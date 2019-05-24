Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019

Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the details of the Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019 (hereinafter called the "Benefits Program") as follows.
Major change from the Benefits Program for FY2018 JHR has added two hotels to offer the Benefits Program.・Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ・Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Details of the Benefits Program
Eligible Unitholders
Unitholders who hold ten or more JHR units and whose names are stated and recorded on Unitholders' Registry of JHR as of June 30, 2019 (base date).
The last trading day of the investment units with right to the Benefits Program at the Tokyo Stock Exchange is scheduled to be June 25, 2019.
Eligible Persons
Coupons can be used by persons other than unitholder.
Details of the Benefits Program
JHR sends 5 discount coupons for hotel accommodation, which offers 10% discount from "best rates," (the lowest price for no-meal overnight stay with no condition as offered in the official websites of each hotels which offer benefits program) and 5 discount coupons for restaurant which offers 10% discount from the charged amount (hereinafter called the "Complimentary Coupon").
Date of Dispatch
The Complimentary Coupon will be sent in late September 2019 (scheduled).
Period of Validity of Complimentary Coupons
The Complimentary Coupon can be used from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. Reservations can be made after the Complimentary Coupon has been received.
(6) Applicable Hotels
Hotel
Location
Accommodation
Restaurant (*1)
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Kobe City, Hyogo
○
○
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
Urayasu City, Chiba
○
○
Namba Oriental Hotel
Osaka City, Osaka
○
○
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Nakagami-gun,
○
○
Okinawa
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Hiroshima City,
○
○
Hiroshima
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Nago City, Nago
○
○
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel
Hiroshima City,
○
○
Hiroshima
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Fukuoka City,
○
Not applicable
Fukuoka
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
Osaka City, Osaka
○
Not applicable
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Narita City, Chiba
○
○
International Garden Hotel Narita
Narita City, Chiba
○
○
Hotel Nikko Nara
Nara City, Nara
○
○
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Minato-ku, Tokyo
●
●
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Osaka City, Osaka
●
Not applicable
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Shinjyuku-ku, Tokyo
○
●
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
Kyoto City, Kyoto
○
Not applicable
ibis Styles Sapporo
Sapporo City,
○
Not applicable
Hokkaido
Mercure Sapporo
Sapporo City,
○
○
Hokkaido
Mercure Okinawa Naha
Naha City, Okinawa
○
●
Mercure Yokosuka
Yokosuka City,
○
○
Kanagawa
(*1) Please see applicable restaurants on websites of JHR.
(*2) "●" mark shows newly added hotels or restaurants that offer Benefits Program.
Details and Conditions for Accommodation Use
The Complimentary Coupon cannot be used when a reservation was made through official websites of each hotel, websites managed by third parties or via travel agents, etc.
For details of how to make a reservation using the Complimentary Coupon, please check the Complimentary Coupon.
Please note that reservations may not be taken when guest rooms are fully booked.
For conditions for accommodation use, such as the number of night that guests can stay by using one Complimentary Coupon, an accommodation capacity of guest rooms, or blackout dates, please check the websites of JHR.
Details and Conditions for Restaurant Use
One Complimentary Coupon is valid for one payment up to four people (children of preschool (elementary school) age are not applicable. A part of the hotels is excluded.)
One Complimentary Coupon can be used for one dining at the restaurant.
Please note that the Complimentary Coupon may not be taken for certain entertainment, event, some of the services or menu items. Please contact each hotel directly for further information.
3. Personal Information of the Complimentary Coupon Users
The personal information of the coupon users obtained by JHR, its asset management company, and hotel(s) through the Benefits Program will be used for the purpose of the Benefits Program only, and it will not be used for other purposes.
Others
Please note that rates or conditions of other accommodation plans may be advantageous than those of the Complimentary Coupon depending on the timing of reservations or usage conditions.
Please note that the Complimentary Coupon will not be reissued when lost or stolen, etc.
Implementation, details, etc. of the Benefits Program are subject to change later.
Supplemental Explanation of the Benefits Program
The discount rate for accommodation at part of the hotels was changed from "50% discount from rack rate" to "10% discount from best rate" since FY2017. With regard to this change, JHR received an inquiry that the Benefits Program may have become less attractive because the discount rate decreased from 50% to 10%. Therefore, supplemental explanation is added here.
While hotel accommodation price changes daily depending on the status of booking, the rack rate is fixed for a certain period. Therefore, under the prior Benefits Program, "50% discount from the rack rate" could be more expensive than the market accommodation rate, depending on the day. In order to solve this matter and make the Benefits Program more attractive, we changed it to "10% discount from best rate," which offers the lowest price for customers who use the Benefits Program at any day. (Note)
(Note) Reservations through websites managed by third parties, a part of packaged plans offered by travel agents, tours, events, etc. are excluded.
Contact Details for Inquiries on the Benefits Program
Asset management company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Phone number: +81-3-6422-0530
Reception hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays except for holidays, year-end and New Year holidays, etc.
