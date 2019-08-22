Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period) 0 08/22/2019 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. August 22, 2019 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President Contact: Makoto Hanamura General Manager Planning Department, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President Contact: Makoto Hanamura General Manager Planning Department, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning Difference between Operating Forecast and Actual Result for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period), and Revision of Operating Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019 (20th Period) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the difference between the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019), which was announced in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)," dated February 20, 2019 and the actual results announced today. JHR also informs you the revision of operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) based on JHR's recent business performance as follows. 1. Difference between the operating forecast and the actual results for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) Dividend per unit Dividend per unit Operating Operating Ordinary Net income (Excess of resulting from revenue income income earnings excess of exclusive) earnings Previous forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (A) 12,765 7,186 6,155 6,154 － － Actual JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (B) 12,719 7,293 6,354 6,353 － － Variance JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (C) = (B)－(A) (45) 106 198 198 － － Variance ratio % % % % % % (D) = (C) / (A) (0.4) 1.5 3.2 3.2 － － This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 1 2. Revision of Operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) Dividend per unit Dividend per unit Operating Operating Ordinary Net income (Excess of resulting from revenue income income earnings excess of exclusive) earnings Previous forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (A) 28,876 17,371 15,274 15,273 3,686 － Revised forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (B) 28,666 17,227 15,274 15,273 3,686 － Variance JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (C) = (B)－(A) (210) (143) 0 0 － － Variance ratio % % % % % % (D) = (C) / (A) (0.7) (0.8) 0.0 0.0 － － (Reference) Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥3,444 (Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,434,849 units)) (*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units. (*2) The source of the dividend payment is planned to be the total amount of net income, plus the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (¥1,177 million). (*3) For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below. (*3) For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below. (*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter. 3. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast Comparison of operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) with the previous forecast Although fixed rent, etc. increased by ¥63 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing decreased by ¥109 million. As a result, operating revenue decreased by ¥45 million from the previous forecast. On the other hand, operating expenses decreased by ¥152 million due to reduction of various expenses related to properties and reviewing the schedule of implementation of repair work, etc. to move the works to the second half of the year. Moreover, financial costs also decreased by ¥82 million. As a result, net income increased by ¥198 million from the previous forecast. Comparison of operating forecast for full fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) with the previous forecast Although fixed rent, etc. are expected to increase by ¥112 million due to increase in rent of hotel, office and commercial tenants, variable rent, income from management contracts and revenue sharing are expected to decrease by ¥323 million. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥210 million from previous forecast. On the other hand, as a result of reviewing various expenses related to properties and other operating expenses, etc., JHR expects a decrease in operating expenses of ¥66 million and a decrease in financial costs of ¥134 million. As a result, there is no change is expected for net income from the previous forecast. For details of the operating results of hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Note)" below. For details of the operating results of hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Note)" below. (Note) GOP is gross operating profit, which is the remainder after operating expenses are deducted from total hotel sales. Operating expenses are expenses such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc. incurred from hotel operation. The same shall apply hereinafter. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 2 4. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend Comparison with the operating forecast and forecast of dividend (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ending December 2019, which was released in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018(January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)" dated February 20, 2019, and the major factors causing the variance (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2018 FY12/2019 (reference) (19th Period) (20th Period) Comparison with Forecast This Forecast This Time the Previous Actual Previous Forecast Forecast Time (annualized effect) Factors Causing Variance (A) (B) (*1) (B)-(A) % Properties No. of Properties 41 43 43 43 - Acquisition Price 309,370 374,508 374,508 374,508 - Operating Revenue 28,253 28,876 28,666 29,527 Real Estate 26,318 28,876 28,666 29,527 Operating Revenue Composition Composition Composition Composition Fixed Rent, etc. 56.2% 14,788 58.8% 16,989 59.7% 17,102 60.8% 17,945 Variable Rent 43.8% 11,529 41.2% 11,886 40.3% 11,563 39.2% 11,582 Profit and Loss Gain on Sale of 1,934 - - - Real Estate Properties NOI (*3) 22,104 24,498 24,298 24,827 NOI Yield 7.1% 6.5% 6.5% 6.6% NOI after 17,974 19,584 19,411 19,853 Depreciation (*3) NOI Yield after 5.8% 5.2% 5.2% 5.3% Depreciation Operating Income 17,993 17,371 17,227 17,604 Ordinary Income 16,211 15,274 15,274 15,673 Net Income 16,210 15,273 15,273 15,672 (210) (0.7%) (210) (0.7%) 1. Increase in rent from hotels by JPY100 MM 112 0.7% 2. Increase in rent from office and commercial tenants, etc. by JPY12 MM 1. Decrease in variable rent, etc. from the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (*2) by JPY373 MM (323) (2.7%) 2. Increase in variable rent from Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station by JPY75 MM 3. Decease in rent from other hotels with revenue sharing, etc. by JPY24 MM - - (200) (0.8%) (0.1%) (173) (0.9%) (0.0%) (143) (0.8%) 0 0.0% 0 0.0% Reserve for Temporary 563 1,177 1,177 867 Difference Adjustments (Negative Goodwill) Reserve for Special (1,174) - - - Advanced Depreciation Dividend Total Dividends 15,602 16,448 16,448 16,537 Number of Units 4,010,847 4,462,347 4,462,347 4,462,347 Issued (Unit) Dividend per Unit (JPY) 3,890 3,686 3,686 3,706 - - - - 0 0.0% -

- Amount to be reversed from reserve for temporary difference adjustments (*4) 19th Period: 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY35 MM Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY265 MM 20th Period: 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill: JPY262 MM Correspondence to loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY247 MM Correspondence to major renovation works: JPY357 MM Correspondence to dilution: JPY310 MM (*1) For the assumptions of the annualized effect for the forecast this time, please refer to " Assumptions of the annualized effect (full year effect) for the forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below.(*2) For the assumptions of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below. (*3) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ Acquisition price (*4) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below. (*4) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period)" below. (Note) The above is the forecasts based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above. * Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Item Assumptions Calculation ・Full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th Period): January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 Period (365 days). ・The 43 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed. Assets under ・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition or disposition of properties, etc.) in assets under management Management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on changes in assets under management that may take place. Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period) ・Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other contracts effective as of today, taking the competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors into consideration. If there are lease contracts with regard to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. ・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. Assets under ・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition or disposition of properties, etc.) in assets under management Management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on changes in assets under management that may take place. Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period) ・Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other contracts effective as of today, taking the competitiveness of hotels, market environment and other factors into consideration. If there are lease contracts with regard to facilities other than hotels, such as retail facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. ・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. (*1) The Twelve HMJ Hotels (*1) The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%) (Unit: millions of yen) Total GOP GOP base Variable Variable Fixed Total of the amount rent rent rent rent hotel(s) ratio The Five HMJ Hotels (*1) Midterm 3,276 1,675 85.0% 1,360 1,610 2,970 Full year 7,985 3,351 3,939 3,221 7,160 Okinawa Marriott Midterm 378 350 90.0% 25 274 300 Resort & Spa Full year 1,248 700 493 550 1,043 Operating Sheraton Grand Midterm 515 234 82.5% 232 174 406 revenue Hiroshima Hotel (*2) Full year 1,088 468 512 348 860 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Midterm 131 212 90.0% - 199 199 Hakata Station (*3) Full year 760 425 301 400 701 Holiday Inn Midterm 570 325 92.5% 227 288 515 Osaka Namba Full year 1,159 650 471 576 1,047 Hilton Tokyo Midterm 489 275 86.5% 185 222 407 Narita Airport Full year 1,051 550 433 444 877 International Garden Midterm 323 180 98.0% 141 168 309 Hotel Narita Full year 658 360 292 336 628 Hotel Nikko Nara Midterm 316 235 91.5% 74 210 284 Full year 670 470 183 420 603 Subtotal Midterm 6,002 - - 2,247 3,147 5,394 Full year 14,624 - 6,628 6,295 12,923 ACTIVE-INTER CITY Midterm - - 6 230 236 HIROSHIMA Full year - - - 11 459 471 (Office and commercial tenants) Total Midterm - - - 2,253 3,377 5,631 Full year - - 6,640 6,754 13,395 This document should not be construed as a solicitation of investment in investment units or other instruments of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 4 Item Assumptions Income from management contracts (*4) and variable rent by the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. excluding the Twelve HMJ Hotels Midterm Full year ibis Tokyo Shinjuku 246 565 ibis Styles Kyoto Station 213 436 ibis Styles Sapporo 256 651 Mercure Sapporo 282 704 Mercure Okinawa Naha 170 380 Mercure Yokosuka 178 297 the b suidobashi 9 26 the b ikebukuro 70 153 the b hachioji 32 66 the b hakata 75 162 Total 1,537 3,443 (*1) The 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. represent the 21 hotels comprising the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The Eleven HMJ Hotels are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (hereinafter called "the Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, and Hotel Nikko Nara. With regard to Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (formerly Hotel Centraza Hakata), major renovation works causing the suspension of hotel operation (hereinafter called the "Renovation") were implemented from October, 2018 to April 8, 2019, and figures for Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are not included in the tabulation of the 21 hotels with variable rent, etc. as hotel operation was suspended during the Renovation. Moreover, the 12 hotels comprising Operating the Eleven HMJ Hotels plus Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station are hereinafter called the "Twelve HMJ Hotels." The same shall apply hereinafter. revenue (*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. (*3) Due to the impact of the suspension of hotel operation due to the Renovation implemented in the first half of the fiscal year ending December 2019 (20th period), GOP of the hotel for the first half is not expected to exceed GOP base amount. Therefore, variable rent for the midterm is not recognized. (*4) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) (*1) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi The assumptions of the fixed rent and variable rent are as follows. Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent = [Total GOP of the hotels - GOP base amount] × Variable rent ratio (%) (Unit: millions of yen) Total GOP GOP base Variable Variable Fixed Total of the amount rent rent rent rent hotel(s) ratio Hotel Oriental Express Midterm - - 91.0% - 47 47 Osaka Shinsaibashi (*2) Full year 90 64 24 102 126 (*1) The Two New HMJ Hotels (Acquired assets) are Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, which was acquired on February 1, 2019, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which was acquired on April 8, 2019. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*2) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi was acquired on February 1, 2019, and has a lease contract which adopts fixed rent until June 30, 2019, and fixed rent as well as variable rent which is linked to GOP of the hotel from July 1, 2019. GOP of the hotel for the full year is the GOP of the hotel from July 2019 through December 2019. The fixed rent for the full year is the assumed figures for 334 days from February 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Base GOP amount will be ¥128 million and annual fixed rent will be ¥110 million starting from the fiscal year ending December 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document Permalink Disclaimer Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:17:09 UTC

