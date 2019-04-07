Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Asset Acquisition(“Hilton Tokyo Odaiba”)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

April 8, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Investor Relations Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Completion of Asset Acquisition

("Hilton Tokyo Odaiba")

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") is pleased to announce that JHR completed the acquisition today of the following asset of the New Assets in accordance with the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of New Assets (Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi)" dated January 8, 2019.

Summary of the Acquired Asset

Name of acquired asset Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Category of acquired asset Real estate beneficial interest in trust Acquisition price (*1) JPY62,400,000,000.-

(*1) The acquisition price is based on the price in the purchase and sale agreement for beneficiary interest in trust, etc. for acquiring the asset. The acquisition price does not include expenses for acquisition, property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.

(*2) For details of the acquired asset above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of New Assets (Hilton Tokyo Odaiba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi)" dated January 8, 2019.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

