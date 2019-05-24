Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019

Log in
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

May 24, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Investor Relations Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Details of Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the details of the Unitholder Benefits Program for FY2019 (hereinafter called the "Benefits Program") as follows.

  1. Major change from the Benefits Program for FY2018 JHR has added two hotels to offer the Benefits Program. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
    Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
  2. Details of the Benefits Program
    1. Eligible Unitholders
      Unitholders who hold ten or more JHR units and whose names are stated and recorded on Unitholders' Registry of JHR as of June 30, 2019 (base date).
      The last trading day of the investment units with right to the Benefits Program at the Tokyo Stock Exchange is scheduled to be June 25, 2019.
    2. Eligible Persons
      Coupons can be used by persons other than unitholder.
    3. Details of the Benefits Program
      JHR sends 5 discount coupons for hotel accommodation, which offers 10% discount from "best rates," (the lowest price for no-meal overnight stay with no condition as offered in the official websites of each hotels which offer benefits program) and 5 discount coupons for restaurant which offers 10% discount from the charged amount (hereinafter called the "Complimentary Coupon").
    4. Date of Dispatch
      The Complimentary Coupon will be sent in late September 2019 (scheduled).
    5. Period of Validity of Complimentary Coupons
      The Complimentary Coupon can be used from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. Reservations can be made after the Complimentary Coupon has been received.

1

(6) Applicable Hotels

Hotel

Location

Accommodation

Restaurant (*1)

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Kobe City, Hyogo

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Urayasu City, Chiba

Namba Oriental Hotel

Osaka City, Osaka

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Nakagami-gun,

Okinawa

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Hiroshima City,

Hiroshima

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Nago City, Nago

Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel

Hiroshima City,

Hiroshima

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Fukuoka City,

Not applicable

Fukuoka

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Osaka City, Osaka

Not applicable

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Narita City, Chiba

International Garden Hotel Narita

Narita City, Chiba

Hotel Nikko Nara

Nara City, Nara

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Osaka City, Osaka

Not applicable

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Shinjyuku-ku, Tokyo

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Kyoto City, Kyoto

Not applicable

ibis Styles Sapporo

Sapporo City,

Not applicable

Hokkaido

Mercure Sapporo

Sapporo City,

Hokkaido

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Naha City, Okinawa

Mercure Yokosuka

Yokosuka City,

Kanagawa

(*1) Please see applicable restaurants on websites of JHR.

(*2) "" mark shows newly added hotels or restaurants that offer Benefits Program.

  1. Details and Conditions for Accommodation Use
    • The Complimentary Coupon cannot be used when a reservation was made through official websites of each hotel, websites managed by third parties or via travel agents, etc.
    • For details of how to make a reservation using the Complimentary Coupon, please check the Complimentary Coupon.
    • Please note that reservations may not be taken when guest rooms are fully booked.
    • For conditions for accommodation use, such as the number of night that guests can stay by using one Complimentary Coupon, an accommodation capacity of guest rooms, or blackout dates, please check the websites of JHR.
  3. Details and Conditions for Restaurant Use
    • One Complimentary Coupon is valid for one payment up to four people (children of preschool (elementary school) age are not applicable. A part of the hotels is excluded.)
    • One Complimentary Coupon can be used for one dining at the restaurant.
    • Please note that the Complimentary Coupon may not be taken for certain entertainment, event, some of the services or menu items. Please contact each hotel directly for further information.

3. Personal Information of the Complimentary Coupon Users

The personal information of the coupon users obtained by JHR, its asset management company, and hotel(s) through the Benefits Program will be used for the purpose of the Benefits Program only, and it will not be used for other purposes.

2

  1. Others
    • Please note that rates or conditions of other accommodation plans may be advantageous than those of the Complimentary Coupon depending on the timing of reservations or usage conditions.
    • Please note that the Complimentary Coupon will not be reissued when lost or stolen, etc.
    • Implementation, details, etc. of the Benefits Program are subject to change later.
  3. Supplemental Explanation of the Benefits Program
    The discount rate for accommodation at part of the hotels was changed from "50% discount from rack rate" to "10% discount from best rate" since FY2017. With regard to this change, JHR received an inquiry that the Benefits Program may have become less attractive because the discount rate decreased from 50% to 10%. Therefore, supplemental explanation is added here.
    While hotel accommodation price changes daily depending on the status of booking, the rack rate is fixed for a certain period. Therefore, under the prior Benefits Program, "50% discount from the rack rate" could be more expensive than the market accommodation rate, depending on the day. In order to solve this matter and make the Benefits Program more attractive, we changed it to "10% discount from best rate," which offers the lowest price for customers who use the Benefits Program at any day. (Note)
    (Note) Reservations through websites managed by third parties, a part of packaged plans offered by travel agents, tours, events, etc. are excluded.
  4. Contact Details for Inquiries on the Benefits Program
    Asset management company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
    Phone number: +81-3-6422-0530
    Reception hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays except for holidays, year-end and New Year holidays, etc.

*Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

*Details of the Benefits Program:

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/individual/stockholder.html

3

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:32:02 UTC
