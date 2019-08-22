Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period)
08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
August 22, 2019
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
General Manager
Planning Department, Operations Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for
the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and
Revision of Operating Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the difference between the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019), which was announced in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)," dated February 20, 2019 and the actual results announced today. JHR also informs you the revision of operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) based on JHR's recent business performance as follows.
1. Difference between the operating forecast and the actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)
Dividend per unit
Dividend per unit
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
(Excess of
resulting from
revenue
income
income
earnings
excess of
exclusive)
earnings
Previous forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(A)
12,765
7,186
6,155
6,154
－
－
Actual
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(B)
12,719
7,293
6,354
6,353
－
－
Variance
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(C) = (B)－(A)
(45)
106
198
198
－
－
Variance ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
(D) = (C) / (A)
(0.4)
1.5
3.2
3.2
－
－
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the difference between the operating forecast and actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period), and revisions to the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period). This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
2. Revision of Operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
Dividend per unit
Dividend per unit
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
(Excess of
resulting from
revenue
income
income
earnings
excess of
exclusive)
earnings
Previous forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(A)
28,876
17,371
15,274
15,273
3,686
－
Revised forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(B)
28,666
17,227
15,274
15,273
3,686
－
Variance
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(C) = (B)－(A)
(210)
(143)
0
0
－
－
Variance ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
(D) = (C) / (A)
(0.7)
(0.8)
0.0
0.0
－
－
(Reference) Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥3,444
(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,434,849 units))
(*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units.
(*2) The source of the dividend payment is planned to be the total amount of net income, plus the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (¥1,177 million).
(*3) For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.
(*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter.
3. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast
Comparison of operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) with the previous forecast
Although fixed rent, etc. increased by ¥63 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing decreased by ¥109 million. As a result, operating revenue decreased by ¥45 million from the previous forecast.
On the other hand, operating expenses decreased by ¥152 million due to reduction of various expenses related to properties and reviewing the schedule of implementation of repair work, etc. to move the works to the second half of the year. Moreover, financial costs also decreased by ¥82 million. As a result, net income increased by ¥198 million from the previous forecast.
Comparison of operating forecast for full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) with the previous forecast
Although fixed rent, etc. are expected to increase by ¥112 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing are expected to decrease by ¥323 million. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥210 million from previous forecast.
On the other hand, as a result of reviewing various expenses related to properties and other operating expenses, etc., JHR expects a decrease in operating expenses of ¥66 million and a decrease in financial costs of ¥134 million. As a result, there is no change is expected for net income from the previous forecast.
For details of the operating results of hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Note)" below.
(Note) GOP is gross operating profit, which is the remainder after operating expenses are deducted from total hotel sales. Operating expenses are expenses such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc. incurred from hotel operation. The same shall apply hereinafter.
4. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
Comparison with the operating forecast and forecast of dividend (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ending December 2019, which was released in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018(January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)" dated February 20, 2019, and the major factors causing the variance
(Unit: JPY MM)
FY12/2018
FY12/2019
(reference)
(19th Period)
(20th Period)
Comparison with
Forecast This
Forecast This Time
the Previous
Actual
Previous Forecast
Forecast
Time
(annualized effect)
Factors Causing Variance
(A)
(B)
(*1)
(B)-(A)
%
Properties
No. of Properties
41
43
43
43
-
Acquisition Price
309,370
374,508
374,508
374,508
-
Operating Revenue
28,253
28,876
28,666
29,527
Real Estate
26,318
28,876
28,666
29,527
Operating Revenue
Composition
Composition
Composition
Composition
Fixed Rent, etc.
56.2%
14,788
58.8%
16,989
59.7%
17,102
60.8%
17,945
Variable Rent
43.8%
11,529
41.2%
11,886
40.3%
11,563
39.2%
11,582
Profit
and
Loss
Gain on Sale of
1,934
-
-
-
Real Estate
Properties
NOI (*3)
22,104
24,498
24,298
24,827
NOI Yield
7.1%
6.5%
6.5%
6.6%
NOI after
17,974
19,584
19,411
19,853
Depreciation (*3)
NOI Yield after
5.8%
5.2%
5.2%
5.3%
Depreciation
Operating Income
17,993
17,371
17,227
17,604
Ordinary Income
16,211
15,274
15,274
15,673
Net Income
16,210
15,273
15,273
15,672
(210)
(0.7%)
(210)
(0.7%)
1. Increase in rent from hotels by JPY100 MM
112
0.7%
2. Increase in rent from office and commercial tenants, etc. by
JPY12 MM
1. Decrease in variable rent, etc. from the 21 hotels with variable
rent, etc. (*2) by JPY373 MM
(323)
(2.7%)
2. Increase in variable rent from Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata
Station by JPY75 MM
3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc. by
JPY24 MM
-
-
(200)
(0.8%)
(0.1%)
(173)
(0.9%)
(0.0%)
(143)
(0.8%)
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
Reserve for Temporary
563
1,177
1,177
867
Difference Adjustments
(Negative Goodwill)
Reserve for Special
(1,174)
-
-
-
Advanced Depreciation
Dividend
Total Dividends
15,602
16,448
16,448
16,537
Number of Units
4,010,847
4,462,347
4,462,347
4,462,347
Issued (Unit)
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
3,890
3,686
3,686
3,706
- -
- -
0 0.0%
-
-
Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments (*4)
19th Period:
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY35
MM
Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY265 MM 20th Period:
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY247
MM
Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY357 MM
Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM
(*1) For the assumptions of the annualized effect for the forecast this time, please refer to " Assumptions of the annualized effect (full year effect) for the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.(*2) For the assumptions of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.
(*3) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
NOI yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ Acquisition price
(*4) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.
(Note)
The above is the forecasts based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)
Item
Assumptions
Calculation
・Full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period): January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019
Period
(365 days).
・The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.
Assets under ・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition or disposition of properties, etc.) in assets under management
Management
through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period). However, the actual results may fluctuate
depending on changes in assets under management that may take place.
・Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other contracts effective as of today, taking the competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors into consideration. If there are lease contracts with regard to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included.
・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.
The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (*1)
The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*1)
The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Total GOP
GOP base
Variable
Variable
Fixed
Total
of the
amount
rent
rent
rent
rent
hotel(s)
ratio
The Five HMJ Hotels (*1)
Midterm
3,276
1,675
85.0%
1,360
1,610
2,970
Full year
7,985
3,351
3,939
3,221
7,160
Okinawa Marriott
Midterm
378
350
90.0%
25
274
300
Resort & Spa
Full year
1,248
700
493
550
1,043
Operating
Sheraton Grand
Midterm
515
234
82.5%
232
174
406
revenue
Hiroshima Hotel (*2)
Full year
1,088
468
512
348
860
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka
Midterm
131
212
90.0%
-
199
199
Hakata Station (*3)
Full year
760
425
301
400
701
Holiday Inn
Midterm
570
325
92.5%
227
288
515
Osaka Namba
Full year
1,159
650
471
576
1,047
Hilton Tokyo
Midterm
489
275
86.5%
185
222
407
Narita Airport
Full year
1,051
550
433
444
877
International Garden
Midterm
323
180
98.0%
141
168
309
Hotel Narita
Full year
658
360
292
336
628
Hotel Nikko Nara
Midterm
316
235
91.5%
74
210
284
Full year
670
470
183
420
603
Subtotal
Midterm
6,002
-
-
2,247
3,147
5,394
Full year
14,624
-
6,628
6,295
12,923
ACTIVE-INTER CITY
Midterm
-
-
6
230
236
HIROSHIMA
Full year
-
-
-
11
459
471
(Office and commercial tenants)
Total
Midterm
-
-
-
2,253
3,377
5,631
Full year
-
-
6,640
6,754
13,395
Item
Assumptions
Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent by the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. excluding the Twelve HMJ Hotels
Midterm
Full year
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
246
565
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
213
436
ibis Styles Sapporo
256
651
Mercure Sapporo
282
704
Mercure Okinawa Naha
170
380
Mercure Yokosuka
178
297
the b suidobashi
9
26
the b ikebukuro
70
153
the b hachioji
32
66
the b hakata
75
162
Total
1,537
3,443
(*1) The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. represent the 21 hotels comprising the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo
Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe
Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (hereinafter called "the Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa,
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton
Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, and Hotel Nikko Nara. With regard to Oriental Hotel
Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works causing the suspension of
hotel operation (hereinafter called the "Renovation") were implemented from October, 2018 to April 8, 2019,
and figures for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in the tabulation of the 21 hotels with
variable rent, etc. as hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation. Moreover, the 12 hotels comprising
Operating
the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are hereinafter called the "Twelve HMJ
Hotels." The same shall apply hereinafter.
revenue
(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY
HIROSHIMA.
(*3) Due to the impact of the suspension of hotel operation due to the Renovation implemented in the first half of the
fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period), GOP of the hotel for the first half is not expected to exceed
GOP base amount. Therefore, variable rent for the midterm is not recognized.
(*4) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income
from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating
expense.
The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) (*1)
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows.
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Total GOP
GOP base
Variable
Variable
Fixed
Total
of the
amount
rent
rent
rent
rent
hotel(s)
ratio
Hotel Oriental Express
Midterm
-
-
91.0%
-
47
47
Osaka Shinsaibashi (*2)
Full year
90
64
24
102
126
(*1) The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) are Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, which was acquired on February 1, 2019, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which was acquired on April 8, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019, and has a lease contract which adopts fixed rent until June 30, 2019, and fixed rent as well as variable rent which is linked to GOP of the hotel from July 1, 2019. GOP of the hotel for the full year is the GOP of the hotel from July 2019 through December 2019. The fixed rent for the full year is the assumed figures for 334 days from February 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Base GOP amount will be ¥128 million and annual fixed rent will be ¥110 million starting from the fiscal year ending December 2020.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC