Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP

(8985)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

(TSE: 8985)

Midterm Financial Results

FY12/2019 (20th Period)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

August 22, 2019

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Midterm Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019 - Highlights

1.

Highlights of Midterm for FY12/2019

3

Ⅱ. Summary of Midterm Settlement of Accounts and

Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

1.

Midterm Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019

6

2.

Revenue Forecast for the Full Year Ending December 2019

7

3.

Balance Sheet

8

Ⅲ. External Growth

1.

Successive External Growth

10

2.

Two New Properties Acquired in 2019

11

Ⅳ. Portfolio

1.

Portfolio

13

2.

Portfolio Diversification

14

Ⅴ. Internal Growth

1.

Rent Structures

16

2.

Performance of the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

17

3.

RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of

the 21 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (2019)

18

4.

Active Asset Management

19

5.

Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

22

Ⅵ. Financial Conditions

1.

Financial Conditions

24

Ⅶ. Market Environment

1.

Market Environment

29

1

Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy

1.

JHR's Investment Targets

34

2.

Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential

35

3.

External Growth Strategy

36

4.

Internal Growth Strategy

37

5.

Financial Strategy

38

6.

Initiatives for Sustainability

39

7.

Benefits Program for Unitholders

41

Appendix 2 Information on Properties

1.

Property List

43

2.

Summary of Lease Contracts

45

3.

Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels

47

4.

The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights

48

5.

Portfolio Map

49

Appendix 3 Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price

1.

Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders

51

2.

Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization

52

Appendix 4 Summary of the Asset Management Company

1.

Summary of the Asset Management Company

54

2.

Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company

55

Ⅰ. Midterm Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2019

- Highlights

1. Highlights of Midterm for FY12/2019

  • 1. External Growth(*1)

  • Strategic property replacement

End of FY12/2016 41 properties/JPY286.8Bn

◆Public Offering in June

Acquisition in 2017

2017

Acquired

Total Acquisition

Total Funds

3 properties/

Price

Raised through

Public Offerings

JPY

Bn

JPY32.6Bn

JPY

Bn

32.6

18.6

End of FY12/2017 44 properties/JPY319.4Bn

◆Sale of Properties in August

Sale in 2018

2018

Sold 3 properties/

Total Book Value Total Sales Price of

of Sold Properties

Sold Properties

- JPY10.1Bn(*1)

JPY10.1Bn

JPY12.1Bn

Total Gain on Sale:

JPY1.9Bn

41

309.3

2. Internal Growth(*2,3,4)

Improvement in hotel performance and increase of rent through active asset management

  • RevPAR and GOP

Full Year

First Half

Second Half

2018

2019

Variance

2018

2019 Variance

2018

2019

(forecast)

(forecast) Variance

RevPAR

21 hotels with

13,833

13,940

+0.8%

12,817

12,765

(0.4%)

14,831

15,097

+1.8%

(JPY)

variable rent, etc.

11 HMJ Hotels

15,957

15,951

(0.0%)

14,552

14,453

(0.7%)

17,338

17,425

+0.5%

(JPY MM)

21 hotels with

17,911

17,898

(0.1%)

GOP

variable rent, etc.

11 HMJ Hotels

13,950

13,864

(0.6%)

3. Strengthening of Financial Base

End of FY12/2018

properties/JPY

Bn

◆Public Offering in January

Acquisition in 2019

Acquired

Total Acquisition

Total Funds

Raised through

2 properties/

Price

Public Offerings

JPY65.1Bn

JPY33.3Bn

2019

JPY65.1Bn

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Hotel Oriental Express

Osaka Shinsaibashi

Conservative financial management

(as of the end of June 2019)

LTV(*5)

Costs for

Average Life of

Interest-Bearing

Debt

Debt

40.6%

1.1%

5.3 years

  • Status of Credit Rating

JCR

R&I

A+ (stable)

A (stable)

  • Diversified funding methods by issuance of investment corporation bonds
    • Issuance of investment corporation bonds for individual investors (The fourth time)
      (June 2019) Total JPY8Bn
    • Issuance of investment corporation bonds (Green Bonds) (The first time as J-REITs specializing in hotels)
      (July 2019) Total JPY2Bn
      • The proceeds will be allocated to the funds for repayment of procured fund for renovation of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station and the funds for construction for renovation, etc. of other hotels

As of

43 properties/JPY374.5Bn

August 22, 2019

(*1) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.

(*2) 11 HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita and Hotel Nikko Nara.

(*3) 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. are HMJ 11 Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi.

(*4) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station is excluded from the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. as major renovation works with suspension of its hotel operation was implemented from October 2018 to April 8, 2019.

(*5) Stating LTV by total asset for the end of December 2019 (forecast).

3

1. Highlights of Midterm for FY12/2019 (cont.)

Dividends Per Unit Growth

(JPY)

The amount of sales effect(*)

(Reference: annualized effect)

4,000

3,890

-5.2%

3,683

3,686

3,643

3,706

3,420

204

3,500

+5.6%

0.0%

+1.7%

2,975

3,000

+7.7%

98

+15.0%

2,500

3,686

2,155

(excluding the

+38.1% 2,877

2,000

amount of sales effect)

(excluding the

1,500

amount of sales effect)

FY12/2014

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY2019/12

FY12/2018

FY2019/12

(15th Period)

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period

(19th Period

(20th Period

(forecast))

(annualized))

(annualized forecast))

NAV Per Unit Growth

(JPY)

82,485

77,129

79,407

80,000

75,209

+3.9%

+3.0%

70,000

63,385

+2.6%

60,000

46,272

+18.7%

50,000

+37.0%

40,000

30,000

FY12/2014

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY2019/12

(15th Period)

(16th Period)

(17th Period)

(18th Period)

(19th Period)

(20th Period

(forecast))

  1. The amount of sales effect represents dividends per unit which are increasing due to sales of properties.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMEN
03:18aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
03:18aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference between Operating For..
PU
03:18aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for July 2019
PU
07/01JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Submission of Revised Shelf Regi..
PU
06/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for May 2019
PU
06/21JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Directors at the ..
PU
06/21JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization at the A..
PU
05/24JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for April 2019
PU
05/24JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits P..
PU
05/23JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporati..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 28 541 M
EBIT 2019 17 631 M
Net income 2019 15 688 M
Debt 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 17,2x
Capitalization 387 B
Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 99 227,27  JPY
Last Close Price 86 800,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Matsuzawa Member-Supervisory Board
Tetsuya Mishiku Member-Supervisory Board
Hiroto Kashii Member-Supervisory Board
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP13.91%3 638
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-4.38%11 642
VICI PROPERTIES INC10.38%9 557
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC16.68%8 048
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC-7.97%4 821
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC22.93%4 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group