Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019

Major change from the Benefits Program for FY2018 JHR has added two hotels to offer the Benefits Program.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the details of the Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019 (hereinafter called the "Benefits Program") as follows.

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

(6) Applicable Hotels

Hotel Location Accommodation Restaurant (*1) Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Kobe City, Hyogo ○ ○ Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Urayasu City, Chiba ○ ○ Namba Oriental Hotel Osaka City, Osaka ○ ○ Hotel Nikko Alivila Nakagami-gun, ○ ○ Okinawa Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Hiroshima City, ○ ○ Hiroshima Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Nago City, Nago ○ ○ Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel Hiroshima City, ○ ○ Hiroshima Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Fukuoka City, ○ Not applicable Fukuoka Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Osaka City, Osaka ○ Not applicable Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Narita City, Chiba ○ ○ International Garden Hotel Narita Narita City, Chiba ○ ○ Hotel Nikko Nara Nara City, Nara ○ ○ Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Minato-ku, Tokyo ● ● Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Osaka City, Osaka ● Not applicable ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Shinjyuku-ku, Tokyo ○ ● ibis Styles Kyoto Station Kyoto City, Kyoto ○ Not applicable ibis Styles Sapporo Sapporo City, ○ Not applicable Hokkaido Mercure Sapporo Sapporo City, ○ ○ Hokkaido Mercure Okinawa Naha Naha City, Okinawa ○ ● Mercure Yokosuka Yokosuka City, ○ ○ Kanagawa

(*1) Please see applicable restaurants on websites of JHR.

(*2) "●" mark shows newly added hotels or restaurants that offer Benefits Program.

Details and Conditions for Accommodation Use The Complimentary Coupon cannot be used when a reservation was made through official websites of each hotel, websites managed by third parties or via travel agents, etc.

For details of how to make a reservation using the Complimentary Coupon, please check the Complimentary Coupon.

Please note that reservations may not be taken when guest rooms are fully booked.

For conditions for accommodation use, such as the number of night that guests can stay by using one Complimentary Coupon, an accommodation capacity of guest rooms, or blackout dates, please check the websites of JHR. Details and Conditions for Restaurant Use One Complimentary Coupon is valid for one payment up to four people (children of preschool (elementary school) age are not applicable. A part of the hotels is excluded.)

One Complimentary Coupon can be used for one dining at the restaurant.

Please note that the Complimentary Coupon may not be taken for certain entertainment, event, some of the services or menu items. Please contact each hotel directly for further information.

3. Personal Information of the Complimentary Coupon Users

The personal information of the coupon users obtained by JHR, its asset management company, and hotel(s) through the Benefits Program will be used for the purpose of the Benefits Program only, and it will not be used for other purposes.

2