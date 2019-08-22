Log in
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period)

0
08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

August 22, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Planning Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for

the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and

Revision of Operating Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the difference between the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019), which was announced in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)," dated February 20, 2019 and the actual results announced today. JHR also informs you the revision of operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) based on JHR's recent business performance as follows.

1. Difference between the operating forecast and the actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

(Excess of

resulting from

revenue

income

income

earnings

excess of

exclusive)

earnings

Previous forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(A)

12,765

7,186

6,155

6,154

Actual

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(B)

12,719

7,293

6,354

6,353

Variance

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(C) = (B)(A)

(45)

106

198

198

Variance ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

(D) = (C) / (A)

(0.4)

1.5

3.2

3.2

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

1

2. Revision of Operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

(Excess of

resulting from

revenue

income

income

earnings

excess of

exclusive)

earnings

Previous forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(A)

28,876

17,371

15,274

15,273

3,686

Revised forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(B)

28,666

17,227

15,274

15,273

3,686

Variance

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(C) = (B)(A)

(210)

(143)

0

0

Variance ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

(D) = (C) / (A)

(0.7)

(0.8)

0.0

0.0

(Reference) Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥3,444

(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,434,849 units))

(*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units.

(*2) The source of the dividend payment is planned to be the total amount of net income, plus the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (¥1,177 million).

(*3) For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.

(*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter.

3. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast

  1. Comparison of operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) with the previous forecast

Although fixed rent, etc. increased by ¥63 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing decreased by ¥109 million. As a result, operating revenue decreased by ¥45 million from the previous forecast.

On the other hand, operating expenses decreased by ¥152 million due to reduction of various expenses related to properties and reviewing the schedule of implementation of repair work, etc. to move the works to the second half of the year. Moreover, financial costs also decreased by ¥82 million. As a result, net income increased by ¥198 million from the previous forecast.

  1. Comparison of operating forecast for full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) with the previous forecast

Although fixed rent, etc. are expected to increase by ¥112 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing are expected to decrease by ¥323 million. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥210 million from previous forecast.

On the other hand, as a result of reviewing various expenses related to properties and other operating expenses, etc., JHR expects a decrease in operating expenses of ¥66 million and a decrease in financial costs of ¥134 million. As a result, there is no change is expected for net income from the previous forecast.

For details of the operating results of hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Note)" below.

(Note) GOP is gross operating profit, which is the remainder after operating expenses are deducted from total hotel sales. Operating expenses are expenses such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc. incurred from hotel operation. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

2

4. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend

  1. Comparison with the operating forecast and forecast of dividend (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ending December 2019, which was released in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018(January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)" dated February 20, 2019, and the major factors causing the variance

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

(reference)

(19th Period)

(20th Period)

Comparison with

Forecast This

Forecast This Time

the Previous

Actual

Previous Forecast

Forecast

Time

(annualized effect)

Factors Causing Variance

(A)

(B)

(*1)

(B)-(A)

%

Properties

No. of Properties

41

43

43

43

-

Acquisition Price

309,370

374,508

374,508

374,508

-

Operating Revenue

28,253

28,876

28,666

29,527

Real Estate

26,318

28,876

28,666

29,527

Operating Revenue

Composition

Composition

Composition

Composition

Fixed Rent, etc.

56.2%

14,788

58.8%

16,989

59.7%

17,102

60.8%

17,945

Variable Rent

43.8%

11,529

41.2%

11,886

40.3%

11,563

39.2%

11,582

Profit

and

Loss

Gain on Sale of

1,934

-

-

-

Real Estate

Properties

NOI (*3)

22,104

24,498

24,298

24,827

NOI Yield

7.1%

6.5%

6.5%

6.6%

NOI after

17,974

19,584

19,411

19,853

Depreciation (*3)

NOI Yield after

5.8%

5.2%

5.2%

5.3%

Depreciation

Operating Income

17,993

17,371

17,227

17,604

Ordinary Income

16,211

15,274

15,274

15,673

Net Income

16,210

15,273

15,273

15,672

(210)

(0.7%)

(210)

(0.7%)

1. Increase in rent from hotels by JPY100 MM

112

0.7%

2. Increase in rent from office and commercial tenants, etc. by

JPY12 MM

1. Decrease in variable rent, etc. from the 21 hotels with variable

rent, etc. (*2) by JPY373 MM

(323)

(2.7%)

2. Increase in variable rent from Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata

Station by JPY75 MM

3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc. by

JPY24 MM

-

-

(200)

(0.8%)

(0.1%)

(173)

(0.9%)

(0.0%)

(143)

(0.8%)

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

Reserve for Temporary

563

1,177

1,177

867

Difference Adjustments

(Negative Goodwill)

Reserve for Special

(1,174)

-

-

-

Advanced Depreciation

Dividend

Total Dividends

15,602

16,448

16,448

16,537

Number of Units

4,010,847

4,462,347

4,462,347

4,462,347

Issued (Unit)

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

3,890

3,686

3,686

3,706

- -

- -

0 0.0%

  • -
  • -

Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments (*4)

19th Period:

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY35

MM

Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY265 MM 20th Period:

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY247

MM

Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY357 MM

Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM

(*1) For the assumptions of the annualized effect for the forecast this time, please refer to " Assumptions of the annualized effect (full year effect) for the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.(*2) For the assumptions of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.

(*3) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.

NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

NOI yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ Acquisition price

(*4) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.

(Note)

The above is the forecasts based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

3

Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)

Item

Assumptions

Calculation

Full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period): January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019

Period

(365 days).

The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.

Assets under It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition or disposition of properties, etc.) in assets under management

Management

through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period). However, the actual results may fluctuate

depending on changes in assets under management that may take place.

Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other contracts effective as of today, taking the competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors into consideration. If there are lease contracts with regard to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included.

Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.

  1. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (*1)
  1. The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*1)

The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Total GOP

GOP base

Variable

Variable

Fixed

Total

of the

amount

rent

rent

rent

rent

hotel(s)

ratio

The Five HMJ Hotels (*1)

Midterm

3,276

1,675

85.0%

1,360

1,610

2,970

Full year

7,985

3,351

3,939

3,221

7,160

Okinawa Marriott

Midterm

378

350

90.0%

25

274

300

Resort & Spa

Full year

1,248

700

493

550

1,043

Operating

Sheraton Grand

Midterm

515

234

82.5%

232

174

406

revenue

Hiroshima Hotel (*2)

Full year

1,088

468

512

348

860

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka

Midterm

131

212

90.0%

-

199

199

Hakata Station (*3)

Full year

760

425

301

400

701

Holiday Inn

Midterm

570

325

92.5%

227

288

515

Osaka Namba

Full year

1,159

650

471

576

1,047

Hilton Tokyo

Midterm

489

275

86.5%

185

222

407

Narita Airport

Full year

1,051

550

433

444

877

International Garden

Midterm

323

180

98.0%

141

168

309

Hotel Narita

Full year

658

360

292

336

628

Hotel Nikko Nara

Midterm

316

235

91.5%

74

210

284

Full year

670

470

183

420

603

Subtotal

Midterm

6,002

-

-

2,247

3,147

5,394

Full year

14,624

-

6,628

6,295

12,923

ACTIVE-INTER CITY

Midterm

-

-

6

230

236

HIROSHIMA

Full year

-

-

-

11

459

471

(Office and commercial tenants)

Total

Midterm

-

-

-

2,253

3,377

5,631

Full year

-

-

6,640

6,754

13,395

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

4

Item

Assumptions

  1. Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent by the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. excluding the Twelve HMJ Hotels

Midterm

Full year

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

246

565

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

213

436

ibis Styles Sapporo

256

651

Mercure Sapporo

282

704

Mercure Okinawa Naha

170

380

Mercure Yokosuka

178

297

the b suidobashi

9

26

the b ikebukuro

70

153

the b hachioji

32

66

the b hakata

75

162

Total

1,537

3,443

(*1) The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. represent the 21 hotels comprising the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo

Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure

Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe

Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (hereinafter called "the Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa,

Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton

Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, and Hotel Nikko Nara. With regard to Oriental Hotel

Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works causing the suspension of

hotel operation (hereinafter called the "Renovation") were implemented from October, 2018 to April 8, 2019,

and figures for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in the tabulation of the 21 hotels with

variable rent, etc. as hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation. Moreover, the 12 hotels comprising

Operating

the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are hereinafter called the "Twelve HMJ

Hotels." The same shall apply hereinafter.

revenue

(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY

HIROSHIMA.

(*3) Due to the impact of the suspension of hotel operation due to the Renovation implemented in the first half of the

fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period), GOP of the hotel for the first half is not expected to exceed

GOP base amount. Therefore, variable rent for the midterm is not recognized.

(*4) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income

from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating

expense.

  1. The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) (*1)
  1. Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Total GOP

GOP base

Variable

Variable

Fixed

Total

of the

amount

rent

rent

rent

rent

hotel(s)

ratio

Hotel Oriental Express

Midterm

-

-

91.0%

-

47

47

Osaka Shinsaibashi (*2)

Full year

90

64

24

102

126

(*1) The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) are Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, which was acquired on February 1, 2019, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which was acquired on April 8, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019, and has a lease contract which adopts fixed rent until June 30, 2019, and fixed rent as well as variable rent which is linked to GOP of the hotel from July 1, 2019. GOP of the hotel for the full year is the GOP of the hotel from July 2019 through December 2019. The fixed rent for the full year is the assumed figures for 334 days from February 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Base GOP amount will be ¥128 million and annual fixed rent will be ¥110 million starting from the fiscal year ending December 2020.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
