offerings
JPY
Bn
JPY32.6Bn
JPY
Bn
32.6
18.6
End of FY12/2017 44properties/JPY319.4Bn
◆Sale of Properties in August
Sale in 2018
2018
Sold3 properties/
Total Book Value Total Sales Price of
of Sold Properties
Sold Properties
- JPY10.1Bn(*1)
JPY10.1Bn
JPY12.1Bn
Total Gain on Sale:
JPY1.9Bn
41
309.3
2. Internal Growth(*2,3,4)
▶ Improvement in hotel performance and increase of rent through active asset management
RevPAR and GOP
Full Year
First Half
Second Half
2018
2019
Variance
2018
2019 Variance
2018
2019
(forecast)
(forecast) Variance
RevPAR
21 hotels with
13,833
13,940
+0.8%
12,817
12,765
(0.4%)
14,831
15,097
+1.8%
(JPY)
variable rent, etc.
11 HMJ Hotels
15,957
15,951
(0.0%)
14,552
14,453
(0.7%)
17,338
17,425
+0.5%
(JPY MM)
21 hotels with
17,911
17,898
(0.1%)
GOP
variable rent, etc.
11 HMJ Hotels
13,950
13,864
(0.6%)
3. Strengthening of Financial Base
End of FY12/2018
properties/JPY
Bn
◆Public Offering in January
Acquisition in 2019
Acquired
Total Acquisition
Total Funds
Raised through
2 properties/
Price
Public Offerings
JPY65.1Bn
JPY33.3Bn
2019
JPY65.1Bn
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Hotel Oriental Express
Osaka Shinsaibashi
▶ Conservative financial management
(as of the end of June 2019)
LTV(*5)
Costs for
Average Life of
Interest-Bearing
Debt
Debt
40.6%
1.1%
5.3 years
Status of Credit Rating
JCR
R&I
A+ (stable)
A (stable)
Diversified funding methods by issuance of investment corporation bonds
Issuance of investment corporation bonds for individual investors (The fourth time)
(June 2019) Total JPY8Bn
Issuance of investment corporation bonds (Green Bonds) (The first time as J-REITs specializing in hotels)
(July 2019) Total JPY2Bn
The proceeds will be allocated to the funds for repayment of procured fund for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and the funds for construction for renovation, etc. of other hotels
As of
43 properties/JPY374.5Bn
August 22, 2019
(*1) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.
(*2) 11 HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara.
(*3) 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. are HMJ 11 Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi.
(*4) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station is excluded from the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. as major renovation works with suspension of its hotel operation was implemented from October 2018 to April 8, 2019.
(*5) Stating LTV by total asset for the end of December 2019 (forecast).
3
1. Highlights of Midterm for FY12/2019 (cont.)
Dividends Per Unit Growth
(JPY)
The amount of sales effect(*)
(Reference: annualized effect)
4,000
3,890
-5.2%
3,683
3,686
3,643
3,706
3,420
204
3,500
+5.6%
0.0%
+1.7%
2,975
3,000
+7.7%
98
+15.0%
2,500
3,686
2,155
(excluding the
+38.1% 2,877
2,000
amount of sales effect)
(excluding the
1,500
amount of sales effect)
FY12/2014
FY12/2015
FY12/2016
FY12/2017
FY12/2018
FY2019/12
FY12/2018
FY2019/12
(15th Period)
(16th Period)
(17th Period)
(18th Period)
(19th Period)
(20th Period
(19th Period
(20th Period
(forecast))
(annualized))
(annualized forecast))
NAV Per Unit Growth
(JPY)
82,485
77,129
79,407
80,000
75,209
+3.9%
+3.0%
70,000
63,385
+2.6%
60,000
46,272
+18.7%
50,000
+37.0%
40,000
30,000
FY12/2014
FY12/2015
FY12/2016
FY12/2017
FY12/2018
FY2019/12
(15th Period)
(16th Period)
(17th Period)
(18th Period)
(19th Period)
(20th Period
(forecast))
The amount of sales effect represents dividends per unit which are increasing due to sales of properties.
4
